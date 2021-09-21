Rare Week Of Good News, And Some Bad — Coronavirus Update XCIV

JOY IN THE STREETS
If not joy, then at least some broad grins. This is the first week, in the nearly 100 we have been tracking, in which we have seen some loosening of the Grip of the Insane. Let’s recall.
Rap Songstress
Nicki Whatshername didn’t back down. I thought she would have after the White House put the screws on, maybe even sicced the IRS on her. She said men getting vaxxed grew larger balls—which, incidentally, may be why many effeminates have been rushing to get vaxxed—and it turned out to be true.
Superduper Model
Some model with a name like Ditzy said she wants kids so no vax. Supermodel, rather.
They might have been able to hold out against evidence and Noble Prize winners, but against supermodels and rap signers? All that remains is an Oscar winner and a running back and the Regime of Fear falls.
FDA Advisory Board Mans Up
I would have lost money on this one. I thought for sure, when they announced the hearing was to be televised, the fix was in. Was I wrong. Thank God.
FDA panel just voted 16-3 AGAINST approving the boosters
This slide was shown at their meeting pic.twitter.com/nB9lN0qVKx
— Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) September 17, 2021
Yes. They did indeed use the S-word: side effects. Big huge enormous increases. As you and I, dear readers, have been saying for a long time.
My heart soared like a hawk when I heard.
The White House and Experts can overrule the panel, but then they’d have to memory-hole the panel report. Not too hard to do with they are in control of all propaganda outlets. We’ll see. For now, it is a victory.
Why did they vote, 16–2, on the Side of Sanity? Why didn’t they cave? My guess is that the members, who are academics, are largely in departments and fields still not entirely woke. They have to go to conferences and look other reality-based scientists in the eye. Maybe I’m wrong about that, but I am still amazed.
Australian Men Remember They Are Men
Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/qXX9lIAZRJ
— David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021
You LOVE to see it. May it spread everywhere and destroy for Forces of Idiocy & Fear which have taken over.
My heart soared higher.
CDC Predicts
As of September 13, national forecasts predict 290,000–1,360,000 new #COVID19 cases will likely be reported during the week ending October 9. More: https://t.co/7AP4I3S9PU. pic.twitter.com/nwWUrTVK59
— CDC (@CDCgov) September 15, 2021
I, with no trace of sarcasm or snark or ill will, heartily salute the CDC for putting out these very public forecasts. This is The Predictive Way. This is how statistics should and must be done.
I have been preaching for years that all models must be put in a predictive form so that anybody can check them. And they’re doing it. God bless all involved in this. I mean it.
My heart now soars like an eagle.
Washington Post Says No More Noble Lies
See the astonishing tweet thread:
Public health officials changing their position on natural immunity, after so much hostility toward the idea, would go a long way in rebuilding the public trust, as I explain in today's @washingtonpost https://t.co/R66pNZLTyk
— Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) September 17, 2021
This is in one of the major propaganda organs of the rulers. It says No More.
They are now admitting acquired immunity! And that’s it’s superior to the vaccine! “. (Why they call acquired immunity “natural” immunity I don’t know. I also don’t know why they call mere infections “cases”, when only a fraction are true cases.) The latest study shows it’s 27X more effective than vax immunity against symptomatic Covid,” hes says.
He says:
One reason public health officials may be afraid to acknowledge the effectiveness of nat immunity is they fear it will lead some to choose getting the infection over vax. But we can encourage all non-immune Americans to get vaccinated while still being honest about the data.
No more noble lies! I sit gape-mouthed in wonder.
My heart now soars like Chuck Yeager piloting the first Moon Shuttle.
It has been a good week. But not entirely good, as we see next.
CULT OF THE MASK
At this point, in those areas without mask mandates the only people walking around in masks are the “fully” vaccinated. Notice that?
Ask masked people if they’re vaxxed. They will all say yes. Which shows this whole thing has been one long painful unnecessary panic embraced greedily by the weak of mind.
“Briggs, you fool. Yes, I’m fully vaxxed, but I wear a mask to protect myself against the unvaccinated.”
That so? The vax doesn’t protect against the bug got from the unvaxxed?
“No.”
But it does if you get the bug from a vaxxed?
“The vaxxed don’t carry the bug.”
So the vaccine does nothing.
“I don’t understand.”
Look, what is the vaccine protecting you from?
“Why, the bug, of course.”
But not the bug got from an unvaxxed?
“No.”
And you can’t get it from a vaxxed?
“No.”
Then where else can you get it from and be protected?
“Wait…my mask is slipping.”
THE NOBEL LIE
SHOCK VIDEO: Senior doctors and a marketing director at in North Carolina discussed inflating COVID-19 numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients.
"We need to be… more scary to the public… If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die." pic.twitter.com/66CcIsVR4B
— National File (@NationalFile) September 10, 2021
Multiply that by however many Expert-run agencies are pushing the continuation of the panic and ask yourself how trust in Experts is corroding.
Speaking on Trusting Experts, this Johns Hopkins report: “Study Suggests Medical Errors Now Third Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.”
Johns Hopkins patient safety experts have calculated that more than 250,000 deaths per year are due to medical error in the U.S. Their figure, published May 3 in The BMJ, surpasses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) third leading cause of death — respiratory disease, which kills close to 150,000 people per year.
Golly.
Oh, that’s from 2016. Some things don’t change.
“CASES”
I’ve been railing against “cases” for—I can say this, sadly—years. Well, more than one year, almost two. One outfit in the media is finally catching up. Sort of. Headline is “Our Most Reliable Pandemic Number Is Losing Meaning: A new study suggests that almost half of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have mild or asymptomatic cases.”
To us, this falls under the No Shite category. It is the media above all that has been screaming about every “case” like it was near death that caused, and is still causing, the panic. Would everybody panic were the media to trumpet every common cold “case”. Why, yes; yes, they would, as long as the reports were slathered with frightening graphics.
Only now are they recognizing that “cases” is “misleading.” That it’s asinine they haven’t yet reached. And it’s not clear they will, since when they do, they have to admit defeat.
Ignore “cases”. Look at something interesting, like relative attributed deaths.
FLU
Here’s another one we’ve been screaming ourselves hoarse over: Flu. Headline: “Flu Deaths Dropped 97 Percent In 2020. That’s Amazing News.”
According to Scientific American, influenza cases all over the globe have dropped to “minuscule levels.” We’re not seeing nearly the same numbers as we have in previous years because of the health measures in place to help slow the spread of COVID19 — hand-washing, mask-wearing, staying home when sick, and socially distancing.
Scientific American, don’t forget, is the magazine that called doubting the current theory of gradual evolution “white supremacy.” Proving they are run by midwits, so it’s no surprise it took them this long to see what you and I, dear reader, have seen since May of 2020.
RELATIVE VS. ABSOLUTE RATES
Here’s another one we’re always doing: relative versus absolute rate differences. Anything can be made to look good using relative rates. How many “studies” have we deconstructed this way?
Even scientists are becoming upset about the abuses. Witness the peer-reviewed “Outcome Reporting Bias in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trials” in Medicina by Ronald B. Brown.
L’abstrait (with my paragraphifications):
Relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction measures in the evaluation of clinical trial data are poorly understood by health professionals and the public. The absence of reported absolute risk reduction in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials can lead to outcome reporting bias that affects the interpretation of vaccine efficacy.
The present article uses clinical epidemiologic tools to critically appraise reports of efficacy in Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine clinical trials.
Based on data reported by the manufacturer for Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2, this critical appraisal shows: relative risk reduction, 95.1%; 95% CI, 90.0% to 97.6%; p = 0.016; absolute risk reduction, 0.7%; 95% CI, 0.59% to 0.83%; p < 0.000. For the Moderna vaccine mRNA-1273, the appraisal shows: relative risk reduction, 94.1%; 95% CI, 89.1% to 96.8%; p = 0.004; absolute risk reduction, 1.1%; 95% CI, 0.97% to 1.32%; p < 0.000. Unreported absolute risk reduction measures of 0.7% and 1.1% for the Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, respectively, are very much lower than the reported relative risk reduction measures. Reporting absolute risk reduction measures is essential to prevent outcome reporting bias in evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy.
My heart soared again like a hawk as I repeat this line: “Unreported absolute risk reduction measures of 0.7% and 1.1% for the Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines”.
VEXXINE HARM
Paper “mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination and Development of CMR-confirmed Myopericarditis” by Kafil et al. Abstract portion:
32 patients were identified over the period of interest. Eighteen patients were diagnosed with myocarditis; 12 with myopericarditis; and 2 with pericarditis alone. The median age was 33 years (18-65 years). The sex ratio was 2 females to 29 males. In 5 cases, symptoms developed after only a single dose of mRNA vaccine. In 27 patients, symptoms developed after their second dose of. Median time between vaccine dose and symptoms was 1.5 days (1-26 days). Chest pain was the commonest symptom, but many others were reported. Non-syncopal non-sustained ventricular tachycardia was seen in only a single case. Median LV ejection fraction (EF) was 57% (44-66%). Nine patients had an LVEF below the normal threshold of 55%. Incidence of myopericarditis overall was approximately 10 cases for every 10,000 inoculations.
Maybe rulers don’t talk about this because it’s mostly men being harmed.
VEXXINE EFFICACY
It’s another absurd misleading panic measure to report infections in the vaccinated. Vaccines don’t stop infections. Good grief! How could they? Do they cause your body to project an bioelectric aura around you that zaps bugs that come within its sphere?
No. Vaccines help your body learn how to kill the bugs after you’ve been infected.
Experts would remind folks of this if they weren’t telling noble lies to juice the panic.
Report deaths, then, which is the best metric. How many vexxed people are keeling over? How many unvexxed? Strange, isn’t it, you can’t get them to tell you?
Except sometimes. Here’s the ONS in England. Yes, indeed, vexxed people are getting whacked, but to a smaller extent than the unvexxed.
So the vaccines are imperfect. Which is no surprise (again!) to us. What’s interesting is that some Experts are starting to come around. Singular voices so far in a sea of lies and panic and tyrannical idiocy, like in Australia and New Zealand.
Example 1: “‘Herd immunity’ impossible to achieve, say experts“.
…several factors that made herd immunity impossible at this point, including the ever-changing SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused Covid-19 and an uneven vaccine rollout across the world.
Even if Experts didn’t botch the vaccine and its messaging, rolling it out to every earthling in the same short order was always an impossibility. Which Experts should have known from the get go.
Therefore they should have only went for the most vulnerable (75+ year olds) to curtail development of variants.
Example 2: “Covid vaccines won’t end pandemic and officials must now ‘gradually adapt strategy’ to cope with inevitable spread of virus, World Health Organization official warns”.
Covid jabs will not end the pandemic and leaders should prepare to adjust their vaccine strategy to deal with the virus in the long-term, the World Health Organization’s director for Europe has warned.
Dr Hans Kluge said new strains of Covid will continue to emerge and the virus will remain with us like the flu.
There we are again. Be like Denmark and Sweden, essentially, and treat this like the flu.
Calm down and quit the panic.
NUMBERS
The daily “cases” (source)—a mixture of testing number (huge!), test sensitivity (who knows), disease prevalence (waning), and disease severity (ditto):
Still on the downward trend, as we predicted well over a month ago. But, also like we have been saying, it will rise in the fall starting in the north when it gets cold and people go into their voluntary lockdowns.
Be prepared for this.
Deaths are lagging at the usual rate (this is getting really easy to predict now.) And deaths are still in the old. NOT THE YOUNG. AS BEFORE.
There is no reason to mask up kids, or worry about kids, or report infections in kids as if infections are large concerns.
Our Experts must know this by now. Yet they remain mute.
Incidentally, just about 83% of all 65+ year olds are “fully” vaccinated. The only crucial age group to be concerned about.
Feast of Saint Matthew
Perhaps they call acquired immunity “natural” immunity because the human body by nature–through our [God-given] immune system–protects us. Wait. Human nature? Can they believe in human nature is perhaps the question.
The poison death shot by contrast does not seem natural at all, from its composition to its effect.
The side effects alone–which are impossible to suppress on the scale they are occurring–bear out the truth of the old epigram:
“God always forgives. Man sometimes forgives. But Nature never forgives.”
Hence the desperate attempt–and most Orwellian lie yet–to label deaths and all other adverse events within two weeks after the second dose as happening among the “unvaccinated.”
Yes, they are protesting in Australia. They tried that in France every weekend for months for other reasons and you know what happened? ZIP. Macron is still king and the French are subjects. Protesting and actually winning are two different things and mass protests really seem to have ZERO effect on things. We are so past that point…….
Hey, why shouldn’t Covid destroy the idea of natural immunity? Climate change killed Darwin and wiped out evolution, something even court battles failed at. I see no problem with Covid destroying natural immunity. It wiped out flu.
You can get Covid twice, so I question natural immunity. You don’t get measles, mumps or chicken pox twice. I just don’t believe any of this.
The only virtually 100% fatal disease is tetanus. With treatment, all others have amazing survival rates. So teach those stupid, idiotic, moronic brats you gave to the government and masked up as ordered that diseases are NOT fully fatal and this is a LIE. Covid is 99+% survivable if the government doesn’t get a hold of you. The government is fatal, not the virus.
“Fully” vaccinated 65+ seem to drop dead of the virus at the same rate as before. The vaccine is a money maker, not a life saver. (A method of making a vaccine that FAILED for over thirty years magically worked when a pandemic and an opportunity to make billions and billions and billions arose suddenly worked. Sure, when pigs fly.)
I see again the da*n idiots in the news are reporting as many people died from Covid as did from Spanish flu. The ass*s are too stupid to know there are over 300 million people now vs 100 million then. WE ARE BEING KILLED BY STUPIDITY AND THE “FREE” PRESS IS THE CAUSE. FREE PRESS SHOULD BE WIPED OUT. The founders were wrong, wrong, wrong or hated America, one or the other. (You can toss those happy pill, Briggs, we are NOT winning.)
The other thing I notice is the complete lack of concern over false positivity rates.
Case in point, Brown University basically shut down after 80 cases last week, in a population of about 6000, tested twice per week (so 12000 tests). By my math, that’s 0.66% positivity rate.
What’s the false positive rate on the test they’re using? At these small numbers of infected and large numbers of tests performed, it really starts to matter.
Sheri: Is there any proof that people who actually had confirmed cases of Covid are getting it twice? I’m seeing plenty of reports of people who had positive pcr tests having more positive pcr tests (which is meaningless, especially since they don’t tell people their cycle counts), but I would think that the propaganda machine would be posting it everywhere if someone who recovered from a serious case of covid subsequently died from a second bout. I haven’t seen that.
Denninger posted county by county covid data from Tennessee, which showed that the death rate amongst the hospitalized is anywhere from 40 to 89%. It hasn’t been improving since the beginning. You are right that putting your life in the hands of the government is a very bad idea.
Sheri-
I hope your use of, “free press,” is an ironic way of saying, “Deep State propaganda organs.”
Totally agree that letting the government treat your health is a recipe for disaster.
Have a look at their official Covid protocol.
Yikes.
Suggestion: Can we ditch evil Twitter? Perhaps screenshot, then annotate instead to starve the beast? Friends don’t let friends use Twitter.
Comment: Yes, some hopeful signs. What I struggle to resolve is whether the good we see is part of their plan or not. Put differently, in Meerloo’s “Rape of the Mind,” waves of oppression are followed by periods of relief to more effectively break people down (good explanation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09maaUaRT4M). So, are we at a calculated lull or not?
Inwardly, my spiritual discernment tells me that we are not out of the woods yet. Society has fractured to the point that either violent conflict or mass repentance is necessary. Since the latter appears unlikely, I see the former as inevitable. Perhaps that is part of their plan?
I assume what Nicki Whatshername said was literal, for figuratively, it had to be quite the opposite.
Proofread, please.
John: Responding to question about symptomatic reinfection of the previously infected who are un-v’axed — Israeli study shows, yes, symptomatic reinfection can happen:
”As for symptomatic SARS-COV-2 infections during the follow-up period, 199 cases were recorded, 191 of which were in the vaccinated group and 8 in the previously infected group.”
Denominator is 16,215 in each group, so:
191 / 16,215 — reinfected v’axed
8 / 16,215 — reinfected purebloods
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1.full
Local news is heavily beating the drum of “hospitals are nearly overwhelmed!” Their big point is that hospitalizations are now at their highest rate since December 2020.
What they don’t mention is that hospitalization rates in November 2020 were nearly double those of December, for almost the entirety of the month. We didn’t have hospitals actually fill up past capacity then.
HHS stats for MN currently list overall usage at 78% with only 9% of patients COVID-19.
now, when you get a chance, tell us something we don’t already know…
Briggs, you’re enemies got you again.
John: Hagfish answered.
awildgoose: Of course I mean “deep state propaganda organs”. We really never had a free press in the history of this country. It just became less and less free over time.
Rudolph: I’ve seen photos of those “overwhelmed” hospitals. Kind of like the unicorn pictures I’ve seen. I think the HHS stats pretty much say it all.
“As of September 13, national forecasts predict 290,000–1,360,000 new #COVID19 cases will likely be reported during the week ending October 9. More: https://t.co/7AP4I3S9PU. pic.twitter.com/nwWUrTVK59
— CDC (@CDCgov) September 15, 2021″
Why do I get the feeling CDC “predictions” are more like goals, and signals to test centers to ramp-up the cycle count if need be to meet the goal?
The only stat that has ever mattered is deaths, and as Brigg’s chart above indicates, they are minuscule (and that’s taking the assignation of official “Covid deaths” at face value). There is simply no reason left to consider this a “pandemic” or “health crisis” of any kind at this point, though They can manipulate testing and hospitalization data from now til Kingdom come in order to continue terrorizing people.
Project Veritas released new video last night, in the “COVID Nurse Whistleblower” genre, nurse comes forward after fellow nurse, forced to take v’axe or get axe, dies after getting v’axed — killed by mass-murdering terrorists of Underdevil World Tyranny.
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
And this is only Part 1.
All,
Shecky’s bosses have been inserting a mad number of typos in to the post today.
Briggs, I’m a newcomer to the blog; what’s the best guess as to why the flu has been on vacation for coming up on two and a half full seasons? I’ve heard crowding out and/or symptom conflation/mimicking due to the “testing” regime.
I don’t see a mention of the “We can’t know what is in the vaccine until we approve it” comment provided by the FDA.
Nor the “If you are younger than 40, the risk of myocarditis/pericarditis is greater than the risk of covid” from the same guy.
At 6:28:00 in the FDA stream of the live conference.
Those unclassified deaths keep climbing. Has anyone found a decent explanation of why they are increasing, that isn’t “other parts of the human body are failing for reasons we can’t quite determine”, which might point at mRNA doing other things to some people’s bodies. It is really suspcious that this number is reflecting the other numbers… It keeps going up. The numbers are lagging like the others…
“Why did they vote, 16–2, on the Side of Sanity? Why didn’t they cave? ”
Because the WHO told them to vote like this, so that there are more vaxx doses available for the POCs in poor countries. Is that a woke thing or not?
Regular readers know all about wee ps, and how we ought not to be impressed by them. But I’m at a loss over whether to be impressed by negative ps.
Help!
@Hagfish
youngsters say if a supposed controversial video “stays up” on youtube,
its taken with a grain of salt
Alleluia!
More good news! BLM protests for us! Who’ll win?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/blm-protest-planned-new-york-restaurant-where-vaccination-proof-was-demanded
Zero Covid is possible!
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/09/20/indian-province-of-utter-pradesh-covid-free-thanks-to-use-of-ivermectin-as-a-preventative-cure/
As the White House Task Force’s Deborah Birx spelt out quite openly at the beginning of this deliberate medical malpractice, all testing was designed to make every cough and sniffle into the presumed Covid ™. So flu didn’t go anywhere. Flu was reclassified via an accounting trick. If you showed up with the flu, the protocols presumed you were a deadly covid, and they presumed they couldn’t treat you. So they stuck a ventilator on you and watched you die, then cashed in on your demise.