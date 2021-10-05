Social Pressure To Be Vaxxed Can Be Overwhelming– Coronavirus Update C

It can’t be C. Can it? I must have miscounted somewhere. I’m too lazy to check where. Either way, it’s too damn many.
EXPERIMENT YOU CAN TRY AT HOME
The social, not medical, pressure to vexxed is immense. Here’s an explanation for why this is so.
At the bottom of this second, I give you a test, or experiment you can try yourself, to prove the contentions I make.
Start with this report from a correspondent: Female with history of allergies (rice, of all things, wheat, many others), and a compromised immune system. History of steroid shots to calm allergic flare ups. Etc.
Lady was adamant against getting vax, and was warned not to by her physician. So she had a medical exemption ready to go.
But because of immense pressures from her peer group, especially at office (here I leave out personal details), caused her too much distress. So she surrendered and got the Moderna shot (only one so far; this was early last week).
Several hours after, her palms began breaking out. By the next morning, her entire body was covered by weeping pustules (hives?). Reportedly very painful.
She went as usual to her doc and asked for antihistamines or a steroid shot. She was refused because she was told it would “cancel” the vax’s effects. The extent this is true, I have no idea; in any case she received no care.
So she sits suffering, wondering whether to go through the whole thing again a second time to become “fully” vexxed. Her conclusion is as yet unknown to me; this is still on-going.
Now about the pressure, our main point. We already know the vexxed are terrified of unvexxed, based on magical thinking. Why?
The unvexxed are BAD PEOPLE. They don’t want the shot and cause, via magic, the gods to be angry at the group, so that even the vexxed will be punished. The vexxed believe their vex’s powers are CANCELED by the unvexxed. Because of bad thoughts; i.e. magic.
Don’t believe me. You can prove this easily. Tell the next scold you meet that you aren’t vexxed. Let them vent a while. Then say: You misunderstand. I REALLY WANT the vex! It’s just that I can’t have it because the doctor said it could kill me with my terrible immune system. – I WISH I could get it. I WANT it!
The scold will then leave you alone. Your unvexxed body is no longer a threat to them. Your desire cancels the bad magic; your desire is proper and without sin and you are safe (to them).
This experiment works. Try it.
I originally put this out as a Twitter thread early last week, and a lady answered:
I tried this experiment bc like the woman you mention I’ve have anaphylactic shock caused by medication (specific shots) 6x. Both my doctor & I firmly believe it would indeed kill me. Everyone I work w/ directly found out this. No longer bother me about getting it. It’s nuts.
The experiment works.
I KNEW IT!
Some will understand this and some won't, but i can't remember the movie name? pic.twitter.com/6hFRl6Tlzj
— D1ll3yD1ll3y (@DilleyDilley8) September 29, 2021
LIES
Experts are the dumbest smart people alive.
They’ve told a lot of lies during this panic, but this is the lyingest lie of all. Complete obvious unmitigated liquid bullshit.
Here, for doubters, is a sting on Pfizer, in which a scientist admits natural acquired immunity—as in all history—is superior to the protection due to the vex. Video.
Then there’s this:
Senator Rand Paul tears into HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra:
"Are you a doctor?…You ignore history & science to shame the 'flat-earthers,' as you call them. You should be ashamed of yourself & apologize to the American people for being dishonest about naturally acquired immunity." pic.twitter.com/yDt3hX4DsS
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2021
We’ll discuss that telling video in more detail tomorrow.
MANDATORY LIFEJACKETS
OUR GOVERNMENT IS IMPURE EVIL
There’s no other way to put it, really. Evil. The people in charge of us are wicked. They are abominable wretched greedy arrogant ignorant creatures.
They hate us, and we rightly return that hate.
Boy, won’t our rulers and Experts blush after they fire, harass, demonize, and kill those who won’t take the vex, and it turns out the vex just isn’t that effective, is even harmful in many cases, and that covid will be with us, like flu, forever.
They’ll say, “Gosh. Our bad.”
Then we will all hug it out and move past all this.
Right?
WOMEN WORKING
“Mandatory poster Australia Police glues to doors of interstate visitors, after meeting and isolating them first at the airport and then delivering in a prison minibus accompanied by a police car with several police officers to the address of their house arrest.”
Reported to me from Anon.
WHAT A COINCIDENCE
China PCR test orders soared before first reported COVID case
Purchases of PCR tests in China’s Hubei Province surged months before the first official reports of a novel coronavirus case there, according to a report from researchers in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.
Oh go on.
LET’S CHECK IN ON EXPERTS
Models generate forecasts, not evidence. pic.twitter.com/CzIwhEwwyh
— Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) October 4, 2021
More details here. Best that can be said is they’re at least issuing the forecasts to the public—so we can see how bad they stink.
Finally this:
‘Trust Us To Make Health Decisions For You,’ Says Government Health Agency That Can't Define What A Woman Is https://t.co/XLfCDnTyG2
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 1, 2021
VEXXINE PASSPORTS
Vexxine passports, as we already knew, proved to be a fraud. Yet another noble lie in a sea of lies. In which we are drowning. Get it? Get it?
Want more lies? We got ’em!
I hadn’t seen this little montage until now. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/vaewidY2AX
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 2, 2021
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.
Daily tests (from here Johns Hopkins) have reached idiot levels. 3.5 million EVERY DAMNED DAY. This is 150% higher than when the doom was at its peak killing power. The number thus represents a vast increase in bureaucracy.
We haven’t done this in a while, but here’s the lifetime-so-far rates of dying from the doom by age. These are the since January 2020.
POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000300 0.00860 2 1–4 years 0.0000037 0.00038 3 5–14 years 0.0000038 0.00023 4 15–24 years 0.0000340 0.00140 5 25–34 years 0.0001400 0.00270 6 35–44 years 0.0003900 0.00410 7 45–54 years 0.0010000 0.00720 8 55–64 years 0.0022000 0.01600 9 65–74 years 0.0049000 0.03200 10 75–84 years 0.0110000 0.07500 11 85 years and over 0.0290000 0.22000
Or this:
This is still a disease of the very old, and not especially important, as far as cause of death goes, for the young.
Weekly doom deaths.
Like I’ve been saying, down now, but increasing soon in the north. A la this:
Michigan (lunatic lefty governor) and Minnesota (ditto) are bellweathers. Just now starting to tick up. Do recall the fast dropoffs at the end are due to late counting.
Recall also that if we did this for flu+pneumonia, which killed about 200,000 every year, we could keep everybody panicking all the time ever day or every year.
Let’s also remember the great physician slaughter of 2020. Septicemia, Alzheimers, other deaths increased in 2020:
Cancer, heart disease, and “unknown” are much better killers than the doom, and have been for some time.
And, yes, flu is still on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.
Along these same lines, check out https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/vicious-vexxine-21-09-15
The thing that currently annoys me are the people who are still pretending that the shot makes any difference with transmission. My high school son has already had the covid and he has immunity.
Last night he asked my mother in law if he could join her for a service project at her church as he needs the volunteer hours for school. Her answer was, “Not unless you go get your shots!”
It was unclear whether this was a church requirement or simply her own desire (which is what I suspect), but regardless, why anyone thinks that is a sane condition to put on anyone, much less a teenage boy, is beyond me.
Your precious vaccine doesn’t prevent you from catching the covid and it doesn’t stop other people from giving it to you, either. Why are so many people so caught up in caring about other people’s choices?
(I know the answer for my mother in law, it’s because she regularly watches TV news and takes it all at face value… and thinks that anyone who disagrees with any of it is doing so solely because of evil political beliefs)
Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium has an explanation based on mass psychology as to why these people insist on “magical thinking” and why it cannot be fixed by rational arguments.
https://youtu.be/uLDpZ8daIVM
Patricia Highsmith is right : Normies are morons.
I’m still a little confused on why regular flu deaths are so low and even reporting flu infections is low.
Is it because it’s being confused with Covid? Is it just not being reported? A friend of mine thinks it’s because everyone is wearing masks and washing hands more.
How he can’t see that would also lower Covid transmission is beyond me, but other people I’ve talked to seem to readily accept it.
JR Ewing: Great way to teach the kid that God hates everyone that your mother-in-law does and to stay away from evil teachings.
Yes, a friend of my husband’s got vexxed at 70 because his family harassed him. Personally, I just disowned mine when they got stupid and pushy. It’s a better technique but you do have to be independent and a nation of sheep can’t handle that. (DNA is the Devil’s best friend and always has been. Evil in a family member is overlooked by most people.)
Weeping pustules can be many things, hives among them. If she’s really lucky it’s erythema multiform major or Steven-Johnson’s syndrome and she may end up in the hospital. SJS is fatal without treatment. Let’s hope she doesn’t die due to an evil, horrible person who is pretending to be a doctor.
Why doesn’t anyone chase the vexxed down the street screaming how they are going to DIE if you can get close? Magical thinking is a wonderful weapon. Dressing as a zombie sounds fun too. Why not embrace the stupid????
People become experts because they are too stupid to work in the real world, especially in politics. Consider that experts have murdered Darwin twenty times over in the last decade. Evolution is a lie, Darwin a complete cad.
Go Rand Paul!
Yes, our government is pure evil and hates us. We are stupid and reelect them so we don’t have to do anything but sit on our backsides like the lazy idiots we are. We get what we deserve.
Australia is and always was a penal colony. What part of that do you not understand??????
I wish the bank used error bars as big as those used by these stupid, worthless modelers. I could be rich off their stupid.
WE ARE DROWNING IN LIES BY CHOICE. Stop pretending otherwise.
A bureaucracy is a parasite that kills one host and moves on to the next. Covid is a bureaucratic parasite.
Frederick Smith: Wow, I haven’t seen reference to the Illuminati since David Icke went full-on annoying capitalist and I gave up reading his stuff. Thanks for the reminder that things never really disappear.
Just got back from hospital for hip replacement surgery and rehab. X-ray technician asked me if I was vaccinated. Told her no, I already had Covid-19 18 months ago and was immune. She warns me natural immunity won’t be enough for the Delta variant (need the vaccine). I tell her she’s totally wrong. T-cells will attack Delta variant aggressively. Another male nurse in rehab tells me infections and deaths are up — almost all are among the un-vaccinated, he says. I tell him it’s the exact opposite. These people are frightened they may have made a stupid decision that will kill them. So they want to crush people who oppose them, people who are saying to them: ‘You’re going to die because of your stupid choice’
John mosbrook:
When I was in the hospital with Covid a few months ago, everyone I dealt with was very respectful about my non-vaxxed status (“that’s your choice to make”) but the doctors themselves still were very pushy about needing to get the shots “in a few months”, especially when I had followups with the pulmonary and cardiac doctors a couple of weeks later. “You really should go get vaccinated. You don’t want this to happen again and it could.”
I later went to see a different doctor with whom I had an existing relationship prior to my hospital stay and who is not associated with that same large hospital system. He was previously ambivalent about universal vaccination, especially for a youngish healthyish guy like myself, but said that now that I had a confirmed “severe” case and had recovered, I absolutely did not need the vaccine and that it could possibly be “more dangerous” for me. I asked why no one affiliated with the hospital had told me anything similar and he said that the doctors were just following official corporate policy. The doctors may or may not believe it’s necessary, but the hospital system requires them to tell that to patients, so they do. It’s a function of federal funding – they don’t want to piss off the feds – and political zealousness. They also get paid, again by the government, to give vaccinations, so they want to push that as well.
It was an eye-opening conversation.
I am now 100% received from the covid, btw.
I audited the update numbers. Long story short, you were too eager to get to 100, the real number is 86. Here’s the results:
Your first big post with models and statistics discussion was on 2/13/20 (several previous posts also discussed the rising specter in the news), and you started the Tuesday weekly update on 2/25/20 with Update II. You skipped the update number for weeks you didn’t post updates, so the subsequent update number would be correct for the number of weeks since you started the updates. Here’s the errors that I found:
1. Update XXXVII (10/27/20) was mislabeled as XXVII.
2. Update XXXVIII (11/3/20) was then mislabeled as XXVIII. However, you stopped carrying this error forward on 11/10/20, correctly labeling it XXXIX. So these are both one-off errors.
3. The first major counting error was on 5/4/21, which should have been LXIV, but was labeled LXIX.
4. The error was carried forward until 8/17/21 (actual Update LXXIX). With your error continuing, it would have been LXXXIV, but the same switching of “X” for “V” occurred and so you skipped ahead again to LXXXIX.
5. This carried forward to last week (9/28/21). Then you went from XCIV on 9/21/21 to XCIX (rather than XCV).
Correcting back makes this week Update LXXXVI. Update C (which it seems we must reach and go well beyond…) will be on 1/11/22, and CIV for two years (of weeks) of updates will be reached on 2/8/22.
If the lady with “hives” is reading, maybe she can try an OTC corticosteroid cream. I am sure it’s available it in almost every country. (Though she probably already knows that)
How is that screen shot of population fatality rates (since January 2020) generated?
mosbrook,
Hilarious for several reasons. First, nothing is on the rise, except foolishness. “Cases” down, deaths down.
And how could the vax, developed before the Delta variant became a threat, protect you better than having recovered from it?
Frightening to be led by so many who believe untruths.
Crew,
This, divided by populations of each age group.
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Death-Counts-by-Sex-Age-and-S/9bhg-hcku
CDC used to give pops. Doesn’t anymore. Curious, no? These are the ones they used to give:
Briggs,
Didn’t you claim to be an expert of something? LOL. Your readers are so smart. Just read their comments. They agree with you.
To understand how normies think about the vaccine, you need to understand the “sky is green” effect (which I am shamelessly taking from Jesse Kelly.)
It goes like this: imagine that tomorrow the government and big business decided, for whatever reason, that they wanted people to say the sky was green. There would be some scientist making a report that although the sky may seem blue when you look at it, “the science” says that it is really green. There would be wall to wall coverage of this new “scientific fact” on every mainstream news outlet.
Then academics and the woke crew would get involved. We would be told that the only reason that anyone ever thought the sky was blue was because of imperialistic western culture (maybe they’d point out the ambiguity between blue and green in classical Chinese, though more likely they’d base the accusation on nothing.) You would have black and Asian celebrities saying that they always knew the sky was green, but they were afraid to say it because they would be attacked by racists. Every celebrity would talk about how liberating it is to finally be able to say the sky is green. TV shows and movies would start making the sky green through CG effects, and there would be discussion of “correcting” old movies and TV shows that had the “wrong” color. Pop scientists like Bill Nye or Neil DeGrasse Tyson would mock those who still believed that the sky was blue as people who probably believe the Earth is flat.
Within a year of this, at least a third of the population would be absolutely convinced that the sky is green. I am being conservative here; probably over 60% would believe it.
(And if you don’t think this is true, consider how many people now believe that men can become women.)
People will literally be willing to ignore their own eyes if exposed to enough propaganda. And when we get to something like the vexxines, whose effects and dangers can never truly be observed, and it is almost trivial to get people to believe anything.
My 2C worth; nobody seems to consider that a lot of this crazyness could be driven by the huge shake-up of the healthcare insurance market since (and prior to) the inception of C19.
Think about it; the health insurers, already battered by negative interest rates, on-again, off-again Obamacare, then C19, then Operation Warp Speed that essentially cuts them out of the loop.
Meanwhile Pharma has completed a hat trick: 1) complete indemnity, 2) EUA that allows use without the regulatory cost, and 3) direct business to government contracts, globally. No more health insurance company or other middle men to interfere. It’s magic!
But I wonder about the Life and Health Insurers. For example, how would an insurer compare the risk associated with vexxination for A) Novak Djokovic and B) Joe the plumber?
My guess is that they would want (B) to be vaccinated in order to protect their investment for an unvexxed (A), from a risk perspective.
Hence the moneyed interests pushing the proles be injected, and keeping their major risks as far away from the vexxine as possible.
It’s about money no matter which angle you consider.
re: Update C Update (off by about 14?)
Yes – if this were 100, your first report would have been Oct/Nov of 2019
Your first corona doom was mid February in 2020 followed by a second Doom article on the 18th? Your first Update (Update II) on Feb 25. I think you went off track about a year ago (I think you repeated a couple of numbers and then tried to make up for that).
I was watching Bourne this weekend and Bourne Legacy is so about Coronadoom, deep state, gain-of-function, viral transport systems, stem cells, Intel six ways to Sunday.
I remember liking Legacy but now I think it’s the best one.
Interestingly the books were total and complete garbage … so bad … not sure why I put myself through the torture … but Legacy – not written by Robert Ludlum – was not entirely bad
You’ve gotta hand it to Tony Gilroy for developing the film series and for the Gilroy brothers for the last one.
Remember when swordfishtrumpet linked us to a fact-checka, an expert even! And the fact-checka not only didn’t check any facts, nor even the words of who it was quoting, but then outright called the very concept of herd immunity “suicidal”?
I’m not an expert, much less a scientist, even less a people-person, but I think JH is swordfishtrumdum… The little attempts at limpwristed jabs are a dead giveaway. But we’ll need a PCR test to tell for sure…
because of immense pressures from her peer group,… she surrendered and got the Moderna shot (only one so far; this was early last week). Several hours after, her palms began breaking out. By the next morning, her entire body was covered by weeping pustules (hives?). Reportedly very painful. She went as usual to her doc and asked for antihistamines or a steroid shot. She was refused because she was told it would “cancel” the vax’s effects.
So why not get the antihistamine or steroid shot? She didn’t want the vaccine anyway so why should she care that it gets cancelled? Nobody has to know and she can claim she got the vax shot.
This is the longest “just two weeks” in history… Sad to see Covidians double-down on dangerous fantasies. Facts are overpowered by the social psychology of the consistency principle (belief follows action and vice-versa). That’s one of the big reasons to force the jab on so many.
Where do we go from here? I presume something “Biblical” awaits ….
“The unvexxed are BAD PEOPLE. They don’t want the shot and cause, via magic, the gods to be angry at the group, so that even the vexxed will be punished. The vexxed believe their vex’s powers are CANCELED by the unvexxed. Because of bad thoughts; i.e. magic.
Don’t believe me. You can prove this easily. Tell the next scold you meet that you aren’t vexxed. Let them vent a while. Then say: You misunderstand. I REALLY WANT the vex! It’s just that I can’t have it because the doctor said it could kill me with my terrible immune system. – I WISH I could get it. I WANT it!”
This line of enquiry interestingly ties into a book that I’m studying at the moment: Jean Baudrillard’s Simulations and Simulacra (1983).
From his chapter: “Strategy of the Real”
“Of the same order as the impossibility of rediscovering an absolute level of the real, is the impossibility
of staging an illusion. Illusion is no longer possible, because the real is no longer possible. It is the whole
political problem of the parody, of hypersimulation or offensive simulation, which is posed here.
For example: it would be interesting to see whether the repressive apparatus would not react more
violently to a simulated holdup than to a real one? For the latter only upsets the order of things, the right
of property, whereas the other interferes with the very principle of reality … ”
I’m beginning to wonder if Baudrillard’s philosophical musings are coming to fruition before our eyes …
Rudolph Lundgren,
Or, for another example, how about trying to convince everyone that there’s an invisible, disembodied super-intelligent mind that controls everything from outside of time and space, that really loves us, and that had a son whose mum was a married virgin in first century Gallilee?
No, wait – you’d never get anyone to believe that.
Mr. Trombone is such a perfect example of the “atheist who thinks that hating God is synonymous with science/reason” that if he did not exist, we would have to invent him.
That begin said, it is sad that he does exist and I do pray for his conversion.
I don’t care how much “social pressure” the normie sheeple and Branch Covidian dolts of the world put on me – Not getting it, and that’s that. Beyond that, I don’t care what happens any more. Cultivating my own garden, and the rest can go to Hell.
Insane that tests are now at 3.5 million a day (I assume much due to corporations, schools, etc., following Biden’s lawless “mandate” and more people being forced to get tested every week for something they have no symptoms of). Imagine how many additional false positives from when testing had fallen down around 1.5 million per day (which was still too many).
I fear more insanity is about to return – an anecdote: Been clearing out my bookshelves of some items and selling on Amazon marketplace, so had to go to post office a few times in the past 10 days to drop off packages. Last week all was normal in terms of operation (no muzzle signs – only about 10 percent of customers wearing, though PO employees were, of course, still muzzled – no plexiglass BS at counter, etc.). Went yesterday, and suddenly little plexiglass screens are back in front of the counter (only small, approx 12″ x 18″ pieces on a stand at each place, raised a couple inches off ground, so a space underneath, plus space all around sides and top, so it’s not as if they’ve sealed off the whole area properly. In other words, utterly useless BS – pure theatre. But the fact that they were back at all now after being gone for months is disturbing. I had to laugh though at one of the guys working at the counter, who had a sizable beard and whose “mask” was just a bandana tied across his face from the nose down like a bank robber or outlaw from a movie Western – absolutely useless joke as far as preventing a virus from entering or spreading (indeed, he’s probably more prone to other illnesses wearing that mangy thing all day). No muzzle sign back though, and the other 5 customers I saw were all maskless, so some signs of hope.
I guess I’m lucky I have a rational doctor who looks at real science and thinks the vexxine is worse that useless. I don’t know if he gave in and got the shot or just retired. He’s my age and could retire if he wanted to retire. I’d back him all the way on retirement.
Hun: OTC is not strong enough usually. Powdered oatmeal may work. Actually, my back healed the fastest because I couldn’t put anything on it. I thought was interesting (so was the pattern of whelts—very cool).
I don’t think Briggs claims to be an expert. He uses marketing techniques, but he pretty much admits to being human and making errors. (Consider that JH has seems to have extreme peer pressure to conform.)
Magnus: I’m still waiting on the “biblical” and expecting the dark ages, not the end.
swordfish: It’s sad you can’t tell science from religion. Or are you saying Covid IS religion????
Again, with the Fauci syndrome, if the the unvexxed are the problem and the foreign invaders from the south are unvexxed, THEY MUST BE PART OF THE PROBLEM. Remind everyone of this. Fauci is LYING.
Mr. Briggs:
“Study: Type 2 diabetes combined with obesity and Covid makes for shocking 71.4 percent death rate…”
https://www.ajmc.com/view/diabetic-nephropathy-obesity-increase-covid-19-mortality-risk-in-patients-with-type-2-diabetes
Sheri: “swordfish: It’s sad you can’t tell science from religion. Or are you saying Covid IS religion????”
Scientism is Swordy’s religion.
Fauci is High Priest of the Branch Covidian wing of Scientism.
Peter,
I think it’s the PCR tests used to confirm COVID “cases”. Lots of stuff that isn’t COVID will get a positive test result on a “COVID PCR test”, including the flu. So it’s documented as “COVID” instead of flu because this helps drive the COVID mass vaccination campaign, which is a cash cow for vaccine manufacturers and those who own stocks in Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, etc.
Another business succumbs to the paranoia: Just a couple weeks ago when I checked, The Palace (concert venue in Louisville) was not requiring muzzles or proof of vax or test (just the vague boilerplate recommendation to muzzle if unvaxxed). They too, now, are requiring proof of vax or negative test within 72 hours of event.
Just sickening. I hope people simply refuse to patronize any venues, events, or businesses engaging in this idiocy. Let the events and venues fail. Let them collapse in to bankruptcy and oblivion. It’s the only way forward.
Dennis,
Exactly. You can’t live without groceries. But you can live without mass entertainment, especially that produced by people who hate you.
Briggs, thank you for another wonderful post with all those great videos.
Cameron, that study extract you posted was interesting, and not too long.
The researchers analyzed 75 hospitalized and symptomatic Covid-19 patients at a German community hospital, between March and August of 2020.
They found that patients with diabetic nephropathy (a serious kidney-related complication of type 1 and 2 diabetes) or a combination of diabetes and obesity, had a substantially higher risk of Covid-19-related mortality. No surprise there, but the ones w/diabetic nephropathy had a whopping 73.3% death rate.
This study was done in early 2020, so presumably doctors in Germany and elsewhere have gotten better at treating Covid-related disease even in sicker people. (*The Truth is Out There*)
We can’t help but notice, however, that oft-preventable or treatable “co-morbidities”, such as morbid obesity, are not only glossed over, but talking about it is “fat shaming”; not only that, they at one time offered Krispy Kreme donuts as a reward for vexxination, a mixed message if ever there was one.
Meanwhile, healthy or not, symptomatic or not, we must test early and test often ($Ka-Ching); and we must allow them to turn us into human GMOs, and trackable bio-hazards and/or really expensive cattle.
Even still, even AFTER the bi-annual booster-du jour (like cattle, you’ll never see the list of ingredients, and they’ll never be liable for their product), we must be constantly fearful of the UnVexxed and “Vexx-Hesitant” and/or the Next Variant, and we must be constantly shielded w/plexiglass and partially-soiled face diapers, at least as high as our noses…lest we smell their sulphur?
Here’s a clue, it’s not working, except with Midwits, who have virtual clothes-pins on their noses behind their masks, and gov’t-approved tourniquets on their tiny brains to keep them safe from non-compliant thoughts, which are crimes, even here, even now.
While the study extract that Cameron posted, dutifully keeps Covid-19 center-stage, it does note the obvious: very sick and very old people, especially ones with advanced diabetic organ disease, while more likely to die of Covid-19…are also more likely to die of just about anything else, including, we might add, a stiff breeze:
“Various conditions have been reported as predictors of an unfavorable outcome in COVID-19 patients,” the study authors said, adding that the “most severe cases seem to occur in the elderly or in patients with distinct co-morbidities including cardiovascular disease or diabetes.
“Besides COVID-19, the authors noted that T2D is also a risk factor in patients infected with other viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-coronavirus, and MERS-coronavirus.”
“The vexxed believe their vex’s powers are CANCELED by the unvexxed. Because of bad thoughts; i.e. magic.”
I have a slightly more complimentary understanding of the mindset, but it would be interesting to see this taken apart from the probability angle in which Mr. Briggs has previously demonstrated his expertise.
If I were arguing on behalf of a sane pro-mass-vex advocate, I might phrase it thusly: “It’s not a question of ‘my vex doesn’t work without your vex’. It’s a question of cumulative risk. The vexx reduces the chances of transmission to X%; therefore, my chances of contracting the virus in general are reduced by X% if I am vexxed, but my chances of contracting the virus from you (and for you from me) are reduced to X% times X% if you are vexxed as well. A vexx that reduces transmission odds by 50% accumulates to 75% effectiveness between us, and one that reduces odds by 90% accumulates to 99% odds reduction between us. Basically, I’m not comfortable with my chances with only one transmission breakpoint between us, but I am comfortable if there are two.”
Which sounds a lot more plausible, until one asks the viraphobe making this argument, “Given that you’re only talking about relative risk reduction for cumulative vexx effectiveness, and that this almost certainly doesn’t shift overall absolute risk by even a full percentage point, are you really telling me that you’re OK with depriving hundreds of thousands of their civil liberties because you’re willing to risk a 1.1% chance of infection but not a 1.3% chance?”
Stephen: Do you have any links to reliable data about transmission reduction rates? Vaxed and unvaxed, and also how and whether any initial transmission reduction diminishes over time for the vaxed?
Also, just out of curiosity, are most tests still “free” for everyone? [Not really free, I know – taxpayers paying for it both directly through their taxes and indirectly through inflation and everything else resulting from the Covid response]. Or does it depend why you want it – i.e. free if required by employer for job, but not free if you just want a test to go to a concert, or football game or something (not that I’m caving-in on this, just curious)? Is there a limit to the number of “free” tests one can have? How much do they cost if one has to pay? (I have seen reports of travellers in some countries having to pay out-of-pocket for their tests, and also for their “voluntary” hotel quarantine as well – but wasn’t sure about other voluntary tests for venues, etc.).
If people had been forced to pay for these tests (and jabs) out-of-pocket, instead of the cost being hidden through govt subsidies, the testing mania would have ended long ago. As it is, the test and vax companies have a good scam going with govt picking up the tab for everything, and no incentive to stop it. Testing numbers or positives drop? Just ramp-up the cycle count and engage in more “case” fear porn, etc.
“Do you have any links to reliable data about transmission reduction rates? Vaxed and unvaxed, and also how and whether any initial transmission reduction diminishes over time for the vaxed?”
Personally, no, largely because I’m not enough of a statistician to know how to judge the various reports that can be found around the net; I was mostly pulling simplified numbers to make the point about cumulative risk reduction.
I do remember that for the initial Pfizer trials the relative risk reduction was measured at 94% (90 cases out of 15K controls vs. 5 cases out of 15K vaxxed), but this only translates into an absolute risk reduction of a bit more than half of a percent (0.6% down to about 0.01%). Assuming, as seems extremely likely, that performance in the real world is measurably poorer than in the clinical trial, it seemed to me likely that that final absolute risk reduction wouldn’t be much better even with the multiplier effect of two vexx “layers”.
But the thing that’s really telling to me isn’t even whether that numerical difference in risk is significant or not, it’s that not a single advocate for mass vexxing is describing it this way. They simply go straight for the “if everybody isn’t as safe as possible then nobody’s acceptably safe” stance. I’d be willing to listen to an argument about what constitutes acceptable public risk. That nobody seems willing even to make one is what’s driving me nuts.