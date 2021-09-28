Spartacus Speaks; Australian Head Knocking; MI Bright Spot; Causes of Death; More! — Coronavirus Update XCIX

Last week, there was some good news. This week, it’s mostly bad.
I AM SPARTACUS
I am not the Spartacus, but I am Spartacus. If you have seen the movie, you understand.
Meanwhile, if you read nothing else this week about out Expert-created planetary panic, read Spartacus. The Abstract:
-
COVID-19 is a blood and blood vessel disease. SARS-CoV-2 infects the lining of human blood vessels, causing them to leak into the lungs.
-
Current treatment protocols (e.g. invasive ventilation) are actively harmful to patients, accelerating oxidative stress and causing severe VILI (ventilator-induced lung injuries). The continued use of ventilators in the absence of any proven medical benefit constitutes mass murder.
-
Existing countermeasures are inadequate to slow the spread of what is an aerosolized and potentially wastewater-borne virus, and constitute a form of medical theater.
-
Various non-vaccine interventions have been suppressed by both the media and the medical establishment in favor of vaccines and expensive patented drugs.
-
The authorities have denied the usefulness of natural immunity against COVID-19, despite the fact that natural immunity confers protection against all of the virus’s proteins, and not just one.
-
Vaccines will do more harm than good. The antigen that these vaccines are based on, SARS-CoV- 2 Spike, is a toxic protein. SARS-CoV-2 may have ADE, or antibody-dependent enhancement; current antibodies may not neutralize future strains, but instead help them infect immune cells. Also, vaccinating during a pandemic with a leaky vaccine removes the evolutionary pressure for a virus to become less lethal.
-
There is a vast and appalling criminal conspiracy that directly links both Anthony Fauci and Moderna to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
-
COVID-19 vaccine researchers are directly linked to scientists involved in brain-computer interface (“neural lace”) tech, one of whom was indicted for taking grant money from China.
-
Independent researchers have discovered mysterious nanoparticles inside the vaccines that are not supposed to be present.
-
The entire pandemic is being used as an excuse for a vast political and economic transformation of Western society that will enrich the already rich and turn the rest of us into serfs and untouchables.
As of this writing (Monday afternoon), I’m not aware of any Expert rebuttals to Spartacus. My guess is most (all?) will pretend the paper doesn’t exist.
Partly this will be because of his conclusion, in which he is sure our elites are causing intentionally a population reduction. I say they’re too stupid to pull it off, though they’d certainly enjoy it if it happened.
CULT OF THE VEXXED
If you aren’t reading a friend of ours, you should be. It’s eugyppius, and one of his latest is “We Are All Cattle Now“.
Our own SARS-2 vaccines, despite their fancy mRNA and virus vector technology, are entirely of a piece with veterinary standards. They have a poor side effect profile, they provide only temporary and partial protection against infection, and they are deployed on a vast scale with no regard for the evolutionary pressure they place on the virus or their broader consequences for infection dynamics. These are normal standards in the context of industrial livestock, where most animals are not raised to live very long in any event, and the risk of occasional accidents — inadvertently favouring or even causing lethal superstrains, or inflicting widespread vaccine injuries — can be weighed against the economic loss associated with mortality from infections.
And “Preprint: ‘The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is poised to acquire complete resistance to vaccines’“.
A pre-print by researchers at Osaka University in Japan studies the specifics of Delta immune-escape adaptations, and brings more ominous news: The Delta strains now circulating have obvious vaccine-escape adaptations. In some ways, these adaptations have enhanced the potential infectiousness of Delta. But this potential has not yet been realised, because the Delta spike protein has not fully escaped. When that escape does happen, antibodies against legacy spike elicited by the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines will probably enhance Delta’s transmissibility.
WE’RE KILLING YOU TO KEEP YOU HEALTHY
Last week we saw Australia fought back. A bit. But it slowed imperceptibly their descent into a toxic-femininity-led health tyranny. They are already sending Thought Patrols—there is no exaggeration here. They are grilling citizens asking if they oppose the government. Who would say yes?
There are video after video released showing the police cracking skulls, shooting citizens with rubber bullets, gassing them, beating them up, brutalizing them. All in an effort to keep them Safe.
The irony is so thick, only an NPR listener could fail to see it.
The government did try to quarantine. Not just the people, but the internet and news feeds from the riot zones. They, like the Chinese before them, know that the world should not see what is happening. They are aided, as always, by the corporate masters of American Big Tech.
Why beat the crap out of citizens to get them to be healthy? Because Experts, aided by the matriarchy, loathe above all things not being believed. Prove this to yourself with this thought experiment:
The vaccine is announced by Experts to be perfect. Everybody believes them, and sings praises of Experts. But due to some technical limitation, the vaccine can’t be manufactured and delivered quickly; yet the delivery rates are the still same as we see now. Some 50-60% of all humans get it in short order, while the rest have to wait and only get it in a trickle. But everybody wants it and says they want it because of their love of Experts.
Would there be vaccine passports? No. Would there be mandates? No. Would there be morally outraged journalists and women screech bombing us? Yes. But not about the vaccine: about some new thing.
It is only because we disobey they feel the need to punish us.
FEAR
One thing, therefore, is true: they are afraid of us. Their grip on power, to us, seems near absolute. But to them, they feel it is slipping and can be lost. Let us hope so.
Neil Oliver: 'There’s fear in the air. The strongest smell of fear is emanating not from the ordinary people, but from the leaders… They are frightened. You can smell it. Smells like victory.' pic.twitter.com/8I8ejcK0yS
— GB News (@GBNEWS) September 26, 2021
FAUCI’S BIGGEST LIE
He has provided himself some solid competition. Lying comes to him as easily as grants come to his friends. So we have a huge collection of falsehoods to choose from. Nothing will beat this one, though, I think.
Thread: Here is Fauci recently claiming that ‘we’ve lost’ more children from COVID than we ‘ever lose’ from the flu. This isn’t true. In the next tweet, see CDC estimates of flu deaths among children during recent flu seasons… pic.twitter.com/MfeyCJgm93
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2021
This is an award-winning-level lie. The Noble prize of lies, medically speaking, about coronadoom.
Since January 2020 only 439 kids aged 17 and younger have died from Covid, all otherwise seriously ill. Flu is a much, much worse killer. It’s not even a comparison. The second tweet in that Benson’s thread has the stats:
MICHIGAN BRIGHT SPOT
The hersterical governor of Michigan caved:
Whitmer and the Michigan state legislature agreed on a budget. This is no ordinary budget because it bans mask mandates and vaccine passports:
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature have agreed on a budget proposal that includes language banning health officials from enforcing mask mandates in schools and preventing state public agencies from enforcing vaccines on employees or customers.
“The director or local health officer shall not issue or enforce any orders or other directives that require an individual in this state who is under the age of 18 to wear a face mask or face covering,” the 1,000-page budget states in one section.
Michiganders haven’t gone inside yet, so the bug hasn’t been spreading efficiently. In the later fall, when it gets cold, Michigan “case” and deaths will rise. Be ready for this and do not panic.
OTHER HOPEFUL GLIMMER
A mainstream propaganda outlet put out a piece with the subheadline, “Experts say the U.S. will likely have to learn to live with the virus.”
You know how we love Experts here. In this case, they’re right (it happens). Not completely, though:
“No vaccine is 100% effective at preventing infection,” added Dr. Kimberly Fisher, professor of medicine at University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.
Now, public health and infectious disease experts are shifting their metric of success.
All vaccines are 0% effective at preventing personal infections.
They are only effective, if at all, at preventing illness. I swear, Experts have given people the idea that the vaccine produces something like an electrified aura around them that reaches out and kills viruses when they get close.
An aura that can only be penetrated by an unvaccinated person’s stare.
PASTE MINDS
Italy’s government said no man may buy or sell without the mark.
This kind of thing enforces and strengthens the oligarchy. Not just in giving companies life-and-death powers over their serfs, which is obvious. But in teaching citizens the most important rulers in their lives are their employers. As if we are all put here on earth to serve Jeff Bezos.
VEXXING KIDS
Peer-reviewed, and therefore uncriticizable paper, is “Why are we vaccinating children against COVID-19?” in Toxicology Reports by Kostoff, Briggs, and others. I don’t know this Briggs, but I have hopes we’re related. Abstract:
- Bulk of COVID-19 per capita deaths occur in elderly with high comorbidities.
- Per capita COVID-19 deaths are negligible in children.
- Clinical trials for these inoculations were very short-term.
- Clinical trials did not address long-term effects most relevant to children.
- High post-inoculation deaths reported in VAERS (very short-term).
CULT OF THE MASK
This tweet will die of coronadoom in seven short days.
Many asking me to look at new "masks work" study. I will do so on the blog.
The immediate, and hilarious, criticism is its use of the BS made-up metric. Did they check infected kids rate w/ and wo/ masks? No. Instead CHANGE in rates per capita. https://t.co/aXWQz56f8K
— William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) September 27, 2021
I’ll do the new mask study(ies) in a separate blog post so they don’t get lost.
SOME FUN
A friend of the blog David Burns is running a Covid Cult Tournament I encourage you to join.
1st Round voting in the Covid Cult Bracket Tourney is under way. Who is the worse tyrant?
USSA Region
No 3 @GavinNewsom vs No 14 @RalphNortham
#CovidCultTournamenthttps://t.co/uhszVCn9WS
— David from Live Better Now (@DavidfromLiveB1) September 27, 2021
NUMBERS
We’re all sick of this, but, as we predicted far in advance of it happening, the fake metric “cases“:
Dropping. But it WILL pick up again in late fall. Late November? Early December?
Be ready for it. Deaths always increased in winter. Always. Always. Always. I’m saying Always.
This one is of interest, though. The causes of death.
Some peaks, such as septicemia in April 2020, are physician caused. Not the covid, but the panic. By Experts. Experts killed people. They are still killing people.
Gaze and wonder at this plot. Take your time.
See how flu and pneumonia went Poof!? Ain’t that something?
See how chronic lower respiratory disease went See Ya!? Isn’t that interesting?
See how Other diseases of the respiratory system shrunk like they plunged into a bucket of cold water. Dude and dudettes!
What about them cancer deaths tailing off like that? Gol-di-locks! isn’t that something!
What’s going on?
Experts.
Yet another great pull apart of the ongoing government narrative.
Was there supposed to be a link to the Spartacus paper you did an abstract from? It would be useful to have one.
Spartacus paper link definitely wasn’t there when I first looked at the post. Working now OK.
Ian,
My enemies removed it. I restored it.
I was ALWAYS convinced this was the way the government killed off it’s population. It’s less bloody and so much less obvious than tanks down main street.
Afgans are livestock. They are given Ivermectin when they come here. That may insure they survive Covid for a while, even though that is not why they are given a “horse drug”.
Australia is/was a penal colony and always will be.
It wasn’t enough to kill 35 million with AIDS. Fauci is going for a new personal best. He is Mengele and Americans LOVE him. We are an EVIL country. (I do despise Trump for not firing the evil twit.)
The super power flu vaccine should illustrate what vaccines are supposed to do, along with shingles vaccine. Because as we age our immune system loses some of it’s function, we give older people “super” vaccines, which are just four times as much of the nasty germs as other vaccines. Of course, the theory may be totally wrong and probably is, but the point is all the vaccine does is give one’s body a target to destroy any time a germ of similar nature shows up. Some bodies need more incentive. Most times that works. Of course, you have to have the REAL virus or bacteria, not some spike protein. That idea failed for thirty years and is still failing.
DEATHS WILL GO UP! THEY ARE FIRING MEDICAL STAFF WHO REFUSE VEXXINES! SHORTAGES WILL LEAD TO PROBLEMS AND DELAYS ABD UNTREATMENTS! UNVEXXED WILL BE BLAMED! I AM A PROPHET!
Israelis are now all “unvexxed” again with the coming if the 4th horseman! Looks like they are catching on to the scam!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/watch-israelis-rise-against-vaxx-passports-after-being-told-more-shots-needed-be
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/israeli-tv-drops-bombshell-vaccine-seems-useless
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/09/27/remember-no-one-hates-the-jews-as-much-as-the-jews-hate-the-jews-it-is-increasingly-clear-that-the-jews-hate-hitler-for-stealing-their-act/
Sanofi ceases mRNA vexxine development. Pfizer still trying to harm children with theirs.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-submits-vaccine-trial-data-kids-young-5-sanofi-abandons-development-mrna-jab
Pfizer repackaging Ivermectin to sell to you at higher price! Pfizermectin is coming!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-launches-final-study-covid-drug-thats-suspiciously-similar-ivermectin
Norway is free! FREE! People celebrate their new Independence Day!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/mass-celebrations-erupt-norway-covid-restrictions-end
New York is still screwed however… People probably want Cuomo back considering his successor is literally a hersteric!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/ny-gov-confirms-national-guard-will-fill-unvaxxed-healthcare-workers
And not just a hersteric… a hersteric sent by God! Oh, He sent her alright, but not for anyone’s benefit!
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2021/09/27/watch-ny-gov-kathy-hochul-proclaims-unvaccinated-people-arent-listening-to-god/
Thanks for all your heroism front-line workers! Your usefulness as tapdancing props has ended! Now go F yourselves, love, the government.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/most-new-york-healthcare-workers-fired-over-vaccine-mandate-wont-get-unemployment-insurance
Harvard geniuses at work! Come, see where your experts come from!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/harvard-business-school-shifts-mba-classes-online-after-substantial-outbreak-covid
Based President of Croatia!
https://greatgameindia.com/croatia-president-vaccine/
If it costs just two lives to save one, then it’s worth it!
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/09/26/usa-fda-hearing-2-killed-by-deathvaxx-for-each-1-saved/
Great update, Sarge, you’re always up on the latest.
Spartacus: “It is an actual criminal conspiracy […] In a sane country, this would have immediately led to the world’s biggest RICO and mass murder case.”
Yes, and there is plenty of evidence pointing to this gigantic, monstrous crime, if only one has a willingness to look. But since the Luciferian criminal cabal perpetrating the crime also runs the media, education, and federal government, with unlimited funds stolen from the people by a corrupt, usurious financial system, the poor dupes who are its victims cheer it on. Madness.
Briggs: “[Spartacus] …is sure our elites are causing intentionally a population reduction. I say they’re too stupid to pull it off, though they’d certainly enjoy it if it happened.”
They only need to be smarter than a demoralized, sin-stupified populace. That, and a diabolical spirit of destruction, vengeance, and powerlust, plenty of chutzpah, and even more money, they stand a chance of pulling off the Greatest Crime of All Time (after killing God, of course).
Off-Guardian published an excellent Covid Cribsheet: 30 facts you NEED to know gathering in one place all the most relevant facts, studies, and links making the case for Covid Crime Fraud. Bookmark! Great to have at your fingertips. Ryan Cristián at The Last American Vagabond does a great job going over the list. He’s covered all this stuff time and again on his Daily Wrap-Ups. Highly recommended.
Meanwhile the v*xxx leads by at least 2 to 1 (two killed for one saved) and it won’t certainly get better as time passes.
Paper https://www.skirsch.com/covid/VCage.pdf
I know this has been asked before but I don’t know if it’s been resolved:
Is it normal for there to be a backlog of “unclassified” deaths that are later given a classification? Or do we expect the deaths to remain unclassified forever?
Karl Denniger points to this study:
“Background: Between March and April 2020, 84 elderly patients with suspected COVID-19 living in two nursing homes of Yepes, Toledo (Spain) were treated early with antihistamines (dexchlorpheniramine, cetirizine or loratadine), adding azithromycin in the 25 symptomatic cases. The outcomes are retrospectively reported. The primary endpoint is the fatality rate of COVID-19. The secondary endpoints are the hospital and ICU admission rates. Endpoints were compared with the official Spanish rates for the elderly. The mean age of our population was 85 and 48% were over 80 years old. No hospital admissions, deaths, nor adverse drug effects were reported in our patient population. By the end of June, 100% of the residents had positive serology for COVID-19. Although clinical trials are needed to determine the efficacy of both drugs in the treatment of COVID-19, this analysis suggests that primary care diagnosis and treatment with antihistamines, plus azithromycin in selected cases, may treat COVID-19 and prevent progression to severe disease in elderly patients.”
So they all got the doom but nobody died and no one even went to the hospital. Treated with over-the-counter antihistamines Claritin (loratadine) and Zyrtec (cetirizine), and antibiotic azithromycin (recall Dr. Zelenko reported excellent results, early in the plandemic last year, using HCQ/azithromycin/zinc treatment).
That study was published 16 January, 2021. In a sane world that success rate of 100% would have set off a medical/scientific scramble to duplicate the results and trumpet the success, if confirmed. But since we live in Covid Clown World the medical criminals ignored this possibly life-saving treatment so they could continue carrying out their insane plot to poison all humanity. Same goes for ivermectin, cortico-steroid inhalers, and whatever other cheap, safe and effective treatments were available. LIVES COULD HAVE BEEN SAVED BUT THE RULING CRIMINAL CABAL WANTED MASS-MURDER FOR FUN AND PROFIT.
(Hagfish: I have yet to secure the Redman. Details to follow.)
Anyone have a link to the Spartacus PDF? Zero Hedge’s link 404’d
GP,
I deleted the bad link I had. The original is still at ZH, which can be printed to PDF I suppose.
“As of this writing (Monday afternoon), I’m not aware of any Expert rebuttals to Spartacus. My guess is most (all?) will pretend the paper doesn’t exist.”
Anonymity makes it easier for them to ignore. If he (or she) wants to have a bigger impact, gotta ditch the pseudonym and come out publicly and defend it on every media platform possible. Would make even more impact if this person happens to be an insider/well-known person whose status, knowledge, or credentials can’t be dismissed out-of-hand.
That sudden and continuous upward leap in “unclassified” deaths beginning around Nov-Dec 2020 is the most troubling, since that’s when the first vax rollout began as well. (How do you make those charts at that CDC link? I’d like to see the unclassified chart taken out to the most recent data – that one seems to end in April).
Briggs
Obviously someone does not want this letter being spread. Anyway here’s an alternative link to Spartacus with the references listed
https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2021/09/spartacus/
And an archived version of the same to be double safe
https://archive.is/yqSJk
Matt
While the graphs do show some interesting death drop offs and that more than curious UNCLASSIFIED graph
What I find more interesting is some vaunted “Co-morbidities” rising and falling with Covid (e.g., Alzheimer – Obvious correlation, Cerebrovascular disease – some correlation, Diabetes mellitus – Obvious correlation, Diseases of the heart – strong correlation,).
It begs the question, …
… and going to your link (https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Weekly-Provisional-Counts-of-Deaths-by-State-and-S/muzy-jte6/data), there are two columns (Covid + Others and Covid Alone) – Covid alone is 10% less than Covid Plus
Covid Plus numbers are similar to WoM
Some very interesting plots with the latest data
“Italy’s government said no man may buy or sell without the mark.”
On the other hand it’s Italy, so the chances of this law being followed is pretty close to zero.
Just read the Spartacus paper. I have no science background, so my opinion is just lay on what “they” say. However, it appears more scientific and logical (with regard to its particular pathology and treatments) than anything I’ve read from the MSM in the past 18+ months. One curious unanswered question regarding the Gain-of-Function research: do we really believe China–the beta test grounds for the Technocracy and lover of everything “1984”–was somehow caught unawares? If not, then China *is* part of the same Evil global cabal as well (Vox Day should take serious note given his recent boot licking of their Winnie the Pooh leader, Xi).
What was inferred–but missing–was a discussion of Evil in relation to the coercion and lies we see. The author(s) focus on the subjugation of the Will, but seem to only go 9/10th of the way to saying: this must be motivated by something like supernatural Evil. Instead, they stop short at seeing things through a materialistic lens: “justified” fears of overpopulation, overactive greed and lust for power. It is ultimately a weakness (no matter how great the intellect) to be unable to spiritually discern Good and Evil.
Based upon (1) recent confessions from Orthodox priests taking the Vexx and (2) recent exorcisms, I now believe the real aim (that is, of the purposeful agents of Evil–not useful idiots like Schwab), is to spiritually damage people through these injections so that they will lose the ability to commune with God (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5QDGYz9zbA). We know from St. John’s Revelations that you cannot repent of the Final Mark, so perhaps this is a multi-step process of Apostasy that leads to the End. I don’t understand the physical mechanism, other than to speculate that it must have evolved from the Pentagon research into combating “religious extremism” through the “FunVax” suppression of the VMAT2 gene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piELyx5gaUI
Finally, here is a White Pill: any technocratic Tower of Babel (their paradise–out nightmare) is ultimate constructed *under* the Providence of God. Put differently: God is always in control and will *never* permit such Evil the means to complete deprive Men of their Wills. We may pay a cost, but we are not to fear the loss of the body, but to fear the One who can destroy both body and soul. The core lesson of Revelations is this: remain faithful until the End; Christ will return, destroy the Wicked and render Judgment on all.
I actually went and checked the data from MCH. I live in TN and checked the two districts that have mask policies in the Nashville area. They are both listed as unknown or pending. In other words, excluded from the study.
Shelby County (which includes Memphis) did list they have a mask policy. The study is 100% dependent on the school districts answering MCH’s survey.
Anon TN, Many thanks for this. Quoting you tomorrow.
Dennis and Ryan
Today’s Unclassified chart looks much like the chart from April
It looks like Ryan’s correct
Magnus: ” I now believe the real aim (that is, of the purposeful agents of Evil–not useful idiots like Schwab), is to spiritually damage people through these injections so that they will lose the ability to commune with God.”
Magnus, I recall hearing something a couple years ago, I have no idea where to find a link or anything now, about some scientists who said they had discovered a supposed “God gene” or “God zone” of the brain (I forget if it was a gene issue or a brain issue – maybe both), which they linked not only to “fundamentalism” but to religious faith in general…and, of course, they were looking to manipulate it to decrease “fundamentalism,” but it was clear from the general tone that these people would be very happy to decrease man’s religious faith altogether. I have no idea what the Covid vaxes really contain (apparently the usual printed inserts in vax boxes are long blank sheets for these – itself a huge red flag – though it’s clear form the discovery of nano-particles that these are not just simple vaccines to fight a supposedly super-dreadful virus), but there are indeed diabolical forces at work everywhere.
From what I’ve read and learned, I do not think it is valid to claim that COVID is a blood borne illness. This does not seem justified by the data I have seen. The technical premise of the Sparticus letter seems quite shaky to me, and I do not see why it was even suggested – it’s a bit superfluous to the core “Sparticus” message.
Matt, you continue to excel in gathering the explosive truth. I still look forward to Tuesday just to read your updates. I never would have found the Spartacus article if not for your update.
However, there is one bone of contention that I have to raise. You’ve been saying forever that deaths will rise when the cool weather kicks in and everyone goes back inside. You are correct that the U.S. seasonal increase in all causes deaths begins in the fall, peaks in January, and goes back to baseline in the Spring. However, this cannot be explained simply by increased transmission indoors.
It’s well known that there are seasonal influenza peaks in the tropics where it is warm all year round and where there is no seasonal aggregation of people indoors. Furthermore, in NYC, essentially everyone lives in and works in a high rise or a skyscraper all year round. I doubt there is much seasonal difference in the time people spend indoors and outdoors in the city.
The great paradox of respiratory viral outbreaks is the duality of person-to-person transmission and global patterns of respiratory viral outbreaks. On the one hand, respiratory viruses like influenza and SARS-CoV-2 spread person-to-person through aerosolized paricles, but on the other hand, person-to-person transmission cannot account for the global patterns of outbreak migrations.
It’s been well known for decades that respiratory viral outbreaks oscillate between the northern and southern hemispheres, as documented by Edgar Hope Simpson in his book on transmission of influenza. Outbreaks occur simultaneously East-West across latitudes, but not simultaneously North-South across longitudes, even though global air travel goes in all directions. This global North-South oscillation is exactly what we have seen for SARS-CoV-2.
The major outbreak in March 2020 started in the northern latitudes, moved South, crossed the equator, and hit the areas in the southern hemisphere. The July-August peak in 2020 and 2021 in the US was the virus moving South, not people going indoors for air conditioning. Also, the viral migration crosses the equator twice a year, so the outbreaks in tropical regions can last 6 months or more in long broad peaks, as opposed to single bell shaped peaks at the extremes of the oscillation.
The failure to understand this oscillation by the medical establishment has resulted in all kinds of ridiculous claims about the efficacy of masks, vaccinations, lock downs, etc., as explanations of why outbreaks started or ended in particular regions.
The scientific debate is about what causes outbreaks to start, and about what causes them to peak suddenly and then decline when there are plenty of susceptible people still in the population. The global patterns clearly cannot be explain by people going indoors and spreading the virus. Here are links to the best review of this phenomena that I have seen:
Link:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S030698771500417X
https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S030698771500417X?token=6B757BC17B105F83AD7C2CBCECDDB9048B8B4437DD3F3BBB096643AC66D66F53562808269F9A67B7EBF508F39F70828A&originRegion=us-east-1&originCreation=20210928175546
J. Rob.
Anonymity makes it easier for them to ignore. If he (or she) wants to have a bigger impact, gotta ditch the pseudonym and come out publicly and defend it on every media platform possible.
Wrong, wrong, wrong. All a lack of anonymity does is open you up to character attacks. Hell, I know exactly one thing about Spartacus that isn’t widely known (where he posted this before it went viral) and even that would be used to assassinate his character and try to discredit his words. If his real identity were known they would find skeletons in his closet (or at least make some up) and on top of that would pressure his employers, harass his friends and relatives, etc.
And what would be gained by revealing his identity? The only thing that could be used is to try to put some credentials behind the argument, if he happens to be a doctor or scientist or something like that (I do not know if he is or not.) But we’ve all seen that credentials stop mattering the second you go against the narrative. How many doctors have encouraged the use of Ivermectin and been dismissed as conspiracy theorists? How many brain dead pundits have called Ivermectin a “dangerous horse dewormer” and been praised as medical experts?
People who say that they care about someone’s credentials really only care about media approval, and Spartacus ain’t getting that whether he reveals his identity or not. People who don’t care about that stuff only care about how good the argument is, and we can discuss that without knowing Spartacus’s identity.
J.Rob,
Thanks for this important correction.