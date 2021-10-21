Heartless Experts, Tearless Tyrants, & Vexatious Vaccine Mandates

Email from Anon (used with permission and edited to remove identifiable material):

I read your blog, listen to podcasts when you’re on and even the rare TV spots when they realize you’re sanity view on this. I have come to the end of my appeals process. Like a prisoner who appeals over and over to avoid the death penalty, I am a truly innocent person sentenced to a vaccine mandate. I’m stressed beyond understanding as I am an autoimmune complex patient. My medical reasons don’t fit that narrow allowance for medical exemption. It’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than to obtain a medical or religious exemption at my company and I’m sure others. I love my job. I work for [a large well known firm] in the US. I’m no dummy. I know “the science” and the money game pushing that “science”. [The firm is making money from the panic]. Yep. As the song goes “money money, it’s a rich mans world”. Make that big pharma. But it’s more perverse than just money. Several of my specialists are at the authoritarian [certain hospital] system. They are not allowed to write medical exemptions! I also spoke to [my rheumatologist] and shared my prolonged exposure, as my son had the Delta variant and was very sick. I was just care provider. I didn’t get sick. Why? Been on hydroxy since 1999 and on [certain drug]. My rheumatologist flippantly said “not surprised as others experienced the same but you should still get the shot”. During the same conversation—despite not getting sick—he stated I should “expect a flare to start about 12-hr post injection and last 4-5 days”. So I won’t get covid as proven but I have to take an unproven vaccine in terms of long term SAEs that’s going to cause a flare????? If not worse???? Please continue to speak out for us! I am but a small voice and my voice is silenced under the authoritarian rants of many. I need my job as a single mom, and the health insurance as you can imagine keeps me alive. But I’m disgusted. I never thought in my life we’d be here. What has happened to the US? I literally have to risk staying functional for basically a therapeutic with no long term safety and more deaths in 1-yr than ivermectin in 20-yrs. I can’t risk mRNA so am also forced to take J&J and am Catholic. But [they say] “all organized religions have supported vaccination”. Where are we???? We are losing our country our freedom our future. Please keep spreading truth and a voice for the silenced.

Alas, Experts have determined, with the full backing of tyrants, that you are not allowed to fear for your safety in other but approved ways. You may fear the coroandoom, and even should, even if, as with most, the risk is low, and even vanishing, as for those who have already had the disease and recovered.

But you may not fear the vaccine, even if, as with you, the risk is high.

Experts have determined, with the full backing of tyrants, that the risk to their safety is too high if you are allowed to choose for yourself whether to vaccinate.

For if you are allowed to choose, you diminish Expert authority, and tyrants lose power. These losses they cannot bear.

One might argue that the few deaths and injuries caused by the vaccine are worth the cost. These adverse events are why vaccine manufacturers have immunity from prosecution: the picture heading today’s post is a snippet from Ireland’s official warning.

Yes, some will die from the vaccine, or will be greatly harmed, whereas they would not have suffered from the coronadoom. Experts and tyrants know these truths, but hide them, as official policy, because they believe only if vaccination rates exceed X%—where X is a non-decreasing function of time—the “war” against the bug the Experts created will have been won.

If this were true, they might have a point.

It is not true.

We have had, as I have reminded us innumerable times, flu vaccines for decades, but still we have not “won” the “war” against flu. There is no reason to believe, given the performance of the mRNA vaccines we have already seen, that coronadoom will vanish. Ever.

And now they want to push the vaccine on kids. The population, as all evidence indicates so far, most at risk for severe side effects of the vaccine. Also the population, all evidence shows, least at risk for coronadoom.

Experts and tyrants don’t care. They know these numbers. They push ahead anyway. If they didn’t, they’d have to admit to a mistake. The problem in an Expertocracy, is there are is no real central authority to accept responsibility for a mistake. Error propagates.

