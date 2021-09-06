Australia Returns To Its Roots — Willingly, Gratefully & Shaking With Fear

We would not have had the pandemic if we did not have sufficient technology to allow Experts, elites, and rulers to escape most of the consequences of their bad decisions. People would still have died, of course, but the waves of panic and hersterical overreaction among the masses would not have taken place. The Zoom classes would have been forced to meet in person, and once that was seen, there would have been no justification for lockdowns, which absent Zoom would have punished both the “essential” and “non-essential” alike.
Technology alone, however, was insufficient. Technology, incidentally, includes the implied technology in the trust of Experts. I.e. the belief they could “solve” the crisis “soon.” The greed of rulers for accumulating power needed to be there, too. But that always is. The way they took power by leveraging Experts was somewhat new, historically. But rulers always look down on the masses, so that attitude too was a constant.
The real change was the need by the masses to be comforted. They needed to be afraid, they enjoyed their fear. Yet they also needed to be told they need not fear, that the end was one easy fix away.
Because of the need for fear, this could have only happened, then, as we shifted toward matriarchal government, towards Effeminocracies, which are cultures which accept and welcome non-manly behavior in men, like homosexuality and equality.
California Gov. @GavinNewsom: "Women are smarter in politics, smarter in civics, they're smarter in economics. Women rule." pic.twitter.com/HIrDpBF1JA
— The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2021
No country has fallen farther than Australia. Why them and not another I leave to those better versed in that country’s history, or, rather, herstory. But that it’s Australia that is rocketing into the fires fastest is clear enough. And not just because of the coronadoom.
They are not without resistance. Led, not surprisingly, by men. Our last item below.
Item #1:
The Australian federal government is planning to de-anonymize the internet to introduce a social credit system to combat "online abuse" – police will have access to individuals' social media accounts, which will be linked to people's passports. pic.twitter.com/C2ZsYZjEGH
— LADY AMINA (@Alpha_Mind7) September 2, 2021
Yes, some will find liberty via VPNs, as many do in China, but the masses will voluntarily submit. There is no contradiction here: China is not a matriarchy, though it is somewhat effeminate when it comes to disease, the Chinese being famous hypochondriacs. China grips tightly so that the Party retains power. Australia is going to crack down so women, weak men and Experts don’t have to be insulted.
Item #2:
Australia’s Home Quarantine App Uses Facial Recognition Technology To Make Sure You Haven’t Left Your House
The app, listed as Home Quarantine SA in app stores and unveiled by the South Australian government Aug. 23, uses geo-location and facial recognition software to track those quarantining themselves, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall told ABC News in an August interview. All South Australians ordered to quarantine must download the app.
The app ensures citizens comply with quarantine orders by contacting people at random and asking them to provide proof of their location within 15 minutes. Citizens then share their location with the government or provide “live face check-ins” to confirm they are at their “registered quarantine address,” according to the app’s description.
“We don’t tell them how often or when, on a random basis they have to reply within 15 minutes,” Marshall told ABC News.
This story is everywhere, but I haven’t seen whether the government will buy tracking devices (cellphones) for the masses. I mean the remaining few who do not have one. Already going out in public without one paints you as a lesser kind of being. Here it seems to be illegal not to allow the government to track your movement with one.
Saying this will only be used for the duration of the coronadoom panic is a form of mindless optimism.
Part of the same story:
3/3
Now he's afraid he won't be released on time either. pic.twitter.com/niVN4gSr1G
— Patrick Talibman ??? (@patrickbasedmn) September 5, 2021
Item #3:
Making the (Conservative) Case for Vaccine Passports
Now you would think at this late date no one in the Big Con with any sense of shame would pen a “Conservative Case For” article. It is like Jonah Goldberg posing gape-mouthedpointing at “racism”. Both are living memes.
Still, here it is. In Australia’s Quillette, a sort of feminist progressive online magazine which many take to be “conservative.” Probably because there are some articles that say “Slow down” to the wokest forms of wokeism.
In this, Quillette is no different than National Review or one of many “conservative” think tanks. The tweak is that calling for government to control the masses through pieces of paper the masses have to carry everywhere all the time forever. So that the authors can feel safe from a minor threat. Not be safe. Feel safe.
That, friends, is the definition of effeminacy.
The level of squeamish terror in shallow breasts of these males (and, of course, females) must be incalculable for them not to realize the implications of their Keep-Me-Safe! Passes.
Many more examples can be adduced.
Item #4:
Crazy how the Truckers Strike has turned Australia into Venezuela and there’s a total media blackout on it https://t.co/fNKapy07Sy
— Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) September 5, 2021
Men banded together can work miracles.
Update I forgot this!
AUSTRALIA- 24,000 children will be vaccinated in a stadium next week. No parents will be allowed access.
Er…#COVID19 #CovidVic #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/TMGUOB2xwz
— Elander’s Voice (@Elanders_Voice) August 16, 2021
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
Actually the mask mandate thing was attempted for the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak. But was ditched universally soon after the mayor of San Francisco and some other officials were photographed at a prize fight without their masks. The only thing that changed is that no one seems to care anymore when the current Elite ignore their own edicts.
I wonder what happens if one doesn’t respond withing 15 minutes or whatever. Phone batteries do run down and not everyone is necessarily in a convenient position to use one. Being asleep for instance or working in the barn without the phone.
DAV: Being in the outback seems a reason to take more than 15 minutes. I go many places where there is no cell service. Guess an upgrade will be needed, if my flip phone can handle it.
All:
“That, friends, is the definition of effeminacy.” No, it’s that disgusting, soul-sucking male makeup. I will apply fist to face of any eunuch wearing that damn disgusting crap. I have no fear of them—they are weak, losing, pathetic creatures a 90 year old real woman could knock out with one blow. I hate and despise these vile creatures.
A woman city employer caused 13 houses to be burned without consequence. Only your government can commit murder, theft, arson, treason, weapons gifts, outfitting a terrorist army and any other crime without consequence. It’s really a class system like the days of old–the elite and the useless peasants.
Australia is a penal colony. Always was and always will be.
Men are too weak to band together very long. Had they simply told women where to shove that suffragette crap in the first place, but no, WEAK losers. Stupid enough to fall for the “be nice to women” when the women are shafting you and beating you. What idiots the men can be.
For a while I was sure that the attempt to transform Australia, a nation founded by convicts and assorted rebels, would backfire against its would-be totalitarian masters. Just shows how wrong you can be.
It’s my understanding that after they’d shipped a couple thousand prisoners across the sea to Australia, way back when, they realized it wasn’t cost-effective. Australia was populated thereafter by various immigrants, along with its indigenous population.
Speaking of “Effeminocracies” (I’m stealing that), New Zealand has now adopted a ‘knife-control’ policy, removing knives and scissors from supermarket shelves, after a recent knife attack by a Sri Lankan national injured six people.
No, this isn’t from the Babylon Bee, but from American Thinker:
“Knives and scissors have been removed from supermarket shelves in New Zealand after a recent stabbing attack. Supermarket chain Countdown said on Saturday, a partial “knife control” would be in effect for several weeks to prevent stabbing attacks going forward.
“This decision came after a Sri Lankan national injured six people at a Countdown location in Auckland last Friday. Authorities said the attacker was inspired by the Islamic State to carry out the attack. (snip)
“Several other supermarket chains also removed knives from their shelves over the weekend. It remains unclear when this self-imposed “knife control” would end.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/09/after_knife_attack_new_zealand_adopts_knifecontrol_policy_removes_knives_from_supermarket_shelves.htmlAfter knife attack, New Zealand adopts ‘knife-control’ policy, removes knives from supermarket shelves – American Thinker
They’d better remove all the rope as well, because these countries are clearly trying to hang themselves.
Do not comply and tell them to f off!
My local Oregon newspaper published an article generated by the AP reporting that 84% of recent Covid deaths occurred in the unvaxxinated. The very last sentence read: “The median age of those who died was 81.”
Nuff said.
The Aussies were actively looking for someone, anyone, to submit to.
Chad, make sure to also check that the definition of an ‘unvexxed’ doesn’t include people who only had one shot or doesn’t include those 14 days past their most recent shot. Because that is how some are doing the math!
Also folks, fake news at its finest is trying to bury ivermectin with horse shit like this.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rolling-stone-horse-dewormer-hit-piece-debunked-after-hospital-says-no-ivermectin
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/horse-paste-hooey-how-left-wing-lunatics-spread-yet-another-obvious-lie
https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/09/05/lying-liars-in-the-media-and-medical-community-are-terrified-you-might-use-ivermectin-a-drug-that-is-fda-approved-is-proven-safe-and-effective-and-has-been-dispensed-for-human-use-over-two-billion/
Yes, the conspiracy is real. It is not experts screwing up or expert incompetence or a confusing set of affairs and complications. It is coordinated expert malice. It is willful murder. It is criminal conspiracy. It is a crime against humanity that will surpass every previous historical atrocity in due time. Don’t talk to me anymore aboit Nazism, soon people and schoolchildren of the future will shudder at… THE SCIENCE ™ and COVIDISM.
Keep this up long enough and pretty soon you’ll start believing the very stuff you write for the masses… 8-[
The “crisis of the unvexxed” is also another propagandistic lie. We can all see the stats. But the marketing is going full steam ahead.
Good news is that the protests are growing larger as government hersteria increases.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/i-will-not-submit-140000-french-citizens-protest-against-vaccine-passport
This mark of the vexx ass-port pushing has long been in the cards and has nothing to do with any health issues. Trudope of Canada let the cat out of the bag by declaring that these will soon be used for climate change, racism, social issues and just about amything else. They are obedience collars.
Start calling them what they are –
Obedience collars.
Now being tested for us by the Australian puppy killers.
The puppy-killers are who are locking you up in hotel rooms until you go crazy. They are highly entertained watching you go berserk and are so bored they are hoping you do something so that they can shoot you for sport.
Soon the only option left to us will be the Solzenitzyn solution so that we don’t burn in the camps when we could’ve taken action. Plan with others now!
“in shallow breasts of these males (and, of course, females)”
Ahem. Australian females with shallow breasts? That’s not what I recall.
Australia has been an economic vassal state of China for at least 10 years. They are just doing what they are being told by their paymaster.
On the phone picture update thing, were I required, I would make it a point to force them to send the police to my every single time.