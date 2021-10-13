How We Know For Certain Biden Is Losing It

White House Whistleblower Claims Strangers Drag Him From Place To Place And Make Him Sign Papers And Read Words On Monitors And He Hardly Gets Any Ice Cream https://t.co/gb7SEgU96p
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 10, 2021
Here’s what the Mayo clinic says about dementia, a sad fate of many aged people:
People may experience [these symptoms]:
Cognitive: mental decline, confusion in the evening hours, disorientation, inability to speak or understand language, making things up, mental confusion, or inability to recognize common things
Behavioral: irritability, personality changes, restlessness, lack of restraint, or wandering and getting lost
Mood: anxiety, loneliness, mood swings, or nervousness
Psychological: depression, hallucination, or paranoia
Muscular: inability to combine muscle movements or unsteady walking
Also common: memory loss, falling, jumbled speech, or sleep disorder
None of this is funny, and I don’t intend to joke about it.
I make no definite claim about any specific disease of Biden’s. I am not a diagnostician. Yet it is clear he is somewhere on the spectrum of symptoms listed here.
He has not descended to the worst place: he still functions. They hide him away at night. He naps with visitors. He can read the teleprompter, as long as its not too taxing. They even, as we saw recently, constructed a special theatrical stage for him to ease his mind, and make access to the teleprompter certain and unobtrusive.
He cannot answer unscripted questions, or be without the prompter, though, or his earpiece. His minders often break up meetings as Biden is about to display too much weakness. If they were not so vigilant it would be much, much worse.
The cliche is right: he’s not getting any younger. He won’t be improving.
Now I don’t care about the details or our “diagnosis lite”. Maybe the earpiece is real, and maybe it isn’t. Things like that are not especially interesting.
It is perfectly clear, however, that he is not all there. He is more there than some of his most passionate critics hope, I think, but he is not if full health.
The question is how long they can keep him propped up. There is never a steady decrease in functioning with dementia, but good days and bad, all superposed on a gradual decline. His fading abilities won’t be as easy to notice if you stare too hard daily. It’s like the inverse of watching a child grow. You never see it happening unless you don’t see it happen. Grandparents see it easier than parents.
Same thing here. His minders won’t be as quick to recognize slips. They’ll look at his better days like a golfer looks at his best scores and says to himself “This is how good I am”, failing to understand he is better described by his average. Day to day it will not seem to the minders that Biden has lost much, or anything. This means they might wait too long before acting.
The rest of the world will peg right in, though. It may not be clear to you and I, dear reader, who is really in charge, if anybody specifically. Yet what we can’t see is plain to other rulers. Because the true power is somewhat occult, it will be easier for these foreign rulers and other actors to manipulate it. Behind-the-scenes deals will become even more common.
There is also this. In an Expertocracy, a form of formal and informal government in which I am firmly convinced we are in, there is no central authority. There are oligarchical “hot spots”, which sometimes compete and sometimes cooperate. These are matched by regional (on-line space counts) organizations of Experts.
This means that it’s not important any one man be in charge, for no one man could be. That in turn implies Biden can last much longer than when the Presidency was a real imperial position.
This much is pure opinion: I would rather have these secret overlords rule than they put The Cackler on the shrunken throne. I am radio man from way back and love the human voice. But not hers. It pierces through to my pineal gland, sounding like a cross between an blood-soaked Hindu goddess and banshee.
Seems to me, too, that they would have to do a lot more damage control with The Cackler than with Biden. She is in firm control of her meager intellectual abilities. And that’s what’s frightening. Nobody, except for Equality-blinded effeminates would want her as President.
Again, however, I am willing to admit I could be wrong about that. Maybe she’ll turn out to be just wonderful.
But one thing we can be certain about: Biden is losing it.
If you’re not already convinced because of the manifest evidence in favor of that proposition, here’s one more piece you likely did not see. Because, like that dog that didn’t bark at night, it’s not there to be seen.
It’s that the usual crew is not out “debunking” and disputing claims that Biden is losing it.
They just keep silent—and hope the decline doesn’t grow too alarming.
MOST Americans experience the symptoms stated (except the physical ones, maybe). It’s what happened to our country. Take away their ice cream, iphones and HULU and they are toast.
We knew Biden had dementia when he was hiding in the basement. NO ONE CARED. Why can’t you understand that??????
Biden CAN answer unscripted questions. They DO NOT WANT him to do so.
We DO NOT CARE what other leaders see. How hard is that to understand?????? Have you been checked for dementia lately?
Kamala has to hire child actors for an audience. She is that stupid and incompetent.
As for this happening, how do you see an Incan Empire, an Aztec Empire, or a Roman Empire??? Things go to hell all the time. It’s how humans work. It appears humans are begging to go to hell right now.
No sympathy for Long March burn it all down better CPUSA comrades.
Biden is handles by the same fortiying invisible committee that ran around Trump, and handled Obama, Bush, and every other President for the last couple of decades. It’s easy when the entire population is conditioned to disassociate itself from conspiracy facts! Once the population is programmed to accept men as women it is all over.
Johnno,
Once the population is programmed to accept a first century Jew came back from the dead to save us all from the effects of a woman eating an apple after a snake told her to, it is all over. (There, fixed it for ya!)
Dementia is no joke, but Biden has become a caricature of his arrogant deceptive character, manipulating others for gain, inc his own son, while being manipulated by the machinery of debased experts.
Reminds me of Norm MacDonald’s Cranky Old Man ventriloquist dummy. We’re the dummies if we don’t get a grip on reality in true Faith & freedom.
Sheri
Sure, if you count incoherent rambling as answering
Interesting that you never attempted to diagnose the orange, whore-loving, Russian-controlled turd/fraud that preceded him… food for thought.
Between Johnno and sworfish, we never stood an earthly…
Mr. trombone is a great example of why atheists cannot preserve anything. They are only able to resist Christians specifically. I suppose that for a brief period of time they were able to resist Muslims (Dawkins certainly tried) but since the leftists declared that resisting Muslims was “Islamophobia” and atheists are unable to resist leftists, the point became moot pretty quickly.
Atheists in biology departments were great at holding the line when it came to fighting creationists. But they didn’t even try to fight the people asking “is there really any biological difference between a man and a woman?” Similarly you now have people saying “isn’t ‘experimental science’ just a bunch of white imperalism?” and atheists in the science departments won’t lift a finger to resist, even though their whole discipline is on the line. In ten years they will have completely thrown own their curriculum and will be ranting about white privilege and the like in their classes, even if they are called “Physics,” “Chemistry,” etc. in the bulletin. But they’ll pat themselves on the back for “defending science” because nobody is talking about God in their classrooms. (Or, at least, not the Christian God.)
Ah swordfish… there you have it folks! From the guy who agrees that:
– Herd immunity is suicidal
– His grandparents would be better off practicing anal sodomy than risking pregnancy complications.
– That anal sex is an ingenius use of a human appendage on par with putting your foot to the accelerator pedal of an automobile.
– That anything at all is acceptable between consenting -adults- in the bedroom, ANYTHING! Nothing can go wrong! Wait… maybe not anything… I didn’t mean it that way! Don’t put words in my mouth, shut up!
And now (to no one’s surprise)…
– MEN CAN BE WOMEN AND WOMEN CAN BE MEN! BIOLOGY DOES NOT EXIST! TAKE THAT YOU BIBLE THUMPERS!!! I AM AN ATHEIST!!!! TRUST THE SCIENCE ™! THIS IS PROGRESS!
I wonder what set trumbump off this time… was it the latest Dave Chappelle special?
Biden’s not losing it because he never had it to start with
It bodes well for the mid term elections, no?
You’d think?
Swordfish’s comment was comedy
Interesting our paid shill did not attempt to defend Biden’s intellect. (They’re going to cut your rate Shecky)
The decline has been obvious for nearly two years to those not blinded by Leftist partisanship. Clearly noticeable even in just the few months between the start of the primaries the general election. He’s not all there, and clearly not the one really calling the shots. But, in addition to his WH minders, the mainstream media runs cover for him as well – if he were a Republican, the news would be 24/7 about the President’s mental incompetence, and he’d probably have been hounded out of office by now or subjected to Amendment 25 procedings.
Pretty soon they’ll need to outfit his White House Playset with a bib dispenser and one of those diaper changing stations. Maybe they can also install a soft-serve ice cream dispenser like we used to have in our high school cafeteria to keep him happy.
“Russian-controlled turd/fraud that preceded him… food for thought.”
Shecky apparently not aware it was Biden, not Orange Man Bad, who gave up opposing Nordstream 2, thus giving Putin what he wanted. (An example of Biden occasionally stumbling into the right policy, and which was inevitable anyway. US has no business telling Russia and Germany whether they can build an undersea pipeline between themselves. I’m only surprised because the real loser is the Ukraine, whose corrupt Biden Clan-adjacent oil companies will lose out on transshipment fees).
He looks a little older, otherwise Biden seems no different than he did 30 years ago. He’s been a meat puppet his entire life and that’s just what the party and their sycophants have always wanted.
Oh boy, veering off-topic here, but I’ll bite: Dennis (and feckless Shecky), Trump’s first foreign trip included visiting Poland et al. to sign a natural gas deal with the U.S., so they wouldn’t have to buy their gas from Russia.
Trump (rightly) opposed the Nordstream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which benefited Russia and harmed Eastern Europe, because THE WHOLE PURPOSE OF NATO was to defend Europe against Russia. We are practically paying for Germany’s national defense, being the largest funder of NATO, while Germany plays footsies with Russia, because Germany stupidly shut down their nuclear plants, and their stupid broken-down windmills don’t work during cold north European winters. What happens when Russia threatens to turn off the gas? Germany is beholden to them, now.
Who, exactly, is colluding with whom? We watched Obama do nothing while Russia “annexed” Croatia, and now Biden is colluding with Russia to help their energy industry, while working hard to destroy our own oil and gas industries. And let’s not even talk about “Where’s Hunter?” whom I understand is still a paid board member on a Ukrainian oil company, and still receiving payments from China, too. It’s my understanding that both China and Russia have copies of Hunter’s notorious laptop computer, and they’re probably using it to blackmail Sleepy Joe.
The cover up lies by Satan were over, and He Who is the Truth manifested the truth by His Death and Resurrection …. believe it and live it to inherit Eternal Life.
God bless, C-Marie
Yay, Ms. Cherry!!!
God bless, C-Marie
SheckieRussianWhoreLovingBiden
It’s the Daily Mail so cautrion
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10070093/Joe-Biden-Hunters-shared-bank-accounts-make-president-target-FBI-probe.html
Ann: NATO is a bloated, worthless, war-mongering Cold War relic long past it’s “use-by” date. Should have been disbanded by 1995 at the latest (and never expanded needlessly to continue antagonizing Russia in its own sphere of influence – and antagonizing Russia needlessly is basically NATO’s current raison d’être). And everyone involved in its war crimes against Serbia in 1999 (especially Clinton, Blair, and NATO Commander Wesley Clark) should have been in the dock at The Hague long ago.
Also, you’d better alert Croatia that it’s been annexed by Russia! This is definitely Breaking News I’ve not heard before.
Of course Nordstream benefits Russia (and Germany). So what? One of the many things Trump was ultimately in error about (pre-2015 he had also disparaged NATO, then like so much else, he turned to do the establishment’s bidding once in the WH). Lots of countries benefit from various things and deals that are none of our business. If Germany wants to buy gas from Russia, and the two of them want to build a pipeline to do so (which, as far as I’m aware does not travel over or under any American territories – Or has the US annexed the North Sea?), and cut out middlemen like the Ukraine who’d otherwise take trans-shipment fees, good for them. I’m only surprised Biden agreed because he and his clan are in the pocket of corrupt Ukrainian oil and gas companies. Someone else must have something on him and his brood sufficiently strong to have overridden their Ukrainian connections. Perhaps this is also why Hunter went into the art market instead – the modern art market being arguably an even more corrupt industry than Ukrainian oil & gas!
Just realized perhaps you meant annexed the Crimea. Well, yes. The Crimea is Russian, has been since it was conquered from the Turks in the 18th C. under Catherine the Great. All of the great cities and ports of the Crimea were built by Russia (starting with Potemkin’s great efforts under Catherine’s reign). It only ended up in the Ukraine SFSR (and later independent Ukraine after the breakup of the USSR) because of internal USSR border adjustments for administrative reasons in 1954 (when no one anticipated the fall of the USSR would then turn these into default “national” borders claimed by newly-created independent states). The Crimea and its important port of Sevastopol belong by right to Russia. Another Trump error – not recognizing Russian sovereignty over the Crimea.
In fact, to court even more controversy, one could argue that all of the Ukraine (or at the very least the Eastern half – look at an electoral map of the Ukraine and see how clearly it divides by ethno-political orientation) should just be part of Greater Russia (never in history had there ever been an independent Ukrainian state until 1991.
And the Lwów Voivodeship should be returned to the Republic of Poland! 🙂
Dennis, I meant “Crimea” not “Croatia.” And I agree completely about NATO being a bloated cold war relic. Nevertheless, we are required by treaty to fund them, (a whopping 2% of GDP I believe). You’ll remember the tremendous HEAT that Trump took when he basically said the same thing as you? Had he pushed harder, the howls of “Russian Colluder” would have been heard from the moon. Instead, he pushed the NATO countries to start meeting their own funding obligations; even so, Germany, with the largest EU economy, continues to under-fund.
NATO is a binding treaty from days of yore, designed to protect Europe from Russia. So when Europe’s richest economy makes itself completely dependent on Russia for energy, you don’t see a disconnect? I hope that when Trump gets back into office in 2024, he uses this to push for ending NATO altogether.
But because Germany gets to have (mostly) us paying for their defense, they think they can afford to play footsies with Russia. Sure, if Germany is stupid enough to give up its energy independence, it should buy its energy from wherever it wants, including Russia, but only if NATO is revoked and they start paying for their own defense when things (inevitably) go south.
Dennis, I agree with you about Crimea: they are Russian is culture and history. They are also a strategic port for Russia in the event of war.
The point, and I’m sure you agree, is that the same people who accused Trump of “colluding with Russia” barely registered a complaint when Obama colluded with Russia to give them Crimea. Imagine if Trump had done something like that? Even further, Obama PROMISED Ukraine that even though they weren’t part of NATO, we’d provide weapons in the event of Russian aggression. Instead he provide MREs (“meals ready to eat”).
Lots of defunct treaties that get superseded by the course of events. We should renounce the treaty and withdraw from NATO, which would be tantamount to its disbanding and collapse.
Yes, I do agree about the double standard of the media regarding Trump’s actions versus other Presidents. That’s par-for-the-course with GOP Presidents. He should have done the right thing anyway. The whole “Russia Collusion” farce basically derailed his entire Presidency from the start (not that the spineless congressonal GOP did much to help, even when they had control of Congress).
They did some damage control: Early this year, an acquaintance parroted a story that Biden has a stammer, and always did. Part of the story was a heartwarming anecdote about a young boy with a stammer who was inspired by Biden’s courage in overcoming the handicap.
Of course, Biden has been a public figure for decades, often on camera, and has never spoken with any trace of a stammer. Nor does he now. In the old days, he spoke clearly and confidently. Now he speaks like an old man with dementia.
But remember: Something was badly wrong with Hillary Clinton during the final months of the 2016 campaign. Many on the right thought she was done for. But whatever it was, she seems to have gotten over it.
Pres Parsnip has handlers up his backside who make his mouth move. Those handlers have managed to screw up everything they’ve touched: the border, Afghanistan, oil production, the economy, the schools, the FBI, the Defense Dept, the EPA, public health, the FauciFlu, foreign relations, etc. etc. They have the Medusa Eyeball: they glance at something and it turns to sh*t.
So whether or not the Parsnip is impeached or strokes out, and whether or not Kommie Ho assumes the position, the Puppeteers will continue to shaft America. The Marxist Cabal holds the reins of power, Congress has been gelded, the SCOTUS has gone full pervert, and the Precipitous Decline is snowballing. The brake lines have been cut and the Bus of State is headed for the cliff. Major global trainwreck — hide in your bomb shelter and pass the popcorn.
Those handlers have managed to screw up everything they’ve touched
He’s clearly not the one in charge.
Once you admit that the thousands of eyewitnesses to a man coming back from the dead, who had been publicly executed, is so astounding it warrants serious consideration, you will be on track to getting out of the abyss.
Instead of feeding whatever demons drive this poor soul, pray for him.
All creation will rejoice with His father, who wants him to come home.
Biden never had any qualms about plagiarizing, even before he had senile dementia;
https://youtu.be/YWxPkznfPDo
https://youtu.be/fmuAB5MqP0Y
Biden was an empty shell back in the day. Oh, yes, he’s pretty sad now, poor senile guy, but remember what he was.
Does anybody remember the Keating Five? They were dirty.