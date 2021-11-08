Expertocracy’s Information Ministry Will Soon Release Approved Truths List

No government wants or enjoys criticism, even as they all lie and say they welcome it. Further, everybody knows these two humble truths.
It is only when a government decides it will not allow political criticism that a state of tyranny exists. The emphasis is on political.
For example, a critic (with good reason) charges the government with theft over some new tax policy. The government moves to shut the critic up, perhaps by arresting him. A standard, everyday regime suppression technique.
That’s politics. Let’s now do science.
You have heard the slogan “Science is self correcting.” Ignoring the question of its veracity, or whether the slogan applies to other fields of intellectual endeavor (such as politics), and focus on how it must necessarily be true that any proposition in need of correction is false.
So science contains at least some falsehoods. I use the word in its dry, logical sense, which does not necessarily imply lie, a deliberate falsehood. These may be there, of course, but there are also honest mistakes. At any rate, if science did not contain falsehoods, it would not need self correction.
Our last, and most important, word is self. Self-correcting. Not outsider-correcting. Not uncredetialed-correcting. Not anything else but self.
When the slogan originated, not much thought was given to that word. It seemed clear that later scientists coming across the work of earlier scientists, corrected, they thought and hoped, the falsehoods in the earlier work. Scientists correcting scientists.
With me so far? Now look at this headline from Ireland, of a kind increasingly common: “Social media companies should be forced to take down false content or be fined – Oireachtas report“.
This report, incidentally, is part of the “Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill”. Safety.
This headline begs the questions, what is false information and who gets to decide truth and falsity?
Who gets to decide is easy. You won’t be surprised to hear the answer, either. Experts, given power in our expertocracy. What is “false” is that which is counter to any Expert consensus and is a proposition of political interest.
You can disagree, say, with the Expert consensus on Bigfoot’s existence, but since nobody politically cares about this, your belief is not officially “false.” You cannot, on the other hand, disagree with the Expert consensus on covid vaccine harm. If you do, and you have a sizable audience, and your “false” opinion reaches the ears of Experts, you will be canceled.
You can survive by criticizing the politics of vaccine mandates. Rail against those as much as you like. You cannot survive if you criticize The Science™ of them. Do that and you’re a goner. This is yet another proof of the growth of our expertocracy. The form of tyranny it takes is not quite the same as it takes in other forms of government.
How many have we seen canceled over Expert disagreement in the government-caused coronadoom panic?
Who did the canceling? YouTube, among others. Blue-haired harpies and weak-limbed soybys, reading off a list of Approved “Truths”, checked whether popular videos agreed or disagreed with Expert consensus. If the video disagreed, and it was popular enough, it was removed, and often its creator axed.
Same thing with other Big Tech platforms. It is not as if Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on, employ their own cadre of investigatory scientists who carefully digest and weigh the material in each tweet, post, or video and do the same service with scientific papers. The censors they employ haven’t the intelligence for this. They can only check some official, or what they take to be official, “truth” list.
Therefore, if this Safety thing becomes law in Ireland, or elsewhere, it necessarily requires the creation of a Ministry of Truth.
That semi-official list that Big Tech now employs must become fully official. And because this list is fully official, it must be officially filled with Approved Truths. That list must grow to encompass larger swaths of Expert opinion.
This isn’t a forecast on my part. It is an observation.
Headline: “The UK plans to make online ‘pile-ons’ a crime, in chillingly broad attempt to suppress speech”. Not only are single popular voices being canceled. But mass Expert disagreement wont be allowed either.
Headline: “Big Tech announces climate change ‘misinformation’ to be the next censorship target”.
The very word misinformation confirms the expertocracy, it confirms there must exist an official Approved Truths list.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
It is all about the Caustic Cancel Culture Pogrom https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/cancel-the-caustic-cancel-culture-21-02-24
Facebook is rushing to the front of the line, to the surprise of no one:
“Facebook Considering Editorialising Climate Change Posts”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/11/07/facebook-considering-editorialising-climate-change-posts/
As Lawyer Lionel Hutz from The Simpsons put it…
“There’s the truth… 🙁 ”
“And… THE TRUTH ™ 🙂 ”
And it needs to be hung alongside THE SCIENCE ™.
Rather than an offficial approved truth list, it is more marketer friendly to have an official disapproved and peosecutable Lie list. Everyone hates lies, right? Well the government intends to protect you from them!
Oddly enough, I came across this doozy today…
https://www.rsarchive.org/RelArtic/Marinelli/
If Science got that ^ wrong and has done so for quite some time, it should humble us to consider what else we fools have rushed into…
Science never was self-correcting in a short period of time. Some errors took a century to correct due to lack of needed information, wars that took people away (I read that the woman that explained that the atom had been split was hiding from the Germans since she was a Jew. Had she not hid, we might not know today even. A war will do that.) Impatience is not flattering…..
Why get so hysterical over the abuse of science. We have millenia of abuse of humans for hundreds of other reasons. Are you sitting around having the vapors over all those too? Humans are nasty little creatures who murder, hate and are totally irrational most of the time. What book did you read that said rational was a human trait because it was written by an idiot, trust me.
People are cancelled because they made a deal with the devil to host and monetize their sites. Maybe had they dealt with someone else……Everyone should have known Big Tech was the same as Satan. It was very clear from day one.
Look, stupid, lazy parents gave their kids to the government that taught them to worship Experts. Blame the stupid, lazy parents and get over it. Nothing will change because, honestly, people do not care and cannot be made to care. They will use facebook, twitter, google and etc, give their unloved brats to the government, and keep their masters well-fed as long as they get their social media hit for day.
Johnno,
That “if” is doing some pretty heavy lifting. We’ve known the heart is a pump since 1628. Looking at the other articles by Marinelli on that site, it appears that he also claims that Newton got gravity wrong. Sorry, but Marinelli isn’t smarter than Newton.
We put out flags for Veterans Day at our local cemetery. It gave me a chance to ask them how business was. Booming… Basically running at twice the normal rate (30/month would make the owner exceedingly content, they are running close to 60, which makes bills even easier to pay).
There are more COVID bodies coming through. But the number of younger people (those less than 60) dying of heart attacks and strokes is increasing. The rush of infants (they had 3 months of higher counts of infants dying) seems to have backed off, but the overall number of bodies seems to be increasing.
I have not seen the survey of mortuaries in the news. A friend of mine insists that I am insane because if this were a real story, CNN would be all over it. CNN is about to evaporate for lack of viewers. Why would they ignore this obvious story that would blow up the world. He insists it would bring in BILLLIONS for CNN. This is a hard one. I agree with him. Why is this story not being discussed. The “Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified” column is having numbers pulled out of it. Is someone saving each version of this file. The changes are interesting… I have only been looking at that column lately.
My local mortuary may just be stealing their neighbors business. 3 of the other local providers of services are Chains which may be driving people to the local provider.