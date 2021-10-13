How We Know For Certain Biden Is Losing It

White House Whistleblower Claims Strangers Drag Him From Place To Place And Make Him Sign Papers And Read Words On Monitors And He Hardly Gets Any Ice Cream https://t.co/gb7SEgU96p — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 10, 2021

Here’s what the Mayo clinic says about dementia, a sad fate of many aged people:

People may experience [these symptoms]: Cognitive: mental decline, confusion in the evening hours, disorientation, inability to speak or understand language, making things up, mental confusion, or inability to recognize common things Behavioral: irritability, personality changes, restlessness, lack of restraint, or wandering and getting lost Mood: anxiety, loneliness, mood swings, or nervousness Psychological: depression, hallucination, or paranoia Muscular: inability to combine muscle movements or unsteady walking Also common: memory loss, falling, jumbled speech, or sleep disorder

None of this is funny, and I don’t intend to joke about it.

I make no definite claim about any specific disease of Biden’s. I am not a diagnostician. Yet it is clear he is somewhere on the spectrum of symptoms listed here.

He has not descended to the worst place: he still functions. They hide him away at night. He naps with visitors. He can read the teleprompter, as long as its not too taxing. They even, as we saw recently, constructed a special theatrical stage for him to ease his mind, and make access to the teleprompter certain and unobtrusive.

He cannot answer unscripted questions, or be without the prompter, though, or his earpiece. His minders often break up meetings as Biden is about to display too much weakness. If they were not so vigilant it would be much, much worse.

The cliche is right: he’s not getting any younger. He won’t be improving.

Now I don’t care about the details or our “diagnosis lite”. Maybe the earpiece is real, and maybe it isn’t. Things like that are not especially interesting.

It is perfectly clear, however, that he is not all there. He is more there than some of his most passionate critics hope, I think, but he is not if full health.

The question is how long they can keep him propped up. There is never a steady decrease in functioning with dementia, but good days and bad, all superposed on a gradual decline. His fading abilities won’t be as easy to notice if you stare too hard daily. It’s like the inverse of watching a child grow. You never see it happening unless you don’t see it happen. Grandparents see it easier than parents.

Same thing here. His minders won’t be as quick to recognize slips. They’ll look at his better days like a golfer looks at his best scores and says to himself “This is how good I am”, failing to understand he is better described by his average. Day to day it will not seem to the minders that Biden has lost much, or anything. This means they might wait too long before acting.

The rest of the world will peg right in, though. It may not be clear to you and I, dear reader, who is really in charge, if anybody specifically. Yet what we can’t see is plain to other rulers. Because the true power is somewhat occult, it will be easier for these foreign rulers and other actors to manipulate it. Behind-the-scenes deals will become even more common.

There is also this. In an Expertocracy, a form of formal and informal government in which I am firmly convinced we are in, there is no central authority. There are oligarchical “hot spots”, which sometimes compete and sometimes cooperate. These are matched by regional (on-line space counts) organizations of Experts.

This means that it’s not important any one man be in charge, for no one man could be. That in turn implies Biden can last much longer than when the Presidency was a real imperial position.

This much is pure opinion: I would rather have these secret overlords rule than they put The Cackler on the shrunken throne. I am radio man from way back and love the human voice. But not hers. It pierces through to my pineal gland, sounding like a cross between an blood-soaked Hindu goddess and banshee.

Seems to me, too, that they would have to do a lot more damage control with The Cackler than with Biden. She is in firm control of her meager intellectual abilities. And that’s what’s frightening. Nobody, except for Equality-blinded effeminates would want her as President.

Again, however, I am willing to admit I could be wrong about that. Maybe she’ll turn out to be just wonderful.

But one thing we can be certain about: Biden is losing it.

If you’re not already convinced because of the manifest evidence in favor of that proposition, here’s one more piece you likely did not see. Because, like that dog that didn’t bark at night, it’s not there to be seen.

It’s that the usual crew is not out “debunking” and disputing claims that Biden is losing it.

They just keep silent—and hope the decline doesn’t grow too alarming.

