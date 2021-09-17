The Pope, Ecumenical Patriarch & Archbishop of Canterbury Walk Into A Bar

Guy called the Pope says, “I’ll have a Holy Water, with a twist.” Archbishop of Canterbury says “In the spirit of ecumenism, I’ll have the same.”
Ecumenical Patriarch says, “Those bubbles are made from CO2. Are you sure those drinks are sustainable?”
That’s a warm-up joke to lead us into the ones the Tittering Trio put out in their “Joint Message for the Protection of Creation“. Find it on the Vatican’s website—which is optimized for Mosaic browsers.
The Message starts out with a real knee-slapper, “We realised that, in facing this worldwide calamity [of government and elite panic over the coroandoom], no one is safe until everyone is safe”.
It’s funny because since everyone can’t be safe, no one is safe. Ever.
That is hilarious because the old Christian message that being unsafe is an inherent part of the human condition has been transformed into an NGO-like Safety Firstism. And that never stops being funny.
Our frocked frolickers embedded that joke in a Hallmark card quip: “We realised that…what we do today affects what happens tomorrow.”
That isn’t as funny until you imagine they were out buying Pepto-Bismol when they wrote the line. (Think about it.)
Now I’m not saying the Archbishop of Canterbury is Norm Macdonald or anything, but I laughed at (what could only be) his “we call on everyone, whatever their belief or worldview, to endeavour to listen to the cry of the earth”.
Aooooooooo!
Am I right?
Anyway, it’s obvious the guy many call the Pope couldn’t resist tweaking the line, tacking on something about “pledging meaningful sacrifices for the sake of the earth”.
His thing for Pachamama hasn’t cooled yet.
It’s at this point I’m letting you, my audience, in on a secret about the comedy biz: Most comedians don’t write their own jokes.
Yes, some do. George Carlin, for example. Funny guy. Who’s not writing much lately.
All comedians write some of their own jokes, true. But ever since the advent of recording, repeating jokes gets old fast. The demand for novelty is therefore constant. Plus, coming up with new material isn’t easy, not when you have to work on your routine, it’s delivery, your character. So comedians farm out jokes for cash, and when they get them, they put their own spin on them.
It’s the same thing with our Tittering Trio. They wrote the opening, that’s clear. It works. It has laughs.
But they must have sought out a discount comedy writer to provide material for the rest of the Message. Because the rest stinks.
Listen: donations are down ever since priests chased parishioners out of Churches, ordering them to quiver at home until further notice. Money wasn’t around to pay for top writers.
How else you going to explain this groaner?
The current climate crisis speaks volumes about who we are and how we view and treat God’s creation. We stand before a harsh justice:…climate change [is] the inevitable consequences of our actions, since we have greedily consumed more of the earth’s resources than the planet can endure. But we also face a profound injustice: the people bearing the most catastrophic consequences of these abuses are the poorest on the planet…
More resources already consumed than the world can endure? Which means it’s all over. It’s done. More than can be endured means no more can be endured. Get it?
Get it?
Yes, a rework of the classic World Ends: Women & Minorities Hardest Hit.
Dude.
Maybe you can work up a smile on this as you realize the rich are killing themselves too with global warming. Maybe you can think to yourself They won’t be able to afford enough air conditioners! But if you could think of that, you ask yourself Why couldn’t they think of that. When you go to a comedy show you expect the comedian to do the work, not you.
Anyway, that dud’s followed by some one-world government, one-world religion riffs, but they go nowhere. One punchline runs into the next setup without a break. Even a participant in an after-hours Women’s Studies seminar wouldn’t chuckle at this stuff.
Worse, our clerical comedians couldn’t even be bothered to write their own finish. All we have is some prayer to something named “Glasgow” (mildly amusing name): “We pray for our leaders who will gather in Glasgow to decide the future of our planet and its people.”
Maybe “Glasgow” has some sort of magic wand or something, I don’t know. How else can it decide the future of the planet and its people?
I’m asking you. Sincerely. Did you laugh at that?
This post first appeared at the Stream in edited form.
The elite want those resources for them. The vaccine will help to make that possible. I understand because of the makeup of the mandatory jab, that many will die off in three years. The second, third and the ongoing pills coupled with inflation/starvation will continue the pandemics kill.
As I read the “letter” that you linked in your article, I couldn’t help but think these are leaders of people of faith and none of what they focus on has anything to do with faith. It is a true head scratcher. And funny? No, not really. More like pathetic.
I appreciate your humorous take on it, though. Mutual destruction in the end is destruction, right? So… there’s that.
Laughing? Well, maybe at the gallows humor.
I told my wife last week (probably for the tenth+ time), “I am done with the Pope”.
This is not just an off-the-cuff remark for Catholic. The Pope is, well…the POPE. A pretty big deal. Like him or not, God at least allowed him to be there. So what to do? I mean he’s like the Catholic analogy to Joe Biden.
When a pope say something like
“we call on everyone, whatever their belief or worldview, to endeavour to listen to the cry of the earth”
for sure there is someone or somepeople in line to be put in the pillory…
Not quite sure which angle you were going for with Pepto Bismal.. It is on the list of drugs ignored during this year of EUA tap dancing. Bismuth is on the list of things that aren’t quite perfect for curing severely ill people, but do have characteristics which seem to help people avoid the severe part of the equation.
Briggs: “Now I’m not saying the Archbishop of Canterbury is Norm Macdonald or anything, but I laughed at (what could only be) his “we call on everyone, whatever their belief or worldview, to endeavour to listen to the cry of the earth”.
Aooooooooo!
Am I right?”
Close, to me the Cry of the Earth sounded like Disco Inferno mashed up with Shake Your Bootie.
Makes me want to get up and dance for joy!
Hey, they’re just jumping on the green bandwagon to try and slow the terminal decline in Christianity amongst young people. Probably about the only card they can play.
deb,
Seriously, where did you read that ridiculous load of old nonsense?
As always, Swordfish corrects one and all. But seriously, swordy, how is it that Christianity is growing by leaps and bounds in young-Africa??? Terminal decline? Sure, in Europe, and other Euro-centric lands. Typical, as the history of the Church mirrors this pattern. The old patricians lose their nerve and wither on the vine, to be replaced by the converted pagans masses. Try reading for a bit (instead of writing), and maybe something will begin to sink in.
Naaahhhh… if maybe-not-the-pope Francis actually wanted any youth, he wouldn’t be so desperately trying to cancel the Latin Mass and all manner of Traditional Catholicism that is where the youth are flocking to versus the grey hairs that are the novus ordo Vatican-II crowd which is in decline for the same reason that the Amglican schismatics are pretty much a walking corpse – for being liberal practical-atheisy progressives who are only interested in equalism, marx, faggotry, and all manner of progressivism. The Eastern Prthodox, being sticklers for maintaining the old religion have faired better at maintaining their youth precisely because they refuse to change, it’s why Russia doesn’t put up as much with sodomite crap and why they along with China are posed to be the next world powers as the gay regime flees from afghanistan under the mental decline of the fraudulent Biden administration.
Also because you are out-of-the-know and are the type of person who thinks anal sex is the greatest use of human appendages since putting your foot on an accelerator pedal of an automobile, the green bandwagon that our so-called religious “leaders” are hopping on is nothing to do with the youth despite how many flowery gay words they use, and everything to do with globalist sponsorship for another entitely different green revenue. Everyone knows it! So the next time you see Francis the white, picture a walking billboard that says ‘This space for Rent.’
Inference from past precedent from vaccine injuries and mRNA trials on animals. Raw Data straight from your favorite officially approved pharmaceutical companies! Hope you got your 3rd booster! A fourth one is on the way!
Remember when neo-Orthodox pseudo-trad conservacucks like Dreher thought fleeing Western Christianity for Eastern Orthodoxy would protect them from this kind of “Church-as-Neoliberal-NGO” nonsense from their leaders? LOL.
These evil clowns are trying to impress the atheists, not the “youth”. They like buggery too, SFT. You might want to join up.
“‘I understand because of the makeup of the mandatory jab, that many will die off in three years’….Seriously, where did you read that ridiculous load of old nonsense?”
As Johnno indicated, in all previous lab animal testing of mRNA “vaccines,” the animals all died within the human equivalent of about three years. This is why, until Covid was used as an excuse to rush them through, mRNA had never before been approved to even begin human trials.
(This is also why it is disingenuous for a company letter I saw recently explaining to employees why the company is mandating vaxes, to simply say that “mRNA has been studied for over 20 years,” implying that therefore they are safe. What the letter leaves out is that they were never allowed to progress to even limited human trials because decades of research in animals resulted in naught but death.)
Jerry: “The Pope is, well…the POPE. . . . he’s like the Catholic analogy to Joe Biden.”
The Pope is senile? That explains a lot.
Fun facts about the “Christian” joint statement and how many times certain words are used:
Jesus=0;
Christ=0;
Faith=0;
Hope=0;
Good=2 (common good and good will);
Evil=0; and
Repent=2 (only in context of ecological “sins”).
Odd this new religion: we are only “saved” by following NGOs and government “Experts.”
Senile?
Many wish!
He’s the analogy of Biden in that both of their elections seem dubious. That and the openness for adultery, homo lobbies, Chinese money, vexxines, and disbelief in the Holy Eucharist.
Dennis: “Remember when neo-Orthodox pseudo-trad conservacucks like Dreher thought fleeing Western Christianity for Eastern Orthodoxy would protect them from this kind of “Church-as-Neoliberal-NGO” nonsense from their leaders? LOL.
That’s right, they were all jumping on the Orthodox bandwagon because it’s uncorrupted and all-he-man and their Top Papa rocks a white beard, so OT bad. And now it’s like Top Papa has come mincing out in a rainbow tutu while climate twerking. So embarrassing.
They may as well have become Lutherans.
#LauraLoomer ….
Dennis, Johnno: It appears to be an urban legend that the animals died in mRNA testing. Of course I wasn’t there but neither were you.
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid-vaccine-animal/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-did-not-skip-animal-trials-because-of-animal-deaths-idUSL2N2NJ1IK
I believe some risk factors exist, possibly serious risk factors, but I have not yet studied it enough to write my thoughts on it.
They are as irrelevant as Mosaic.
Shecky,
Email me secretly and let me know how much you get for each comment. I promise not to reveal sources.
brad tittle
I think that was a miscue … replace Pepto Bismol with Ex-Lax or Dulcolax
“We realised that…what we do today affects what happens tomorrow.”
That isn’t as funny until you imagine they were out buying EX-LAX when they wrote the line. (Think about it.)
“They may as well have become Lutherans.”
Yes, the whole Based Orthodoxy myth has been shattered (at least at the level of their episcopate and official spokesmen; maybe ordinary Orthodox priests are generally more Based, though, I don’t know). Dreher’s about due for another switcheroo – been with one religion for about a dozen years now, must be getting bored – so maybe back to his Protestant roots this time. Full circle.
As for the Reuters “Fact Check,” regarding mRNA, keep this in mind about Reuters’ “fact checkers’” conflicts of interest with ties to Big Pharma and WEF/Gates, etc. (something mRNA inventor, Dr. Robert Malone, has also pointed out): https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reuters-fact-check-covid-social-media-pfizer-world-economic-forum/
Don’t forget also that Reuters is literally a CIA op. Reuters’ Global Business Director, Dawn Scalici, has been a CIA agent (or was, but are they ever really just “was”?) for over three decades, and has summarized her job duties as “advancing Thomson Reuters’ ability to meet the disparate needs of the U.S. Government.” Yeah…just a reliable, objective news organization working in service of Truth, eh?
Even if ALL animals tested with mRNA didn’t die, a great many did and the lies and disinformation about the risks of mRNA have been substantial, particularly the risks caused by the spike protein the jabs generate (and also starting with the basic lies that allowed them to be rushed and get EUAs in the first place). The long term risks of taking a these rushed mRNA jabs far outweigh the risks form Covid, with its 99.98% survival rate. And then there is simply the mounting evidence that at best they offer only mild protection for a few months – they’ve been wildly oversold, and their efficacy lied about endlessly.