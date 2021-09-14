Vexxine Side Effects; Vexxine Mandates; Political Panics; More! — Coronavirus Update XCIII

This is a long post, dear reader. There is much that is happening at once, and no avoiding discussing each thing. Please scan at least each section.

"Briggs, you fool. The vex doesn't work against the variants, which the unvexxed are spreading." The vex doesn't work against the variants? So why get it? "What I meant was of course it works. Get it" So the unvexxed are no danger to you, yes? "They are! They spread variants" https://t.co/jiGCGonJHe — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) September 13, 2021

Update! A Twitter user reminded me to remind you that the claimed vexxine reduction in infections (in post-clinical trials studies), which is 7.8%, is reduction in infections, shown in the calculations below. Given, say, only 1% who are infected die (and this too high so conservative), then the reduction in deaths is 0.01 * 0.078 = 0.00078, or 0.078%. That’s the only real important rate reduction. Celebrate the vexxine!

Update 2 See also this thread on relative versus absolute differences.

PANICS ARE POLITICAL

I cannot stress strongly enough that the admission below by a WHO official should be slammed home everywhere. Like this, for instance:

“Mr Official (or Ms Expert), I see you are mandating masks in kids. Yet the WHO says covid will be with us forever like the flu. Why are you continuing the panic when they say end it?”

Headline: COVID-19 won’t be eradicated: WHO

Global health experts expect COVID-19 to circulate and mutate similarly to the flu. Despite innovations in vaccine development and research, the COVID-19 virus is not going away and is likely going to circulate through society similarly to influenza, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press conference on Tuesday. CNBC reports that experts including Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, told reporters in a press briefing that COVID-19 will continue to evolve and will not be eradicated anytime soon. “I think this virus is here to stay with us and it will evolve like influenza pandemic viruses, it will evolve to become one of the other viruses that affects us,” he said. .. Ryan doubled down on his stance, saying COVID-19 will not simply disappear with increased vaccinations and preventative efforts. “People have said we’re going to eliminate or eradicate the virus,” Ryan said. “No we’re not, very, very unlikely.”

Push this everywhere. And remind them of this:

NEW – Australian public health chief: "We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order."pic.twitter.com/ksRxh1vShF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 9, 2021

WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN!? THEY’RE FINE

You’ve heard it from me a thousand and one times. Now hear it from a semi-woke outfit.

Headline: The Flimsy Evidence Behind the CDC’s Push to Vaccinate Children.

A tremendous number of government and private policies affecting kids are based on one number: 335. That is how many children under 18 have died with a Covid diagnosis code in their record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet the CDC, which has 21,000 employees, hasn’t researched each death to find out whether Covid caused it or if it involved a pre-existing medical condition. Without these data, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices decided in May that the benefits of two-dose vaccination outweigh the risks for all kids 12 to 15. I’ve written hundreds of peer-reviewed medical studies, and I can think of no journal editor who would accept the claim that 335 deaths resulted from a virus without data to indicate if the virus was incidental or causal, and without an analysis of relevant risk factors such as obesity. My research team at Johns Hopkins worked with the nonprofit FAIR Health to analyze approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020. Our report found a mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.

Zero is a number less than one, dear reader.

Zero is the number they are relying on to mandate masks, jabs, and other insanities. In the name of The Science.

Kids are at no real risk of covid. Never fail to remind them of this. They won’t listen. But they will know that you know the truth, and they that therefore they are evil.

There is some good news on this front. Like this headline: “Mask mandate leads to student walkouts at Gaylord High School in first week“.

This is how you win. If enough parents had the guts, and didn’t have the abject irrational fear, the local Experts would have to relent.

READER WRITES

I anonymized this with permission.

Neither my GF or I have the vaccines [They are in their 40s]. Generally healthy. We decided to get the antibodies test after reading about the George Mason professor who had CV and was being forced to get the vaccine & he prevailed with science. My GF got an AB test (blood type) and she shows that she had previous infection of CV because she has the spike protein and AB of 6.0 > 0.7 (their arbitrary number cut off for having resistance). She had it last Nov but we didn’t even know until it was too late to get tested after our neighbors informed us 10 days after exposure that they tested positive. So she technically falls into the unvaccinated but with resistance due to previous infection (mind you Iceland and other countries consider this as good as vaccinated). Anyway in that time period she lost her taste/headache/chills, etc for a day or two but nothing major. Here’s the thing. I was around her the whole time, in bed, intimate, in a car for 3 hours (we thought she had a sinus infection) etc. during those days and even after. I never got CV during that time. So I also got a AB test after she got hers. My test came back with interesting results. I was negative for the Spike (meaning no previous infection). BUT I did come back with some Antibodies… The AB # was 0.4 Now that is below what they consider ‘resistant’ to CV which is above 0.7 but they admit they have no idea what imbues resistance. So now I’m in what some call a grey area. I don’t fall within the previous infection category which some say needs to be considered just as good as vaccinated. But I do have some AB. For reference both my [elderly] parents both got the Pfizer in late Feb. They got their tests both have the Spike and one had 111 gt; 0.7 AB and the other had 228 > 0.7 so they have a ton of AB. My GF 6 seems small compared to that and my 0.4 paltry but like many have said, if your body doesn’t need the AB they wind them down and keep a small # to guard you and then ramp up if need. I guess what I’m asking is have you run across anyone like myself (obviously exposed, never got it, have some AB) and also makes me wonder about getting any vaccine at all if my body seems to have already sorta been exposed (only one I would ever consider would be that Novavax you talked about). Thx!

IVERMECTIN

It seems to have some benefit, though it is not a cureall. Here’s the abstract from the paper “Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines” by Andrew et al in the American Journal of Therapeutics”.

Incidentally, before that, whenever you hear an official, Expert, or journalist say ivermectin is only meant for horses, say “Why are you lying? No. Really. Why are you lying? What do you hope to gain by lying? How does it benefit you?”

Meta-analysis of 15 trials found that ivermectin reduced risk of death compared with no ivermectin (average risk ratio 0.38, 95% confidence interval 0.19–0.73; n = 2438; I2 = 49%; moderate-certainty evidence). This result was confirmed in a trial sequential analysis using the same DerSimonian–Laird method that underpinned the unadjusted analysis. This was also robust against a trial sequential analysis using the Biggerstaff–Tweedie method. Low-certainty evidence found that ivermectin prophylaxis reduced COVID-19 infection by an average 86% (95% confidence interval 79%–91%). Secondary outcomes provided less certain evidence. Low-certainty evidence suggested that there may be no benefit with ivermectin for “need for mechanical ventilation,” whereas effect estimates for “improvement” and “deterioration” clearly favored ivermectin use. Severe adverse events were rare among treatment trials and evidence of no difference was assessed as low certainty. Evidence on other secondary outcomes was very low certainty.

VEXXINE SIDE EFFECTS

These are difficult to find, as regular readers know. Politically, it must be difficult for those studying it. Say “We discovered this bad effect” and a band of ignorant shrieking harpies can descend on you, claws unsheathed. They won’t be able to say you’re wrong. But they’ll say the way you said it was.

Anyway, there is some work trickling out. Here’s a July 2021 paper in Infectious Diseases entitled “Vaccine side-effects and SARS-CoV-2 infection after vaccination in users of the COVID Symptom Study app in the UK: a prospective observational study” by Menni and many. This is in “a UK community setting.” Paragraphifications are mine. Emphasis mine.

“BNT162b2” is the BioNTech-Pfizer jab, “ChAdOx1” is AstraZeneca. Which is easier than saying, “Ask your doctor if ChAdOx1 is right for you.”

Between Dec 8, and March 10, 2021, 627?383 individuals reported being vaccinated with 655?590 doses: 282?103 received one dose of BNT162b2, of whom 28?207 received a second dose, and 345?280 received one dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. Systemic side-effects were reported by 13.5% (38?155 of 282?103) of individuals after the first dose of BNT162b2, by 22.0% (6216 of 28?207) after the second dose of BNT162b2, and by 33.7% (116?473 of 345?280) after the first dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. Local side-effects were reported by 71.9% (150?023 of 208?767) of individuals after the first dose of BNT162b2, by 68.5% (9025 of 13?179) after the second dose of BNT162b2, and by 58.7% (104?282 of 177?655) after the first dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. Systemic side-effects were more common (1.6 times after the first dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and 2.9 times after the first dose of BNT162b2) among individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection than among those without known past infection. Local effects were similarly higher in individuals previously infected than in those without known past infection (1.4 times after the first dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and 1.2 times after the first dose of BNT162b2). 3106 of 103?622 vaccinated individuals and 50?340 of 464?356 unvaccinated controls tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Significant reductions in infection risk were seen starting at 12 days after the first dose, reaching 60% (95% CI 49–68) for ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and 69% (66–72) for BNT162b2 at 21–44 days and 72% (63–79) for BNT162b2 after 45–59 days.

Math: 3106/103,622 = 3% infected in vexxed, and 50,340/464,356 = 10.8% infected unvexxed. Assuming all’s fair and proper, and no caveats apply, this is a 10.8 – 3 = 7.8% reduction in real risk in infections.

Update! A Twitter user reminded me to remind you this is a reduction in infections. Given, say, only 1% who are infected die (and this too high so conservative), then the reduction in deaths is 0.01 * 0.078 = 0.00078, or 0.078%. That’s the only real important rate reduction. Celebrate the vexxine!

Recall never use the relative rates unless you have the absolute rates by heart.

There are caveats, though. The rates were adjusted by age groupings (cut by 55 years old), and “sex, health-care worker status (binary variable), obesity [BMI cut at 30], and comorbidities (binary variable, with or without comorbidities).”

Dude, that’s a lot of “adjustments.” Meaning, if you’re healthy, young, and not a medico, the reward of the vexxine is almost certainly less than 7.8% reduction, probably a lot less than that.

We can’t know because they didn’t put the raw numbers in for infections. They did for side effects, though, which was kind. The summary above shows, yes, side effects are not uncommon. Go to the paper to see the details (how many arthralgia, how many welts, etc.).

They don’t list any seriously serious effects, like myocarditis.

For that, you can read an outline over at Berenson’s place. Or, better, read “Is it possible to avoid heart damage from the COVID vaccine? Or do all COVID-vaccinated people have some myocarditis?” by Coleen Huber.

Is the human recipient of a spike protein-generating mRNA vaccine reasonably expected to continue to generate spike proteins for an indefinite amount of time? Or even permanently? We need to know this, because the spike protein has been shown to have deleterious effects, and because myocarditis, which seems to be one of those effects, is now being observed in some vaccinated individuals, the mechanisms of which are discussed in this paper. There is observed precedent for mRNA medical treatments to have lasting effect on DNA, [44] which impacts future as well as present generations. Questions involving such serious potential consequences for human health must be answered, and standards of safety and informed consent must be met, before an ambitious and experimental procedure on the massive scale we are witnessing is deployed on populations. As a result, vaccines of this type must be avoided until these questions are thoroughly resolved, in order to prevent further harm to human health.

Amen, sister.

VEXXINE MANDATES

Or you can look at this:

?Teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalised from Covid-19, a major study has found https://t.co/vFEiNfsiNb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 9, 2021

That means the harms from the vexxine outweigh the benefits in teenage boys. Teenage boys, at the least, should not take the vexxine. If they are made to take it, those ordering it are openly doing evil.

They know this, too. So why do they do this known evil? Let’s think on this.

Here’s another thing real Experts know: that natural immunity is superior to the vexxine. Yet they don’t allow NI to evade vex mandates.

They lie about this, mostly by remaining silent, because they want to encourage vex rates. If they allowed NI, they fear many would claim it.

That would, of course, depress vex rates. Some in the masses would lie themselves about having NI, of course. But not many.

Testing for NI is too messy in conjunction with vex mandate. Too much work, too many opportunities for failure, i.e. low vex rates.

So they tell noble lie.

They figure that the vex side effects are low enough, but still there and real, that it’s just easier to make all get the vex. Even for people where it’s not needed.

So much easier to keep track of vex status than NI!

And they wonder why we don’t trust them.

VEXXINE FAILURES

They’re starting, in various places, to admit the vexxine will not eliminate coronadoom. Even in Canada (thanks to Aaron Glover for the tip):

Bogoch agreed that any booster shot programs should target both the elderly and immunocompromised but not the general public in Canada just yet — despite countries such as the U.S. and Israel already offering third doses to younger residents as well. “It doesn’t make any sense. You see virtually no serious, severe cases in those younger cohorts,” Bogoch said. “And why would you? What would be the benefit of giving a vaccine there?” These vaccines aren’t meant to stop the coronavirus from entering and replicating in your body, he explained, though that’s obviously a best-case scenario. Instead, Bogoch said, COVID-19 vaccines are ultimately meant to prevent serious infection, hospitalization and death — “and they’re still doing that.” Not perfectly — and not for everyone.

Or this:

The latest vaccine surveillance report from PHE includes a breakdown by age and vaccination status for the first time. The results are fascinating. https://t.co/UmdDKVzHzA — Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 10, 2021

CULT OF THE MASK

Wowee! A man walking down the street without a mask! Call for reinforcements.

Australia turns up the hysteria.

pic.twitter.com/Zr7xBxsa09 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 10, 2021

Astonishing. Australians have driven themselves mad. It will not surprise us if the police begin shooting down the maskless like rabid dogs.

Maybe this is the fault of watching too many zombie movies. A maskless stands in for the zombie. If he touches you, you become maskless yourself. And immediately become infected.

The good news in that view is that zombies usually win in these movies.

EXPERT WATCH

Let’s check in on Experts.

According to our "Experts", covid is the deadlier than the black plague. Also our "Experts," use glory holes during covid for "safer sex."https://t.co/MUWeg3asiB — The Invisible Hand (@TheInvisibleHnd) September 8, 2021

NUMBERS

Since we’re running long, only one plot this week. And, really, all we need. The daily “cases” (source)—a mixture of testing number (huge!), test sensitivity (who knows), disease prevalence (waning), and disease severity (ditto):

It’s going down. As we predicted for several weeks, and as we see. The rulers will certainly take credit for this, even though it happened before their latest “solutions”.

The bad news, besides political, is that this will not bottom out, since we’re about the enter our cold season in the north, when we engage in voluntary “lockdowns”, i.e. head inside to spread disease.

This will dip, like last summer, but rise again in about a month to six weeks. Regardless how many get their vexxine. My guess is that the winter’s peak is sizable, but not as big as last winter’s.

You heard it here first.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



