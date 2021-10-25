Regarding the Religious Exemption from the Vaccine Mandate — Guest Post by John Buckner

In the spirit of finding and using any tool, even anemic ones like Constitutional challenges presented to woke and cucked courts, we have this guest essay. We must do all we can to stop the spreading tyranny.
Here is the Department of Labor’s (a branch of the Expertocracy) rules on Religious Exemptions, written before the vaccine mandates. Here is another take, from a woke firm. Another source for schools. And one propaganda source.
Even the propaganda source admits there is room for a religious exemption. Use it if you are sincere believer.
ESSAY BEGINS
I am interested in how employees’ requests for Religious Exemptions will be addressed, and by what criteria.
The mandate supposedly reads: Per federal guidance, a refusal to be vaccinated does not qualify for a religious accommodation if it is only based upon personal preference, concerns about the possible effects of the vaccine, or political opinions.
But what does that really mean? It implies that the Company must administer some test about an employee’s religious conviction? How can any corporation administer a ‘religious test’ and by whose or what authority?
No Religious Test
The Heritage Guide to the Constitution in discussing ‘Religious Tests’ concludes its discussion of Article 6 of the Constitution as follows:
The limitation of Article VI, Clause 3, to federal officeholders was effectively eliminated by the Supreme Court in the 1961 case, Torcaso v. Watkins. Relying upon the First Amendment religion clauses, the Court struck down religious tests for any public office in the United States. Torcaso means that not even a simple profession of belief in God—as was required of Roy Torcaso, an aspiring notary public—may now be required.
The scope of anyone’s immunity from disqualification from office on religious bases now depends upon the meaning of the Establishment and Free Exercise of Religion Clauses, not upon Article VI. At present, the central rule enunciated by the Supreme Court for Establishment Clause jurisprudence is the “endorsement” test. It stipulates all public authority—from state and federal to the most local municipal body—must never do or say anything that a reasonable
person could understand to be an “endorsement” of religion, i.e., that favors adherents over non-adherents. Nothing in the neighborhood of a religious test for office could survive application of this norm.
The Establishment Clause thus totally eclipses the Religious Test Clause. Questions about the
precise scope of the sort of “religious test” banned, and about whether “office[s] of public trust” include members of Congress as well as the most junior postal worker, no longer matter—save, perhaps, to historians.
I believe, since we are apparently classified as Federal Workers or contracted for by the Federal Government—hence the Vaccine Mandate; a Religious Test administered by the Corporation at the behest of the Federal Government would not survive a legal challenge.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free
exercise thereof.
The very first line of one Corporate Policy on Conflict of Interest states: “All…business transactions and relationships must be free from even the appearance of impropriety.”
As an employee working on sensitive programs, I cannot use nor purchase legal CBD products. I cannot even be directly invested in any company involved in the production, sale, or distribution of legal CBD products.
Clearly in the matters of Ethics, Conflicts of Interest and issues of participation in drugs, lines have clearly been drawn by Corporate and Government concerns.
Likewise, the ‘taint’ of the available vaccines, developed, tested or produced through embryonic research is abhorrent to me. It impinges on my and other employee’s free exercise of religion. Mandating the use of these vaccines goes against everything that the Ethics Office purportedly stands for and represents.
Equal Protection Clause
No State shall…deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
Let’s discuss ‘accommodations’. In choosing not to be vaccinated, it is my understanding that I may be ‘accommodated’, by being subjected to rules of ‘accommodation’. The implication is that those who do get the vaccine will not be subjected to rules of ‘accommodation’.
Yet, and clearly, the Government does not seem to make a distinction between the vaccinated and non-vaccinated; all continue to wear masks, all continue to social distance. There seems to be no distinction. The Science says the efficacy of the vaccines decline over a period of time (hence the subject of boosters), yet the mandate nor the Corporation, make no distinction between those recently vaccinated and those vaccinated earlier in the year (with or without boosters).
Regardless of how or when you were vaccinated, no accommodation is mandated.
I wonder if the Ethics Office was consulted at all on the matter of this vaccine mandate. Or is the Ethics Office an empty shell to signify to the Government that we meet some Government Standard of Ethics? God help us all! I even question the Corporate Legal Office’s involvement other than to reduce the Corporation’s ‘exposure’.
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Weekly-Provisional-Counts-of-Deaths-by-State-and-S/muzy-jte6/data
I keep watching the “Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified. ”
I understand that the lagging data will cause increases. It starts to cause me to twitch when numbers go down. That column had gone over 3800. Now it is below. Someone fixed a number. This may be good.
“ I believe, since we are apparently classified as Federal Workers or contracted for by the Federal Government—hence the Vaccine Mandate; a Religious Test administered by the Corporation at the behest of the Federal Government would not survive a legal challenge.”
Then hire a lawyer and challenge it.
GP,
Lotsa luck hiring a lawyer and going against the infinite resources of the government. It can and has worked, but it isn’t cheap.
I looked at the religious exemption questionnaire the government provided my brother. Every question on the form is designed to convict you. “Have you ever taken a vaccine before?”
I couldn’t fill out the form without convicting myself.
Brad,
The strategy there might be, “As an adult, I have never taken a vaccine.” Or something along those lines.
Briggs is exactly right responding to GP above, and it’s one of the big problems with our legal system. There are many things governments and others do (such as nominally private corporations essentially acting as government agents), that could and should be successfully challenged in court, but the system makes it so onerous and expensive that most people are basically given a choice between going bankrupt (without any guarantee of success however solid the case) or just resigning themselves to compliance and letting the govt get away with shafting them.
The Left, of course, has not only the govt bureaucracies and Deep State itself, but massive private financial resources (including the ideological capture of most major firms and “public interest” legal funds, as well as many judges). We need a Based Legal Fund endowed by some rogue billionaire (unfortunately most of that class is on the ideological Left as well)
As a devout Catholic I refuse to use my religious exemption for something I disagree with on scientific grounds. People need to stop folding back to the religious justification because it doesn’t move anything forward. It is a regressive win and does nothing to protect others.
My religious beliefs propel me towards truth, not cowering in fear. Those of us that seek martyrdom cannot be stopped by the threats of the secular.
Brad
It’s kinda like Covid numbers are noticeably low for the last 3 to six weeks
“not elsewhere classified” is noticeably high for at least six months
They have a death (because of the certificate it may not be clear or the certificate has not been finalized), but they have a death they can’t categorize.
ALL CDC data seems subject to change!
During the 2017/2018 flu season, flu deaths had actually been reported as 80,000 early on, then 71,000, then 60,000 … today the 2017/2018 death toll from the flu is pegged at 52,000!
I will be curious to see what the final Covid data will be … 500,000?
Russell Haley
Depending on where you are, as a Catholic, you couldn’t use the Religious Exemption because the Pope and USCCB are “okay” with the vaccine
Besides, even an Atheist could have moral qualms about the Vaccine and shouldn’t have to justify themselves
HR/EHS are empty shells, full of climbers and token employees.
The Legal dept is there to ensure compliance upwards, and enforce it downwards.
The corps are proud of their conformity to their peers, and of their compliance with the biden admin.
There is little additional thought in it.
Business as usual.
@Brad Tittle
Idea: Don’t fill out the form; attach a letter to the form copied to the 200 or so congressmen who have not taken the vaccine. Point out that there is no mandate for Congress.
Then ask them to explain why there is:
— No mandate for 59 million who receive welfare benefits.
— No mandate for 12 million illegal immigrants.
— No mandate for Federal Postal workers.
and that you are equally permitted to exercise your right of religious exemption per Biden’s order — that your religious beliefs are a private matter. Tell them this is clearly discrimination.
Pay a lawyer to draft it.