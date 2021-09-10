The “Solutions” They Had Biden Mandate Will Fail

Here is how we know this is all rank nonsense, in this country and others: not one ruler or Expert has said “Here precisely using these verifiable metrics is how we know the crisis will be over.”

They wheeled Biden out to the microphone yesterday, and, for what it’s worth, they had him read things like this (official link):

Expertocracy to require employers of more than 100 to mandate vexxination (even for the previously infected) or continuous for-all-time-forever on-and-on until-Our-Lord-returns testing; All Experts in the bureaucracy and all contractors have to be vexxed; Workers in sick houses in the Medicare/Medicade system have to be vexxed; Employers have to give money to employees to get vexxed; Vaccine passports for “entertainment venues”.

There are the conspiracy-theory vexxine passports when they promised would never come, which are not strictly required. But they’re on the Slippery Slope, which we have learned through hard experience is greased right down into the cesspool.

If you are vexxed or unvexxed and go along with the vexxine passports, you are part of the problem. If your entertainment is more valuable than your liberty, you deserve what you get. If you can’t know by now how these will descend into further and more restrictive mandates, for the doom or for many other things, you are either simple or deluded.

Incidentally, Scotland, in what can’t be a coincidence, at the same time as Biden’s speech, announced vexxine passports.

I heard some complaints that Congress would never pass laws for these things. And I laughed. Congress as a power? Please.

Not one of these “solutions” will put the least dent in coronadoom. We saw earlier this week it is already fading. I show us again:

It naturally and because of previous, built-in causes, fading. But they will take credit for this soon. They will be lying. Remember it.

Yes: Biden did lie when he said earlier say, out loud on TV in front of large audiences and with cameras recording it, that he would not require vexxine mandates or masked.

This lie is meaningless. This is why they do not let him answer questions. He can’t remember he lied, he can’t remember what he just read. They are worried he will go off script if confronted with his old words, so they whisky him (the speed is relative) away before it comes to that.

We accept these lies as easily as we accept rain on a picnic. It is a natural hazard with politicians in our Expertocracy.

Here’s what else he said, or what they had him say:

“The 25% of people who have not been vaccinated are causing a lot of problems.”

They want neighbor to hate neighbor, friends to despise friends, families to stop loving. They hold power when we fall apart.

They also had him say this:

NOW – "Our patience is wearing thin," warns Biden the unvaccinated.pic.twitter.com/ODIylWPfOG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 9, 2021

We’re reminded of the blubbery effeminate we met last week who warned us about his fading store of patience. Biden, like that frightened one, didn’t say what he (or his handlers) would do once that patience runs out. Fire us? Imprison us? Kill us?

They are going to ramp up testing in schools, which will only ensure the panic never ends. It makes no difference kids are at no real risk. All we hear is “What about the children!” My favorite “solution” is the Federal Monoclonal Antibody Strike Teams (yes).

As bad as all this is, and it isn’t good, it could have been much worse.

Were they going to require vexxine passports for flying? They believe they own the skies, they already require useless masks on airplanes. They might have got away with this. Perhaps the people behind the throne realized they would lose too much money with this one.

There were many rumors, such as withholding Social Security or other government “benefits” from the unvexxed. The unvexxed would be taxed. Employers would be free to drop the unvexxed from their otherwise mandatory “health” plans.

None of these were insane. But none happened.

There may have been “solutions” they dropped. I’m knocking my feeble brain because at one point it flashed into my mind what we avoided, but this thought turned into vapor after I was distracted. Can you think of what it might be?

Meanwhile, there are sure to be lawsuits challenging at least the arbitrary “100” number, or who is to pay for the testing. Maybe we’ll win some of these victories. Or just wait until John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Barrett get hold of the mandates. Wow.

Maybe states such as Florida might blow off the feds. Though they had the Old Groper say “If they’ll not help, if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way”. How? By arresting them? By killing them?

Again, none of this will work. Corondoom will be with us longer than the government.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



