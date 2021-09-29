The New CDC Masks Mandate Study Is Not Good

3.5 weeks in to Alberta’s mask mandate, cases just keep right on rising, proving once again that if you keep trying something that’s already failed everywhere, unsurprisingly it will continue to fail pic.twitter.com/CJirP42wKP
— IM (@ianmSC) September 28, 2021
How would you check if mask mandates worked in schools?
I can think of only one way. Contrast kids in schools with mandates and in those without. Get them all, too; the kids, I mean. Measure something useful, like serious illness or death. Not infection, because every kid is likely to get this bug. Or has already had it.
You’d have to do this carefully, because the kids would almost surely differ class by class, or at least school by school, by all kinds of things causative of infection and illness. You’d have to count very delicately.
What you wouldn’t do is come up with some weird, derived measure, something that takes you away from the decisions you need to make. Like, “If we impose a mask mandate, are fewer kids going to get sick?” And, “Is it worth the costs, which only zealots say are non-zero?”
The new CDC report is “Pediatric COVID-19 Cases in Counties With and Without School Mask Requirements — United States, July 1–September 4, 2021” by Budzyn and a slew of others.
Before the details, look at their proof pic:
Caption is “Mean county-level change in daily number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children and adolescents aged <18 years in counties (N = 520) with and without school mask requirements before and after the start of the 2021–22 school year — United States, July 1–September 4, 2021”.
Why not all counties? “Among the 3,142 U.S. counties included in the initial sample, 16.5% (520) were included in the final analysis after applying the selection criteria.” And that selection criteria? “Counties with conflicting school mask requirements were excluded from this analysis; only those counties with the same known mask requirements for all schools were included.”
This is the start of the problems you give yourself by counting the wrong thing. They measured counties, not kids. And, as we’ll see, they measured something not terribly interesting: “cases”.
If you, for instance, started on the east coast early in the morning and measured kids exposed to sunrise and compared these kids with kids in California, it looks bad for living on the east cost, if being exposed to sunrise worries you. But if you pondered it for a moment, you’d realized every damned kid is eventually going to get exposed. So why not measure something useful, like skin cancer?
Now, what’s this before and after the start of the school year business? They should have been looking inside schools during the school year. Not before. That’s the only valid comparison. Who in the world knows what these kids were doing in areas of more and less freedom before the school year.
They did not look at the kids wearing masks or not, just “cases” in counties with out without mandates. Cause is already suspect.
And what is a “case”, dear reader? Regular readers will—should—know the answer to this.
A “case” is a function of test quantity, test sensitivity and accuracy, and disease prevalence. A “case” does not measure previous infections. A “case” does not measure disease severity. Test quantity—here normalized by population—is a function of madness, panic, and “concern” level.
Did those counties without mandates, thinking they were necessary, have more testing, and thus possibly higher “case” numbers? Did the masked kids have higher previous infection rates. I have no idea. The CDC isn’t saying about either.
And what about prior infections? All the panic that goes into creating mandates may, and likely did, have seen differences in behavior that are causally related to the outcome. Which kids already had the bug, but which the testing doesn’t reveal?
This means, again, individual kids must be checked, both for prior infection and thus excluded, and for something real, like hospitalization for Covid, or serious illness defined in some defensible clinical way. Or death.
Ah, no deaths reported. Kids aren’t really dying of this disease—only about 500 in the entire USA in two years—so comparing that most useful number wouldn’t have been possible.
All this change in rates of change is also impossible to keep straight. What’s wanted is direct comparisons of rates between kids wearing and not wearing masks. Cumulatively, too. That is, “This many infected day 0, this many day 7, this many day 14”, and so on. Again, properly excluding those previously infected. We can’t get any solid idea of effect from these weird numbers.
CDC says “Statistical significance was defined as p<0.05 for all analyses.” P-values? Uh oh. Get ready to be flashed.
Then came the regressions—I know, I know. “To further assess the association between pediatric COVID-19 cases and school mask requirements, a multiple linear regression was constructed that adjusted for age, race and ethnicity, pediatric COVID-19 vaccination rate, COVID-19 community transmission, population density, social vulnerability index score, COVID-19 community vulnerability index score, percentage uninsured, and percentage living in poverty.”
If you can’t get a wee P out of all that, you’re just not trying.
Any study in which a researcher with pride waves his–or her!—wee p-value at you should not be trusted.
What has “being insured” or not (this must mean “% in county insured,” surely) got to do with covid infections?
I’m guessing it’s the same in the USA but in the UK the school year starts in September. When does the annual respiratory disease season start? In Autumn! Sonot only should all children be compared but the comparison to the population as a whole should be compared for the same weeks.
DavidC
If we get rid of the mask mandate, the economy will suffer and from MSM reports, it’s pretty ill already. The economy should have had a mask mandate to protect it from Biden. Ever notice the masks get thinner and thinner? At this point, they mean nothing unless you’re in Hollywood. Then only the riff-raff near-slave labor waiters wear them so we know who’s the “famous” and not famous. 90% of the masks are washable, probaby in cold water like Ice-T tells us will save the environment, but will do exactly zip to stop the spread of an actual communicable disease. Even in the 1800’s they knew to BOIL (or burn) sheets and clothing after diseases. We are getting stupider.
The problem with Covid is it was never as straightforward as other diseases. More like fibromyalgia with a PCR test. There is reportedly a real contagion (with Covid–unknown cause but one is claimed for fibromyalgia), but few have ever seen it. Want tested for measles? Sure, they can easily find the measles virus in a blood sample. Covid? Well, maybe in about 100 tests and six months…..
This is kind of off-topic but still on Covid, why is no one studying why the entire world lost it’s freaking mind over Covid? Why do we care about masks and where the virus came from? FIND OUT WHO TOOK OVER THE MINDS OF THE WHOLE WORLD. That’s the important part. A virus is just a virus, no matter where it came from.
Briggs, we are shocked, shocked that the Center for Demonic Conspiracy would perpetrate such a flimsy deception in order to torture children. Well okay, we’re not really shocked, that’s what the Cesspit of Deranged Clowns does. We’re only surprised an enraged mob of parents doesn’t show up at their Atlanta headquarters and burn it to the ground.
About this: ”Kids aren’t really dying of this disease—only about 500 in the entire USA in two years—“
That 500 number, or whatever it is, is dubious bigly. According to Marty Makary in a WSJ piece from July 19 2021, the medical mass-murderers at Corruption Destruction Criminals have not bothered to investigate any of the reported children’s deaths. Here’s what Makary says:
” I’ve written hundreds of peer-reviewed medical studies, and I can think of no journal editor who would accept the claim that 335 deaths resulted from a virus without data to indicate if the virus was incidental or causal, and without an analysis of relevant risk factors such as obesity.
My research team at Johns Hopkins worked with the nonprofit FAIR Health to analyze approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020. Our report found a mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.”
So the child mortality figures for Covid are as fake as everything else the lying criminal perps are vomiting up.
Sheri: ”FIND OUT WHO TOOK OVER THE MINDS OF THE WHOLE WORLD.”
Who?
WHO?!
WHO!!!
WHO TOOK OVER THE MINDS OF THE WHOLE WORLD!!!
I don’t think the whole world has had its mind taken over. Now if you suggested that all of the “Karens” of the world had their mind taken over, I might start to agree. Most of the world is tap dancing down the path of least resistance. When we got to remove our masks in Washington, the number wearing masks dropped to < 1 in 10.
We are faced with a slight conundrum in Scouting. We follow the rules. When there is a rule that is bad we orderly get the rule changed. But now we are faced with rules that have been incrementally added over time. We have striven to make kids safe in their schools. Except there are enough people roaming the halls of a typical high school, that there is a reasonable chance you won't have met everyone in that high school by the time you get out. The right answer to this problem is for people to meet as many people as possible as they roam the halls. See someone you don't know, walk up to them, extend your hand and say "high, my name is … "
It will greatly increased the ability of people to know who is in the school, and help prevent stupid things from happening. Making people badge up at the door does not do it. As we have learned from folks like Brian Brushwood and Darren Brown, you can put a 3×5 card on a string around your neck and people will see it as a "Badge". The actual badge can be round instead of a rectangle.
I have made that mistake over and over again. It happens all the time. Kahneman might call in Fast Thinking vs Slow thinking.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S221475002100161X
Probably not an approved study though. But I just got done trying to explain to a Pediatrician that 500 kids dying of covid over two years does not mean terror is on its way.
Mask Propaganda Theater of the Absurd
Given their performance over the past 18 months, I wouldn’t trust anything at all coming from CDC or FDA.
No surprise that something from the CDC is flimsy – the fact that the chart they put out only tracks alleged “cases” from cherry-picked counties, and not serious illness or death tells you everything. “Cases” are the most easily manipulated and useless stat (and as we’ve seen from Alberta, and it’s probably happening elsewhere, some places are calling things a “Covid case” if a kid stays home sick even without an actual Covid test – Yeah, that’s reliable. Hands up who’s never faked a “sick” day in school? Liars!). It’s never been clearer that all we have now is a political/media driven “casedemic.”
And are they only counting public schools in the counties they counted? According to the stated criterion above, counties with conflicting rules weren’t counted – well, where I live private schools are mask optional, while public schools are imposing them, so does that county get counted or not? The governor’s public school muzzle mandate was struck down in court, but the local school board has imposed its own “mandate” (I assume there is litigation pending against them too – I don’t know why it wasn’t joined with the case against the governor), but it only extends to public schools. But we have a lot of private elementary and high schools around as well – my nieces have been back for a month and a half with muzzles strictly optional, and I’ve heard of no mass outbreaks of “cases” or kids dropping dead from Covid.