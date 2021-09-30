That Fake & Gay Whitehouse Vaccine Photo Op Dissected

So it was on a stage. On a theatrical set, in front of fake windows. Was it really a nurse? And was it really an injection — or a theatrical prop? pic.twitter.com/nVkg1VUxMJ — Ezra Levant ? (@ezralevant) September 29, 2021

Let’s think about this picture. And let’s start by putting as positive a spin on it as we can. Then we’ll look at it critically.

Positive Spin

We’ll accept here the fluid in the syringe is a coronadoom vaccine, and that Biden really did have it injected into him, and that it was a booster. He is not fully-fully vaccinated, which is better than fully vaccinated.

Before we go farther, here’s another shot of the thing (funny pun, too).

Okay, so why the fake and gay background? The actual Oval Office exists, and while I’m no doctor, I believe there is no bar to having a shot in there as opposed to an open auditorium full of propagandists.

“C’mon, Briggs. Don’t be thick. Maybe they wanted as many witnesses as possible, to prove to the world Biden became fully-fully vaxxed. The Oval Office isn’t big enough, and so they moved to an auditorium.”

Fair enough. But when the fake and gay background then?

“Briggs, you fool. It doesn’t matter that it was a prop. After all, they showed it was a stage. They admitted it and so they weren’t trying to hide anything. There’s nothing to see here.”

Not quite. “They” didn’t show it, the photos leaked. But let that pass. If they were going to admit the setting was fake and gay, why go to the trouble of creating a fake and gay tableau? Why not just do the shot in the auditorium with the Presidential Seal and other accoutrement clearly visible?

“You’re an idiot, Briggs. They wanted to make it look official, to encourage people to get fully vaxxed.”

Fully-fully vaxxed, you mean. Okay, fine. So they were willing to lie about the place of the shot in order to make it look better, or more official—somehow. Even though that wasn’t necessary. They could have made it look as official as they liked using Reality.

Either way, they were hoping to fool the pubic into thinking the shot was something more than it was. The Noble lie, you might say. A tactic now in common use by Experts everywhere.

But now that they’ve been caught at it (again), doesn’t the Noble lie lose its effectiveness?

“Well, maybe, a bit.”

Doesn’t it encourage people to believe our next scenario, which is that the entire thing was fake and gay, not just the background.

“I guess.”

Okay, given the Noble lie is the best possible spin we can put on this, let’s do other explanations next.

The Other Explanation

Since the event itself was fake & gay, many are saying that the shot, too, was fake and gay. Maybe saline, or even an empty syringe.

We have no independent way of verifying this. But that theory is backed by possible desire of the powers behind Biden wanting to keep him—and avoid installing the Cackler, who may be less controllable.

On the other hand, if they’re finished with Biden, and believe they can get away with more with the Cackler, then the shot was likely real.

Or not even the vax, but the Lord knows what. My own guess is that it was the vax, and not water or something harmless, maybe even beneficial, like a vitamin shot. I don’t think they want to risk being caught substituting Country Time for real lemonade.

The Cackler is proving to be even dumber than most of us guessed. They could install her, yes. But there are limits even to fake to gay. They hide Biden away now, which is easy because he can nap. They cut off his microphone, or they rush him out of rooms, or chase reporters away when he’s about the go off script or nod off. The Cackler is more physically robust and it would be difficult to control her.

Extrapolations

Maybe I’m wrong about the powers-that-be behind Biden. But we do have to wonder, since this event was indeed fake and gay, as nobody can deny, even the wokest zealots, how many other events are also fake and gay?

All of them? Most of them? Only a few?

There is at least this one, so it is rational to conclude there are others, or will be more.

We’ve already seen some bizarre “camera effects” (remember those weird microphones?) and montages of airplane steps.

Who knows?

