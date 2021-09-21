Rare Week Of Good News, And Some Bad — Coronavirus Update XCIV

JOY IN THE STREETS

If not joy, then at least some broad grins. This is the first week, in the nearly 100 we have been tracking, in which we have seen some loosening of the Grip of the Insane. Let’s recall.

Rap Songstress

Nicki Whatshername didn’t back down. I thought she would have after the White House put the screws on, maybe even sicced the IRS on her. She said men getting vaxxed grew larger balls—which, incidentally, may be why many effeminates have been rushing to get vaxxed—and it turned out to be true.

Superduper Model

Some model with a name like Ditzy said she wants kids so no vax. Supermodel, rather.

They might have been able to hold out against evidence and Noble Prize winners, but against supermodels and rap signers? All that remains is an Oscar winner and a running back and the Regime of Fear falls.

FDA Advisory Board Mans Up

I would have lost money on this one. I thought for sure, when they announced the hearing was to be televised, the fix was in. Was I wrong. Thank God.

FDA panel just voted 16-3 AGAINST approving the boosters This slide was shown at their meeting pic.twitter.com/nB9lN0qVKx — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) September 17, 2021

Yes. They did indeed use the S-word: side effects. Big huge enormous increases. As you and I, dear readers, have been saying for a long time.

My heart soared like a hawk when I heard.

The White House and Experts can overrule the panel, but then they’d have to memory-hole the panel report. Not too hard to do with they are in control of all propaganda outlets. We’ll see. For now, it is a victory.

Why did they vote, 16–2, on the Side of Sanity? Why didn’t they cave? My guess is that the members, who are academics, are largely in departments and fields still not entirely woke. They have to go to conferences and look other reality-based scientists in the eye. Maybe I’m wrong about that, but I am still amazed.

Australian Men Remember They Are Men

Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/qXX9lIAZRJ — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

You LOVE to see it. May it spread everywhere and destroy for Forces of Idiocy & Fear which have taken over.

My heart soared higher.

CDC Predicts

As of September 13, national forecasts predict 290,000–1,360,000 new #COVID19 cases will likely be reported during the week ending October 9. More: https://t.co/7AP4I3S9PU. pic.twitter.com/nwWUrTVK59 — CDC (@CDCgov) September 15, 2021

I, with no trace of sarcasm or snark or ill will, heartily salute the CDC for putting out these very public forecasts. This is The Predictive Way. This is how statistics should and must be done.

I have been preaching for years that all models must be put in a predictive form so that anybody can check them. And they’re doing it. God bless all involved in this. I mean it.

My heart now soars like an eagle.

Washington Post Says No More Noble Lies

See the astonishing tweet thread:

Public health officials changing their position on natural immunity, after so much hostility toward the idea, would go a long way in rebuilding the public trust, as I explain in today's @washingtonpost https://t.co/R66pNZLTyk — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) September 17, 2021

This is in one of the major propaganda organs of the rulers. It says No More.

They are now admitting acquired immunity! And that’s it’s superior to the vaccine! “. (Why they call acquired immunity “natural” immunity I don’t know. I also don’t know why they call mere infections “cases”, when only a fraction are true cases.) The latest study shows it’s 27X more effective than vax immunity against symptomatic Covid,” hes says.

He says:

One reason public health officials may be afraid to acknowledge the effectiveness of nat immunity is they fear it will lead some to choose getting the infection over vax. But we can encourage all non-immune Americans to get vaccinated while still being honest about the data.

No more noble lies! I sit gape-mouthed in wonder.

My heart now soars like Chuck Yeager piloting the first Moon Shuttle.

It has been a good week. But not entirely good, as we see next.

CULT OF THE MASK

At this point, in those areas without mask mandates the only people walking around in masks are the “fully” vaccinated. Notice that?

Ask masked people if they’re vaxxed. They will all say yes. Which shows this whole thing has been one long painful unnecessary panic embraced greedily by the weak of mind.

“Briggs, you fool. Yes, I’m fully vaxxed, but I wear a mask to protect myself against the unvaccinated.”

That so? The vax doesn’t protect against the bug got from the unvaxxed?

“No.”

But it does if you get the bug from a vaxxed?

“The vaxxed don’t carry the bug.”

So the vaccine does nothing.

“I don’t understand.”

Look, what is the vaccine protecting you from?

“Why, the bug, of course.”

But not the bug got from an unvaxxed?

“No.”

And you can’t get it from a vaxxed?

“No.”

Then where else can you get it from and be protected?

“Wait…my mask is slipping.”

THE NOBEL LIE

SHOCK VIDEO: Senior doctors and a marketing director at in North Carolina discussed inflating COVID-19 numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients. "We need to be… more scary to the public… If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die." pic.twitter.com/66CcIsVR4B — National File (@NationalFile) September 10, 2021

Multiply that by however many Expert-run agencies are pushing the continuation of the panic and ask yourself how trust in Experts is corroding.

Speaking on Trusting Experts, this Johns Hopkins report: “Study Suggests Medical Errors Now Third Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.”

Johns Hopkins patient safety experts have calculated that more than 250,000 deaths per year are due to medical error in the U.S. Their figure, published May 3 in The BMJ, surpasses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) third leading cause of death — respiratory disease, which kills close to 150,000 people per year.

Golly.

Oh, that’s from 2016. Some things don’t change.

“CASES”

I’ve been railing against “cases” for—I can say this, sadly—years. Well, more than one year, almost two. One outfit in the media is finally catching up. Sort of. Headline is “Our Most Reliable Pandemic Number Is Losing Meaning: A new study suggests that almost half of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have mild or asymptomatic cases.”

To us, this falls under the No Shite category. It is the media above all that has been screaming about every “case” like it was near death that caused, and is still causing, the panic. Would everybody panic were the media to trumpet every common cold “case”. Why, yes; yes, they would, as long as the reports were slathered with frightening graphics.

Only now are they recognizing that “cases” is “misleading.” That it’s asinine they haven’t yet reached. And it’s not clear they will, since when they do, they have to admit defeat.

Ignore “cases”. Look at something interesting, like relative attributed deaths.

FLU

Here’s another one we’ve been screaming ourselves hoarse over: Flu. Headline: “Flu Deaths Dropped 97 Percent In 2020. That’s Amazing News.”

According to Scientific American, influenza cases all over the globe have dropped to “minuscule levels.” We’re not seeing nearly the same numbers as we have in previous years because of the health measures in place to help slow the spread of COVID19 — hand-washing, mask-wearing, staying home when sick, and socially distancing.

Scientific American, don’t forget, is the magazine that called doubting the current theory of gradual evolution “white supremacy.” Proving they are run by midwits, so it’s no surprise it took them this long to see what you and I, dear reader, have seen since May of 2020.

RELATIVE VS. ABSOLUTE RATES

Here’s another one we’re always doing: relative versus absolute rate differences. Anything can be made to look good using relative rates. How many “studies” have we deconstructed this way?

Even scientists are becoming upset about the abuses. Witness the peer-reviewed “Outcome Reporting Bias in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trials” in Medicina by Ronald B. Brown.

L’abstrait (with my paragraphifications):

Relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction measures in the evaluation of clinical trial data are poorly understood by health professionals and the public. The absence of reported absolute risk reduction in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials can lead to outcome reporting bias that affects the interpretation of vaccine efficacy. The present article uses clinical epidemiologic tools to critically appraise reports of efficacy in Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine clinical trials. Based on data reported by the manufacturer for Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2, this critical appraisal shows: relative risk reduction, 95.1%; 95% CI, 90.0% to 97.6%; p = 0.016; absolute risk reduction, 0.7%; 95% CI, 0.59% to 0.83%; p < 0.000. For the Moderna vaccine mRNA-1273, the appraisal shows: relative risk reduction, 94.1%; 95% CI, 89.1% to 96.8%; p = 0.004; absolute risk reduction, 1.1%; 95% CI, 0.97% to 1.32%; p < 0.000. Unreported absolute risk reduction measures of 0.7% and 1.1% for the Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, respectively, are very much lower than the reported relative risk reduction measures. Reporting absolute risk reduction measures is essential to prevent outcome reporting bias in evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy.

My heart soared again like a hawk as I repeat this line: “Unreported absolute risk reduction measures of 0.7% and 1.1% for the Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines”.

VEXXINE HARM

Paper “mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination and Development of CMR-confirmed Myopericarditis” by Kafil et al. Abstract portion:

32 patients were identified over the period of interest. Eighteen patients were diagnosed with myocarditis; 12 with myopericarditis; and 2 with pericarditis alone. The median age was 33 years (18-65 years). The sex ratio was 2 females to 29 males. In 5 cases, symptoms developed after only a single dose of mRNA vaccine. In 27 patients, symptoms developed after their second dose of. Median time between vaccine dose and symptoms was 1.5 days (1-26 days). Chest pain was the commonest symptom, but many others were reported. Non-syncopal non-sustained ventricular tachycardia was seen in only a single case. Median LV ejection fraction (EF) was 57% (44-66%). Nine patients had an LVEF below the normal threshold of 55%. Incidence of myopericarditis overall was approximately 10 cases for every 10,000 inoculations.

Maybe rulers don’t talk about this because it’s mostly men being harmed.

VEXXINE EFFICACY

It’s another absurd misleading panic measure to report infections in the vaccinated. Vaccines don’t stop infections. Good grief! How could they? Do they cause your body to project an bioelectric aura around you that zaps bugs that come within its sphere?

No. Vaccines help your body learn how to kill the bugs after you’ve been infected.

Experts would remind folks of this if they weren’t telling noble lies to juice the panic.

Report deaths, then, which is the best metric. How many vexxed people are keeling over? How many unvexxed? Strange, isn’t it, you can’t get them to tell you?

Except sometimes. Here’s the ONS in England. Yes, indeed, vexxed people are getting whacked, but to a smaller extent than the unvexxed.

So the vaccines are imperfect. Which is no surprise (again!) to us. What’s interesting is that some Experts are starting to come around. Singular voices so far in a sea of lies and panic and tyrannical idiocy, like in Australia and New Zealand.

Example 1: “‘Herd immunity’ impossible to achieve, say experts“.

…several factors that made herd immunity impossible at this point, including the ever-changing SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused Covid-19 and an uneven vaccine rollout across the world.

Even if Experts didn’t botch the vaccine and its messaging, rolling it out to every earthling in the same short order was always an impossibility. Which Experts should have known from the get go.

Therefore they should have only went for the most vulnerable (75+ year olds) to curtail development of variants.

Example 2: “Covid vaccines won’t end pandemic and officials must now ‘gradually adapt strategy’ to cope with inevitable spread of virus, World Health Organization official warns”.

Covid jabs will not end the pandemic and leaders should prepare to adjust their vaccine strategy to deal with the virus in the long-term, the World Health Organization’s director for Europe has warned. Dr Hans Kluge said new strains of Covid will continue to emerge and the virus will remain with us like the flu.

There we are again. Be like Denmark and Sweden, essentially, and treat this like the flu.

Calm down and quit the panic.

NUMBERS

The daily “cases” (source)—a mixture of testing number (huge!), test sensitivity (who knows), disease prevalence (waning), and disease severity (ditto):

Still on the downward trend, as we predicted well over a month ago. But, also like we have been saying, it will rise in the fall starting in the north when it gets cold and people go into their voluntary lockdowns.

Be prepared for this.

Deaths are lagging at the usual rate (this is getting really easy to predict now.) And deaths are still in the old. NOT THE YOUNG. AS BEFORE.

There is no reason to mask up kids, or worry about kids, or report infections in kids as if infections are large concerns.

Our Experts must know this by now. Yet they remain mute.

Incidentally, just about 83% of all 65+ year olds are “fully” vaccinated. The only crucial age group to be concerned about.

