Heartless Experts, Tearless Tyrants, & Vexatious Vaccine Mandates

Email from Anon (used with permission and edited to remove identifiable material):
I read your blog, listen to podcasts when you’re on and even the rare TV spots when they realize you’re sanity view on this. I have come to the end of my appeals process. Like a prisoner who appeals over and over to avoid the death penalty, I am a truly innocent person sentenced to a vaccine mandate.
I’m stressed beyond understanding as I am an autoimmune complex patient. My medical reasons don’t fit that narrow allowance for medical exemption. It’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than to obtain a medical or religious exemption at my company and I’m sure others.
I love my job. I work for [a large well known firm] in the US. I’m no dummy. I know “the science” and the money game pushing that “science”. [The firm is making money from the panic]. Yep. As the song goes “money money, it’s a rich mans world”. Make that big pharma.
But it’s more perverse than just money. Several of my specialists are at the authoritarian [certain hospital] system. They are not allowed to write medical exemptions! I also spoke to [my rheumatologist] and shared my prolonged exposure, as my son had the Delta variant and was very sick. I was just care provider. I didn’t get sick. Why?
Been on hydroxy since 1999 and on [certain drug]. My rheumatologist flippantly said “not surprised as others experienced the same but you should still get the shot”. During the same conversation—despite not getting sick—he stated I should “expect a flare to start about 12-hr post injection and last 4-5 days”. So I won’t get covid as proven but I have to take an unproven vaccine in terms of long term SAEs that’s going to cause a flare????? If not worse????
Please continue to speak out for us! I am but a small voice and my voice is silenced under the authoritarian rants of many. I need my job as a single mom, and the health insurance as you can imagine keeps me alive.
But I’m disgusted. I never thought in my life we’d be here. What has happened to the US? I literally have to risk staying functional for basically a therapeutic with no long term safety and more deaths in 1-yr than ivermectin in 20-yrs. I can’t risk mRNA so am also forced to take J&J and am Catholic. But [they say] “all organized religions have supported vaccination”.
Where are we???? We are losing our country our freedom our future. Please keep spreading truth and a voice for the silenced.
Alas, Experts have determined, with the full backing of tyrants, that you are not allowed to fear for your safety in other but approved ways. You may fear the coroandoom, and even should, even if, as with most, the risk is low, and even vanishing, as for those who have already had the disease and recovered.
But you may not fear the vaccine, even if, as with you, the risk is high.
Experts have determined, with the full backing of tyrants, that the risk to their safety is too high if you are allowed to choose for yourself whether to vaccinate.
For if you are allowed to choose, you diminish Expert authority, and tyrants lose power. These losses they cannot bear.
One might argue that the few deaths and injuries caused by the vaccine are worth the cost. These adverse events are why vaccine manufacturers have immunity from prosecution: the picture heading today’s post is a snippet from Ireland’s official warning.
Yes, some will die from the vaccine, or will be greatly harmed, whereas they would not have suffered from the coronadoom. Experts and tyrants know these truths, but hide them, as official policy, because they believe only if vaccination rates exceed X%—where X is a non-decreasing function of time—the “war” against the bug the Experts created will have been won.
If this were true, they might have a point.
It is not true.
We have had, as I have reminded us innumerable times, flu vaccines for decades, but still we have not “won” the “war” against flu. There is no reason to believe, given the performance of the mRNA vaccines we have already seen, that coronadoom will vanish. Ever.
And now they want to push the vaccine on kids. The population, as all evidence indicates so far, most at risk for severe side effects of the vaccine. Also the population, all evidence shows, least at risk for coronadoom.
Experts and tyrants don’t care. They know these numbers. They push ahead anyway. If they didn’t, they’d have to admit to a mistake. The problem in an Expertocracy, is there are is no real central authority to accept responsibility for a mistake. Error propagates.
I don’t believe in this type of errors, “they, as the Joker says, are schemers, everything has to go according to a plaaaan”… And they have shown, over and over, it IS their plan. AsCornett said, this is World War III and it’s them against us…
Correction: as CORBETT says it’s them against us
“autoimmune complex patient”
Isn’t a diagnosis
The woman needs help, but not from you, Briggs.
Persuading an individual that all roads out are blocked and that the entire medical system is against them is cruel. Briggs, let the woman tell her story wholly and truthfully and stop using her .
If public scrutiny of an individual case is in any way appropriate, then it can be done without knowing personal details or employment details, in fact, since this is not an occupational health concern that relates directly to her work environment or anything.
Let’s hear the whole story and those who know the workings of the American health care system and ‘access’ matter, can, no doubt, be of great assistance in her case.
If it’s only clinical, any appropriate Dr or clinician in the field can also be of great assistance.
Her problem is trust in the wrong people.
Someone who she CAN trust is required that is not you and is not someone antagonistic.
Whilst it’s entirely possible that she’s being given wrong advice or information, of course that does happen and not infrequently. However in the environment right now, she needs someone who’s going to look over and beyond all the catastrophising and hot air. If she may be ‘exempt’ the vaccine, for clinical reasons, that needs to be pursued properly and without unnecessary activism entanglements.
It seems that occupational health departments are also behind the curve.
Don’t take their infernal jab. Tell the devil to get lost. You need a jab-job like you need another hole in your head. You fear losing that damn jab-job but should fear far more the consequences of taking the injection: not only risk of death and disease, but demoralization and despair, and if you cave and get on their jab carousel you become Satan’s bitch, and he’ll ride you hard then kick you in the ditch. Tell him to go to hell.
God made us. Pray to Him, trust in Him, put your life in His care. This evil is happening because we forgot God, and put our trust in men, and think only of worldly things. Big mistake, as is now painfully obvious. It’s going to take faith, courage, and suffering to break free of the Beast, but with God’s help we can do it. I’m praying for you Anon Lady, and for all of us. Let’s pray, and let’s roll.
I am also on the verge of losing my job because I won’t get the vaccine. I do not have any of the listed contra-indications that might qualify me for an exemption. I still don’t want the vaccine. I have seen no evidence that I am at any particular risk for severe Covid side effects. I have seen no evidence that I am an increased risk to others should I not be vaccinated. I don’t see why I should have to justify my choice to anyone given the evidence. And it isn’t as simple as “get another job if you don’t like your employers policies”. My employer is mandated by the governor of my state to require the vaccine. My choice, should I get fired, involves selling my house, leaving my friends and family, and moving elsewhere. In effect, starting over again. Or choosing a completely different career instead of the one I love doing and am very good at, after 17 years. It’s great to live in a free country.
JOY
Anon said : I have come to the end of my appeals process. Like a prisoner who appeals over and over to avoid the death penalty, I am a truly innocent person sentenced to a vaccine mandate.
Anon like all of us wanted a place to vent
Briggs provided that – Anon doctors refused to help – IF Anon is in NY, NO Doctor is going to sign anything!
Joy THAT’s why Doctor Mccaullaugh is ijn tears
” still don’t want the vaccine. I have seen no evidence that I am at any particular risk for severe Covid side effects. I have seen no evidence that I am an increased risk to others should I not be vaccinated.”
They are not side effects of covid, they are covid effects.
If you’re not vaccinated you are at risk yourself in an every increasingly vaccinated population.
The disease is infectious, more infectious than flu. Less easy to catch than malaria, much easier to catch than SARS 1 or MERS. So?
What evidence do you need that having a vaccine would help prevent others from becoming ill and dying?
What evidence are you expecting?
@Joy, She told you what she has. It was right there in the prescription. She has been taking Hydroxychloroquine… How many folks do you know who take HCQ? I didn’t know this till it came up with Trump. Suddenly, I learned how many people have the disease and take that medicine for it. It apparently works.
Maybe HCQ is good for all autoimmune diseases. I have friends who did get the jab so they could go on vacation who are also taking HCQ. They are ok. I just keep looking at the CDC data every week and seeing that column of “unclassified deaths”. Maybe those deaths are something less sinister. That is the joy of the miscellaneous bucket. We don’t know what is actually in it. 3000 people a week… Maybe a little more. Dying of some mystery.
I know more people now who have died of the jab (or appear to have died of the jab) than I know people who died of the Doom. They are still 2 degrees out (for both of them). I know more than a few people who went through the Doom without much problem. I know a couple who needed special care, but the special care was out treatment using the monoclonal antibodies. I know one who was in the hospital for a week. The one who went to the hospital would not have been a person I would have guessed of those who got sick. The 82 year old smoker got the antibodies and is recovering. A 30/40 something in pretty good shape ended up in the hospital.
The one that went to the hospital for a week was fully vaccinated.
All of this is anecdotal of course. It means nothing.
I write solely to try to point at the thing I can’t point at. I come back here because Briggs seems to be trying to point at something really close to what I think I am pointing at. Sheri might be a little more critical, but she too is trying to point at something close to what I am trying to point at. If we point directly at it, it sounds like we are calling those in power Tyrants. (Ok, we sort of are).
Earwigs and cockroaches. Will it be nuclear war or biological? It appears like it might be biological. The cockroach seems to have an edge.
John b(satire)
You mean like snowflakes need somewhere as a safe space?
Dr M is failing to cope, too. It doesn’t mean it’s everybody else’s fault.
Brad,
“Joy, She told you what she has. It was right there in the prescription. She has been taking Hydroxychloroquine… ”
NO, that’s not enough information.
If we’re going to do a medical assessment we need to hear all other information in order to make a judgement.
(To think this is all about politics is beyond a sick joke.)
There is a list of medicines which were on the agenda as potential candidates for treatment early on in this disease outbreak. I have lost count of the number of times I’ve typed that out in various ways.
Yet the story that’s being falsely told is that only some very special Drs had the idea and they were thwarted in their efforts and all because big pharm…
This is what I mean by ignoring the facts and believing the conspiracy hype.
John B called it some insulting term when discovering that it’d all been said months before any of you had, as you admitted, even heard of the drug? Recently, we’ve been hearing about ‘rendezevir’.
Which is another drug for rheumatoid arthritis.
You do realise that there are hundreds of autoimmune disorders?
You do realise that there are, just in one individual case of rheumatoid arthritis (*RA,) a whole spectrum of different clinical features and courses of disease? Yet we have johnny come lately with a bit of maths who think they can predict what’s going to happen with prescribing drugs en spec to any given individual?
You people are the same ones complaining that the vaccination is untested!
Where’s the continuity of argument?
So to your point and to restate. We need all of the history, questions and answers from the individual.
In case of assessment, it can take an hour or even a couple of sessions of an hour to fully understand.
(with regards to chronic and complex pain syndromes and pathology)
Not because I”M slow, necessarily but because that’s how long it takes.
So refer the lady to the appropriate place and stop trying to. make a political case out of her.
She is feeling depressed and hopeless, which will induce panic and fear and therefore more hopelessnesss and depression.; Much of that thinking is based on false information.
Just one of those pieces of falsehood would be her thinking, understandably, that she “knows the science”
Let’s hear about that, in private , I would suggest, with a properly qualified scientific and clinical approach to her care.
AGAIN JOY
That’s why this is sad.
You want her to do what Dr. M did and be laughed at and mocked and criticized
Why should she? (do we know Anon is ‘SHE’?) Or were you guessing because you think it’s a disease you’re thinking of.
SHE said she is out of appeals, NO doctor will support her! IF a doctor did support her, the doctor would in all likelihood lose his license!
Because of the mandate timing, ANON will have to take the jab soon
Careful that your empathy doesn’t show
(I got what you did – there is no satire today)
“You want her to do what Dr. M did and be laughed at and mocked and criticized”
What are you talking about?
No,, I’m Calling Briggs out for using her incomplete story which he is, for a half baked piece.
Re laughed at and mocked? You never bothered before!
I’m the one saying it’s inappropriate. You think it’s okay because you’re saying “ah there there”
sorry for your loss!
It’s what people do that counts not what they say they will do.
Edward Jenner never did any randomized controlled trials!
What if those milk maid shrugged off small pox because of the Vitamin D they were getting from consuming fresh cows milk!
Joy
1 – ANON TRIED to get a MEDICAL EXEMPTION
2 – ANON WENT to several DOCTORS
3 – THEY ALL Know ANON’s case – but ANON’s case doesn’t fit the ACCEPTED EXEMPTION
4 – THE DOCTORS all agree that having ANON get the VACCINE is pointless (NOT A PUN) and the RISKS outweigh the BENEFITS
JOY – REREAD what ANON wrote – ignore EVERYTHING else!!!!
You speak about animus? Look in the mirror
JOHN< STOP SHOUTING! ONE EXCLAMATION MARKI'S ENOUGH
“Please continue to speak out for us! I am but a small voice and my voice is silenced under the authoritarian rants of many. I need my job as a single mom, and the health insurance as you can imagine keeps me alive.”
I suggest you were not reading properly, if at all.
So much faith I had in you that I doubted my own reading and memory!
Had to check that I had in fact not confused her with allergy lady or something.
No.
I reread the entire thing and wonder if you are reading something different again. An entirely separate page.
JOY
WHY is ANON’s story INCOMPLETE
It has a beginning – a middle and an end!
Briggs only cut out the company and hospital name
Her company DEMANDS a VACCINE!
SHE TRIES TO GET AN EXEMPTION
NO DOCTOR WILL SUPPORT HER
I know you have vision issues, but it is all there
Like Brad I knew of 2 Covid deaths – one I worked with for 15 years before he retired
The other was a father of a manager at my company
I know of no jab deaths personally but know a number of reactions
John b,
answer me this:
Is the woman a single mum?
Yes or no?
If she is,
Is she a female?
I share your “charitable” interpretation that they act out of incompetence rather than malice (Hanlon’s razor). It’s interesting however that more folks like Mike Yeadon are arguing malice: https://eugyppius.substack.com/p/maximum-vaccination/comments
I’m not shouting (I’m either enunciating or speaking really really slowly.
Heartbreaking. I second Hagfish above. Don’t give in to the evil and tyranny being pushed upon you. There may be suffering and difficulty involved, but so also did the early Christians face such suffering and difficulties – indeed martyrdom – under the thumbs of the cruel masters of their age. Perhaps we too will have to retreat to new catacombs, leave all the past behind – jobs, homes, family, etc. – and find a new way of living in the midst of the evil, tyranny, and insanity all around.
But resist we must. There is a war on for the future of humanity. Everyone must choose a side…and there is no place for the lukewarm, who will be chewed-up and spewed-out first.
““autoimmune complex patient”
Isn’t a diagnosis
The woman needs help, but not from you, Briggs.
Persuading an individual that all roads out are blocked and that the entire medical system is against them is cruel. ”
GTFO with this BS.
Supporting dangerous, rushed, needless jabs with poor efficacy and risk profile is cruel!
Supporting forced face muzzling is cruel!
Supporting lying scum govt ministers forcing their tyrannical BS on people is cruel!
Telling people the current medical establishment ISN’T actively abusing them and ISN’T against them is cruel!
Telling people they are putting themselves or others at significant risk if they don’t submit to the jab is cruel!
Not seeing family for a year because of a virus 99.9% of people survive is cruel!
And on and on…
It won’t stop until people en masse rise up and say “Enough!” Don’t submit. Don’t ever submit to the Evil and Tyranny closing in all around us. And yes, Brad, if it “sounds like we are calling those in power tyrants”…that’s because they ARE tyrants! (and not just the politicians, but the corporate bugmen, doctors, and media scum doing the politicians’ bidding are all tyrants as well).
then this:
“Like Brad I knew of 2 Covid deaths – one I worked with for 15 years before he retired
The other was a father of a manager at my company”
…
How many flue deaths have you known in your full life?
I know of one, who was in his twenties, he died of pericarditis and cardiac tampenard.
Due to the fact that his family did not knowhow to look for red flag signs of serious illness.
I could have saved his life. A little bit of knowledge is. a dangerous thing.
In that case, they always treated him as a second thought. So it didn’t surprise me he went too long before ty called the ambulance.
She called me years later to tell me of his death since I was always the one looking out for him and sticking up for him with his sisters. He was adopted, they were not.
So don’t lecture about empathy. I don’t need your approval if all you’re going to do is say I haven’t read when it’s you who hasn’t read, or comprehended.
So?
How many in your life have you known personally who died of flu?
Joy
Yeah! sorry – I missed that bit
Her story was over by then – That was as far as I read
I didn’t read anything after her story which is why I don’t understand why you didn’t find a story
John b
“WHY is ANON’s story INCOMPLETE
It has a beginning – a middle and an end!”
In short? because it’s masquerading, to the satisfaction of you, evidently, as a medical assessment!
It’s not a “story”!
Nor is it likely, given the history, that you or Briggs have understood all of the facts in this casre or probab ly many for quite a while, given our reluctance to accept what you simply do. not know
Joy
I know absolutely no one personally that died of the FLU let alone hospitalized for the flu
Back in 2014, I got really really sick – couldn’t get out of bed (properly) for almost two days
I would roll off a cot that I was using and crawl to the bathroom and then figure out how to use it
“Your reluctance to accept what you simply do not know. “
roll off a cat?
you’ll never get a good night’s sleep in a cot. I presume you’re too tall.
The side get in the way, too.
So, to you alone, nobody else, and on the record, John b
Is it reasonable for you, personally, to think there might be cause to believe that covid IS “worse” than flu, a disease which has floated around for years and is rather more familiar to human immunity?
Just that part first, remember you’re on record
All-cause deaths still up in Scotland. Latest is 23% higher than the five week average and lots of them do not mention Covid-19 on the death certs!
https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/news/2021/deaths-involving-covid-19-week-41-11-october-17-october-2021
The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,331, which is 252 – or 23% – above the five year average.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:
“The latest figures show that last week there were 139 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of eight from the previous week.
“There were 1,331 deaths from all causes this week, the 21st consecutive week with deaths above the five year average.”
Why won’t they let me wait for Version 2.0 of the vex? You know, the one with the bugs worked out. I won’t buy a new model vehicle that’s in its first production year, or the latest Windows operating system, or the newest iThingy.
Paul H
If you’re in England, that’s exactly what you’d get.
Can’t answer for the US.
When the flu’s changes each year, nobody speaks about bugs in the programme.
What you ask isn’t controversial if there is a new drug available.
I didn’t look at it as a medical assessment
She said that her problem did not raise to the level of a Medical Exemption (my guess was lupus) since I know a woman with lupus taking HCQ. In MN there was a news anchor woman with lupus. According to lupus org 90% of lupus are women. Beside the point.
The fact that she cared for a Covid person pretty much proved that she would not/will not get Covid
By forcing the J&J into her body will cause an auto-immune reaction (she likely won’t die but so what?) She’s the one that will have to live through the days that it goes through her system)
She doesn’t want to experience that. Please tell us what the Jab will do for her?
This may interest you re. Scotland as well, Crew: “Another Brief Look at Vaccine Performance in Scotland”: https://eugyppius.substack.com/p/another-brief-look-at-vaccine-performance
“Cases among the fully vaccinated, if anything, seem to be trending slightly upwards, while in the unvaccinated they remain flat or declining. Note that it’s mostly high case numbers among 0–15 year-olds (almost surely, an artifact of school testing programs) which allow the report to claim “lower rates of cases in vaccinated individuals” (p. 37)”
“Her company DEMANDS a VACCINE!
SHE TRIES TO GET AN EXEMPTION
NO DOCTOR WILL SUPPORT HER”
Refer her to me, I’ll sort her out…send her in the right direction.
That’s what she needs.
She doesn’t need sympathy, she needs a result. NOW
John b
I will answer you but truly, read what you wrote and ask yourself what you really know here.
Also, read my reply to Brad about rheumatic and autoimmune disorders.
It isn’t me that doesn’t ‘understand’, it’s you who doesn’t know
and you are cheeky, too!
She’s been given the shaft repeatedly by numerous doctors and corporate/political bugmen, who, for all intents and purposes, want to strap her down and rape her with a Covid jab…but Joy will reason nicely with the rapey tyrants and get it all sorted! LOL.
Joy
“ Refer her to me, I’ll sort her out…send her in the right direction.”
While secret handshakes and backroom dealings might be able to solve Anon’s particular troubles, that doesn’t change the general tyranny that is going on.
Joy
I TOTALLY AGREE (big enunciation there). Covid is worse than the flu … for Older people with comorbidities.
The one guy I knew personally seemed healthy enough, but … I couldn’t say he was totally healthy.
The guy I didn’t know personally – manager’s father – was definitely on the old side but lived on his own so healthy enough
As I tried to explain to swordfish, when he said the people who died from the jab were going to die anyway – he did said that – CDC reported that only 5% of Covid deaths were otherwise healthy people – the other 95% were older with comorbidities – as swordfish had said were going to die anyway.
CDC likewise has reported that for flu deaths, 30% were otherwise healthy
So healthy people, Covid is almost twice as nasty.
That said, though I didn’t know anybody personally that died of the flu, every month or so during flu season, the news would report the death of a school age child. I never heard one report (local news-wise) of a child dying from Covid.
California’s health director included the death of a 14-year old boy – made big headlines there – but then later said the boy had a number of comorbidities and admitted the boy was dying. It was never explained if the boy actually had cavid or just tested positive. Purportedly, the boy’s sister got on Social Media and reported that her brother had Stage 4 cancer and didn’t want her brother used to sow more doubt and fear.
To explain
CDC likewise has reported that for flu deaths, 30% were otherwise healthy
So healthy people, Covid is almost twice as nasty.
CDC’s numbers are less than WOM but let’s look at current 750000 deaths (37500 otherwise healthy over 2 yrs assuming CDC 5% is correct)
Ave flu is about about 37500 (75000 over 2 yrs) 75000 X 30% – (22500 otherwise healthy over 2 yrs)
Another 150000 deaths in the US would get us to Coivid being twice as bad as regular flu.