You Must Worship The State’s Religion

Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, the tyrant ruler of California, decreed—the word is decreed—that if you sell toys to girls and boys you must—the word is must—build an area which is “gender-neutral.”

The god Nancy Pelosi’s nephew worships is a jealous god, and will have no other god before him. His god is the Gender god. His god calls upon the higher god Science.

Using his awesome occult powers, the Gender god convinces some men they are ackshually women, and that some women are ackshually men.

How does a man know he is ackshually a woman? Because he knows what a woman is. He must know what a woman is to claim to be one. But because he knows what a woman is, knows her essence, he, knowing he is a he, knows he is not a she.

When the man reaches this point in logic, the god’s magic overwhelms the man and draws a veil over his ability to reason. The man falls into the spell and comes to believe he is ackshually a she. The man, his mind clouded, causes the man to say aloud, “Follow the Science.”

Nancy Pelosi’s nephew dictates that all must assist in drawing this veil. There is no room to negotiate. You must show at least outward worship of Nancy Pelosi’s nephew’s god. You have no choice. You must not be caught speaking heresy against this god. If you are caught you will be punished.

Toy sellers used to have freedom to sell what they would, to parents who were free to buy, or not buy, what they would. Toy sellers and parents were free, too, to worship the God they would.

No more.

If you live in Nancy Pelosi’s nephew’s land, you either repudiate your freedom and worship his god, or you leave.

Nancy Pelosi’s nephew is not the god’s only acolyte. His followers are legion. They are daily conquering more souls. Refuges are diminishing.

We all have our favorite stories of the gods. Here is mine.

Transgender rapes girl in school bathroom. Dad arrested at school board meeting for talking about it. Gag order placed on dad. Dad used as example of “domestic terrorism”. Tranny allowed back to school, promptly rapes again.

The Gender god lives in Virginia, too, and is there openly worshiped by officials. The leader of the god’s cult is Ralph Northam.

What is notable is that the god’s power is limited only to clouding men’s minds. The god cannot turn base metal into gold, or transport objects without moving. It can only addle thought. It is not a strong god, but it is strong enough.

It convinced the boy to rape a girl in the old-fashioned way, using the boy’s biological pertinents. Which would have been impossible had the boy ackshually been a girl. The boy, as he raped the girl, was thinking the god’s thoughts: “I am a girl raping a girl.” He did not think “I am a boy raping a girl.” This difference is what makes the rape sacred.

The father of the girl rebelled against the god, and against the cult leaders. He was warned his actions were heresy—official heresy. He was forbidden—the word is forbidden—to speak of the boy’s rape. For, to the cult leaders, the rape was a holy act.

A boy raping a girl would be a crime. But a boy saying “I am a girl” raping a girl is liturgy.

The father, though told of his heresy, rebelled. He interrupted the State’s religious service and told the gathering of his daughter’s rape. Out loud.

The State’s religious police arrested the father. He was accused of “terrorism”, which his actions were. The man tried using fear to prise loose the grip of the officially worshiped Gender god. There is no doubt this is terrorism. The man must be punished to appease the god.

The boy who raped the girl saying “I am a girl raping a girl” was released. To celebrate, he raped another girl.

One hopes the cultists at the school board meet the same fate as the girl. It would be a most religious experience for them.

