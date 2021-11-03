You Against The Experts: The War We Are In

Regarding almost any of your activities, from career to chores to hobbies, some Expert has pondered.

And this Expert, guided by the miracle of peer review, a system backed by a leviathan, earth-spanning credentialing system, has come to definite, explicit opinions. Only to him, they are not opinions, but theories; that is, certified beliefs. No, not beliefs—facts. Facts guaranteed by his expertise, an expertise guided by the inertia of other credentialed Experts.

Therefore, in any dispute over what is best to do about any matter in which an Expert has decreed, you are wrong. By definition.

Further, there is no hope for you to be right. Not when right means, by custom and by law, agreement with Experts. Therefore, your disagreement is a mistake. It is you who necessarily stands in need of correction.

If you, after being confronted by your error by being exposed to Expert decree, persist in it, you become a denier.

And, of course, denier is the re-definition of heretic in our glorious Scientific Age.

Incidentally, the old apostate, meaning an Expert who disagrees with the Consensus, is now rogue, conspiracy theorist, white supremacist, racist, or some other vague term of disapprobation.

That they don’t yet have a single term for apostate shows that the Expertocracy is still a newer phenomenon in politics, a religion so fresh and full of vigor they are unable to imagine any Expert leaving the fold. There are, however, many with expertise, still, who are not apostates and not Experts, either. Men who toil in quiet. An Expert is one who aligns himself with political power.

In any case, we see the results of disagreeing with Experts increasingly often. The vaccine mandates are the most obvious and punishing. You are not allowed by law to disagree with Experts on this subject. They have decreed there is nothing to worry about: uncertainty is ruled forbidden. If you dissent, your punishment is to lose your job. They fire you not for your health, but as retribution for your heresy.

The Expertocracy is only now feeling its real muscle. When they fully awaken and realize the true power they possess, the world will be transformed.

Here are three headlines, all from propagandists, warning you against questioning Experts: “Questing authority has become too much of a good thing, and its killing people”, “It’s time to give up on facts”, “You must not ‘do your own research’ when it comes to science.” You will have seen many more like them.

Here’s a presaging headline from one of their major propaganda outlets: “Parents claim they have a right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t.”

The authors give every evidence of hersteria, painting a picture of the horrors that await if parents, and not Experts, choose what children should learn.

…common law and case law in the United States have long supported the idea that education should prepare young people to think for themselves, even if that runs counter to the wishes of parents. In the words of legal scholar Jeff Shulman, “This effort may well divide child from parent, not because socialist educators want to indoctrinate children, but because learning to think for oneself is what children do.”

“Thinking for yourself” means, as is clear, agreeing with Experts. More explicitly, it means the active indoctrination to turn kids away from tradition and their parents, to the approved thoughts of Experts.

They warn about home school, but find relief in that it is regulated. And should be more so, if not eliminated. And might be, especially if it becomes a popular refuge from Expert decree.

Curricula are decided by Experts. They know what is best for your children. How could you, a simple new parent of one or maybe two kids, put your meager experience against the accumulated wisdom of Experts? How you can you possibly know how to best teach your two children, when armies of Experts have created an entire field of education theory?

There is no contest. You cannot win. You must surrender your children to the expertocracy.

This hasn’t happened yet, not completely. But it is coming.

When we were kids, long ago, we imagined the gleaming future that awaited us if only we allowed scientists, those most intelligent creatures, to rule. Think about it!

We are in that future.

Today’s header image from this sad tweet.

