CDC Lies To Itself, And You, On Vax Immunity; The Lancet Study Which Shows Vaccination Does Little; More! — Coronavirus Update CIV

HELP

Please comment below if you know of ties to specific vaccines and fetal tissues. Thanks.

THE PURGES BEGIN

Caught COVID from a masked vaccinated patient. Aches and chills began 14 days ago, followed by fatigue. I’m fine now. All my kids have now had it. None had symptoms >48 hours. Just found out I’ll be terminated from my job if I’m not vaxxed by Dec 15

1/ — Andrew Boyd, MD (@_Andy_Boyd_) October 31, 2021

See the whole thread. Doc with natural acquired immunity after catching coronadoom from masked vaccinated patient. He will be fired because he, the doctor, didn’t get vaccinated.

Why?

Well, ask Experts.

They have decreed that even thinking about natural acquired immunity is forbidden. Thus are decades and decades of medicine tossed into the flames to assuage fears of the easily addled, who are everywhere in charge.

This doctor is one of many. It may be happening to you. It is happening to my family. It is happening everywhere. They are trying to starve us out, force us to obey.

Because Experts.

Don’t believe that? Read on.

CDC IMPOSSIBLE REPORT

Astonishingly, the CDC is allowing themselves to believe that the immunity of vax alone is superior to having had the disease alone. If this were truly so, the vax would be a miracle.

But it’s asinine, especially given vax results, which we’ll examine below. Here’s their new “study”: “Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Among Adults Hospitalized with COVID-19–Like Illness with Infection-Induced or mRNA Vaccine-Induced SARS-CoV-2 Immunity — Nine States, January–September 2021.” Thanks to Stephen Shipman for the tip.

They looked at hospitalizations for “COVID-19–like illness”, which may or may not have been caused by coronadoom, for 18+ years, given prior disease or prior vax, either coming 90–179 days before hospitalization.

The outcome was positive covid test. After being in hospital for covid-like illness.

Right away a huge flaw presents itself. If prior disease alone conferred superior immunity, as in sensible, then we would not see many of these people in hospital. We’d only see the real sickies, the most susceptible. The comparison group therefore is wrong.

That’s important because of second flaw. Second group was vaxxed “with no previous documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Documented.

Many people got the doom and didn’t know it. They never got a test to confirm. So in this vaxxed group there is some unknown proportion of prior disease patients who were both vaxxed and had prior infection. Some in the prior infection group were there “verified” by “rapid antigen tests”, which means it’s very likely there were some false positives. I.e. people who did not have the doom but were said to have it.

A smaller possibility of bad sampling is patients in hospital for reasons other than covid-like illness, but who had covid. Perhaps, say, cancer patients who were admitted for symptoms. Who knows.

Anyway, it is plausible, in the near term, vax+prior disease is superior to prior disease immunity alone.

So both the missing prior covid patients who never became patients and this “documented” nonsense accounted for their shocking results.

The whole thing stinks, and should have cast a noisome odor even into the noble nostrils of government Experts. How, especially given what we have seen in the real-world performance of these vexxines, could they have allowed to believe such a miraculous proposition that their drug better than Nature? When this has never been so before? And has no plausible reasons to suppose it could be true?

Our Expertocracy.

Boss Experts (we saw the divisions last week) command, “Go out ye and find the evidence for which we seek” and, lo, anxious-to-please midwits rise to the challenge, say “Yes masters”, and we get papers like this.

Science marches on.

Update We saw yesterday in the comments this foolish paper is being used to justify vex mandates even after acquired immunity has been reached. Our rulers are idiots or evil. No inbetween.

LIST OF PAPERS SHOWING ACQUIRED IMMUNITY SUPERIOR

From the Brownstone Institute: 102 papers showing acquired immunity just as amazing as olden days (pre-2021) scientists thought.

REAL-LIFE VEX PERFORMANCE

We first had Experts say one jab conferred almost 100% immunity (see last week’s update). Then we had Expert promises that two shots gave 95% immunity. Then the same Experts said it was three shots, not two, that were sufficient. But they dropped the efficacy number. They no longer said what glory awaited you on the other side of the third jab.

Then even more Experts, like in Israel, said four shots. Now Moderna is saying annual.

We have come to the point at which we here promised: these vexxines would be like with flu: poor efficacy and annual. But the push for mandatory vaccination rolls on.

Comes the paper: “Community transmission and viral load kinetics of the SARS-CoV-2 delta (B.1.617.2) variant in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the UK: a prospective, longitudinal, cohort study”, by Singanayagam and others in Lancet.

Gist: they recruited “index cases” then looked at the contacts of these people. Those that got infected, presumably from the index cases, were added to “secondary attack rate”.

We analysed transmission risk by vaccination status for 231 contacts exposed to 162 epidemiologically linked delta variant-infected index cases. We compared viral load trajectories from fully vaccinated individuals with delta infection (n=29) with unvaccinated individuals with delta (n=16), alpha (B.1.1.7; n=39), and pre-alpha (n=49) infections.

First, the good news for vaxxine mavens: “The SAR in household contacts exposed to the delta variant was 25% (95% CI 18–33) for fully vaccinated individuals compared with 38% (24–53) in unvaccinated individuals.”

Which is also the bad news. In classical hypothesis testing, since those confidence intervals overlap, they would have to report “NO DIFFERENCE.” Right, wee p-value fans? Right? No statistical difference, that is. The real preditive difference is anyway minor accounting for the same size.

And now for the real bad news for the fire ’em crowd:

SAR among household contacts exposed to fully vaccinated index cases was similar to household contacts exposed to unvaccinated index cases (25% [95% CI 15–35] for vaccinated vs 23% [15–31] for unvaccinated). 12 (39%) of 31 infections in fully vaccinated household contacts arose from fully vaccinated epidemiologically linked index cases, further confirmed by genomic and virological analysis in three index case–contact pairs.

Ouchie Fauchi!

The vaccine, it does nothing. Or nothing much. As predicted.

Oh, some are trying to make juice with this amazing discovery:

Fully vaccinated individuals with delta variant infection had a faster (posterior probability >0.84) mean rate of viral load decline (0.95 log10 copies per mL per day) than did unvaccinated individuals with pre-alpha (0.69), alpha (0.82), or delta (0.79) variant infections.

Aside: I loudly applaud their use of putting the model in predictive form. I mean it.

Direct: Go on and celebrate this trivial, trivial, mild difference in clearance rates, which has a conditional chance of 84% of being real. Go on!

There has been no real-world evidence yet that warrants making vaccines mandatory.

WANT MORE PROOF?

Our friend Eugyppius discusses the real effects of the virus, including another Lancet paper “Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccination Against Risk of Symptomatic Infection, Hospitalization, and Death Up to 9 Months: A Swedish Total-Population Cohort Study“.

Here’s the main story:

Not only does the vax efficacy decrease over time, as predicted, but it appears to cause harm. As is not unexpected. It is designed to cause harm, as all vaccines are. The hope was the harm would be short lasting. This does not seem to be so.

Go to his place to read the full breakdown.

YOU ARE NOT OBSOLETE

I had a meeting today with the administrators at the University of California who are placing me on unpaid suspension. It went more or less like this… https://t.co/ANViEkEjFE — Aaron Kheriaty, MD (@akheriaty) October 30, 2021

WE TOLD YOU SO

All the warnings we gave were dismissed as outrageous or conspiracy theories. All the warnings we gave came true, or are coming true.

Yet we will still be ignored. Because fear trumps any amount of fact.

Isn’t Science amazing?

A woman in Northern Ireland has been dragged out of her house by dozens of police officers dressed in hazmat suits for not self isolating. pic.twitter.com/OKHJVxjusW — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) October 30, 2021

Science and Experts have built a New Berlin E-Wall Around Canada.

if you are a canadian citizen w/o foreign citizenship after november 30th you will no longer be able to leave the country – ever. — Martin (@russiancosmist) November 1, 2021

ANON GETS VAXXED: HORROR STORY

Last week we met Anon, who was “an autoimmune complex patient”, on many meds, a single mother dead scared of getting the vax. She sends us this update, which I ask you to send others.

Good afternoon I hope you had a great weekend. I just wanted to send a partial follow-up from my vaccine. I have to admit, that when I didn’t walk out of there, turn green or die immediately, I stupidly thought maybe I would be OK. Well, I was wrong. This weekend I spent in the hospital due to some “inflammation” that caused me to lose neuro-muscular control. I could not speak clearly, I could not control my movements, I could not walk! It was one of the scariest times of my life. My brain was working so I was aware of everything but I could not control things. I called my son and even though he could not understand me he knew something was wrong and he called 911. It probably took 10 minutes to control my hand enough to call him. When 911 arrived, the medic said more than once she had seen this before after vaccination. It was like a knowing look when they asked what have you done you and I would share I just had the vaccine it was a knowing “ahhh” and head nod. I went to [certain hospital] as even though they are over the top on vaccines, they are also the best medicine in the area. Over half of the providers who saw me within some manner without saying it, confirm the vaccine was the issue. Of course I had a ton of x-rays, bloodwork, CT and MRI done. I mentioned this as there were some findings not directly related to my reason for being there but I was pretty sure did not exist prior to my vaccine. As I recently had [an unrelated female procedure], I had a recent chest x-ray and blood work as comparisons. Interesting thing was, pre-vaccine they were all normal. In the hospital they were not. I do not know what evil has been injected in my body to keep my job. At this point, there is nothing I can do. I just hope you will warn people. This is not what they say it is. As I’m sure most your readers already know that, just please remind them to stay strong. Somehow we have to take our country back but I do not know how or when. I pray it’s soon.

NUMBERS

First, as I have been predicting for months, the “cases” and deaths have had a slight uptick, caused by states in the north. As predicted. Did I say I predicted it? If not, let me know, and I’ll remind you I predicted it.

Don’t forget that drop off at the end is caused by late reporting.

Just wait until January, when all this peaks again. Let’s hear Experts sing their Song of the Vaccine then.

Hey, Vaccine! Kill anybody lately?

ALL-CAUSE (every caused) deaths in various ages.

So the young aren’t dying at any different rate than normal. Which is nice, and I’m happy to report it.

Now let’s do the same ages for attributed doom deaths.

Say, ain’t that interesting. Doom deaths are shooting up and up and up for 15-24 year olds.

But since all deaths aren’t increasing, it must mean deaths from other causes are down.

My own theory—ready?—is the vaccine is doing the killing, and being put down as doom deaths. But it’s killing the weak kids, the kids and young adults with comorbidities. Kids and young adults who might have otherwise died soon of other things, but pushed over the edge by the vaccine. And maybe even the doom, in some cases.

I won’t bother showing it, but there’s still no (real) flu.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



