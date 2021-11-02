CDC Lies To Itself, And You, On Vax Immunity; The Lancet Study Which Shows Vaccination Does Little; More! — Coronavirus Update CIV

HELP
Please comment below if you know of ties to specific vaccines and fetal tissues. Thanks.
THE PURGES BEGIN
Caught COVID from a masked vaccinated patient. Aches and chills began 14 days ago, followed by fatigue. I’m fine now. All my kids have now had it. None had symptoms >48 hours.
Just found out I’ll be terminated from my job if I’m not vaxxed by Dec 15
1/
— Andrew Boyd, MD (@_Andy_Boyd_) October 31, 2021
See the whole thread. Doc with natural acquired immunity after catching coronadoom from masked vaccinated patient. He will be fired because he, the doctor, didn’t get vaccinated.
Why?
Well, ask Experts.
They have decreed that even thinking about natural acquired immunity is forbidden. Thus are decades and decades of medicine tossed into the flames to assuage fears of the easily addled, who are everywhere in charge.
This doctor is one of many. It may be happening to you. It is happening to my family. It is happening everywhere. They are trying to starve us out, force us to obey.
Because Experts.
Don’t believe that? Read on.
CDC IMPOSSIBLE REPORT
Astonishingly, the CDC is allowing themselves to believe that the immunity of vax alone is superior to having had the disease alone. If this were truly so, the vax would be a miracle.
But it’s asinine, especially given vax results, which we’ll examine below. Here’s their new “study”: “Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Among Adults Hospitalized with COVID-19–Like Illness with Infection-Induced or mRNA Vaccine-Induced SARS-CoV-2 Immunity — Nine States, January–September 2021.” Thanks to Stephen Shipman for the tip.
They looked at hospitalizations for “COVID-19–like illness”, which may or may not have been caused by coronadoom, for 18+ years, given prior disease or prior vax, either coming 90–179 days before hospitalization.
The outcome was positive covid test. After being in hospital for covid-like illness.
Right away a huge flaw presents itself. If prior disease alone conferred superior immunity, as in sensible, then we would not see many of these people in hospital. We’d only see the real sickies, the most susceptible. The comparison group therefore is wrong.
That’s important because of second flaw. Second group was vaxxed “with no previous documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
Documented.
Many people got the doom and didn’t know it. They never got a test to confirm. So in this vaxxed group there is some unknown proportion of prior disease patients who were both vaxxed and had prior infection. Some in the prior infection group were there “verified” by “rapid antigen tests”, which means it’s very likely there were some false positives. I.e. people who did not have the doom but were said to have it.
A smaller possibility of bad sampling is patients in hospital for reasons other than covid-like illness, but who had covid. Perhaps, say, cancer patients who were admitted for symptoms. Who knows.
Anyway, it is plausible, in the near term, vax+prior disease is superior to prior disease immunity alone.
So both the missing prior covid patients who never became patients and this “documented” nonsense accounted for their shocking results.
The whole thing stinks, and should have cast a noisome odor even into the noble nostrils of government Experts. How, especially given what we have seen in the real-world performance of these vexxines, could they have allowed to believe such a miraculous proposition that their drug better than Nature? When this has never been so before? And has no plausible reasons to suppose it could be true?
Our Expertocracy.
Boss Experts (we saw the divisions last week) command, “Go out ye and find the evidence for which we seek” and, lo, anxious-to-please midwits rise to the challenge, say “Yes masters”, and we get papers like this.
Science marches on.
Update We saw yesterday in the comments this foolish paper is being used to justify vex mandates even after acquired immunity has been reached. Our rulers are idiots or evil. No inbetween.
LIST OF PAPERS SHOWING ACQUIRED IMMUNITY SUPERIOR
From the Brownstone Institute: 102 papers showing acquired immunity just as amazing as olden days (pre-2021) scientists thought.
REAL-LIFE VEX PERFORMANCE
We first had Experts say one jab conferred almost 100% immunity (see last week’s update). Then we had Expert promises that two shots gave 95% immunity. Then the same Experts said it was three shots, not two, that were sufficient. But they dropped the efficacy number. They no longer said what glory awaited you on the other side of the third jab.
Then even more Experts, like in Israel, said four shots. Now Moderna is saying annual.
We have come to the point at which we here promised: these vexxines would be like with flu: poor efficacy and annual. But the push for mandatory vaccination rolls on.
Comes the paper: “Community transmission and viral load kinetics of the SARS-CoV-2 delta (B.1.617.2) variant in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the UK: a prospective, longitudinal, cohort study”, by Singanayagam and others in Lancet.
Gist: they recruited “index cases” then looked at the contacts of these people. Those that got infected, presumably from the index cases, were added to “secondary attack rate”.
We analysed transmission risk by vaccination status for 231 contacts exposed to 162 epidemiologically linked delta variant-infected index cases. We compared viral load trajectories from fully vaccinated individuals with delta infection (n=29) with unvaccinated individuals with delta (n=16), alpha (B.1.1.7; n=39), and pre-alpha (n=49) infections.
First, the good news for vaxxine mavens: “The SAR in household contacts exposed to the delta variant was 25% (95% CI 18–33) for fully vaccinated individuals compared with 38% (24–53) in unvaccinated individuals.”
Which is also the bad news. In classical hypothesis testing, since those confidence intervals overlap, they would have to report “NO DIFFERENCE.” Right, wee p-value fans? Right? No statistical difference, that is. The real preditive difference is anyway minor accounting for the same size.
And now for the real bad news for the fire ’em crowd:
SAR among household contacts exposed to fully vaccinated index cases was similar to household contacts exposed to unvaccinated index cases (25% [95% CI 15–35] for vaccinated vs 23% [15–31] for unvaccinated). 12 (39%) of 31 infections in fully vaccinated household contacts arose from fully vaccinated epidemiologically linked index cases, further confirmed by genomic and virological analysis in three index case–contact pairs.
Ouchie Fauchi!
The vaccine, it does nothing. Or nothing much. As predicted.
Oh, some are trying to make juice with this amazing discovery:
Fully vaccinated individuals with delta variant infection had a faster (posterior probability >0.84) mean rate of viral load decline (0.95 log10 copies per mL per day) than did unvaccinated individuals with pre-alpha (0.69), alpha (0.82), or delta (0.79) variant infections.
Aside: I loudly applaud their use of putting the model in predictive form. I mean it.
Direct: Go on and celebrate this trivial, trivial, mild difference in clearance rates, which has a conditional chance of 84% of being real. Go on!
There has been no real-world evidence yet that warrants making vaccines mandatory.
WANT MORE PROOF?
Our friend Eugyppius discusses the real effects of the virus, including another Lancet paper “Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccination Against Risk of Symptomatic Infection, Hospitalization, and Death Up to 9 Months: A Swedish Total-Population Cohort Study“.
Here’s the main story:
Not only does the vax efficacy decrease over time, as predicted, but it appears to cause harm. As is not unexpected. It is designed to cause harm, as all vaccines are. The hope was the harm would be short lasting. This does not seem to be so.
Go to his place to read the full breakdown.
YOU ARE NOT OBSOLETE
I had a meeting today with the administrators at the University of California who are placing me on unpaid suspension. It went more or less like this… https://t.co/ANViEkEjFE
— Aaron Kheriaty, MD (@akheriaty) October 30, 2021
WE TOLD YOU SO
All the warnings we gave were dismissed as outrageous or conspiracy theories. All the warnings we gave came true, or are coming true.
Yet we will still be ignored. Because fear trumps any amount of fact.
Isn’t Science amazing?
A woman in Northern Ireland has been dragged out of her house by dozens of police officers dressed in hazmat suits for not self isolating. pic.twitter.com/OKHJVxjusW
— The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) October 30, 2021
Science and Experts have built a New Berlin E-Wall Around Canada.
if you are a canadian citizen w/o foreign citizenship after november 30th you will no longer be able to leave the country – ever.
— Martin (@russiancosmist) November 1, 2021
ANON GETS VAXXED: HORROR STORY
Last week we met Anon, who was “an autoimmune complex patient”, on many meds, a single mother dead scared of getting the vax. She sends us this update, which I ask you to send others.
Good afternoon I hope you had a great weekend. I just wanted to send a partial follow-up from my vaccine. I have to admit, that when I didn’t walk out of there, turn green or die immediately, I stupidly thought maybe I would be OK.
Well, I was wrong.
This weekend I spent in the hospital due to some “inflammation” that caused me to lose neuro-muscular control. I could not speak clearly, I could not control my movements, I could not walk! It was one of the scariest times of my life. My brain was working so I was aware of everything but I could not control things.
I called my son and even though he could not understand me he knew something was wrong and he called 911. It probably took 10 minutes to control my hand enough to call him. When 911 arrived, the medic said more than once she had seen this before after vaccination. It was like a knowing look when they asked what have you done you and I would share I just had the vaccine it was a knowing “ahhh” and head nod.
I went to [certain hospital] as even though they are over the top on vaccines, they are also the best medicine in the area. Over half of the providers who saw me within some manner without saying it, confirm the vaccine was the issue. Of course I had a ton of x-rays, bloodwork, CT and MRI done. I mentioned this as there were some findings not directly related to my reason for being there but I was pretty sure did not exist prior to my vaccine.
As I recently had [an unrelated female procedure], I had a recent chest x-ray and blood work as comparisons. Interesting thing was, pre-vaccine they were all normal. In the hospital they were not. I do not know what evil has been injected in my body to keep my job.
At this point, there is nothing I can do. I just hope you will warn people. This is not what they say it is. As I’m sure most your readers already know that, just please remind them to stay strong. Somehow we have to take our country back but I do not know how or when. I pray it’s soon.
NUMBERS
First, as I have been predicting for months, the “cases” and deaths have had a slight uptick, caused by states in the north. As predicted. Did I say I predicted it? If not, let me know, and I’ll remind you I predicted it.
Don’t forget that drop off at the end is caused by late reporting.
Just wait until January, when all this peaks again. Let’s hear Experts sing their Song of the Vaccine then.
Hey, Vaccine! Kill anybody lately?
ALL-CAUSE (every caused) deaths in various ages.
So the young aren’t dying at any different rate than normal. Which is nice, and I’m happy to report it.
Now let’s do the same ages for attributed doom deaths.
Say, ain’t that interesting. Doom deaths are shooting up and up and up for 15-24 year olds.
But since all deaths aren’t increasing, it must mean deaths from other causes are down.
My own theory—ready?—is the vaccine is doing the killing, and being put down as doom deaths. But it’s killing the weak kids, the kids and young adults with comorbidities. Kids and young adults who might have otherwise died soon of other things, but pushed over the edge by the vaccine. And maybe even the doom, in some cases.
I won’t bother showing it, but there’s still no (real) flu.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Statistics
Matt
HEK-293 : A kidney cell line that was isolated from a fetus in 1973 (origin unknown).
PER.C6 : A retinal cell line that was isolated from an aborted fetus in 1985.
https://www.health.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/COVID%20Vaccine%20Page/COVID-19_Vaccine_Fetal_Cell_Handout.pdf
At this point it seems clear that the talk of effectiveness was only there to get people to take the first dose. Once they started vexxing up, sunk costs and social pressure would do the rest. If you’ve already taken two shots and spent months attacking those who did not as dangerous lunatics, it will take a tremendous amount of willpower to not take the booster. Even if you were told that it only has 10% effectiveness, or worse. You’ve spent months making your self image revolve around not being an “anti-vaxxer,” and now the actually purpose of the vexxine doesn’t matter any more.
You can see this in how people getting the boosters interact with the world. They are still terrified of COVID and act no more confident after getting the booster. But despite not really believing that the booster will do anything for them, they are even more terrified of not getting it.
HEK-293 was used to test Pfizer and Moderna
PER.C6 was used in the development and production of J&J
Why will he be fired? Your freaking government hates you and you sat on your backside doing nothing about it. That’s why. YOU DID THIS TO YOURSELVES.
People in New York can watch their houses burn to the ground, buildings go up in flames and no ambulances run. They can go to unstaffed hospitals and janitors doing the doctoring work because janitors are obedient and took the vexx. I hope they enjoy their hateful government.
Seems to me using a fetal cell line that started decades ago as an excuse to not vaccinate is equal to refusing ANYTHING vaguely tied to slavery, including the USA. The current cells are clones. Do you really live your life going back decades and refusing to touch anything the evil ones made?????? How do you avoid the results of using Chinese and Irish to build the railroad? Do you buy nothing made over 10 miles from home?????
Psaki was vexxed (or was that hexxed?) and has Covid. Now, ignore reality and get that vaccination.
**Briggs writes {My own theory—ready?—is the vaccine is doing the killing, and being put down as doom deaths. But it’s killing the weak kids, the kids and young adults with comorbidities. Kids and young adults who might have otherwise died soon of other things, but pushed over the edge by the vaccine. And maybe even the doom, in some cases.} Makes clear sense to me. Sabotaging natural auto-immunity with exogenous chemistry ~ means existing system vulnerabilities cannot be countered as robustly. Conclusion: The V. is indirectly culling the weak, and infirm. The deviousness of this is beyond fathoming.
**On the general topic of unsupportable “scientific claims”: Here is an interesting porthole into politics, folly and pettiness in the academic peer-reviewed-publication universe: https://retractionwatch.com/
Reader comments sections are the real attraction
I had an exchange on the NextDoor app with a bunch of Covidians- a woman was appalled that there were unmasked people in the local convenience store- it’s clear that the average pro- Panicker believes that this virus is the Black Death- nothing can unconvince them. Here in MA, the state board of Ed has just extended the mask mandate for school kids (including athletes while they’re playing indoor sports, volleyball, basketball, and hockey) until mid-January (and it’ll be extended again because of the inevitable spike in “cases”) and the push is on to vaccinate kids.
I wonder if we, in a regular flu season, tested like we do for Corona-chan if we couldn’t gin up the same level of panic.
I’m very convinced by the guy at “Hail to You”- he argues the Corona Panic is a new religion
Psaki was just doing her part to help keep the psyop going before taking off on vacay while the Pretendsident is away.
For the greater good!
Australia is now threatening citizens with seizure of homes & bank accounts over covid violations
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australia-now-threatening-its-citizens-seizure-homes-bank-accounts-over-covid-violations
Here is a Zero Hedge story that proves all AI funding should be dropped immediately and redirected into Beer Flu-based computers:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cnn-host-inadvertently-exposes-covid-crisis-theater-we-took-our-masks-just-photo
*honk honk*
Regarding the HEK-293 (HEK meaning “human embryonic kidney), and the use of murdered baby kidney cells for vexxine development, awhile back I posted on Briggs’ site, an interview by John Henry Westin, of Lifesite News, of a gal involved in vexxine development. In fact, I may have posted it twice, so I’ll try to find it and post it yet again.
The interviewee says that the number, “293“ indicates that at least 293 fresh baby kidneys were used in “developing” this vexxine. (They have to be fresh, and they can’t be tainted by pain killer, either.) Others involved in vexxine development admit, often grudgingly and reluctantly, that it wasn’t just one fetus from the 1970s, as they pretend.
This is another example of accepting their false premise, in this case that they give a crap about human life. This is about power, and control, and as Bill Gates et al. have openly admitted on video, about ultimately reducing the human population.
Here is an excellent short essay published by American Thinker, entitled “Build back Bolshevik”. It begins with this:
“In January 2020 BC (Before COVID) the American economy was running like a well-oiled machine and enjoying growth rates not seen in years. Unemployment for black people was at all-time lows. Inflation remained a non-issue. And America had once again become energy independent, after decades of shortages and wars linked to her reliance on imported oil.
To look successful, all Joe Biden needed to do upon being handed the presidency was to emerge from his basement, fiddle with a few dials to look busy, and simply ride a post-COVID economic boom back to new heights.
But as Barack Obama might say: Never underestimate Joe’s ability to fox things up.”
The article gets even better from there:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/11/build_back_bolshevik.html
Ganderson: “I had an exchange on the NextDoor app with a bunch of Covidians- a woman was appalled that there were unmasked people in the local convenience store…Here in MA, the state board of Ed has just extended the mask mandate for school kids (including athletes while they’re playing indoor sports, volleyball, basketball, and hockey) until mid-January…”
It’s times like this I’m glad I live in a “backward” flyover state! Went to half-a-dozen different retail outlets in the past week (rare for me – I hated shopping even in non-Covid times!). Customer mask usage was probably about 20% – mostly just employees masked who are obviously forced by their brain-dead employers. Since governor’s lawless “mandate” expired in June (on top of being ruled illegal in court that same week), I’ve never been bugged anywhere by anyone – employee or other customer – for not wearing a muzzle. Plus, our legislature recently over-rode Governor’s veto in order to get rid of all mask mandates – including for schools – until at least June 2023.
“I wonder if we, in a regular flu season, tested like we do for Corona-chan if we couldn’t gin up the same level of panic.”
Absolutely. They could gin-up a panic over basically anything with the right amount of testing, plus media and political collusion to instill 24/7 fear and panic in the populace (combined with various means of suborning companies to deplatform people and control information contrary to the Regime Narrative). I used to wonder how it was possible to dupe so many people so easily to believe in things like Bolshevism, National Socialism, etc. After seeing how things have played out with Covid, no need to wonder any longer: At bottom, most people are basically mindless sheep, easily lead and manipulated, and willing to do whatever some ostensible authority figure tells them (see also Milgram’s experiment on how easily people can be manipulated into inflicting deliberate pain if told it’s in the name of “Science”). And the methods available to governments and corporations now are FAR more sophisticated and insidious than they had back in the 1920s and 1930s.
https://cogforlife.org/ is going to be the most comprehensive source for vaccines and association with fetal lines
these days there are some decent treatments for the debilitating paranoia, anxiety, and fear from which you suffer… (or maybe you just need more testosterone?)
#JustSayin
‘A hill worth dying on’: Expert explains how aborted baby cells taint COVID vaccines – LifeSite
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/a-hill-worth-dying-on-expert-explains-how-aborted-baby-cells-taint-covid-vaccines/
This contains the video that was banned on YouTube.
Ganderson, I had the same experience on our NextDoor site: A “Karen” was concerned that customers might not wear masks for an outdoors food truck in a grocery store parking lot, and I posted my message about how filthy and dangerous masks are, laden with bacteria, impeding airflow, increasing CO2 levels and so forth, and not doing a thing to stop viruses; My post was immediately removed, and I was warned not to post any more “Covid Misinformation.”
We need to hang in there, the truth is gradually filtering out to the sheeples. I always speak up (strongly and politely) against masks and Covid Vexxines at every opportunity, and have ordered a bumper sticker that says “A masked child is an abused child.” On that note:
Face masks cause children to inhale six times the safe limit of carbon dioxide, study finds – LifeSite
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/face-masks-cause-children-to-inhale-six-times-the-safe-limit-of-carbon-dioxide-study-finds/
“So in this vaxxed group there is some unknown proportion of prior disease patients who were both vaxxed and had prior infection.”
In the study referenced below between Wales/Swedish researchers, about 30 percent of the blood samples tested exhibited T Cell + antibody response immunity. This was early Dec 2020; before vaccines were introduced.
“The SAR in household contacts exposed to the delta variant was 25% (95% CI 18–33) for fully vaccinated individuals compared with 38% (24–53) in unvaccinated individuals.”
Also, same study indicated that (pre-vax) persons cohabiting with a COVID19 family member had about a 70% chance of gaining natural (as in T Cell) immunity. This would indicate that either the estimates (28 to 35%) are too low or that asymptomatic transmission within households is a significant factor that perhaps was not measured by the study.
Memory T Cell immunity is the gold standard method to assess this issue; most immunologists would accept that there is no correlation between antibodies and immunity, T Cells + antibody response is the best measure.
If our blood contained antibodies to all the diseases we had ever contracted all the time then our blood simply couldn’t flow – it would be too congested. Antibodies are single use only – they then die away and are cleared until they are called again by our immune system; memory T Cells/B Cells.
This has been a puzzle for many immunologists; as vaccine efficiency is based upon antibodies only, which is not a correlate.
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/e89cbef5-70d5-4555-89a9-32f2402dd1aa/downloads/RobustTcellImmunityCell_Sekine_household.pdf?ver=1635546794292
Here are some:
https://thefederalist.com/2021/08/09/investigate-now-federal-grants-sponsored-possibly-live-baby-harvesting-at-university-of-pittsburgh/
https://www.health.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/COVID%20Vaccine%20Page/COVID-19_Vaccine_Fetal_Cell_Handout.pdf
https://www.ncregister.com/blog/how-aborted-children-are-used
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/priest-using-abortion-tainted-covid-vaccine-is-moral-complicity-in-organ-harvesting
God bless, C-Marie
Jan,
“**…an interesting porthole into politics, folly and pettiness in the academic peer-reviewed-publication universe: https://retractionwatch.com/
Reader comments sections are the real attraction”
Theoretically…however, note that the powers-that-be at Retraction Watch want nothing to do with monitoring “science” involving “climate change” or “global warming.”
Try interacting with the gate-keepers at Retraction Watch on “scientific” misconduct in “climate science.”
Whoops! You’ll learn quickly that their focus on keeping science honest has very clearly defined bounds.
Oransky has the latitude to link to, and comment on, numerous issues in “science.” And he does so, for many issues–rotten peer-review, replication, and others. Any fair-minded observer would believe that this bully pulpit could be used to elucidate the apparent frauds in “climate science,” beginning with the grand-daddy of them all, Mann.
Instead Oransky, when he mentions Mann at all, refers to him as “a prominent climate scientist who has sued the National Review for defamation…”
“As Mann points out, transparency is important in science. “Anyone who truly cares about the research can and should review the published papers and underlying data, directly evaluating a study’s methodologies, analyses, and conclusions. But seeking thousands of emails serves only to stifle collaboration and discourage the frank, creative exchange of ideas, and chill the candor needed during the confidential peer review process.”
While the idea of Retraction Watch is admirable, the PC guard rails they maneuver between are not. Some “science” is more “sciencey” than others, maybe?
A wild theory … about lots and deaths or adverse reactions …
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=244109
CDC uses carefully massaged and controlled model to force jabs on 5 to 11 year olds:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-panel-recommends-pfizer-vaccine-5-11-year-old-children
I ran across a listing of mask related studies, which I didn’t bookmark. Anyway, the most interesting thing that I saw was a claim that the minimum infectious dose of the SARS corona viruses circulating now is 300 virions. If true, there is absolutely no sense in wearing any mask indoors. Even N95s. Of course, there is less sense ;p wearing one outdoors. As a comparison, if I am remembering correctly, 1 gram of human feces contains 1 to 10 billion bacterial cells, unknown numbers of virions, undigested matter (mostly cellulosic plant material), bile, some salts and water; and the excreta of those bacteria, plus fungi and their excreta. The most infectious bacterium that I can recall had a minimum infectious dose of 1000. Most are millions to billions.