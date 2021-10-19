Vaccine Efficiency Much Poorer In Real Life Than Promised In Clinical Trials — Coronavirus Update CII

STUPENDOUS VIDEO
(If the above video breaks, here’s an alternate source.)
Thanks to Ann Cherry and RA for the tip.
Regular readers will know this is what we predicted back in December of 2020. Not all, but many, and in some fields nearly all, spectacular findings go this similar route. A sensational splash, assurances of a gleaming future, and the sad, slow, usually undocumented-in-the-media decline.
At the beginning, the enthusiastic progenitors of the New Idea have control of their data and models—and recall all models only say what they are told to say, both good and bad alike. Models therefore look spectacular at first. People think that even if things calm a bit, this New Idea will be still be terrific.
The first small wave of outsiders becomes involved. The progenitors no longer have the same degree of control over the process, but they still have most. The newer results, as all expected, are not as wonderful as at the beginning, but they’re still grand and broadcastable.
Then the second wave of outsiders hits, much larger than the first; then the third, fourth, and so on. The control of the progenitors has diminished to something small, maybe even zero.
The results are now lackluster, or have vanished. What was at first so promising has revealed itself to just yet another ho-hum thing. Nobody can understand how. Complete mystification among Experts—many of whom, flummoxed by the rapid changes, revert to quoting only the results of the beginning.
This is the most common story in science.
WHAT FUN
On the other hand, there’s nothing a statistician likes better than to see a model verify.
I used to say we ought to call the euphemistic “gain-of-function” experiments which created bugs like coronadoom gain-of-lethality.
No more. Now I say we should call them gain-of-profit experiments. Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and all the rest, are making money even faster than the government can print it. All thanks to Expert efforts.
Say, I wonder how many people involved in gain-of-profit experiments worked for, or now work at, these pharmaceuticals?
UPDATE
Few weeks back I reported on a woman who suffered chronic allergies and who bowed to social pressure to get vaxxed. She is still covered by the blemishes, and it thinking still of getting second shot because the stigma from being non-“fully” vaxxed hurts worse.
Thanks, Experts!
IS YOUR SPIRIT BROKE YET
?? police now checks coffee cups aren’t empty as part of the mask mandate enforcement pic.twitter.com/yo6Qf17ti1
— Clown World Today ?? (@cwt_news) October 16, 2021
The virus can’t get you if you have liquid in the cup. As soon as it’s gone, you’re a goner.
Many countries are like this. In Taiwan I saw you can now take your mask off to have your picture taken. Indoors or out. Either it’s the bug can’t get you if a camera is pointed at your face, or it can’t get past your smile.
We saw last winter in New York City restaurants had built outdoor structures which became indoors, because they were separate small buildings. NYC said no eating indoors, but these outdoor-indoors didn’t count, because they were outdoor.
On and on it goes. With police “just following orders” enforcing the dictates. De facto laws created by bureaucrats. These judgments are considered The Science by Experts. They insist you join the Cult of the Mask. Follow their gods, or else.
Meanwhile, the man-made Expert-created virus goes on behaving like a virus.
LET THEM STARVE
Even after massive evidence is available showing the leaky vaccines are not going to eliminate the virus, those Experts we mentioned above, the ones who panic and revert to the beginning promises, have reverted to the beginning promises. “Let those who will not receive our miracle creation starve to death,” they say. “This is for their own health,” they say.
It’s happening in Germany, and in many, many other places. No grocery shopping allowed. Same in Singapore.
Just die, anti-vaxxer. Your presence nullifies my vaccine’s powers.
Update Want more proof we have become mewling effeminates? Notice the use of the exclamation point in this: “‘You Are Hereby Reprimanded!’ Airman Told to Begin Separation Due to Vaccine Refusal” (original picture of letter at the link).
VACCINE EFFICACY
USA ?? Texas senator addresses the elephant ? in the room pic.twitter.com/E58ICtUkcN
— D1ll3yD1ll3y (@DilleyDilley8) October 16, 2021
We mentioned these two items weeks ago, but it bears repeating.
One, the only two outcomes—and it’s really just one—worth studying are illness severity and death. All other derived measures are always a clue you are being fooled.
“Cases” are NOT an illness severity measure. Ignore ALL studies which invoke “cases”, whether they are on “our side” or theirs. “Cases” are NOT cases, but a combination of testing level (still at ridiculous levels), testing sensitivity (still too high), and multiple disease characteristics.
Look at hospitalizations for (and not after-admission-for-something-else-first either) the doom, or look at deaths of the doom. Nothing else.
Two, we cannot examine any study of efficacy without having removed from the data those people with prior infection who recovered.
How often is this done? Something close to never.
Why? Because many officials are still married to the noble lie that all should get vaccinated, even those who had the disease. And now we have the immoral, and deadly, vaccine mandates, designed to punish.
Obviously—to any scientist living before 2020—if a person has recovered and is vaxxed, you won’t know if his own body or the vax has kept him from dying. Vaccines should not even be administered before an anti-body test has been given, because of the very real possibility of harmful side effects.
VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS
Here’s another prediction our side was right about. Many harmful side vaxx effects in the young, the very people who (if healthy) don’t need the vaccine anyway. The coronadoom is still an old person’s disease, in spite of what you might have heard from the propagandists.
Finland and other northern countries (e.g. Sweden; elsewhere; etc.) have suspended the vax because of too many side effects in younger men. Clot related, mostly. As predicted.
Happens in the USA, and countries like Israel, and the UK, too. My favorite headline was “Mystery rise in heart attacks from blocked arteries“. But the vaccine ardor is too strong in these places to get officials to stop.
This can be studied. It’s not difficult. It’s even been done, in small scales, with the expected results (bad for the vaccine). But wide-scale testing would mean slowing or stopping the hateful mandates. Politics is science today, so it won’t be done.
NOBLE LIES
Your risk from COVID-19 is not determined by age, fitness level or community…your risk is determined by vaccine status. ~78% of all new cases & hospitalizations in #Sask in Sep were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. https://t.co/T0HXlmCUZs
— Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) October 18, 2021
Regular readers more on the ball than I am can tell us whether this whopper of a Noble Lie is in the Top Four, or even the winner.
We ought to have a contest.
This particular official lie is wonderfully awful. A complete falsehood. Brazen ain’t in it. A slimy, stinking lie. Not even in the same neighborhood as Reality.
And they wonder why we don’t trust them.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.
Daily tests (from here Johns Hopkins) are still at idiot levels. More than 3 million ever day. All you can do is sigh.
These next two are complicated. They are the all-cause weekly deaths, presented in two ways.
Focus on the dotted green lines. Subtracting for the late counts, since about the first of June, they are exactly where we’d expect them. Before then they were lower, meaning coronadoom deaths were over-ascribed. Now they are about right. Meaning there are more deaths than we’d expect this time of year. What’s causing them?
Now focus on the time series version. Deaths this summer were exactly in line with what we’d expect absent the doom. Now they are just a bit higher.
All right, now let’s look at causes of death:
See how flu & pneumonia and respiratory deaths plummeted? But the doom increased?
Well, there you are. People are dying in larger numbers—or, rather, were—but doom deaths were likely over-ascribed.
Here’s the states we’ve looked at, doom deaths by population:
The late drop is, as ever, late counts. But the real drops in Florida and Texas can be seen easily. With no panics of especial controls.
Like in Sweden and Denmark.
However, since it is that time of year, and people in the north are heading inside into voluntary lockdowns, they are starting to spread bugs, and deaths are creeping up. Whether these are doom or other respiratory deaths remains to be seen.
Here’s the official weekly doom deaths:
The Dreaded Delta was never as large as the Aspiring Alpha, or last year’s Serious Summer Splurge, nor nearly as gigantic as the Wailing Winter.
What will happen this winter? Deaths, as we see above, absolutely always peak in winter. They will this winter, too.
I repeat: deaths will peak in January. As always. Be ready for this. Midwit propagandists won’t remember this and will take delight in regularly rising numbers.
Don’t buy it.
What about flu, I hear you ask? Propagandists have been pushing it lately, warning of a double killer wave.
Nah.
Not yet, anyway.
…and somewhere in Amerikkka today an expert educator will tell a roomful of children that 1 + 1 = 2; offering no evidence nor proof whatsoever for the assertion, but expecting the li’l tykes to blindly accept it. Aghast!
Shecky,
We’d miss if you if you were gone, really. But it’s a wonder they’re still paying you. You’re going to have to step up your critiques or they’ll find somebody new.
Unless we are slowly converting you.
Shecky, down down her in Aus we have a saying “don’t bullshit a bullshitter” You are are classic – just go away before you embarrass yourself even more.
Cheers
HBG – a long time local hereabouts
This is remarkable. The Nebraska Attorney General, on October 14, 2021, issued a 48 page opinion that it is OK for doctors to prescribe Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.
It reads like a long magazine article, with a discussion of the drugs’ histories, lab results, studies of positive results, the media’s “inaccurate” reporting, and the Washington medical establishment’s misinformation.
https://ago.nebraska.gov/sites/ago.nebraska.gov/files/docs/opinions/21-017_0.pdf
On the other hand, Don B, Merck has $7 billion reasons to hate Ivermectin:
https://www.peakprosperity.com/forum-topic/merck-7-billion-reasons-to-hate-ivermectin/
Shecky, all the evidence you need to prove that is on a person’s fingers. This is weak sauce.
HBG, I thought they said “thank you, sir, may I have another? Wait, no, not really, just keep beating me.” down in Austrailia.
William Shakespeare understood The Experts:
“Wisdom and goodness to the vile seem vile; Filths savour but themselves.”
‘King Lear’ (1605-6) act 4, sc. 2, l. 38
On the subject of masks…
The left maintains that man made excess CO2 levels are an *existential threat* to humanity…
That CO2 is a deadly toxin that will result in our ultimate demise from this planet…
OK, I agree…
Now, can I remove the mask that forces me to breath in excess CO2 (a deadly toxin you tell me) for hours a day…???
Full disclosure – I don’t wear the mask, unless at my Dr. where nurse nazee berates me into it…
Doesn’t stop infection, doesn’t stop transmission, but permits much greater viral loads – classic definition of a leaky vaccine.
Can you spell M A R E K’s Disease?
Kills 100% of the unvaccinated cohort within 10 days.
Time to stop this vaccine program before it destroys humanity.
There are plenty of Sheckies in the coffee-checking Australian government, and just as sensitive!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/glad-were-not-texas-australian-official-lashes-out-ted-cruz-after-covid-tyranny-tweet
“Here are some facts,” the Australian official wrote. “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID. There have been zero deaths in the [Northern] Territory. Did you know that?
LoL! Nobody died! So we’re locking you down to keep it that way! Post hoc ergo propter hoc!
Uh oh! How could our super duper models miss this???
https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/10/14/nothing-to-see-here-269-known-drug-interactions-to-pfizer-mrna-deathjab/
“INSURRECTION!!! INSURRECTIONS EVERYWHERE!!!”, screams Chicago’s Big Eyes.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicago-mayor-accuses-police-union-misinformation-induce-insurrection-over-vaccine
Forced Vexxines blocked for prisoners in California. They probably now hope the government won’t let them out…
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/judge-temporarily-blocks-vaccine-mandate-requirement-tor-california-prison-workers
I am sorry to tell you this but 7 billion people are going to die.
I know it is horrifying to think so but they will. Most of them will be decrepit with old age when they die, but die they will.
Bill Gates is no where as good as the Grim Reaper!
There is a document floating around on Telegram that claims the European equivalent of the CDC is panicking because of the data coming out of Israel and the UK. The vaccinated have destroyed their immune systems and are going to have to lock down for… ever?
No, it’s not going to be the same as last year. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22536382/
Ode to Shecky?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUiFYWd6xNs
“…and somewhere in Amerikkka today an expert educator will tell a roomful of children that 1 + 1 = 2; offering no evidence nor proof whatsoever for the assertion, but expecting the li’l tykes to blindly accept it. Aghast!”
Typical liberal, you expect someone to spoon feed you the information. None-the-less, any of my kids knows where to find the confirmation: reality. They would count their fingers to verify.
And that’s what this whole blog is about. Many of us are “counting our fingers” and determining that we are being lied to.
About 2000 years ago the entire western world agreed that I + I = II .
—
A lot of the raving about the vaccines is simply either mis or ill informed, or both. It is probably not true that the vaccines do lasting damage to healthy people – but those who assert this as fact are jumping the gun on the evidence just as much as the doom sayers are. The reality is that the theory behind this stuff is evolving and the evidence either way is inclusive.
That noted, I think Mr. Trump was well advised to put some clout behind attempts to develop effective vaccines and/or treatment protocols against viral attacks because a genuine high-death-rate pandemic is almost inevitably going to develop at some time – and, when that happens, the mess the politicians and time servers made this time around is going to have lots of good people refusing to acknowledge that particular wolf and so leading themselves and many others into early graves.
INCONCLUSIVE not inclusive (nice: what would freudians say?) . Sorry!
Paul Murphy: “The reality is that the theory behind this stuff is evolving and the evidence either way is inclusive.”
True enough. One thing seems perfectly clear to me, though – without the immunity from liability, there would be no mRNA vaccines today. Decide for yourself whether this is good or bad, but from my point of view, it seems like we need some sort of workable middle ground. With the Covid vaccines, the standard risk-reward equation underlying capitalism has been completely turned on it’s head, with no accountability anywhere in sight. Trust is a pretty empty concept with zero accountability.
1 + 1 = 2. We define and name for the children, the action and its results. Got a little free education at Quora.com.
Hopefully, they have many questions, and gain understanding as to the importance of agreement, in matters such as this.
T’was fun, Shecky.
God bless, C-Marie
Bingo.
–>With the Covid vaccines, the standard risk-reward equation underlying capitalism has been completely turned on it’s head, with no accountability anywhere in sight. Trust is a pretty empty concept with zero accountability.
Milton Hathaway nails it.
No liability, no mandates.
Kinda like “no taxation without representation.”
Only, it’s worse, because the public health emergency is still on over a virus with a better than a 99.9% survival rate, especially in the young and healthy. The serious adverse events keep piling up. Any other vexxine in history would have been recalled long before now. Indeed, no vaccine has ever been approved on such shoddy and abbreviated trials.
Unvexxed Navy Seals will rue the day Biden will not allow them to die for more Washingtonian hegemony!
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-admin-threatens-make-unvaxxd-navy-seals-repay-their-training-costs
Dock workers in Italy ain’t having this greenmarko’thebeast shit.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/huge-dock-worker-protests-italy-fears-disruption-covid-green-pass-takes-effect
No seeing your own children without the Mark! He knew he never should’ve married that witch!
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-judge-prevents-father-visiting-his-daughter-unless-he-gets-vaccinated
The South shall rise again!
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/covid-19-cases-hospitalizations-plummet-in-southern-us-rise-in-northern-states_4040470.html