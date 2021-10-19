Vaccine Efficiency Much Poorer In Real Life Than Promised In Clinical Trials — Coronavirus Update CII

STUPENDOUS VIDEO

(If the above video breaks, here’s an alternate source.)

Thanks to Ann Cherry and RA for the tip.

Regular readers will know this is what we predicted back in December of 2020. Not all, but many, and in some fields nearly all, spectacular findings go this similar route. A sensational splash, assurances of a gleaming future, and the sad, slow, usually undocumented-in-the-media decline.

At the beginning, the enthusiastic progenitors of the New Idea have control of their data and models—and recall all models only say what they are told to say, both good and bad alike. Models therefore look spectacular at first. People think that even if things calm a bit, this New Idea will be still be terrific.

The first small wave of outsiders becomes involved. The progenitors no longer have the same degree of control over the process, but they still have most. The newer results, as all expected, are not as wonderful as at the beginning, but they’re still grand and broadcastable.

Then the second wave of outsiders hits, much larger than the first; then the third, fourth, and so on. The control of the progenitors has diminished to something small, maybe even zero.

The results are now lackluster, or have vanished. What was at first so promising has revealed itself to just yet another ho-hum thing. Nobody can understand how. Complete mystification among Experts—many of whom, flummoxed by the rapid changes, revert to quoting only the results of the beginning.

This is the most common story in science.

WHAT FUN

On the other hand, there’s nothing a statistician likes better than to see a model verify.

I used to say we ought to call the euphemistic “gain-of-function” experiments which created bugs like coronadoom gain-of-lethality.

No more. Now I say we should call them gain-of-profit experiments. Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and all the rest, are making money even faster than the government can print it. All thanks to Expert efforts.

Say, I wonder how many people involved in gain-of-profit experiments worked for, or now work at, these pharmaceuticals?

UPDATE

Few weeks back I reported on a woman who suffered chronic allergies and who bowed to social pressure to get vaxxed. She is still covered by the blemishes, and it thinking still of getting second shot because the stigma from being non-“fully” vaxxed hurts worse.

Thanks, Experts!

IS YOUR SPIRIT BROKE YET

?? police now checks coffee cups aren’t empty as part of the mask mandate enforcement pic.twitter.com/yo6Qf17ti1 — Clown World Today ?? (@cwt_news) October 16, 2021

The virus can’t get you if you have liquid in the cup. As soon as it’s gone, you’re a goner.

Many countries are like this. In Taiwan I saw you can now take your mask off to have your picture taken. Indoors or out. Either it’s the bug can’t get you if a camera is pointed at your face, or it can’t get past your smile.

We saw last winter in New York City restaurants had built outdoor structures which became indoors, because they were separate small buildings. NYC said no eating indoors, but these outdoor-indoors didn’t count, because they were outdoor.

On and on it goes. With police “just following orders” enforcing the dictates. De facto laws created by bureaucrats. These judgments are considered The Science by Experts. They insist you join the Cult of the Mask. Follow their gods, or else.

Meanwhile, the man-made Expert-created virus goes on behaving like a virus.

LET THEM STARVE

Even after massive evidence is available showing the leaky vaccines are not going to eliminate the virus, those Experts we mentioned above, the ones who panic and revert to the beginning promises, have reverted to the beginning promises. “Let those who will not receive our miracle creation starve to death,” they say. “This is for their own health,” they say.

It’s happening in Germany, and in many, many other places. No grocery shopping allowed. Same in Singapore.

Just die, anti-vaxxer. Your presence nullifies my vaccine’s powers.

Update Want more proof we have become mewling effeminates? Notice the use of the exclamation point in this: “‘You Are Hereby Reprimanded!’ Airman Told to Begin Separation Due to Vaccine Refusal” (original picture of letter at the link).

VACCINE EFFICACY

USA ?? Texas senator addresses the elephant ? in the room pic.twitter.com/E58ICtUkcN — D1ll3yD1ll3y (@DilleyDilley8) October 16, 2021

We mentioned these two items weeks ago, but it bears repeating.

One, the only two outcomes—and it’s really just one—worth studying are illness severity and death. All other derived measures are always a clue you are being fooled.

“Cases” are NOT an illness severity measure. Ignore ALL studies which invoke “cases”, whether they are on “our side” or theirs. “Cases” are NOT cases, but a combination of testing level (still at ridiculous levels), testing sensitivity (still too high), and multiple disease characteristics.

Look at hospitalizations for (and not after-admission-for-something-else-first either) the doom, or look at deaths of the doom. Nothing else.

Two, we cannot examine any study of efficacy without having removed from the data those people with prior infection who recovered.

How often is this done? Something close to never.

Why? Because many officials are still married to the noble lie that all should get vaccinated, even those who had the disease. And now we have the immoral, and deadly, vaccine mandates, designed to punish.

Obviously—to any scientist living before 2020—if a person has recovered and is vaxxed, you won’t know if his own body or the vax has kept him from dying. Vaccines should not even be administered before an anti-body test has been given, because of the very real possibility of harmful side effects.

VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS

Here’s another prediction our side was right about. Many harmful side vaxx effects in the young, the very people who (if healthy) don’t need the vaccine anyway. The coronadoom is still an old person’s disease, in spite of what you might have heard from the propagandists.

Finland and other northern countries (e.g. Sweden; elsewhere; etc.) have suspended the vax because of too many side effects in younger men. Clot related, mostly. As predicted.

Happens in the USA, and countries like Israel, and the UK, too. My favorite headline was “Mystery rise in heart attacks from blocked arteries“. But the vaccine ardor is too strong in these places to get officials to stop.

This can be studied. It’s not difficult. It’s even been done, in small scales, with the expected results (bad for the vaccine). But wide-scale testing would mean slowing or stopping the hateful mandates. Politics is science today, so it won’t be done.

NOBLE LIES

Your risk from COVID-19 is not determined by age, fitness level or community…your risk is determined by vaccine status. ~78% of all new cases & hospitalizations in #Sask in Sep were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. https://t.co/T0HXlmCUZs — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) October 18, 2021

Regular readers more on the ball than I am can tell us whether this whopper of a Noble Lie is in the Top Four, or even the winner.

We ought to have a contest.

This particular official lie is wonderfully awful. A complete falsehood. Brazen ain’t in it. A slimy, stinking lie. Not even in the same neighborhood as Reality.

And they wonder why we don’t trust them.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.

Daily tests (from here Johns Hopkins) are still at idiot levels. More than 3 million ever day. All you can do is sigh.

These next two are complicated. They are the all-cause weekly deaths, presented in two ways.

Focus on the dotted green lines. Subtracting for the late counts, since about the first of June, they are exactly where we’d expect them. Before then they were lower, meaning coronadoom deaths were over-ascribed. Now they are about right. Meaning there are more deaths than we’d expect this time of year. What’s causing them?

Now focus on the time series version. Deaths this summer were exactly in line with what we’d expect absent the doom. Now they are just a bit higher.

All right, now let’s look at causes of death:

See how flu & pneumonia and respiratory deaths plummeted? But the doom increased?

Well, there you are. People are dying in larger numbers—or, rather, were—but doom deaths were likely over-ascribed.

Here’s the states we’ve looked at, doom deaths by population:

The late drop is, as ever, late counts. But the real drops in Florida and Texas can be seen easily. With no panics of especial controls.

Like in Sweden and Denmark.

However, since it is that time of year, and people in the north are heading inside into voluntary lockdowns, they are starting to spread bugs, and deaths are creeping up. Whether these are doom or other respiratory deaths remains to be seen.

Here’s the official weekly doom deaths:

The Dreaded Delta was never as large as the Aspiring Alpha, or last year’s Serious Summer Splurge, nor nearly as gigantic as the Wailing Winter.

What will happen this winter? Deaths, as we see above, absolutely always peak in winter. They will this winter, too.

I repeat: deaths will peak in January. As always. Be ready for this. Midwit propagandists won’t remember this and will take delight in regularly rising numbers.

Don’t buy it.

What about flu, I hear you ask? Propagandists have been pushing it lately, warning of a double killer wave.

Nah.

Not yet, anyway.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



