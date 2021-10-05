Social Pressure To Be Vaxxed Can Be Overwhelming– Coronavirus Update C

It can’t be C. Can it? I must have miscounted somewhere. I’m too lazy to check where. Either way, it’s too damn many.

EXPERIMENT YOU CAN TRY AT HOME

The social, not medical, pressure to vexxed is immense. Here’s an explanation for why this is so.

At the bottom of this second, I give you a test, or experiment you can try yourself, to prove the contentions I make.

Start with this report from a correspondent: Female with history of allergies (rice, of all things, wheat, many others), and a compromised immune system. History of steroid shots to calm allergic flare ups. Etc.

Lady was adamant against getting vax, and was warned not to by her physician. So she had a medical exemption ready to go.

But because of immense pressures from her peer group, especially at office (here I leave out personal details), caused her too much distress. So she surrendered and got the Moderna shot (only one so far; this was early last week).

Several hours after, her palms began breaking out. By the next morning, her entire body was covered by weeping pustules (hives?). Reportedly very painful.

She went as usual to her doc and asked for antihistamines or a steroid shot. She was refused because she was told it would “cancel” the vax’s effects. The extent this is true, I have no idea; in any case she received no care.

So she sits suffering, wondering whether to go through the whole thing again a second time to become “fully” vexxed. Her conclusion is as yet unknown to me; this is still on-going.

Now about the pressure, our main point. We already know the vexxed are terrified of unvexxed, based on magical thinking. Why?

The unvexxed are BAD PEOPLE. They don’t want the shot and cause, via magic, the gods to be angry at the group, so that even the vexxed will be punished. The vexxed believe their vex’s powers are CANCELED by the unvexxed. Because of bad thoughts; i.e. magic.

Don’t believe me. You can prove this easily. Tell the next scold you meet that you aren’t vexxed. Let them vent a while. Then say: You misunderstand. I REALLY WANT the vex! It’s just that I can’t have it because the doctor said it could kill me with my terrible immune system. – I WISH I could get it. I WANT it!

The scold will then leave you alone. Your unvexxed body is no longer a threat to them. Your desire cancels the bad magic; your desire is proper and without sin and you are safe (to them).

This experiment works. Try it.

I originally put this out as a Twitter thread early last week, and a lady answered:

I tried this experiment bc like the woman you mention I’ve have anaphylactic shock caused by medication (specific shots) 6x. Both my doctor & I firmly believe it would indeed kill me. Everyone I work w/ directly found out this. No longer bother me about getting it. It’s nuts.

The experiment works.

I KNEW IT!

LIES

Experts are the dumbest smart people alive.

They’ve told a lot of lies during this panic, but this is the lyingest lie of all. Complete obvious unmitigated liquid bullshit.

Here, for doubters, is a sting on Pfizer, in which a scientist admits natural acquired immunity—as in all history—is superior to the protection due to the vex. Video.

Then there’s this:

Senator Rand Paul tears into HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra: "Are you a doctor?…You ignore history & science to shame the 'flat-earthers,' as you call them. You should be ashamed of yourself & apologize to the American people for being dishonest about naturally acquired immunity." pic.twitter.com/yDt3hX4DsS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2021

We’ll discuss that telling video in more detail tomorrow.

MANDATORY LIFEJACKETS

OUR GOVERNMENT IS IMPURE EVIL

There’s no other way to put it, really. Evil. The people in charge of us are wicked. They are abominable wretched greedy arrogant ignorant creatures.

They hate us, and we rightly return that hate.

Boy, won’t our rulers and Experts blush after they fire, harass, demonize, and kill those who won’t take the vex, and it turns out the vex just isn’t that effective, is even harmful in many cases, and that covid will be with us, like flu, forever.

They’ll say, “Gosh. Our bad.”

Then we will all hug it out and move past all this.

Right?

WOMEN WORKING

“Mandatory poster Australia Police glues to doors of interstate visitors, after meeting and isolating them first at the airport and then delivering in a prison minibus accompanied by a police car with several police officers to the address of their house arrest.”

Reported to me from Anon.

WHAT A COINCIDENCE

China PCR test orders soared before first reported COVID case

Purchases of PCR tests in China’s Hubei Province surged months before the first official reports of a novel coronavirus case there, according to a report from researchers in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

Oh go on.

LET’S CHECK IN ON EXPERTS

Models generate forecasts, not evidence.

More details here. Best that can be said is they’re at least issuing the forecasts to the public—so we can see how bad they stink.

Finally this:

VEXXINE PASSPORTS

Vexxine passports, as we already knew, proved to be a fraud. Yet another noble lie in a sea of lies. In which we are drowning. Get it? Get it?

Want more lies? We got ’em!

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.

Daily tests (from here Johns Hopkins) have reached idiot levels. 3.5 million EVERY DAMNED DAY. This is 150% higher than when the doom was at its peak killing power. The number thus represents a vast increase in bureaucracy.

We haven’t done this in a while, but here’s the lifetime-so-far rates of dying from the doom by age. These are the since January 2020.

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000300 0.00860 2 1–4 years 0.0000037 0.00038 3 5–14 years 0.0000038 0.00023 4 15–24 years 0.0000340 0.00140 5 25–34 years 0.0001400 0.00270 6 35–44 years 0.0003900 0.00410 7 45–54 years 0.0010000 0.00720 8 55–64 years 0.0022000 0.01600 9 65–74 years 0.0049000 0.03200 10 75–84 years 0.0110000 0.07500 11 85 years and over 0.0290000 0.22000

Or this:

This is still a disease of the very old, and not especially important, as far as cause of death goes, for the young.

Weekly doom deaths.

Like I’ve been saying, down now, but increasing soon in the north. A la this:

Michigan (lunatic lefty governor) and Minnesota (ditto) are bellweathers. Just now starting to tick up. Do recall the fast dropoffs at the end are due to late counting.

Recall also that if we did this for flu+pneumonia, which killed about 200,000 every year, we could keep everybody panicking all the time ever day or every year.

Let’s also remember the great physician slaughter of 2020. Septicemia, Alzheimers, other deaths increased in 2020:

Cancer, heart disease, and “unknown” are much better killers than the doom, and have been for some time.



And, yes, flu is still on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

