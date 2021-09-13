Covid Hospital Policies Endanger Lives — Guest Post by Sandy Szwarc

With everything Covid-Covid-Covid, medical professionals and the healthcare system have been ignoring good medicine and medical practices. Hospital policies enacted in response to Covid-19 scares have resulted in inexcusable surges of deadly and preventable hospital-caused infections.
Every patient entering the hospital to receive medical care for anything at all, and anyone entering a clinic with respiratory symptoms, was forced to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test – something that’s never been done in past viral outbreaks. These PCR tests are still not FDA-approved and are being used under “Emergency Use Authorization” issued more than a year and a half ago, and don’t differentiate Covid-19 from seasonal influenza infections. Virtually every respiratory infection, including pneumonia, tests positive for a viral component, hence more Covid-19 cases.
Yet Covid-19 has been treated differently than past respiratory influenza and cold viruses.
Doctors failed to prescribe appropriate antibiotics for the bacterial secondary infections that are what kill patients with pneumonia. They failed to prescribe antibiotics for outpatients patients and often ignored or failed to examine patients for symptoms that would normally be treated with antibiotics or prescribed prophylactic antibiotics. Fear of spreading Covid-19 was used as an excuse even among critically ill patients, for example, to not perform bronchoscopic cultures to identify pathogens and not perform other diagnostic procedures to look for other causes for respiratory symptoms (such pulmonary embolism or congestive heart failure) that would normally have been done.
A study just published on August 25, 2021 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine addressed some of these concerns. Doctors at the University of Pittsburgh performed bronchoscopy tests on all ventilated Covid-19 patients in the ICU and found that shortly after admission, 21% of all patients put on a ventilator had community-acquired bacterial superinfections that were responsive to antibiotics, including Streptococcus and methicillin-sensitive Staph aureus. Bacterial superinfections increased to 44% of patients 48 hours or more later.
This study was done before current immunosuppressive therapies, leading the doctors to say that secondary infections may be higher now.
Covid-19 fears were used to eliminate the ability of many people, especially minorities, the poor and elderly, to see their doctor or a medical provider. Instead, Medicare pushed and paid for zoom and telehealth provided by any number of healthcare providers, with no audits by Medicare during the “public health emergency” and no evidence that virtual care was better than hands-on medicine.
Covid-19 hospital policies and legislation eliminated the usual licensing and training requirements for medical staff, supposedly necessary to increase staffing needed for the pandemic, resulting in more undertrained and foreign nurses and nonmedical professionals doing direct patient care. State politicians across the country eliminated licensure requirements for health practitioners, waiving licensing exam requirements for students close to graduation and allowing them practice, waiving and lowering clinical hours required in nursing education programs, waiving requirements for doctors’ supervision of nurse practitioners, removing continuing education and other requirements for license renewal, permitting retired nurses with inactive licenses to practice, waiving background check requirements and other requirements for professionals coming in from outside, expanding roles of interns and unlicensed medical aids, and offering easy restricted licenses to use more foreign-trained and retired doctors.
Covid-19 hospital policies prohibited family and visitors, eliminating invaluable assistance in patient care and essential eyes and ears in preventing medical errors and patient neglect.
With Covid-19 hysteria, PPE (masks, gloves, gowns) was over-used and improperly used, leading to well-recognized risks of increasing the spread of infections. (It’s not uncommon for poorly educated or trained personnel to believe, for example, that gloves are protective and to not wash your hands as often, resulting in increased spread of germs, or to wear masks inappropriately and for too long, resulting in increased spread of germs.) Little squirts of alcohol hand sanitizer do not substitute for good handwashing, but are everywhere, while sinks sit idle.
With the focus on Covid-19, conventional infection control and prevention practices were thrown out the window. The results of all of these Covid-19 policies should have been anticipated.
A very disturbing study was just published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology from the National Healthcare Safety Network (CDC) — the largest Hospital-Acquired Infection surveillance system in the country. It found huge increases in hospital-caused infections in patients last year.
- Central line-associated bloodstream infections: 47 percent increase
- Ventilator-associated events: 44.8 percent increase
- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA): 33.8 percent increase
- Catheter-associated urinary tract infections: 18.8 percent increase
Without getting into the minutia, in a single year, these increases wiped out nearly a decade of improvements in reducing hospital-acquired infections.
The researchers found a marked decline in antibiotic prescribing. The huge increase in hospital-acquired MRSA infections, for example, was investigated and found related to central lines and other devices improperly inserted and maintained. More than a quarter of all Covid-19 patients had Staph aureas infections, and more than half were MRSA.
The researchers did not report how many patients died from these largely preventable hospital-acquired infections. But they did conclude: “These data highlight the need to return to conventional infection prevention and control practices…”
As any medical professional knows, hospitals are always busier during the cold and flu season. But despite the Covid-19 marketing hype, hospitals were not appreciably busier last year than in past years. These appalling findings cannot be blamed on a coronavirus itself, but in the irresponsible reactions of medical professionals and hospitals.
There is no excuse for medical professionals to neglect their training and sound science, or their medical ethics, and turn the practice of medicine into theater to advance a political or marketing agenda.
Sandy Szwarc is a registered nurse.
How about the STUDIED ignorance of Ivermectin? This is a crime against humanity, and the people who have deep fixed this, deserve to Princess D, because Romans 1:32: “They know God’s justice requires that those who do these things deserve to die, yet they do them anyway. Worse yet, they encourage others to do them, too.”
Videos and articles like this should be on the nightly news.
https://rumble.com/vlpecw-the-story-of-ivermectin.html
Exposes like this should cause Pfizer et al to be taken over by the state, and all profits distributed to those who died from the Quackcine!
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=83763
Journalists like this should have their thumbs cut off, for peddling such EVIL LIES! Our justice system is dead.
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=83750
Arise, O Lord, and smite thine enemies…. starting with the Anti-pope Bergoglio. ANATHEMA!
All,
I disagree, in a way, with our guest. You can’t tell the flu-covid symptoms apart easily, but you can with testing. Excepting test mistakes, the tests for both are different, and the results unambiguous.
I saw yesterday that we test CATTLE for anthrax with a PCR test so they can be isolated, but the test is NOT considered definative and the anthrax NOT verified until a lab culture shows anthrax. I think we need to consider using veterinarians since they still understand REAL science.
And yes, they test for any entrance to the hospital I was supposed to have a procedure, and if I did not go in the day before, they would test the day of the test and cancel the procedure if the test was positive. I ended up not having the procedure (not due to the testing requirement).
They are giving free “wild guess” flu shots with your Covid SHOT (not vexxine). They have zero idea what to put in them since they declared Covid killed flu.
Covid19 is a POLITICAL DISEASE. Sars Cov2 is MEDICAL ILLNESS.
Remember, the appropriate treatment for Covid is stay home until you turn blue. Then go hospital for further infections to pick up.
The “little squirts of hand sanitizer” date back to at least April 2019 when I was hospitalized for a broken wrist rebuild. The place was filthy. In 2015. I was in 4 times and it was neat and clean. This filth preceded Covid by at least a year. I avoid hospitals at all costs now, knowing what a pit they are.
Money is the reason for medical people to neglect their training—if the hospital makes more money, so does the staff. Medicine is often about money, not patience. That has been true for decades. As has grifter Congressmen who are the sole support of the ONE hospital allowed to exist and expand in the state. Those are more common that you realize.
Ivermectin is for livestock, which is why we give it to Afghan refugees. They are considered livestock. Plus, they can’t come in with measles, but Covid is GREAT AND COME RIGHT IN.
Briggs: No one, as far as I can tell, has ever verified the PCR test and I am sure they don’t intend to. Finding a high rate of false positives would be a death nell to their fear campaign. They don’t even back it with a lab test like they did early in the “pandemic”.
All of this makes perfect sense when you realize the elites want you dead. Notice that NONE of them have died…
Just a personal anecdote from a general hospital in Massachusetts, where my wife gave birth last month.
First, the state department of health kept a mask mandate for all healthcare settings. Signs all over the hospital call it a “universal” mask mandate, meaning you’re not supposed to take it off, even in a private room. Fortunately, most staff that we encountered ignore this, and don’t ask patients and visitors to mask up when they walk in.
Secondly, new moms are not allowed to get up and walk around the maternity floor, which is so important to their recovery, both physically and mentally. If they want ice chips or water, they have to ring the nurse’s station.
Worst of all is the visitors’ policy, which was posted all over the place. To be fair, it’s not as bad as I assume it was a year ago. You can have visitors, oneat a time (grandparents can’t visit together), with a maximum of 4 a day (husbands don’t count). The only exception to the limit is when families need to meet to discuss end of life decisions. The policy that admits of no exceptions, as far as I could see, is that no one under 18 can visit for any reason. I left there with the belief that a dying person with minor children would be barred from bidding them farewell. This is inhuman, but is probably a symbol for the general state of healthcare in the formerly civilized world.
“Covid Hospital Policies Endanger Lives”
How about, “Covid Hospital Policy: Medical Mass Murder for Fun and Profit!”.
Multiple ‘Hospital Whistleblower’ vids make plain how the scam works: every hospital admittance requires bogus PCR test, now you’re a “covid” patient even though you might have come in with broken leg and aren’t sick. The important thing is EVERYONE IS COVID because Uncle Sick pays out big bucks for useless and dangerous treatments and even bigger for “covid” deaths. If you are an actual covid or flu or pneumonia patient you don’t get treated with proven safe, cheap, effective stuff such as HCQ/azithromycin/zinc, ivermectin, vitamin D, etc., since none of those are approved by the medical murderers, but they did approve Remdesivir, a useless, kidney-destroying, Big Pharma patent-poison administered only by IV in hospital abattoirs. And when that fails, or through shear neglect you decline, they ventilate you until dead. “Covid Death” = hospital Ka-Ching!
Saw recent vid; hospital upstate NY will no longer deliver babies because staff quit over death-jab mandate. The vid shows the august members of the hospital board, these medical mandarins, experts who follow the SCIENCE!, 11 adults in a conference room obediently wearing their useless masks. Tells me everything I need to know about modern medicine. If you get sick stay the hell out of the hospital, and stay away from doctors, unless you know for sure yours isn’t one of the pod-people killers.
Not all doctors are crazed, mass-murdering sociopaths, but you have to search for them. One good resource is the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, lots of good info from doctors who aren’t trying to kill you. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is a great resource for covid info, alternative treatments, and podcast interviews she does with interesting guests. She emphasizes Christian spirituality as a necessary component since we are battling not just with a viral disease here but against those evil “principalities and powers” of which we were warned long ago. Jesus Christ has even more power than ivermectin, wiggas, so be not afraid.
enjoy Karry Mullis explain the test he invented and was awarded a Nobel prize for, as long as Youtube has not yet cleaned out everything not approved by “fact-checkers”
https://youtu.be/-ueVTcOSD1k
This past 18 months has laid bare the utter corruption of “public health” agencies and the health care “profession” (an older world, for what is now just the “health care “industry” – a big business and nothing more. Most are captives of radical ideological agendas (witness even medical schools corrupting the study biology to placate “gender” theorists), wholly owned by Gates Foundation and Big Pharma money, and practitioners of what were once called “medical arts” are now mostly just shills for their paymasters.
“Studied ignorance” of Ivermectin is exactly correct. I have a relative who is a doctor, and at a recent gathering he was mocking the idea of anyone ever taking Ivermectin. Not just as a treatment for COVID-19, he talked about it as an unsafe poison that no doctor would ever suggest as a treatment for anything.
Now I’m not a doctor, and I am sure that my relative knows a lot more about medicine than I ever will, since he is a doctor. If, say, he looked at a rash and said it was shingles but I had thought it might just be a reaction to an ointment, I would definitely get myself checked out for shingles. I don’t know enough about medicine to confidently say if Ivermectin is or isn’t an effective prophylactic against COVID-19.
But I can still say that Ivermectin is not a poison and is a reasonable medicine to use in many cases, especially as a treatment against parasites. The creators won a Nobel Prize for medicine and Ivermectin is listed on the WHO’s list of essential medicines! A doctor could not be so dismissive of it unless he actively sought to be ignorant of it.
But we are in a world of extremes only. A right-thinking doctor can’t say “Ivermectin is a highly effective anti-parasitical drug which is safe for use in humans, but its efficacy against COVID-19 is unproven and I would advise against using it until more is known.” He must say instead “Ivermectin is highly dangerous and has no medical benefits, and if you think otherwise you are a crazy Trump supporter.”
The protocols are dictated from the top. My previous experience was that doctors worked for the best interest of patients, but now it seems that they are being pushed to put the wishes of someone else ahead.
See https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=243448 for example. The whole market-ticker site is worth exploring as well. It complements the excellent information here.
Leo,
Thanks. You’re the second person recommending this site in the last week.
“Not just as a treatment for COVID-19, he talked about it as an unsafe poison that no doctor would ever suggest as a treatment for anything”. QED. For any doctor to say it is not a valid treatment for ANYTHING, is another example of medical corruption – docs just spouting official propaganda with no regard for genuine patient care, and no indication of any real intellectual curiosity either.
Even Dr. Robert Malone, who invented mRNA recently said he used Ivermectin after lingering Covid symptoms and had great results! In much of the world it is sold over-the-counter, and an ex-Pfizer executive Mike Yeadon said he considers it safer than Tylenol. The US medical establishment like things like Ivermectin because they are out of patent and cheap, so they don’t ring the cash registers as effectively as pushing dangerous experimental new jabs and drugs.
Briggs:
This just may be THE most important Covid piece that you have done. It crystalizes what anyone who has sought health care during the pandemic instinctively knew already: Basic, proven and essential health measures have been sacrificed on the Covid altar.
It definitively explains why Flu cases have disappeared……..doesn’t it!
From the horses mouth:
https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/s/stromectol/stromectol_pi.pdf
(human dosing given by Merck)