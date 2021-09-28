Spartacus Speaks; Australian Head Knocking; MI Bright Spot; Causes of Death; More! — Coronavirus Update XCIX

Last week, there was some good news. This week, it’s mostly bad.

I AM SPARTACUS

I am not the Spartacus, but I am Spartacus. If you have seen the movie, you understand.

Meanwhile, if you read nothing else this week about out Expert-created planetary panic, read Spartacus. The Abstract:

COVID-19 is a blood and blood vessel disease. SARS-CoV-2 infects the lining of human blood vessels, causing them to leak into the lungs.

Current treatment protocols (e.g. invasive ventilation) are actively harmful to patients, accelerating oxidative stress and causing severe VILI (ventilator-induced lung injuries). The continued use of ventilators in the absence of any proven medical benefit constitutes mass murder.

Existing countermeasures are inadequate to slow the spread of what is an aerosolized and potentially wastewater-borne virus, and constitute a form of medical theater.

Various non-vaccine interventions have been suppressed by both the media and the medical establishment in favor of vaccines and expensive patented drugs.

The authorities have denied the usefulness of natural immunity against COVID-19, despite the fact that natural immunity confers protection against all of the virus’s proteins, and not just one.

Vaccines will do more harm than good. The antigen that these vaccines are based on, SARS-CoV- 2 Spike, is a toxic protein. SARS-CoV-2 may have ADE, or antibody-dependent enhancement; current antibodies may not neutralize future strains, but instead help them infect immune cells. Also, vaccinating during a pandemic with a leaky vaccine removes the evolutionary pressure for a virus to become less lethal.

There is a vast and appalling criminal conspiracy that directly links both Anthony Fauci and Moderna to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

COVID-19 vaccine researchers are directly linked to scientists involved in brain-computer interface (“neural lace”) tech, one of whom was indicted for taking grant money from China.

Independent researchers have discovered mysterious nanoparticles inside the vaccines that are not supposed to be present.

The entire pandemic is being used as an excuse for a vast political and economic transformation of Western society that will enrich the already rich and turn the rest of us into serfs and untouchables.

As of this writing (Monday afternoon), I’m not aware of any Expert rebuttals to Spartacus. My guess is most (all?) will pretend the paper doesn’t exist.

Partly this will be because of his conclusion, in which he is sure our elites are causing intentionally a population reduction. I say they’re too stupid to pull it off, though they’d certainly enjoy it if it happened.

CULT OF THE VEXXED

If you aren’t reading a friend of ours, you should be. It’s eugyppius, and one of his latest is “We Are All Cattle Now“.

Our own SARS-2 vaccines, despite their fancy mRNA and virus vector technology, are entirely of a piece with veterinary standards. They have a poor side effect profile, they provide only temporary and partial protection against infection, and they are deployed on a vast scale with no regard for the evolutionary pressure they place on the virus or their broader consequences for infection dynamics. These are normal standards in the context of industrial livestock, where most animals are not raised to live very long in any event, and the risk of occasional accidents — inadvertently favouring or even causing lethal superstrains, or inflicting widespread vaccine injuries — can be weighed against the economic loss associated with mortality from infections.

And “Preprint: ‘The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is poised to acquire complete resistance to vaccines’“.

A pre-print by researchers at Osaka University in Japan studies the specifics of Delta immune-escape adaptations, and brings more ominous news: The Delta strains now circulating have obvious vaccine-escape adaptations. In some ways, these adaptations have enhanced the potential infectiousness of Delta. But this potential has not yet been realised, because the Delta spike protein has not fully escaped. When that escape does happen, antibodies against legacy spike elicited by the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines will probably enhance Delta’s transmissibility.

WE’RE KILLING YOU TO KEEP YOU HEALTHY

Last week we saw Australia fought back. A bit. But it slowed imperceptibly their descent into a toxic-femininity-led health tyranny. They are already sending Thought Patrols—there is no exaggeration here. They are grilling citizens asking if they oppose the government. Who would say yes?

There are video after video released showing the police cracking skulls, shooting citizens with rubber bullets, gassing them, beating them up, brutalizing them. All in an effort to keep them Safe.

The irony is so thick, only an NPR listener could fail to see it.

The government did try to quarantine. Not just the people, but the internet and news feeds from the riot zones. They, like the Chinese before them, know that the world should not see what is happening. They are aided, as always, by the corporate masters of American Big Tech.

Why beat the crap out of citizens to get them to be healthy? Because Experts, aided by the matriarchy, loathe above all things not being believed. Prove this to yourself with this thought experiment:

The vaccine is announced by Experts to be perfect. Everybody believes them, and sings praises of Experts. But due to some technical limitation, the vaccine can’t be manufactured and delivered quickly; yet the delivery rates are the still same as we see now. Some 50-60% of all humans get it in short order, while the rest have to wait and only get it in a trickle. But everybody wants it and says they want it because of their love of Experts.

Would there be vaccine passports? No. Would there be mandates? No. Would there be morally outraged journalists and women screech bombing us? Yes. But not about the vaccine: about some new thing.

It is only because we disobey they feel the need to punish us.

FEAR

One thing, therefore, is true: they are afraid of us. Their grip on power, to us, seems near absolute. But to them, they feel it is slipping and can be lost. Let us hope so.

Neil Oliver: 'There’s fear in the air. The strongest smell of fear is emanating not from the ordinary people, but from the leaders… They are frightened. You can smell it. Smells like victory.' pic.twitter.com/8I8ejcK0yS — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 26, 2021

FAUCI’S BIGGEST LIE

He has provided himself some solid competition. Lying comes to him as easily as grants come to his friends. So we have a huge collection of falsehoods to choose from. Nothing will beat this one, though, I think.

Thread: Here is Fauci recently claiming that ‘we’ve lost’ more children from COVID than we ‘ever lose’ from the flu. This isn’t true. In the next tweet, see CDC estimates of flu deaths among children during recent flu seasons… pic.twitter.com/MfeyCJgm93 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2021

This is an award-winning-level lie. The Noble prize of lies, medically speaking, about coronadoom.

Since January 2020 only 439 kids aged 17 and younger have died from Covid, all otherwise seriously ill. Flu is a much, much worse killer. It’s not even a comparison. The second tweet in that Benson’s thread has the stats:



Check yourself.

MICHIGAN BRIGHT SPOT

The hersterical governor of Michigan caved:

Whitmer and the Michigan state legislature agreed on a budget. This is no ordinary budget because it bans mask mandates and vaccine passports: Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature have agreed on a budget proposal that includes language banning health officials from enforcing mask mandates in schools and preventing state public agencies from enforcing vaccines on employees or customers. “The director or local health officer shall not issue or enforce any orders or other directives that require an individual in this state who is under the age of 18 to wear a face mask or face covering,” the 1,000-page budget states in one section.

Michiganders haven’t gone inside yet, so the bug hasn’t been spreading efficiently. In the later fall, when it gets cold, Michigan “case” and deaths will rise. Be ready for this and do not panic.

OTHER HOPEFUL GLIMMER

A mainstream propaganda outlet put out a piece with the subheadline, “Experts say the U.S. will likely have to learn to live with the virus.”

You know how we love Experts here. In this case, they’re right (it happens). Not completely, though:

“No vaccine is 100% effective at preventing infection,” added Dr. Kimberly Fisher, professor of medicine at University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. Now, public health and infectious disease experts are shifting their metric of success.

All vaccines are 0% effective at preventing personal infections.

They are only effective, if at all, at preventing illness. I swear, Experts have given people the idea that the vaccine produces something like an electrified aura around them that reaches out and kills viruses when they get close.

An aura that can only be penetrated by an unvaccinated person’s stare.

PASTE MINDS

Italy’s government said no man may buy or sell without the mark.

This kind of thing enforces and strengthens the oligarchy. Not just in giving companies life-and-death powers over their serfs, which is obvious. But in teaching citizens the most important rulers in their lives are their employers. As if we are all put here on earth to serve Jeff Bezos.

VEXXING KIDS

Peer-reviewed, and therefore uncriticizable paper, is “Why are we vaccinating children against COVID-19?” in Toxicology Reports by Kostoff, Briggs, and others. I don’t know this Briggs, but I have hopes we’re related. Abstract:

Bulk of COVID-19 per capita deaths occur in elderly with high comorbidities.

Per capita COVID-19 deaths are negligible in children.

Clinical trials for these inoculations were very short-term.

Clinical trials did not address long-term effects most relevant to children.

High post-inoculation deaths reported in VAERS (very short-term).

CULT OF THE MASK

This tweet will die of coronadoom in seven short days.

Many asking me to look at new "masks work" study. I will do so on the blog. The immediate, and hilarious, criticism is its use of the BS made-up metric. Did they check infected kids rate w/ and wo/ masks? No. Instead CHANGE in rates per capita. https://t.co/aXWQz56f8K — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) September 27, 2021

I’ll do the new mask study(ies) in a separate blog post so they don’t get lost.

SOME FUN

A friend of the blog David Burns is running a Covid Cult Tournament I encourage you to join.

1st Round voting in the Covid Cult Bracket Tourney is under way. Who is the worse tyrant? USSA Region

No 3 @GavinNewsom vs No 14 @RalphNortham

#CovidCultTournamenthttps://t.co/uhszVCn9WS — David from Live Better Now (@DavidfromLiveB1) September 27, 2021

NUMBERS

We’re all sick of this, but, as we predicted far in advance of it happening, the fake metric “cases“:

Dropping. But it WILL pick up again in late fall. Late November? Early December?

Be ready for it. Deaths always increased in winter. Always. Always. Always. I’m saying Always.

This one is of interest, though. The causes of death.

Some peaks, such as septicemia in April 2020, are physician caused. Not the covid, but the panic. By Experts. Experts killed people. They are still killing people.

Gaze and wonder at this plot. Take your time.

See how flu and pneumonia went Poof!? Ain’t that something?

See how chronic lower respiratory disease went See Ya!? Isn’t that interesting?

See how Other diseases of the respiratory system shrunk like they plunged into a bucket of cold water. Dude and dudettes!

What about them cancer deaths tailing off like that? Gol-di-locks! isn’t that something!

What’s going on?

Experts.

