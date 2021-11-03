You Against The Experts: The War We Are In

Regarding almost any of your activities, from career to chores to hobbies, some Expert has pondered.
And this Expert, guided by the miracle of peer review, a system backed by a leviathan, earth-spanning credentialing system, has come to definite, explicit opinions. Only to him, they are not opinions, but theories; that is, certified beliefs. No, not beliefs—facts. Facts guaranteed by his expertise, an expertise guided by the inertia of other credentialed Experts.
Therefore, in any dispute over what is best to do about any matter in which an Expert has decreed, you are wrong. By definition.
Further, there is no hope for you to be right. Not when right means, by custom and by law, agreement with Experts. Therefore, your disagreement is a mistake. It is you who necessarily stands in need of correction.
If you, after being confronted by your error by being exposed to Expert decree, persist in it, you become a denier.
And, of course, denier is the re-definition of heretic in our glorious Scientific Age.
Incidentally, the old apostate, meaning an Expert who disagrees with the Consensus, is now rogue, conspiracy theorist, white supremacist, racist, or some other vague term of disapprobation.
That they don’t yet have a single term for apostate shows that the Expertocracy is still a newer phenomenon in politics, a religion so fresh and full of vigor they are unable to imagine any Expert leaving the fold. There are, however, many with expertise, still, who are not apostates and not Experts, either. Men who toil in quiet. An Expert is one who aligns himself with political power.
In any case, we see the results of disagreeing with Experts increasingly often. The vaccine mandates are the most obvious and punishing. You are not allowed by law to disagree with Experts on this subject. They have decreed there is nothing to worry about: uncertainty is ruled forbidden. If you dissent, your punishment is to lose your job. They fire you not for your health, but as retribution for your heresy.
The Expertocracy is only now feeling its real muscle. When they fully awaken and realize the true power they possess, the world will be transformed.
Here are three headlines, all from propagandists, warning you against questioning Experts: “Questing authority has become too much of a good thing, and its killing people”, “It’s time to give up on facts”, “You must not ‘do your own research’ when it comes to science.” You will have seen many more like them.
Here’s a presaging headline from one of their major propaganda outlets: “Parents claim they have a right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t.”
The authors give every evidence of hersteria, painting a picture of the horrors that await if parents, and not Experts, choose what children should learn.
…common law and case law in the United States have long supported the idea that education should prepare young people to think for themselves, even if that runs counter to the wishes of parents. In the words of legal scholar Jeff Shulman, “This effort may well divide child from parent, not because socialist educators want to indoctrinate children, but because learning to think for oneself is what children do.”
“Thinking for yourself” means, as is clear, agreeing with Experts. More explicitly, it means the active indoctrination to turn kids away from tradition and their parents, to the approved thoughts of Experts.
They warn about home school, but find relief in that it is regulated. And should be more so, if not eliminated. And might be, especially if it becomes a popular refuge from Expert decree.
Curricula are decided by Experts. They know what is best for your children. How could you, a simple new parent of one or maybe two kids, put your meager experience against the accumulated wisdom of Experts? How you can you possibly know how to best teach your two children, when armies of Experts have created an entire field of education theory?
There is no contest. You cannot win. You must surrender your children to the expertocracy.
This hasn’t happened yet, not completely. But it is coming.
When we were kids, long ago, we imagined the gleaming future that awaited us if only we allowed scientists, those most intelligent creatures, to rule. Think about it!
We are in that future.
Today’s header image from this sad tweet.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Statistics
Along those lines …
https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/vicious-vexxine-verified
Fortunately for the Based, we have Wm. Briggs, PhD, with degrees in both Expertology *and* Expertonomy (h/t to Futurama).
Kuehn,
I only am escaped alone to tell thee.
This is what is meant by totalitarianism – All significant functional domains of society (politics, media, law, religion, health, education, science, police, military etc.) – are unified by a single over-arching agenda, imposed by various mixtures of coercion and bribery, punishments and incentives, force and propaganda.
(…Which, ultimately, emanates from Satan et al.)
I therefore think it is a mistake to call this an ‘expertocracy’, because the experts have very little discretionary power – they are more and more tightly constrained with every passing week by the overall agenda, from which the subsystems are less and less able to deviate.
The experts are simply credentialed rubbers stamps for The Plan.
Heretics “R” Us
Taking charge means doing what’s good, true, and beautiful til the end…
https://tinyurl.com/2h2j54bk
Did anyone else notice, during his non-concession speech last night, VA Guv Can’t-idate Terry McCauliff looked like he was wearing lipstick? How appropriate that he looked like a clown, given that he campaigned in favor of parents having no say over their children’s education, and promising that he’d institute Vax mandates after he was elected. How clueless. One aspect of the “Expertocracy” is their enjoyment of, and reliance upon, circle-jerks with ideological peers. May it be their downfall.
Also, I understand that some 40 countries registered opposition to the latest climate conference goals, and it will probably be a bust like all the others, meaning the war goes on, but they’ll have to work in the usual piecemeal fashion, battle by battle.
The tide is turning against the Expertocracy, but they will double down, and so must we in our push-back. Here’s how Wayne Allen Root is making war on The NY Times, and many of us are capable of writing letters like this:
Rootforamerica.com
Published October 31, 2021
What I Just Told New York Times About the Complete Failure & Disaster of the Covid Vaccine
Earlier this week, I received this email from the New York Times:?
Hello Mr. Root,
I am a media reporter with The New York Times. My colleague and I are working on a story about false or misleading vaccine misinformation in the audio space…You have said on Facebook that the vaccine “doesn’t work” and is “a complete failure.” Do you have any comment?
?I wanted to share my response to the New York Times…?
Sure, I have a comment. Every word I say is based on science and facts.
The VAERS reporting system is the only present scientific way of measuring deaths and injuries from any vaccine – including the Covid-19 vaccine. It’s not my system. It’s not based on politics. It has nothing to do with conservative or liberal opinions.
It is a science-based medical reporting system provided by the government and the CDC.
It is the only way of keeping track of the deaths, crippling injuries and adverse reactions from any vaccine. It has been used for many decades.
No one in the medical community, or media has EVER in history ignored, or disparaged the VAERS Report before. Until now.
Here are the VAERS numbers: Over 17,000 Americans are reported dead directly from this vaccine – mostly from strokes, heart attacks and blood clots. Over 800,000 are reported injured, many of them hospitalized (over 83,000); many with life-threatening illness (over 18,000); many others permanently disabled (over 26,000).
This information is all publicly available and provided by the CDC. This cannot be called “misleading” by anyone in the media. The very definition of “misleading” would be to either disparage VAERS, or ignore it, and not report it daily to your readers.
The amount of deaths and significant injuries reported at VAERS is now dramatically higher than all vaccines in the past 30+ years combined. This has happened in only ten months.
That’s a fact. Facts cannot be “misleading.”
Several times in America’s recent history, the medical community has suspended or cancelled a vaccine program over a small number of deaths. The first rule of medicine is “physician do no harm.” At any sign of harm, a vaccine should and must be questioned, and/or suspended.
Never before have we even imagined a vaccine with over 17,000 deaths and over 800,000 adverse reactions.
Yet, the official VAERS numbers have been blacked out from the mainstream media and social media – including your New York Times. Anytime something is not discussed, or debated, or disparaged as “misleading” because it is different than the official government narrative, I’d call that the very definition of “intolerance” at best, and tyranny at worst.
Even more facts and SCIENCE…
Studies are in from many countries, but in particular UK and Israel, report the vaccine…
A) Is in fact failing miserably- a huge majority of recent cases, hospitalizations and deaths are double vaxxed. FACT.
B) Cases are slightly higher in countries with higher vaccination rates, and slightly lower in countries with lower vaccination rates.
These are factual, credible, scientific studies from multiple countries.
So yes, I question this vaccine, and yes, I am seriously worried about the proven deaths and injuries directly from this vaccine in the short term (as seen on the VAERS reporting system), and I’m especially worried about the long-term effects of this vaccine.
If the NY Times believe anything I’ve said is “misleading,” then you clearly don’t understand the definition of SCIENCE. I’m quoting only government, CDC and scientific studies from multiple countries.
More importantly, the very definition of “science” is asking questions and debate.
To not ask questions, especially in the face of so many Americans sick with Covid who are double vaxxed, and so many dead or injured directly from the vaccine as reported by VAERS, would make someone either naive, gullible, blind, deaf or very dumb.
I’m proud that my time at Columbia University taught me to think critically, ask questions, never accept as fact what any government agency, or any authority figure says, and always be a fearless debater.
By the way, I urge the New York Times to set up a debate on this topic. I’ll be thrilled to debate any “expert” about this particular Covid-19 vaccine and the facts reported by VAERS and studies around the world. Let’s do it.
WAR
Wayne Allyn Root
P.S. After I sent this response, it was reported 77.7% of Covid deaths in Illinois last week were vaccinated. It was also reported Ireland has a massive Covid outbreak, despite the country being 91% vaccinated. And an exhaustive year-long study in the UK was released proving vaccinated people are just as likely to spread Covid as the unvaccinated.
The debate is over. The vaccine is a failure. The vaccine mandates must end now.
The once airy Ivory Tower has turned to well poisoning. Who’d a thunk.
Briggs tweeted this article awhile back, an example of how groupies of experts can be utterly dangerous and their fanboys’n’girls in the general public who are their vanguard.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/i-have-been-through-this-before-bauer
The only proper end for such experts is burning at the stake. Whereby their suffering may be doubled with the realization that their burning also contributes to their mythical carbon footprints. Perhaps their pain will be eased if we simply threw them in the new woodchip green energy plants so they might power a toaster for 10 minutes.
Tis good news that McCauliflower is out, for a little while there it looked like the fix was beginning…
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/virginia-governor-race-tight-going-tuesday-election
But don’t worry, the expert press is on the job!
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-msnbc-immediately-declares-youngkin-racist-after-virginia-victory
bitter, bitter.. (and no, I don’t speak German)
1 – the real definition of an expert -and I speak after 30+ years of IT Mgmt consulting – is someone either on the next barstool or at least one airport away from home.
2 – The real underlying issue here is the absence of trustworthy information. If I am not a subject matter expert and experience shows me that much of what the media tell us the experts say is wrong, how do I decide who, or what, to trust when something new or different comes along?
Even my favorite rule of thumb (murphy’s law: the more complex an issue is relative to common knowledge, the more likely it is that the majority opinion is wrong) fails sometimes (rarely, but still). So what do we do? Use internet resources to become subject matter experts on every issue? – that can be done, but is time consuming and frustrating. Pick some people to trust? ha that’s cruisen for bruisen – so what do we do? I’ve no idea, but it’s one of the most important issues we face.
“If a person holds belief X and calls non-believers ‘X deniers,’ it’s a sure sign that the person regards X as a sacred belief, not to be doubted or questioned. You can think of your own examples: there are lots of them in the news. A sacred belief might be true or it might be false. What makes it sacred is the attitude of the believers, not the belief itself.”
https://www.consilience-publishing.com/whysanepeople/
No, I did not imagine scientists running the planet. I’m not stupid.
It all depends on whether people LOVE being tortured and tormented by the Experts or not. If they do, that’s the future. If not, it will be darker still. Seeing that I think people have always been lazy and stupid and any breaks in that were anomalies, you know where my vote lies. Slavery is freedom from the hard work of thinking, whether it’s worship of experts or just loving Karens.
(Ann: We are waaaaayyyyy past letter writing to save us. It’s a fool’s belief and yes, I do read Wayne Allen Root and in this case, he’s a fool.
Paul: Work on making smarter people. It won’t save us, but it could draw out the agony……..)
Just today the AAAS told me:
Environmental issues impact everyone. Vital resources like clean air and safe drinking water are being impacted now in ways that are already devastating communities here in the U.S. and around the world, and we need to take action.
and sent me a link:
https://purchase.aaas.org/order/569/1?utm_medium=email&utm_source=membership&utm_campaign=GabIsGreat&utm_content=GetOnGab
I guess I just have to accept SCIENCE and CLIMATE CHANGE!
I guess we need to update
Friedrich Schiller’s quote:
Against the expert
The gods themselves
Contend in vain
Mathew Crawford seems to be another math-y person that was red-pilled some time ago and escaped the Expertocracy:
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/
Speaking of expert educators: My eight year old son was recently red pilled.
“Dad! Did you know almost all the teachers think G A Y is good?”
The experts start very, very early now. Luckily I saw it coming and had them catechized and confirmed at the earliest date the church allows (7 years old).
“Yes, son,” I responded. “Remember when I said the entire world has lost it’s mind? Now you are seeing what I mean.”
“I want to change schools.” He said.
“Sorry son, it won’t change anything. How do we help them?”
“Pray?”
“And how do we stop from falling into confusion?”
“Go to church?”
“You’re a smart boy.”
The expert in today’s society is just a paid whore to the powerful.
In Australia herd immunity has been moved from 67% to 70, now we have opened up at 80% but!
The big “but” is those not vaccinated are not allowed anything but the basics until 95% jabbed is reached.
I think this will be changed to 100% by the expert with encouragement for the few left by removing the basics.
The Powerful use whore experts to split and back people into a corner then bludgeon them.
This is how our western “democracy” works! Ah don’t you feel free?