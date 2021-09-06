Australia Returns To Its Roots — Willingly, Gratefully & Shaking With Fear

We would not have had the pandemic if we did not have sufficient technology to allow Experts, elites, and rulers to escape most of the consequences of their bad decisions. People would still have died, of course, but the waves of panic and hersterical overreaction among the masses would not have taken place. The Zoom classes would have been forced to meet in person, and once that was seen, there would have been no justification for lockdowns, which absent Zoom would have punished both the “essential” and “non-essential” alike.

Technology alone, however, was insufficient. Technology, incidentally, includes the implied technology in the trust of Experts. I.e. the belief they could “solve” the crisis “soon.” The greed of rulers for accumulating power needed to be there, too. But that always is. The way they took power by leveraging Experts was somewhat new, historically. But rulers always look down on the masses, so that attitude too was a constant.

The real change was the need by the masses to be comforted. They needed to be afraid, they enjoyed their fear. Yet they also needed to be told they need not fear, that the end was one easy fix away.

Because of the need for fear, this could have only happened, then, as we shifted toward matriarchal government, towards Effeminocracies, which are cultures which accept and welcome non-manly behavior in men, like homosexuality and equality.

California Gov. @GavinNewsom: "Women are smarter in politics, smarter in civics, they're smarter in economics. Women rule." pic.twitter.com/HIrDpBF1JA — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2021

No country has fallen farther than Australia. Why them and not another I leave to those better versed in that country’s history, or, rather, herstory. But that it’s Australia that is rocketing into the fires fastest is clear enough. And not just because of the coronadoom.

They are not without resistance. Led, not surprisingly, by men. Our last item below.

Item #1:

The Australian federal government is planning to de-anonymize the internet to introduce a social credit system to combat "online abuse" – police will have access to individuals' social media accounts, which will be linked to people's passports. pic.twitter.com/C2ZsYZjEGH — LADY AMINA (@Alpha_Mind7) September 2, 2021

Yes, some will find liberty via VPNs, as many do in China, but the masses will voluntarily submit. There is no contradiction here: China is not a matriarchy, though it is somewhat effeminate when it comes to disease, the Chinese being famous hypochondriacs. China grips tightly so that the Party retains power. Australia is going to crack down so women, weak men and Experts don’t have to be insulted.

Item #2:

Australia’s Home Quarantine App Uses Facial Recognition Technology To Make Sure You Haven’t Left Your House

The app, listed as Home Quarantine SA in app stores and unveiled by the South Australian government Aug. 23, uses geo-location and facial recognition software to track those quarantining themselves, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall told ABC News in an August interview. All South Australians ordered to quarantine must download the app. The app ensures citizens comply with quarantine orders by contacting people at random and asking them to provide proof of their location within 15 minutes. Citizens then share their location with the government or provide “live face check-ins” to confirm they are at their “registered quarantine address,” according to the app’s description. “We don’t tell them how often or when, on a random basis they have to reply within 15 minutes,” Marshall told ABC News.

This story is everywhere, but I haven’t seen whether the government will buy tracking devices (cellphones) for the masses. I mean the remaining few who do not have one. Already going out in public without one paints you as a lesser kind of being. Here it seems to be illegal not to allow the government to track your movement with one.

Saying this will only be used for the duration of the coronadoom panic is a form of mindless optimism.

Part of the same story:

3/3 Now he's afraid he won't be released on time either. pic.twitter.com/niVN4gSr1G — Patrick Talibman ??? (@patrickbasedmn) September 5, 2021

Item #3:

Making the (Conservative) Case for Vaccine Passports

Now you would think at this late date no one in the Big Con with any sense of shame would pen a “Conservative Case For” article. It is like Jonah Goldberg posing gape-mouthedpointing at “racism”. Both are living memes.

Still, here it is. In Australia’s Quillette, a sort of feminist progressive online magazine which many take to be “conservative.” Probably because there are some articles that say “Slow down” to the wokest forms of wokeism.

In this, Quillette is no different than National Review or one of many “conservative” think tanks. The tweak is that calling for government to control the masses through pieces of paper the masses have to carry everywhere all the time forever. So that the authors can feel safe from a minor threat. Not be safe. Feel safe.

That, friends, is the definition of effeminacy.

The level of squeamish terror in shallow breasts of these males (and, of course, females) must be incalculable for them not to realize the implications of their Keep-Me-Safe! Passes.

Many more examples can be adduced.

Item #4:

Crazy how the Truckers Strike has turned Australia into Venezuela and there’s a total media blackout on it https://t.co/fNKapy07Sy — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) September 5, 2021

Men banded together can work miracles.

Update I forgot this!

AUSTRALIA- 24,000 children will be vaccinated in a stadium next week. No parents will be allowed access. Er…#COVID19 #CovidVic #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/TMGUOB2xwz — Elander’s Voice (@Elanders_Voice) August 16, 2021

