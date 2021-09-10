The “Solutions” They Had Biden Mandate Will Fail

Here is how we know this is all rank nonsense, in this country and others: not one ruler or Expert has said “Here precisely using these verifiable metrics is how we know the crisis will be over.”
They wheeled Biden out to the microphone yesterday, and, for what it’s worth, they had him read things like this (official link):
- Expertocracy to require employers of more than 100 to mandate vexxination (even for the previously infected) or continuous for-all-time-forever on-and-on until-Our-Lord-returns testing;
- All Experts in the bureaucracy and all contractors have to be vexxed;
- Workers in sick houses in the Medicare/Medicade system have to be vexxed;
- Employers have to give money to employees to get vexxed;
- Vaccine passports for “entertainment venues”.
There are the conspiracy-theory vexxine passports when they promised would never come, which are not strictly required. But they’re on the Slippery Slope, which we have learned through hard experience is greased right down into the cesspool.
If you are vexxed or unvexxed and go along with the vexxine passports, you are part of the problem. If your entertainment is more valuable than your liberty, you deserve what you get. If you can’t know by now how these will descend into further and more restrictive mandates, for the doom or for many other things, you are either simple or deluded.
Incidentally, Scotland, in what can’t be a coincidence, at the same time as Biden’s speech, announced vexxine passports.
I heard some complaints that Congress would never pass laws for these things. And I laughed. Congress as a power? Please.
Not one of these “solutions” will put the least dent in coronadoom. We saw earlier this week it is already fading. I show us again:
It naturally and because of previous, built-in causes, fading. But they will take credit for this soon. They will be lying. Remember it.
Yes: Biden did lie when he said earlier say, out loud on TV in front of large audiences and with cameras recording it, that he would not require vexxine mandates or masked.
This lie is meaningless. This is why they do not let him answer questions. He can’t remember he lied, he can’t remember what he just read. They are worried he will go off script if confronted with his old words, so they whisky him (the speed is relative) away before it comes to that.
We accept these lies as easily as we accept rain on a picnic. It is a natural hazard with politicians in our Expertocracy.
Here’s what else he said, or what they had him say:
“The 25% of people who have not been vaccinated are causing a lot of problems.”
They want neighbor to hate neighbor, friends to despise friends, families to stop loving. They hold power when we fall apart.
They also had him say this:
NOW – "Our patience is wearing thin," warns Biden the unvaccinated.pic.twitter.com/ODIylWPfOG
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 9, 2021
We’re reminded of the blubbery effeminate we met last week who warned us about his fading store of patience. Biden, like that frightened one, didn’t say what he (or his handlers) would do once that patience runs out. Fire us? Imprison us? Kill us?
They are going to ramp up testing in schools, which will only ensure the panic never ends. It makes no difference kids are at no real risk. All we hear is “What about the children!” My favorite “solution” is the Federal Monoclonal Antibody Strike Teams (yes).
As bad as all this is, and it isn’t good, it could have been much worse.
Were they going to require vexxine passports for flying? They believe they own the skies, they already require useless masks on airplanes. They might have got away with this. Perhaps the people behind the throne realized they would lose too much money with this one.
There were many rumors, such as withholding Social Security or other government “benefits” from the unvexxed. The unvexxed would be taxed. Employers would be free to drop the unvexxed from their otherwise mandatory “health” plans.
None of these were insane. But none happened.
There may have been “solutions” they dropped. I’m knocking my feeble brain because at one point it flashed into my mind what we avoided, but this thought turned into vapor after I was distracted. Can you think of what it might be?
Meanwhile, there are sure to be lawsuits challenging at least the arbitrary “100” number, or who is to pay for the testing. Maybe we’ll win some of these victories. Or just wait until John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Barrett get hold of the mandates. Wow.
Maybe states such as Florida might blow off the feds. Though they had the Old Groper say “If they’ll not help, if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way”. How? By arresting them? By killing them?
Again, none of this will work. Corondoom will be with us longer than the government.
If we assume their objective is to eliminate the Doom, then I agree they will fail. But, the objective is not about any disease.
They will continue pressing ahead with the agenda until they meet insurmountable resistance from the masses. Unfortunately the masses won’t mount any meaningful resistance because although we are many in total we are siloed by mainstream and social media content and so rendered few. Only coordination of collective will can the we defeat totalitarianism. The hubris is palpable when pretence of facts, truth and reality are discarded.
control, not content
How can unvexxed cause problems with vexxed, UNLESS THEY LIED AND THE VEXXINE IS WORTHLESS. I truly believe that is what Biden is saying. Because a REAL vexxine will protect. So, the gamble is humans are idiots and don’t know how things work, which is a good gamble. I mean, millions believe a turnip hidden in a basement legitimately won an election. The stupid is MASSIVE.
What Biden is really saying is “I just outfitted terrorists and left Americans to be tortured and killed but I want you to forget.” It will likely work, since the media is kissing his bony backside while journalists are tortured and killed overseas. It’s about hoping your stupidity and not caring about important things hides you for a longer time than resisting. COWARDS ARE WHAT AMERICA IS NOW COMPOSED OF. Living in hell is what we beg for. It’s what the journallists being killed beg for to have happen here. They are just getting it overseas currently. No sympathy.
If stupid, lazy, crappy parents that HATE their kids would not send them school, but they do HATE their kids, or at least love themselves and money more than they care about the little maggots they popped out. After all, the kids were only to fit into society. It’s not like they ever really cared.
If a president can say “I’ll use my powers—illegal or not” to get rid of governors I don’t like” he’s a dictator, not a president and we either act now or shut up, MAKE STUPID, COWARDLY EXCUSES, mask up and live in the hell we beg for.
Long before this I’d feared there would come a time when the unvaccinated would be scapegoats and deemed “the cause” of the ongoing pandemic. How many tyrannies have used scapegoats as a crutch to unite people against a common “enemy”? There’s already a break in family relations were certain members of my family are not comfortable with visiting us (or being visited by us) in person as though we’ll make them sick. People would sooner brand you the bad guy for not hopping on board (all aboard the vax train!) than say to themselves “hmmm, well, I’m vaccinated, so I’m protected. It’s fine.” People would sooner say my family is a danger to their younger children who are not old enough to be vaccinated, even though it’s evident that vaccinated persons can transmit just as well as unvaccinated. Logic is lost. Common sense is gone. Hatred is contingent for our ongoing obstinance, so they think we are at fault for not being compliant. If only we were compliant, all of these problems would go away. So this is “on us.” The unvaccinated. We are the problem.
I don’t know how enforceable these $14k fines are for private employers, but I reckon these employers would sooner drop an employee than incur ongoing hefty fines. I guess I wonder how these are supposed to work. It sounded like they were given an opportunity to either be vaccinated or subject themselves to weekly testing. And we all probably know by now how unreliable these PCR tests are. So between employers trying to accommodate with weekly tests for unvaccinated, expecting their employees to quarantine for a couple of weeks every time the bogus test reads “positive”, missing work, they’re almost surely going to say “it is an undue hardship for me to continue to employ you, so with all due respect to your religious liberties and exemption, I cannot suffer you to work for me any longer as it would seem concessions to your religious exemption render you unable to do your job.” I’m expecting my HR department to break this down for me any day now. We shall see.
I am French, and am confused.
Can somebody please tell me what is the difference in the USA, between a Mandate and a Law?
Is a Mandate = a Law? If not, how can a court find somebody ‘guilty’ of a mandate and fine them? How do Mandates fit in with the Constitution? Are Mandates similar to Executive Orders?
JohnM,
Mandates are de facto law. See yesterday’s post on the Expertocracy for why.
Going with the control/submission theme, providing there is an acceleration in mutations, perhaps the Marek effect will kick in and all those critical thinking, free, unvaccinated people will die off anyway…leaving a horde of vaccinated zombie minions that will do anyone’s bidding.
And, Americans, what’s with you? Usually Canada is 6 months or so behind you.
We’ve had passports and forced vaccinations for federal employees in the offing for some time now.
I’m disappointed in your lack of progressivism
My best guess is the goal is to push every living soul in the formerly sort-of-free world into surveillable databases, so that the formerly free world we can “catch up” to the brilliant Chinese, who already have their people under perpetual surveillance. Then…social credit scores for everyone…digital finance for everyone…digital “permissions” for everyone, and no one moves or says “boo” without the government’s say so.
The only solution is mass noncompliance and mass employee walkouts. Cripple businesses, cripple the health care system, cripple “entertainment” venues and sportsball franchises that go along with “passports” for entry.
Everything Biden has proposed is illegal and unconstitutional (as well as being a massive violation of human rights by attempting to coerce people into subjecting themselves to experimental medical procedures that clearly don’t even work) – just as his attempted fed takeover of landlord-tenant law was – though I have no doubt that least some of this BS will be upheld by a regime compliant federal judiciary. That’s why mass action at ground-level by people and businesses themselves is the only solution. Don’t expect the courts to save you. They are as compromised and corrupt as the rest of the regime (appellate and SCOTUS and state supreme courts anyway – which are all more about politics than law; less so at local/trial court level).
Aaron: I’m busy laughing at reports that Canadians are throwing gravel at Trudeau. I’m hoping that trend comes to America soon!!! The Ice Cream President could use some “toppings”.
John,
The CDC declared that landlords could not evict their residents. They had absolutely no authority to do this, and especially not to declare fines for violating their mandate, but they did anyway and it wasn’t stopped by the courts for about a year. When it finally did make it to the supreme court the case was dismissed since it was about to become moot (the challenges took so long that the mandate was about to expire) but with the comment that the mandates were unconstitutional and that all future mandates would need to be backed by explicit congressional action. That was decided on a Friday; by Tuesday of the next week the CDC had already put forward another mandate forbidding eviction. Those supporting it (including the apparent President) even openly discussed the fact that the mandate was almost certainly constitutional, but that people would have to follow it until it was explicitly stopped.
We can talk all day about whether this mandate was in theory actually a law. But for months and months everyone in every level of government acted as though it were a law. In the real world, does it really matter if it was a law or not? Effectively speaking the CDC now has usurped the power to create new law. The only way to stop this would be to levy harsh penalties on everyone involved, but even those who object to the law are too cowardly to do that since it would be seen as “a war against health.”
There’s a flip side of this though: if the powers on high declare a ruling, regardless of whether it is technically “law” or not, and it is not followed and the local authorities do not enforce it, then it is just as effectively not a law.
Of course the enemy sees this and is trying to eliminate local control, with the result being more and more indistinguishable from a third world dictatorship.
Since the vaccines first appeared, if their goal was to encourage people to get vaccinated, the government certainly has shot itself in the foot. Get vaccinated? (Actually I have been vaccinated myself.) Why? Nothing changes! Still have to mask up, distance yada, yada, yada. Says the guy sitting on the fence, “Sure I’m gonna get vaxxed and go through side-effects (“simulated COVID”), only find nothing changes, right!” Then Mr. Big, aka Joe Biden, shoots off his mouth and says they’re gonna vaccinate us all, even if they have to fine and harass every company over 100 souls. That’s real good, as they say, optics. Almost makes me wish I could un-vaxx myself purely as a matter of principle. At any rate, I admire the guts of those still holding out. There is more to the life of a free people than the avoidance of getting sick!
The thing with health care workers and the attempted mandate for them that gets me: It’s been well-known for years that most doctors and nurses don’t bother with flu shots either. As with Covid, the fact that medical professionals forego such shots in great numbers should tell you something about their efficacy and/or safety. Yet, no one over the years has ever proposed mandates for health care workers (or others in general public; or proposed that businesses, sports and entertainments venues, etc., be deputized as Health Stasi to check internal health “passports” for entry or job eligibility) for flu, even though Covid is barely worse in terms of overall death rate.
So why such extreme hysteria for Covid, and why now? Why have so many politicians, media, and general public bought into the lies, paranoia, and tyrannical response for 18 months (and still going)? Well, we know it has nothing to do with actual health or the actual seriousness generally of Covid compared to similar seasonal flu-like illness…but why are so many going along with what is clearly an agenda driven by nefarious actors for other purposes than just public health or protecting people from a supposedly terrible pandemic of world historical proportions (it isn’t, and never was going to be even with no action at all). Did they just get the wrong virus?…i.e. they thought it would be much deadlier (along the lines of initial “models” of 3-5% of total population), but when it turned out it wasn’t, they were already committed to the agenda, so had to keep pushing it despite the fact that it all just never made sense for a virus 99.98% survive)?
On the topic of testing, here’s what I expect to happen in a lot of places based on what I’ve seen on the ground.
“In accordance with the new mandates, all employees must be fully vaccinated or agree to testing. We will give you three months to decide to give people time to get fully vaccinated.”
after three months
“We have been informed of unexpected delays in the ability of some employees to get vaccinated. Therefore we are extending the deadline for vaccination or testing by an additional month.”
after one month
“You will now have to submit proof of vaccination or agree to regular testing in order to continue employment. However, if you are agreeing to testing you do not have to get tested yet because we are still working on finding a testing option that can accommodate our employees.”
after two weeks
“The partner we were working with to set up testing has fallen through. We have found another partner, and testing will not begin until after we set things up properly.”
after two weeks
“Our new partner was also not able to set up testing properly. Employees who test will now have to find testing options on their own and will be reimbursed by the company.”
after one week
“Local testing services are experiencing unexpectedly high demand. We will delay the testing requirement for two weeks until we find a way for all employees to be properly tested.”
etc.
Of course many places will crack down with an iron fist at the first opportunity, but they won’t be doing it because Biden told them to.
If you want to know how deep the rabbit hole goes, check this out:
https://www.iana.org/assignments/uri-schemes/prov/shc
Brand new provisional url scheme “shc://” for “Smart Health Cards Framework”. That’s right, there is now a global url scheme or protocol for registering a vax passport. Already being used across Canada for registration of vaccination status.
“There is more to the life of a free people than the avoidance of getting sick!”
Exactly right. I’m reminded of this from Ernst Jünger’s Paris diaries: “The dignity of man must be more sacred to us than life itself.”
Nietzsche’s Last Man – essentially the modern fat, sated bourgeois – wants only what Agamben calls “bare life,” safety, and comfort (what our so-called “leaders” promise with their serial jabs, and plans, and programs). That’s not good enough. Man must aspire to something higher, more noble, and of infinitely greater dignity. If “bare life” itself is all there is, and all there is to aspire to, it’s just not worth bothering.
And:
https://spec.smarthealth.cards/
“This implementation guide provides a framework for “Health Cards”, with a short term goal to enable a consumer to receive COVID-19 Vaccination or Lab results and present these results to another party in a verifiable manner. Key use cases include conveying point-in-time infection status for return-to-workplace and travel. This approach should also support documentation of immunization status and other health details.”
Robin: And these Smart Health Cards wont stop at just Covid. Covid is only the beginning of what will be an endlessly growing array of jabs and other health and personal info (soon it will include “wrongthink,” “hate speech,” and other ideological tests as well) subject to the “passport” monitoring and control scheme in order to be allowed to have a life, job, bank account, travel, etc.
W3C Verifiable Credentials Working Group:
https://www.w3.org/2017/vc/WG/
“The mission of the Verifiable Credentials (formerly known as Verifiable Claims) Working Group (VCWG) is to make expressing and exchanging credentials that have been verified by a third party easier and more secure on the Web.”
My predictions for the ordering of info on the cards:
-At first it will just track vaccination status and they will pretend for a long time that this is all it will be, in order to get people on board.
-Then, around the time people are getting their fourth or fifth jab, they will say that it doesn’t make sense to not also track the most recent booster shot so you’ll have to keep updating it.
-By this point Pfizer will have their ivermectin variant and the other elements of Big Pharma will have followed suit. It will be said “while vaccines are tremendously effective when properly boosted, there are still some breakthrough cases which are spreading the disease, including asymptotically. In order to reduce your viral load you will have to regularly take Pfizermectin or an equivalent (but not that horse dewormer!).” Naturally your prescription to Pfizermectin will be tracked on the passport.
-At that point it is only a short step to “contributing conditions.” But these will only be the politically inconvenient ones like smoking cigarettes (but not pot) and not things like being obese. Pretty quickly they’ll throw on things that can’t be related in any way to COVID, but by that point it will be too complicated for anyone to notice.
Dennis: The shc:// scheme was registered during May 2021, and the W3C group has been having meetings from June 14 to September 8. Wayne Chang appears to be the driver behind it, see: https://chang.com.
I agree with you this is only the beginning. I think we have just spotted the Trojan Horse.
Aaron-
I believe a Marek’s disease type scenario in human’s may be one of the true goals of the jab op. Mass sterilization and ADE may also be on the menu.
Billrla-
I have reached the same conclusion based on the available information.
I also believe cryptos are simply prototypes and training whhels for the eventual rollout of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which are a key part of the effort to turn the globe into one big cattle pen.
“Mr Employee I see you aren’t vaxxed. You will therefore have to be tested weekly.”
Okay, for how long?
“How long?”
Yeah, for how long?
“Forever, Mr Employee. Forever and ever and ever, and ever some more. Every week until Eternity. It’s the law.”
Experts are infamous for being unable to think through the consequences of their policies.
Today I came across this neat little graphic on the blog of International Man
https://internationalman.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Image-1-494×1024.jpg
Craziness comes with a price tag
It doesn’t look like our beloved leaders are acutely aware of this
This won’t last and it won’t take much resistance to get it stopped. Otherwise the economy crashes.
For example, if the anastesiologist (sic) decides not to take the jab and can’t come to work, all surgery stops. All the surgeons and surgical nurses are out of work. Major cash cow for hospitals gone.
Every industry has labor shortages. Losing only a few more people will crush them.
All a big bluff.
Did I hear on the news that home test-kits for covid will soon be available? Talk about a case-demic in the making!
Ha!
Sheri: see Mel Gibson’s Braveheart i.e. the disarmed masses.
The home kits have been around for a while but they will probably be made more plentiful do to the higher demand, plus some state governments might give compensation for the purchase.
The casedemic is inevitable, and what’s more it will be used to blame the unvaccinated for the problem. As the unvaccinated will be made to test weekly but the vaccinated will not, naturally it will increase the proportion of the unvaccinated among the “cases.”
But the data from Israel suggests that the vaccines are so bad in the long term, and that the extra jabs don’t help much, to the point where the vaccinated may still end up in the majority of the “cases.”
PaulH: “Did I hear on the news that home test-kits for covid will soon be available? Talk about a case-demic in the making!”
Are they truly home test-kits like home pregnancy tests, of will they go to a lab for processing, which lab will collect the data?
“But the data from Israel suggests that the vaccines are so bad in the long term, and that the extra jabs don’t help much, to the point where the vaccinated may still end up in the majority of the ‘cases.'”
The data from Israel suggest that initial vexxine dosages were deliberately selected to look good for a 2-4 month clinical trial (looks a bit too prescient). And then there’s the anomalous drop in the vexxine arm of the trial of 300+, for non-specified reasons, to even up the statistics.
Then there’s Fauci smugly predicting that there would be a coronavirus epidemic during the latter part of Trump’s presidency. He couldn’t resist revealing that he was “in the know”. He has narcissist written all over him.
JohnM: “I am French, and am confused.
“Can somebody please tell me what is the difference in the USA, between a Mandate and a Law?
“Is a Mandate = a Law? If not, how can a court find somebody ‘guilty’ of a mandate and fine them? How do Mandates fit in with the Constitution? Are Mandates similar to Executive Orders?”
Essentially, Executive Order are “Mandates”, but, without Congressional Authorization, they are toothless and have no legal status per the Constitution, as I understand it. So, Biden, or more to the point, his handlers, are bluffing. If it doesn’t fly, well, it’s just Biden’s senile dementia. They are just hoping people are stupid enough to fall for it.
Trial lawyers haven’t got a slice of the pie yet. We’ll see.
More specifically, I understand an Executive Order as a declaration by the President (or a state governor) which has the force of law, generally based on a delegated statutory authority. The specific legal basis is generally referenced in the order.
Mandates are requirements under law or by court order. But without a legal basis they are hot air. What’s the French for “hot air”?
There is NO difference between a mandate and a law because the lazy, crappy idiots in this country don’t give a damn.