What Vax Do You Take If You Have A Gun To Your Head From Immoral Idiot Employers? The Vaxs Rated By Side Effects

From Anon, describing a depressingly common situation (all personal details have been changed):

I know that you get tons of messages so I understand if you pass on this one as it may be a more involved ask of you than typical. Also, I am sure I am not the only person asking what I will be asking. I read all of your posts, I watch interviews with Dr. Malone, Eugyppius, Open VAERS, etc. but it is so much material to wade through and coming up with a confident answer on certain questions is tricky. I am [an under 40 years old] scientist at a large [certain] company in [state] and they recently came out with a vaccine mandate, as we are considered federal contractors at some level. Long story, short, we were given various deadlines to get the shot depending which ‘flavor’ we wanted. I have submitted my religious exemption on Sunday night and now I wait. If is not approved, I really have limited recourse; I could go the legal route through someone like Liberty Counsel, I could let them fire me, I could quit and look for something else, or I wait until the last minute in hopes of something changing before complying. I know that the most noble action is to stand my ground and let them fire me, but this comes with some very heavy burdens in my personal situation. I make a strong salary [an impressive amount] and I cannot just walk down the street and find something similar. And who is to say that that company won’t impose a mandate once the OSHA decision comes out or just because they can? I am also the sole income earner for my family ([wife and kids]). To my question; if I decide to comply, which shot appears to have the lowest likelihood for serious adverse side effects as healthy [under 40 year] old? I feel that the J&J is the better choice for those in my position because 1) I am not getting it for efficacy reasons, only to ‘check a box’, 2) it’s one shot, and 3) the blood clot issue does not appear to be that common for my age group (though I could be wrong here). Also, the Open VAERS shows the J&J has the smallest black eye in terms of issues, though it is also the one that has the least number of shots administered, so it could be relative. I apologize for being long winded and I appreciate the time you have spent to read this. I understand that whatever guidance/information that you provide is opinion, so please understand that. I value your opinion because you are well versed in this topic, you are objective, and you’re all about ‘no bullshit’. Thanks again, Dr. Briggs

Our rulers are largely midwits (at best) or evil (at worst). They believe, or say they believe, that the vaccines’ powers are canceled in the presence of an unvaxxed. This is either monumental ignorance (not unlikely), or the result of magical thinking (more likely). Vaccines to most of them just are magic. They only work if everybody believes in the spell.

Nevertheless, we can’t cure this ineptitude or avoid their scheme easily or in time. We must suffer their slings and arrows, watching as they preen themselves for their failures while demanding we praise them.

And, of course, follow their dictates.

I rule forbidden any discussion below that says “Suck it up. Get fired.” Many of us are going through exactly the same thing as Anon, and for the same reasons. Some of us are going to say FU to the immoral, cowardly employer. But some of us can’t, for any number of reasons.

Since this isn’t a question of religious exemption, we’ll skip discussion of the morality of abortion and so forth. We did this earlier in the week anyway. Too, we have learned you may not fear the vax. Experts and rulers have decreed all uncertainty is verboten. And illegal.

So here are my lists of vaccines, from best to worst, rated by chance of side effect, smallest to largest, whether near and long term. Only. None of the stats on efficacy are worth much, and are meaningless in the forced vaccination scenario. We saw Tuesday that the group with the highest level of vaccination also had the highest death toll from Covid.

Further, this “chance” I speak of is not quantifiable. It is the best we can do given the poor evidence available to us.

VAX RATINGS

There are about 100—there is no typo—coronadoom vaccines, in various stages of development. Some are deemed by certain rulers “acceptable”, some “maybe”, some “no”, and some have already been abandoned as not viable by Experts themselves (think how bad these must be).

I will update this list as my information changes. One primary source is here. I do not pretend to have fully covered the medicine in this list.

The problem many of these vaxes have is they are location dependent. Midwit rulers say “Use the one that makes money for our favored companies, and don’t use these others.” You’d think, given the mania for mandates, they’d be freer in this. But then you remember what our rulers are, and you laugh.

Some of these aren’t available in production yet, either.

One strategy might be to beg, “I want to be vaxxed! But I want this one.” It might work, since it’s magical thinking driving much of this. Your stated desire negates the vaccine-canceling properties of being unvaxxed (magically). Or you might, if you can afford it, travel to the locales with the good ones. Or wait it out until better ones are on line. Where better means fewer possibilities of side effects.

BEST LIST (best best to least best): Last update: 28 October 2021.

Covid: the disease itself. Nothing confers better future immunity than having had it. Some have already successfully sued to count prior acquired immunity. Press this. It is only Expert hubris of the rankest degree to insist a vaccine—as you’re about to see—is better than the virus. You can catch covid anywhere, and most of you probably already had it, even without knowing. If they insist on a mandate, have an antibody test and see. Some have already sued or pressed the case, and won. Few people recall that even CDC in prior guidance allowed prior infection to count for international travel, as proven by an antibody test. Valenva: an inactivated vax; i.e. a traditional one. Flu vax is usually inactivated, for example. Idea is to inactivate (disable to an extent) the live virus with formaldehyde or a substance called BPL. One work says BPL is better in some senses, because formaldehyde allows some live viruses to make it into the mix. This accounts for how some people get flu right after vaccination. Valenva, I believe, used a form of formaldehyde. In their last reported trial, the side effects were lower than AZ’s vax, and “No unsolicited treatment-related serious adverse events (SAE) [were] reported.” In any case, that it is a traditional inactivated vax puts this one high up on the list. Unlike the mRNA vaccines, which make your own body attack itself over a period of time that’s not well known. Here, there are two shots, but the only attack comes from what’s in syringe, and nothing else. Valneva is not yet “approved”. France has it. Novavax: a nanoparticle vaccine. A nanoparticle is a way to get the important bits of the vax to just the cells where it needs to go, and so provoke an immune response. Or so the idea is. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the widespread applicability of these. They may cause almost no side effects, or they could kill you. An important chapter on nanonparticle vaccines can be read. However, in their Phase III trials, side effects were trivial (well, it’s all relative). It seems—only seems—that if it doesn’t kill you first, there’s unlikely to be long-term side effects. Only part of the spike protein is glued to the nanoparticle, unlike the full thing in mRNAs. Again, the damage is caused only by what’s in the syringe. Your body won’t turn against itself. Nanos also improve over the pathogenicity sometimes caused by inactivated vaxs. I read the Novavax Lancet papers and didn’t see any red flags, and no p-value worship. Novavax is not yet “approved”, but it should be close. Its rivals curiously are helpful. It’s a USA product. Sinovac: an inactivated vaccine. Also called CoronaVac. They use formalin (same as above, I think) to inactivate. Yes, this is China. You will say, “We can’t trust Chinese numbers”, and you will get no argument from me. But we can also say, with just as much emphasis, “You can’t trust USA numbers.” My reason is subjective. The Chinese made the coroandoom, they also made Sinovac, and they’re very patriotic. Thus I don’t believe they’ll intentionally—now, anyway; before, yes—kill off their own people. My guess is escape of the gain-of-lethality bug we helped create surprised them. And now they want to recover. But you can feel free to guess elsewise. Papers in Lancet show a standard side effect profile, one which is temporary, too. Actual practice is reportedly similar. It’s not all smiling pandas, though. It’s clear I favor any non-replicating vaccine, which limits side effects. You can’t get Sinovac in the States. But you can in Mexico. You might get away with it. Medigen: protein subunit vaccine. This takes pieces of the virus, part of the spike protein, and injects them. They cannot reproduce. Makers of these things in general boast they are “Suitable for people with compromised immune systems.” Good for people with allergies. This is Taiwan plus the USA, which produces the adjuvant of the vaccine, the same (they say) as for whooping cough and hepatitis B vaccines. Taiwan has published, even in the press, VAERS-like data. The USA has not. Side effects seem in line, but not perfect. This site has a table of deaths/serious side effects of various vaccines (current as of the 24th), and Medigen stacks up okay. Moderna and AZ are worst. Pfizer is best. But recall all these are short-term SEs. You can only get this vax in Taiwan, so lots of luck; and the USA, so far, doesn’t count it. BBIBP-CorV: another inactivated vax. This seems to be mostly a Chinese export product. It’s not clear how different chemically it is from Sinovac. In a Phase III trial (JAMA) side effects withing 7 days were about the same as the alum-placebo. Since this is inactivated, side effects are even more unlikely after a week. This paper looked at two vaxes, Sinopharm’s HB02 and the WIV04 (which is BBIBP-CorV; the names these guys come up with…). Both were about the same for side effects. No deaths, nothing seriously serious. Good news if you’re a haemodialysis patient: no interesting clinical sequalae. Can’t get either in the States, but both are in Mexico. Covaxin: an inactivated vax. Indian product. Reports are iffy on this one. Seems authorities might have shot some people up without their knowledge—hey, this is India. Their not-so-calming press release says no real side effects in Phase III trials. Earlier published results, in small studies, found no serious side effects. Remember, these are gun-to-your-head scenarios. I’d take this over any mRNA or adenovirus vax. Can only get in India. And our old friend Mexico. Others: any inactivated, protein subunit, or nanoparticle. There are some in Iran (no thanks), Cuba (again), Russia (eh), and even Kazakhstan. Gun-to-the-head in Russia, go for an inactivated. Canadian firm Medicago is working on a Phase III plant-based adjuvant vaccine. “Plant-based” sounds soothing, but you can get arsenic from some plants, too. Baylor has a Phase III adjuvanted protein subunit vaccine called Corbevax that I’d watch. There are many more, in various stages. Be careful, though. Even if you’re a guinea pig in a trial, thinking this could count for the immoral mandate, idiot bureaucrats might not count it, as has already happened in the UK with Valneva and Novavax trial participants. Remember: bureaucrats care only about process, not results.

WORST LIST (worst worst to better worst): Last update: 28 October 2021.

Janssen a.k.a. J&J: non-replicating viral vector. This takes a modified form of the bug and puts instructions into your cells to manufacture antigens. In other words, it’s as if you’ve been infected with something like the coronadoom. This is the first of many vaccines that turns your body against itself, by making you be the bad guy. None of these are vaccines, either; they have been rightly called gene therapy. Maybe they didn’t go with that name because it sounds scary. It’s true Janssen has fewer deaths in Open VAERS than others, but this isn’t normalized by shot number. CDC says about 243M Pfizer doses, 155M Moderna, and 15M Janssen. Open VAERS deaths: 11569 Pfizer, 4236 Moderna, 1270 Janssen. Rates (all 10^-6): 17 Pfizer, 27 Moderna, 85 Janssen. So Pfizer is best here; Janssen by far the worst. J&J has been taken off the market in several locales for various side effects. Even the woke NYT admits clotting. It is only one shot, though. But you can get it in the USA. AstraZenca: adenovirus vaccine. It might help to learn that the biggest “successes” so far for adenovirus vaccines are HIV and ebola. This gives you a modified virus, not the doom itself but a monkeyed adenovirus, hoping to stimulate an immunoresponse that would match the response for coronadoom. It’s a purposeful infection, supposedly less dangerous than the doom itself, which you have to fight off. It’s said to be replication-deficient, meaning it’s difficult for the manmade virus to duplicate. But you know how it is. From the main source: “Very rare side effects have been reported after some individuals have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine, including blood clotting issues (TTS syndrome), thrombotic events, capillary leak syndrome, immune thrombocytopenia, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.” And, as we saw above, death. Here’s a comparison with Sinovac for side effects; not in AZ’s favor. We’ve already seen many countries stop AZ shots for side effects. Some restored the drug. Not sure if you can get it in the USA, but you can in Mexico. Moderna: mRNA-based vaccine. This vax is in a wrapper so that it only goes where directed; or that’s the idea. Reports are that it is found all over the body, once injected. Allergic reactions to the wrapper are common. It turns your cells into spike protein factories. It’s the spike protein that causes all the damage from the doom. Contrary to some reports, the mRNA does break down over time, and it doesn’t (they say) alter your DNA. Still, for a while, your body is doing nasty things to itself. I list them above Pfizer because the company is a little too hungry. In my mind they are tied with AZ. Maybe AZ is worse: I can’t trust any country that touts Andrew Ferguson. Side effects appear to concentrate in the young. Myocarditis is a real possibility, especially for those under 50 (here’s one teen dead right after). Sweden, Finland, and Denmark “limited” Moderna because of side effects. The real worry is long-term effects. See our friend on this. So You can get Moderna in the USA. Comirnaty, an mRNA vax. Pfizer wins for stupidest vax name. I put it best worst because it has been given the most, and it if were a true horror we would have known by now. That doesn’t make it good for those under, say, 65. But least worst. The wrapper of the mRNA causes severe allergic reactions in some. India once halted Pfizer. Pfizer is also a little too happy about all this. Who can trust them completely? You can get it nearly everywhere. Others? None so far. And we have to be careful. We’re noticing side effects in these adenovirus and mRNA vaccines because, in part, so many shots have been given. The sample size is large compared to the inactivateds. Yet it remains true these “ground breaking” vaccines turn your own body against itself. And, given the evidence we have, the chance for long-term side effects is real, though the extent is as yet unknown.

Again, neither of these lists say word one about efficacy. But I’ll give you one word: fourth boosters. Okay, that’s two words. Here’s more words: “Moderna says COVID booster, like flu vaccine, could be yearly.” Thus another conspiracy theory comes true.

