How The Money & Power Grab Of Global Warming (& Other Crises) Works

COP26 is upon, beginning this Sunday. The key metric for us is 26. The UN Climate Change Conference number 26. The first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, was in 1995.

Can we remember back that far? Can we recall the prognostications of doom? How the earth was imperiled if we didn’t do something? If we didn’t act now, or soon, the end was nigh? How islands were going to be washed away within a few short years? Temperatures soaring tenths of a degree?

Typhoons, hurricanes, lightning, floods, fires, famines, tropical storms raging and surging, overwhelming capacity to cope—stop me if you heard this story before with the coronadoom.

The good news is our State Department now allows an X on passports for those who refuse to put their sex.

Oh, wait. That’s another topic. Completely irrelevant here. Our rulers’ asinine official act of fleeing from Reality has nothing to do with global warming.

Right?

But, of course, it has everything to do with it, and with every other elite-manufactured crisis.

For I ask you, sincerely, can you trust a government that is willing to pretend to the whole entire world that such a thing as sex doesn’t exist?

If they are willing to lie about something so fundamental, what else?

Much.

It works like this, and in all elite-manufactured crises.

The rulers, which are increasingly the oligarchs and the upper echelons of the expertocracy, decide a lucrative crisis is upon us. The cry goes out, “What Expert can take the funds we are providing and prove in a scientific way this list of solutions are the only possible way out of the predicament we have only just now discovered?”

Top Experts answer. These great brains, while taking the money, may even be skeptical, at first or at last. They may even view the whole thing as an intellectual puzzle, taking the payoff only so that knowledge can be advanced, arguing that it never hurts to solve any puzzle, for much can be learned that way. And then there is always the odd case of a true believer, an eminence that really does think the crisis, or something like it, is real.

It is here that midwit Experts ooze out of their offices, excited by the scent of money and the possibility of fame. Many assure themselves that because the upper echelon is in on it, there must be something to the whole thing. They pucker up and aim for the nearest teat.

The proportion of true believers swells. The midwits point to the elite and are happy to believe, well pleased to elevate themselves, in their minds, above the doubters. Soon, a flood of Science™ is upon us, its very size sufficient to convince doubters. How could so many be wrong, they ask themselves. Surely something is here to see.

The same story, with minor variations, is repeated in the bureaucracy. Top bureaucrats, at the national and international level, know it’s best to align themselves with the rulers. Many won’t believe, but will reason like the top scientists. Something good may come out of this, they think. Besides, it’s better to have a larger than smaller office, for the other important work we have.

Then the mid-level bureaus are activated, all seeking a sliver of turf. Many true believers are here, as with the scientists, and for the same reason. They follow their betters. Soon, as with all bureaucracies, the programs themselves become more important than the goal. Process is king.

Once started, nobody knows how to kill a bureaucracy. It can only exist, or grow. Unless some major new crisis comes along to redirect efforts.

Again, as with Experts and bureaucrats, the media, anxious as ever to serve their masters, enters the fray.

Many leading journalists, or owners of media firms, are cynics. They’re happy to preach whatever the official line is, with seeming sincerity, even if that line inverts itself. Whatever, they say. I’m just reporting.

Reporters aren’t terribly bright, but they do look to their leaders, like any group, and because of their limited mental capacity, they become true believers faster. They can never remember what they say from one crisis to the next, which is why we have so much fun looking at their old statements, contrasting them with new ones. This Reality exposure doesn’t faze them in the least. They keep looking up.

Meanwhile, the oligarchs and elite Experts begin gleaning the wheat. It’s damn lucrative. There are trillions involved in the climate crisis (far outshining the coroandoom).

Happy COP26, everybody. Where we will all learn how to own nothing, and be happy—and be, if Experts are right, a little tiny bit warmer. Maybe. If we don’t do something.

