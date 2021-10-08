It Was A Situation For Despair: Corruption In The Pharmaceuticals — Guest Post by Robert Yoho

It was a situation for despair, but there was no alternative but to keep one’s nerve.

–Colonel Heinz-Gunther Guderian, a Panzer commander facing the Allied invaders on D-day

WHAT’S GOING ON: YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

I recently published Butchered by “Healthcare”, a book about how medicine has degenerated over the past 20 years. The corporations have been marketing drugs that barely worked or did not work. They gained power by spreading fear and disease-mongering. The covid story is a continuation of the same modus writ large and with astonishing chutzpah. The following is how the parts fit together. The other players in the scrum—the media, the tech companies, and the politicians—have motives related to the Pharma corporations.

How does the money go around?

With the best of intentions, we rained money out of the sky on our healthcare system. Per capita, our medical spending became twice that of any other developed nation. The total is about the same as our federal government’s spending. More precisely, our $4 trillion of medical outlay is bigger than federal tax collections but smaller than total federal spending, which now includes money they never collected. This makes healthcare by far the biggest and most influential lobby in Congress. Despite all this, about half of our medical services are useless or damaging. This is not academically controversial.

Two tech companies, Apple and Google (Alphabet), now have market capitalizations bigger than our annual federal government spending. Their recent influence-flexing, along with others of their ilk, reflect this newfound wealth.

Fifty to seventy percent of US citizens have been convinced to take prescription drugs—more than anywhere else. Big pharma’s worldwide gross revenues are $1.3 trillion, much more than the GDPs of most countries, and it obtains about 40 percent of its revenues and 75 percent of its profits from the US.

Mobsters?

Pharmaceutical corporations violate more criminal laws than any industry in history, as measured by their criminal settlements with US federal prosecutors. The top 22 drugmaker payoffs since 2004 have their own Wikipedia page of shame.

Peter Rost, former Pfizer marketing vice president, compared the drugmakers to mobsters:

It’s scary how many similarities there are between this industry and the mob…obscene amounts of money…killings and deaths…[bribing] politicians and others…The difference is, all these people in the drug industry look upon themselves…as law-abiding citizens…However, when they get together as a group…It’s almost like when you have war atrocities; people do things they don’t think they’re capable of…because the group can validate what you’re doing as okay. —From The Whistleblower: Confessions of a Healthcare Hitman

Their attitude toward the doctors—and the rest of us—is exemplified by Harry Loynd, who was responsible for promoting chloramphenicol, an antibiotic that caused aplastic anemia and killed many children. He said, “If we put horse manure in a capsule, we could sell it to 95 percent of these doctors.” He stopped promoting the drug only after it went off patent and became less profitable.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been entirely a creature of Pharma since the early 2000s when the bulk of its revenues began to be paid directly by these corporations. This happened when “user fees,” billed during the patent process, were implemented. After this happened, the FDA started to regard the pharmaceutical companies as clients rather than entities to be regulated. Currently, if the FDA refuses to approve a drug, they might have trouble making payroll. This transformed them into another lackey in Pharma’s marketing department.

Since this time, the FDA and Pharma working together have shamelessly faked the studies required for drug patents. Peter Gotzsche, one of the founders of Cochrane Reviews, wrote, “The pervasive scientific misconduct has led to a research literature where one has to dig deeply to find the few gems among all the garbage.” He was referring to statistical manipulation, hiding studies that do not promote drug marketing, use of contract research groups in other countries, and many other frauds (also see Ben Goldacre’s Bad Pharma and the BMJ editorial from July 2021, “Time to assume that health research is fraudulent until proven otherwise?“).

The medical journals, even the most prestigious ones, are also now entirely in the service of the medical industry. Ninety-five percent of their articles are written by corporate ghostwriters. Journal editors, who should be the ultimate scientific referees, are paid tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars each year directly by the companies. Cicero said it best, “Nothing is so strongly fortified that it cannot be taken with money.” These academics, however qualified and decorated, are only human and are shilling for their paymasters.

Currently, “conflicts of interest” are declared by those who write the literature and publish the medical standards. Unfortunately, this does not cleanse the filth from the process. In government or law, issues like these could result in firing or even criminal prosecution. In healthcare, they are ignored.

Sophisticated observers can easily find study frauds in published manuscripts. For example, there were obvious omissions in the recent covid vaccine papers. The hospitalization rate—a vital metric—was absent in some reports, and the study groups chosen were skewed toward younger people who invariably have benign outcomes because the severe variants of the disease attack primarily elders.

One of my brilliant friends who read all the available studies said that he thought the vaccine probably had some utility and possibly even saved lives, but that he could not be sure without seeing the complete data. I prefer Frederick Nietzsche’s interpretation, “I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.” We have been lied to again and again by these companies, as their criminal records attest. If the vaccines had a net benefit, the studies would have included all the data.

Despite the wall of lies and the data distortion, some believe that the vaccine saves lives overall. It does, however, cause substantial harms and many fatalities. Our reporting system for vaccine complications and fatalities is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). To document a problem, a form that takes 45 minutes to fill out must be submitted. This is an obstacle for overwhelmed physicians. We now have 16,000 deaths that made it into this record. The problem is that only when demise occurs within a few days of the vaccine are we sure there is a relationship. The result is that under-reporting for the entire database is possibly a hundred-fold. The best estimates of under-reporting of actual deaths is by a factor of three. The total is horrific. Past vaccines have been yanked from the market after fifty (50) fatalities or less.

My Covid Story

When I heard the first vaccine had “95 percent efficacy,” I thought it was a joke. I knew that the industry’s primary vaccine moneymakers over the past 20 years were nearly useless. The one for influenza was a failure considering the costs and the minuscule benefits (see Cochrane reviews for meta-analyses). And the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine was rejected by Japanese regulators because half the studies were concealed. These must have shown that it did not work. Despite this, it is used universally in Europe and the US, where the Pharma companies are more powerful.

My suspicions were confirmed when I found the vaccine was not a true vaccine. According to the accepted definition. Rather than rename this concoction something like the “unvaccine,” the authorities changed the definition of a vaccine. Unlike getting covid, this unvaccine conferred no immunity!

The limited post-market studies seemed to show some modest decrease in disease activity, for only two to four months. If you believe the marketing hype, it must be given to everyone in the world, twice or thrice or more. This makes it possibly the most profitable drug in history. The psychiatrists and their psych drug companies are amateurish by comparison. They have managed to only get 17 percent of us using their drugs.

A horrific story soon emerged. We had inexpensive, proven treatments for viral illnesses that also worked for covid. These drugs were some of the most harmless ever invented, and billions of doses have been used in humans. Despite my background researching these companies, I only became fully red-pilled about their mendacity when I learned that a combination of simple medications reduced total deaths by at least 80-85 percent.

Of the 700,000 US deaths attributed to the illness by early October 2021, more than 500,000 might have been prevented. The blood was on the hands of those concealing the therapies to sell the vaccine. My favorite tech company, Google, whose original motto was “Do no evil,” (since changed) and its beloved YouTube, was the center of the censoring apostasy. Who benefits? Pharma has a powerful motive to pay them—using our healthcare money—to change truth to lies. Why is this happening? Because experimental drugs are unethical and likely illegal to market when there are alternative therapies that work. These companies, along with a host of other players abetting the fraud, are so deep in this atrocity that backing down would be an admission of genocide.

Who else benefits from this? I have never respected journalists or expected anything from their media. They gutlessly reflect whatever is going on and sell advertising by taking advantage of any controversy or anxiety. And the politicians have used and magnified this wave of troubles for their own ends. I find it hard to fathom that the destruction of our nation, our rule of law, or our productivity benefits any of these players, even in the intermediate term, but there it is.

Yoho is a physician. You can obtain his Butchered by “Healthcare” anywhere books are sold. Go to his website to access half of the audio version and more.

Bonus: Covid & Vaccine References That Can Save Your Life

The linked video is long but crucial. The physician in the video, Peter McCullough, is a famed academic. He says that 85 percent of covid fatalities would be prevented by ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, and other treatments used early and in combination. It is unethical and illegal to experiment instead of using effective treatments. This coverup promotes the profitable “vaccine.”

Treatment resources and legal help: AAPS Covid Patient Guide, Truth for Health, America’s Frontline Doctors.

Ivermectin is safe and effective for covid. It is being slammed by a wall of lies. See this. Also, see podcasts at Breggin.com and here.

To get involved, here is a practical path.

Briggs Pops In I’m hijacking Yoho’s post to bring you this important commercial message, which has the best statistical take I’ve ever seen.

Pfizer Assures That Vaccine Is Almost As Safe For Kids As COVID https://t.co/b0iNmjILtg — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 7, 2021

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



