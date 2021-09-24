The Magic Of Science — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

There always comes a time when everything becomes clear. Even in the fog of battle. That thought defined the night of Sept. 14th, when Gavin Newsom retained his governor’s chair in New China. The magic media immediately proclaimed, even before the polls closed, that Newsom won, 2-1, in a ‘landslide’.

We know what happens in landslides. People get buried. Polls too. It should now be clear that the polls are now closed—forever.

So, our rulers have re-written everything, including Scripture…’and Dominion shall take man, over all the earth, and all that is in it’. Nimrod is back, with a vengeance. You do know what his name means, right? ‘A Mighty Hunter (of men) before The Lord’.

I think it is now nakedly clear that actual (that is, fair) elections are an extinct species. Only a Dodo a denies this. And really, in California, I think this has been true for decades and more. Same thing in New York and Illinois. And since the infection was never diagnosed early (thanks, Nixon), nor treated even late (thanks, SCOTUS), it has spread over enough terrain that there will never be another real election under the dead-letter once known as the Constitution.

Having seen the awesome power of chutzpah, married to mobsters, we now know that there is nothing short of death that will stop those determined to enslave all who survive the next few years. And as we don’t know what the mid and long-term effects of ‘The Vax’ will be, (medically, socially or economically speaking), that reduced number may be something that will gladden the vacuous chest of Doktor Fauci. And his sidekick, Baal Gates.

Thus, we are at the point of Paradigm Change. And since we purport to live in The Age of Science (and especially, political science), this will be a sea change in the accepted meaning of ‘Science’. The science, that is, of materialism alone. The dialectic point where the ruling but doddering paradigm is successfully challenged by a new idea, one full of vigour and promise. But before this can happen, the old paradigm has to fall, of its own dead weight. Only when it can no longer withstand gravity will it fall to the new tyranny. At the slightest push.

Therefore, I think it instructive to see what has weakened the former paradigm. A pre-autopsy, if you like. It began, in our case (and often with predecessor empires) with the conflation of fatherland and faith. We confused the idea of Liberty with true Freedom. And, as any true Christian will witness, true Freedom lies in giving Liberty to God. And then receiving His Word, which then allows us to act within His Liberty. Our actions, tied to His will, would produce true Liberty for us. Absent that, Liberty, taken, becomes License, lived.

Which is what we did. We took Liberty, and lost our freedom. The true response to the Germano-Anglish King we rebelled against would have been to return to the Faith that made Britain a Christian Isle. And no, that would not be the Episcopal (King’s) Church. It would have been the original (Roman) Church that evangelized the Celts. We’ve seen this analogized today, as Catholics now ‘take’ communion (in the hand) instead of ‘receiving’ it, on the tongue. With the exact same Anglican result. And no one will be surprised when they announce that they will soon ordain an animal Bishop. A Llama, I’m betting. Her name will be Dolly.

Anyway, we lost our way long ago. Even before Henry beguiled the Welsh and the South Welsh. But there was still time, for God was patient. And in the Grand Experiment known as American Democracy, there was some actual progress towards an eventual conversion of hearts. Until 1913, and the triple whammy that delivered the knife wounds in the Senate, and of course, The Courts. And the body politic began to bleed profusely. Newsom is simply a symptom of rigor mortis. The body has been dead for quite some time. The stench of rot is quite undeniable. (Yes, Donald tried to administer electro-shock techniques, but what could one man do, alone as he was).

So then, let’s move on. The body is dead. There is a new body that will take its place. In fact, it is already here. We just don’t know how to perceive it, for we’ve never seen anything like it in our times. Although, there has been precedent for this. His name was Frankenstein. More on that later. For now, we need to do what the faithful used to do, which is to invoke the help of our forefathers in the faith. In other words, we need to pray a Litany to the Saints, and ask their intercession in our needs and adversities.

But being so jaded to the past (and future), we have forgotten what to do now, and who to ask for help. Here is how I imagine the everyday man would seek refuge from his plight today, as he calls upon those once trusted to mediate between himself and whoever he believes is actually running things. And to ameliorate his suffering. But while most men can still mouth words, they have lost the ability to hear what they really ask for:

St. Doctor, prey on us;

St. Scientist, prey on us;

St. Judge, prey on us;

St. President, prey on us;

St. General, prey on us;

St. Professor, prey on us;

St. Bishop, prey on us;

St. Journalist, prey on us.

I could go on, but you get the point. The leaders in every category of civilized Western life once enjoyed high esteem amongst the people. But soon enough, the occupants of these offices began to see themselves, not as intercessors, but rather as independent actors not sworn to any allegiance to a Higher Power. They confused power with authority, and sullied them both, for self-gain. And now, we no longer trust any of them.

Yes, there are still a few in each of these categories mentioned above, but the trunk is hollowed out. The tree will fall soon, of its own dead weight. That is where we are today. The recent storms have sodden the earth, and the rotted tree is tilting. The drowned ground can no longer hold the root-ball in place. And when the old tree of the knowledge of good and evil finally succumbs to gravity (the old science), everyone will mistakenly ascribe that fall to the power of the ‘new science’ that replaces it.

What is it that will replace it? Let’s stop for a moment and reflect on something important, from a truly scientific standpoint. To wit, Science, as practiced for the last half-millenium, has hit a dead-end. There is so much that it can’t explain. And can never explain. Examples? Okay, how about the paradox of Quantum Mechanics. Where the pursuit of true ‘prime matter’ has led to the actual disappearance of matter.

Astronomy? Where we must reverse-engineer every equation to see where our current understanding falls short. And so then we create, ex nihilo of course, the magic things known as Dark Matter and Dark Energy which then rescue the failed equations. Don’t get me wrong. I truly do believe in Dark Energy. I just don’t think you can quantify it. Let alone control it. Or ‘him’, to use his preferred pronoun. Ask Dr. Faustus if you’re not sure.

Now, I used a word in the paragraph above that should tell us where we are headed in the New Paradigm. That word, properly spelled, of course, is Magick. As Leni Riefenstahl would say, the Triumph of Will. Mind over matter. The Science of Magick. Where Dark Energy emerges, to take Science to new heights. Or depths, depending on your outlook.

That’s the point. The current (and soon-to-be former) champions of Scientific Faith have told us, ever since Descartes, that Matter is all there is. Matter is all that matters. But the persistent failure of Quantum Mechanics and Einsteinian Relativity to find the taproot of the Theory Of Everything (ToE) has led, every time, to the same dead-end. One that has sorely vexed the material mind of man. There must be something beyond just matter. We all know it, intuitively. Only a few are brave enough to say it aloud. But that number is growing, as those who say only-matter-matters die off. In other words, where’s Darwin when you need him? Well, he’s dead. And gone. Gone? To where? Nowhere. Ha! The joke’s on you, materialist idiots! Chimps are for chumps.

See what I mean? Everyone, even the materialists, actually hope there’s something on the other side. Something good, that is. And that secret desire is what is going to power the New Paradigm. The new hope. The new Theory of Everything. And the power that will drive this new ‘Scientific’paradigm is exactly this—Magick.

No, not the Uri Geller kind of stage magic. Not the bending of soft spoons. I’m talking real magick here. Real alchemy, where lead actually becomes gold. And it’s in your pocket. The place where actual power is proven to the common man.

Now we’re back to Wolfgang Smith. No, not the way everyone (mis)understands him. But certainly, in a way he would understand. For he does not have a stiff neck. He can look up, which is rare these days. He can see what is right before us, if only we would look up, that is. For Wolfgang understands that matter is, intrinsically, inert. It must be animated in order to truly ‘matter’. And this requires a soul. An anima. Without a soul, there is no will. Without a will, there is nothing that can move itself. Dead bodies don’t move themselves.

Hitler understood this. So too Aleister Crowley. They knew how to move men. Men are material, but only in part. Without a will to move them, they are inert. And if, even while materially alive, they haven’t a willingness to exert a will of their own (for a variety of reasons), well then, all you need to do is invade their (still-living) hearts and insert your own will. It’s really quite simple, as history can attest. If one bothers to read it. Any good Con-Man will agree.

If your stiff neck won’t let you look up, you can’t see where the Will operates. We know where it originates. In our hearts. But where does it operate? It operates in the Intermediate Plane in Smith’s definition of The Tripartite Cosmos. Simply put, we live our earthly lives on the circumferential edge of the grand circle of creation. We all yearn, in some fashion, to reach the center point directly above us.

To do that, we must cross the Intermediate Plane that separates the Circumferential Point we occupy from the Center Point we hope to reach. Thus, the three parts of the Tripartite Cosmos. Our job is to regain our connection to the aeveternal Center Point. The point of all origin. Anyone that deflects us from a true perpendicular rise from the circumference, through the Intermediate Plane, will deflect us from our true destiny in the true Center Point. Ergo, those who would deflect us are The Enemy. Never forget the difference between magnetic North and true North. A miss is as good as a mile.

So then, the Intermediate Plane is the region we are about to enter. We have already begun to abandon the ship of ‘matter-only-matters’ currently reigning over our mortal lives. We are in search of eternal life, at the aeviternal Center Point of being. And here is the danger. The Intermediate Plane is occupied by not one, but two powers. Both are more powerful and intelligent than any of us. They both claim to point North. But only one of them is sworn to a higher allegiance. The others are all free-booters, working for The Fence.

Huh? The Fence? Are you kidding me? You don’t know what a Fence is? Cripes. No wonder we’re such easy pickings. A Fence is the guy who buys stolen goods. Stolen goods? Yes. That would be us. And anything that results in our failure to make a perfectly perpendicular rise from the inside edge of the circumference will result in a near-miss of the Center Point. We then careen past the center and back towards the circumference. Towards an unplanned impact. Thus, we miss our re-connection with our origin. And become stolen property.

So who is it that occupies this Intermediate Plane, and how do they operate? First of all, as Wolfgang would report, this region of the Tripartite Cosmos was known to the ancients in many civilizations. The Hindu’s knew it as The Astral Plane. The region unbounded by time. In other words, an area that could be traversed instantaneously. Distance was immaterial, as there was no material there. No resistance to motion. And here was the key, as Wolfgang understood: the traversing agent moved, instantaneously, by Will power. As the Moody Blues used to sing it, ‘Thinking Is The Best Way To Travel’.

Today’s fading priesthood of Science cannot think in term that include anything that rises above materiality. Which is funny, because the act of thinking is in itself immaterial. And so, we must ask, are they really thinking? Or are they simply feeling? And that, too, is immaterial. In so many ways. Go figure.

If you had a choice, would you rather have the most luxurious vehicle possible to travel in, or would you rather be able to arrive without delay? The Matter-is-all-that-matters crowd wants to sell us on the idea that we should all aspire for a long comfy ride in a Rolls, or better yet, a Bentley. Wolfgang says why not arrive now? Which do you prefer? Do you actually have a destination in mind? Do you ever want to really arrive? Which is more important, the ride or the arrival?

Well, where is it you want to go? Have you made reservations? And when you get there, who do you want to be? God? Sorry, that’s spot’s already taken. A long time ago.

We are seeing the abrupt disappearance of the material, and the gradual emergence of the immaterial. All in the name of Science. For science is about to discover The Will. Which will allow us to finally experience the totality of Irreducible Wholeness, as Wolfgang calls it. A wholeness that, by definition, includes both body and soul. Matter, and the Will to move it.

The problem, of course, is that this soon-to-come epiphany within the Scientistic community will discover the existence of The Will in an encounter with The Won’t. Which mimics (but mocks) The Will. The Will of God, that is. In other words, we’re about to meet Mr. Dark Energy himself. In all his dazzling splendor. And he (or perhaps, his opening-act precursor), will convince us that he is actually a wonderful guy. And funny, too. A really enlightened soul, in fact. He will happily share some of his enlightenment with those who will show a simple belief in the ‘knowable’ Power of Will he will display. The slightest of incense will do. Tickets are on sale now.

Wolfgang gives us a perfect example of how this will happen. He relates, in his recent article on Cosmic Time, a story from about 50 years ago. As a younger man, he was travelling through the mystical East where he was accosted by a Fakir, who somehow knew what was heavy on Wolfgang’s mind (and which he had revealed to no one). The Fakir then pulled a cheap stage trick involving the blank paper, upon which writing visibly appeared.

Now Wolfgang understood the stage trick, but never understood the opening move, until much later. Which is to say, how could the Fakir have known what Wolfgang was thinking, prior to their encounter? Read Wolfgang’s article to see how we all have interaction, at least in our dreams, with the Intermediate Plane. His point is that there are those who have, by dint of study and practice, become adept at penetrating into this same Intermediate Plane, at will (and not just by dreams). And while these Fakirs are generally errant of the Center Point, they can still make use of certain powers that lie within this realm. For their own carnal purposes, of course.

The most useful power, from the Fakir’s standpoint, is the ability to perceive thoughts (of others), and to send out thoughts to them as well. Thoughts, mis-perceived by the receivers, as their own. In other words, the Fakir owns the power of suggestion. Which carries the suggestion of power. Which becomes actual power if we accept the suggestion.

The other useful power, from the scientistic standpoint (aka, our present-day Fakirs in the West), will be the ‘discovery’ of the root of instantaneous action/motion. This will be mis-interpreted as the way to erase the conundrum of the current QM dead-end. All of this will then serve the new Priesthood of Willful Matter as they reveal the results of their understanding of Solve et Coagula. The ancient Alchemical belief. Lead to gold. Which, of course, will immediately solve the material dead-end of economic strife. And both Marx and Morgan will disappear in a puff of smoke, as Mammon comes forth, for all. And banishes The Curse.

The curse of Adam, wherein we will eat by the sweat of our brow. That spell will be broken, as a new one takes its place. For soon, we will be able to eat from the sweat of another man’s brow. Which is what we used to call slavery. But this ‘Knew’ Man, and his Knew Science of the Will, will abolish that evil too, for no man willingly suffers slavery. This man will suffer it, gladly, and apparently for the purpose of providing the good for us all. And we will love him for it. For while slavery used to mean the sacrifice of our bodies (and their labours), this Knew Man will willingly sacrifice the efforts of his Mind (and will). All on our seeming behalf.

His ‘Scientific’ knowledge of ‘The Will’ will result in the willing abandonment of our own will. Which, of course, is exactly what Christianity is/was all about. Relinquishing our will for the Will of The Father. But He promised us a life of suffering. Whereas the Knew Scientist will promise us a life of ease. And we will embrace it, as he replaces the labours of industry and agriculture with his Scientific Magick. Which will be seen as simply the new and (vastly) improved AI of today. Because, after all, it’s simply ‘Science’, right? The result, of course, will be ‘Paradise’.

Until the Fakir pulls the plug. Think he won’t do it? Why would he do that? Why? Because he’s not really the Man of the Second Coming. Nope. That would be the True Maker. The one who gave us our free agency. And we are the only ones who can rob ourselves of it, whether aided by a Fakir or not. And if we abandon our own agency, our own free will, we willingly become the stolen goods mentioned above.

Yes, the Leader of our New Science will really be a true Fakir. One who will work visible material wonders. One who will lead us bravely into the Intermediate Plane, where no man has gone before. For now, at least.

That’s not his ultimate role. No. He doesn’t want our eternal adulation, based on his provision of our material gratification. Instead, because he can’t enjoy the material world himself, he wants to hear our eternal cries for mercy, when he removes our new ‘Paradise’. Which he will never grant. Why? Because that’s his only gratification. Don’t misunderstand me. He is a loving guy. And like any good Christian, he believes we should love our neighbor as ourselves. And he truly does love himself. But remember this; he’s also a miserable guy. Misery loves company. Welcome to the embrace of his love.

So, remember this, my friend; in The End, if we follow the attractions of Magnetic North and miss the mark of True North, we end up in the hands of the final Fence. Where goods become bads. For good.

Oremus.

