You Must Worship The State’s Religion

Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, the tyrant ruler of California, decreed—the word is decreed—that if you sell toys to girls and boys you must—the word is must—build an area which is “gender-neutral.”
The god Nancy Pelosi’s nephew worships is a jealous god, and will have no other god before him. His god is the Gender god. His god calls upon the higher god Science.
Using his awesome occult powers, the Gender god convinces some men they are ackshually women, and that some women are ackshually men.
How does a man know he is ackshually a woman? Because he knows what a woman is. He must know what a woman is to claim to be one. But because he knows what a woman is, knows her essence, he, knowing he is a he, knows he is not a she.
When the man reaches this point in logic, the god’s magic overwhelms the man and draws a veil over his ability to reason. The man falls into the spell and comes to believe he is ackshually a she. The man, his mind clouded, causes the man to say aloud, “Follow the Science.”
Nancy Pelosi’s nephew dictates that all must assist in drawing this veil. There is no room to negotiate. You must show at least outward worship of Nancy Pelosi’s nephew’s god. You have no choice. You must not be caught speaking heresy against this god. If you are caught you will be punished.
Toy sellers used to have freedom to sell what they would, to parents who were free to buy, or not buy, what they would. Toy sellers and parents were free, too, to worship the God they would.
No more.
If you live in Nancy Pelosi’s nephew’s land, you either repudiate your freedom and worship his god, or you leave.
Nancy Pelosi’s nephew is not the god’s only acolyte. His followers are legion. They are daily conquering more souls. Refuges are diminishing.
We all have our favorite stories of the gods. Here is mine.
Transgender rapes girl in school bathroom. Dad arrested at school board meeting for talking about it. Gag order placed on dad. Dad used as example of “domestic terrorism”. Tranny allowed back to school, promptly rapes again.
The Gender god lives in Virginia, too, and is there openly worshiped by officials. The leader of the god’s cult is Ralph Northam.
What is notable is that the god’s power is limited only to clouding men’s minds. The god cannot turn base metal into gold, or transport objects without moving. It can only addle thought. It is not a strong god, but it is strong enough.
It convinced the boy to rape a girl in the old-fashioned way, using the boy’s biological pertinents. Which would have been impossible had the boy ackshually been a girl. The boy, as he raped the girl, was thinking the god’s thoughts: “I am a girl raping a girl.” He did not think “I am a boy raping a girl.” This difference is what makes the rape sacred.
The father of the girl rebelled against the god, and against the cult leaders. He was warned his actions were heresy—official heresy. He was forbidden—the word is forbidden—to speak of the boy’s rape. For, to the cult leaders, the rape was a holy act.
A boy raping a girl would be a crime. But a boy saying “I am a girl” raping a girl is liturgy.
The father, though told of his heresy, rebelled. He interrupted the State’s religious service and told the gathering of his daughter’s rape. Out loud.
The State’s religious police arrested the father. He was accused of “terrorism”, which his actions were. The man tried using fear to prise loose the grip of the officially worshiped Gender god. There is no doubt this is terrorism. The man must be punished to appease the god.
The boy who raped the girl saying “I am a girl raping a girl” was released. To celebrate, he raped another girl.
One hopes the cultists at the school board meet the same fate as the girl. It would be a most religious experience for them.
Categories: Culture
I imagine myself as a wood carver. Each winter I carve small pieces of wood into fantastic shapes. I put these on the window sills of my small cottage home. Each has a little paper price tag ~ always in pennies ~ the highest being 99~Cents. Some of my carvings are flowers, which girls seem to like more than boys. Some of my carvings are tomahawks and arrows, which boys seem to like more than girls. One day a stern looking man from the village knocks loudly on my door and tells me that I must keep all my carvings on a single window sill. I cannot keep the flowers on one windowsill and the tomahawks on another ~ by order of our town Magistrate and the town Council. I tell the man to ~ f off ~ gesturing at the shotgun cradled above my roaring fireplace.
From the UK’s “inside time”, the national publication for prisoners and detainees:
Women prisoners who call transgender prisoners by the wrong pronoun could be punished with time added on to their sentence, the Government has warned:
https://insidetime.org/women-face-punishment-for-using-wrong-pronouns/
You will be fined for having dolls in a pink section of your store, but you will also be fined for saying that dolls and the color pink are for girls.
This is not a flaw in the plan. There was never any intention to be logical or consistent. The point is to make you suffer.
This is the same logic that gave rise to the original meaning of “speak of the devil…”
Except those people really *believed* it was true that if you spoke out loud about the devil he would show up in person.
People mandating pronouns and color apartheid don’t really believe the words coming out of their mouths.
It all works out well if you suspend your disbelief, or is it belief?
Anyways, suspend it.
Whatever it is.
Thanks for this great posting. Not much common sense with liberals. I suddenly had a thought (that most of you who read Briggs have already probably thought!)………I recently was reading that a mother of a transgirl said that when her boy was only 3, he would only play with “girls” toys, and only wanted to wear dresses, etc.
The mother (have to say parent now I guess, no mothers anymore) realized that he is really a she, because of the ‘girl’ toy playing and ‘girl’ dress.
Well, if toys aren’t suppose to be called boy or girl toys, how come the trans kids parents, SAY that their kid will only play with the ‘girl’s toys? There shouldn’t be such a thing with them. But, they use this to say that their boy is really a girl cause he wants to play with girl’s toys. That just does not make sense with this other crud that is being pushed, gender-neutral. I keep saying to myself, what the heck! (and I wonder in other countries, are the people nuts like half the people here.)
JR
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Sherry M
Good comment – almost missed it because you were being moderated
Don’t take offense, It only happens (generally) your first time.
You should be able post freely now.
Sherry,
The first thing to understand is that they have no intention of being reasonable or acting consistently. They are acting in the way that they are because they hate your children. Once you realize this their actions will make more sense.