Case Study In Hersterical Effeminacy: Bad Times Are Coming

All have heard the ancient litany: hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times. The wise know the cycle is unbreakable.
It can be argued which point in the endless circle is best. The strong men who labor to make the good times earn the right to call themselves men. But the men at the start of good times have the leisure necessary to become scholars and to advance culture.
However that debate is resolved, the nadir is clear. It is not the hard times, which may be endured, struggled against and overcome. Those amidst the chaos know the cliche’s truth, and can take cheer from it: there is nowhere to go but up.
Therefore the worst era is the Time of Weak Men. The time when it obvious what was lost, to see how easily it could have been saved, to witness the falling off and despair. To see men embrace weakness. To be among those who surrender piece-by-piece for crumbs of comfort. To know that, every day, worse is coming.
Weakness builds upon itself: the stricken encourage others to join them in their submission. The weak hate the strong because the weak are reminded they could be strong if only they had the will.
Our example of a weak man encouraging others in his hersterical effeminacy is drawn, as much else is, from the coronadoom.
A blubbery bugman—the state of his physique is part of the argument—states his delight in the idea of vaccine mandates. They make him feel safe:
[Vaccine mandates] should be imitated at state and local levels too. And corporate America should follow suit. And we need vaccine passports and vaccination permits before entering public places like restaurants, theaters, and sporting events. Make the selfish and stupid bear the burden of their selfish stupidity, not the rest of us.
This terrified man has no understanding of the relative risks of disease, nor of the possibility of vaccine side effects, nor even of the need for vaccines in differing populations. He needs to feel safe, he must have all be as weak as he is.
My patience being all used up by the intensely selfish and dumb, I replied ungently [to a correspondent worried about increasing tyranny]:
Stop talking like an absolute ass. The unvaxxed have no right whatsoever to threaten the rest of us because they are selfish. You don’t wanna vax, we don’t have to hire you. Own your selfish, stupid choices.
How is it the unvaxxed “threaten” this dear poor sweet creature? He himself is vaxxed, and we can infer he believes the vaccine will protect him—from the disease. But not from those who have incorrect beliefs.
This weak man, in his abject fear, has lost his ability to reason. And Reason, you may be sure, is matter of supreme importance to him. This is why it would do no good, no good at all, to tell him that if the vaccine protects him from the worst the bug can do, the origin of the bug doesn’t matter (from a vaxxed or unvaxxed person). And that if he did become infected, he’d not only have the protection created from the vaccine, but also that from defeating the bug itself. Though his fat and sloth would work against him.
He can’t see that, though. Any thought of suffering, even of the remotest vaguest kind, turns him into the same kind of goo that fills his donuts.
Yet isn’t this a paradox? Becoming a blubbery mess brings tremendous risk of disease and death. He might even know this, but will do nothing, and will instead continue to feed his maw—and his malice. For, you see, he only seeks the reform of others, not himself. This is the sine qua non of the bugman.
And what’s this about his patience nearing an end? What happens when it is exhausted?
This is when he will advocate punishing those who disagree with him, recommending, perhaps eventually, even violence be used against those who create fear in him.
He already supports not hiring, and presumably firing (as Duke is doing), those who frighten him. He now says he would stop his enemies from going out in public. It can’t be long before he suggests open violence.
Now this weak man isn’t, perhaps, guilty himself of spreading his fear to this next fellow, but somebody did. This is the editor of a student newspaper at a “major” state university. He opens his op-ed:
Even after receiving my vaccine, I still feel anxious.
Whether it’s walking through a store without my mask or making small talk with a stranger I’m thinking about an invisible virus flying through the air.
More than a year of stay-at-home orders and the feeling of normal life just isn’t coming back.
That anxiety is greater than ever, now that I’m back in Mount Pleasant for my last year at Central Michigan University. Despite my hope for a speedy recovery, the world, this country, and our campus are far from safe.
The pathos is dripping from the page. Kids his age scarcely suffer, even when the get the disease unvaccinated. Yet here he is telling them world what a sissy he is, and how he embraces his effeminacy.
We know that, every day, worse is coming.
BONUS! Two American professors:
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
Nuke the universities and the news people. Then tell the crybabies they are ever so much safer. They are totally clueless and will go for anything you tell them makes them safer. So do things that actually do help and they will go right along, the drooling idiots they are. It is good to be a Delta, especially for those who are not. Rule the world. Deltas are there for a reason and that’s totally approved slavery and abuse of said group.
Oh, and fire all the “we are pregnant” males out there. I mean, really, these men should stay home flat broke and starving to protect their pregnant concubines. What kind of a man won’t starve to death to save the wife until she and the baby starve to death. Actually, the Ice Cream President and his sidekick, the Ice Cream Speaker, will force everyone else to pay. And everyone else is stupid enough to go along with that……
Great overview of what’s happening now by Archbishop Vigano:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vigano-considerations-on-the-great-reset-and-the-new-world-order/
Let’s say that hypothetically everyone did get vaccinated and everyone wore a mask at all times. These people would still be terrified. Probably they’d start complaining about the people who walked 5 (or even 4!) feet from them.
The problem is in their characters; they cannot rationally assess risk and they are too weak to deal with uncertainty. They have an external locus of control and assume that if the world changed enough, they would feel safe. But in fact their characters as such that they will find a way to feel imperiled no matter what the external situation is. They were likely always like this, but only have started talking about it now because it has become socially acceptable to do so.
Matt…your best post ever!
Students should come to class with an x-ray of their lungs printed on a T-shirt demonstrating to these finky proffs that everything is fine.
Speaking of herstericalism, here is the front page of a recent Toronto newspaper.
Yes, it’s real. Yes, it is one if Canada’s largest long-running newspapers.
https://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2021/08/toronto-star-do-i-not-bleed.html
Just to niggle, I’ve heard that cycle point and you knew what? I really don’t think it’s true.
Many parts of the world, Africa for instance, have had hard times forever, because their strong men don’t improve shit. And they are tough guys, they really are. Times have been hard in the American ghetto and strong men have been created and they haven’t improved anything either.
The Victorian era produced some extremely good times historically, and it had its share of strong men. It also created strong men during these times on purpose. But more importantly it valued wise men and just men (the level of honest administration in the Victorian era, while not perfect would boggle modern man). It also most importantly produced a lot of wise men of faith, using the European empires to bring the gospel everywhere and destroy slavery.
Elevating fortitude above prudence is how you get conservative commentators mocking the Taliban for not knowing how to deadlift. Just astoundingly confused values.
Just a small point but I hear the cycle all the time and it puts the focus on the wrong thing and that bugs me. Love your work and enjoyed this article just a nitpick.
I don’t understand why these scaredy cats can’t do everyone a favor and just off themselves so the rest of us can get on with the business of living.
Perhaps it is because it is they who are the truly selfish and greedy.
Perhaps the goal of this whole covid op is not just vexxines and marks, but a test to check the profress of the technocrats plans to create a fearful docile population first and foremost.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-incantational-bewitchment-of-propaganda-once-upon-a-time-people-sat-together-and-talked/5754669
“… nor the effeminate … shall inherit the kingdom of God”
Now that I have lived through The Great Hysteria, I can understand why. There is no man who more effectively hates his neighbor and his family than the effeminate coward.
Another effeminate man child in the comments shrieked hysterically that “children under 12 are at risk”. As if children under 12 were not at risk of getting sick or dying in 2019. As it turns out, they are far less at risk from the coronavirus than they are from dying in car accidents or the flu, but today’s effeminate coward is a monomaniac. It isn’t general risk that matters; it’s that a child has a risk greater than zero from what scares the coward.
The upshot is that men like this will trade the inheritance of their children for symbols of their dark god, “safety”. And they’ll do it “for the children”.
The right response is mockery. They should live in utter shame for their effeminacy, in the hope that some might repent and the others made impotent.
“Any thought of suffering, even of the remotest vaguest kind, turns him into the same kind of goo that fills his donuts.”
Normally I’m not a big fan of ad hominems, but this one is pure genius and completely justified; for me a “covfefe through the nose” moment.
Appropriate that the new “Moo (Mu) variant” is now threatening vexxed cattle herd immunity. As the Babylon Bee reported. they will soon be selling 5 gallon buckets of Pfizer from warehouse pallets at Costco.
Hoyos, what you say is true. The “strong men” quote is not universally true. It makes sense in the case of survivors, but survivors and the strong are a minority. And even before they turn out, hard times usually leads to an increase of even worse immoral and effeminate men before the “strong” eventually show up.
Here’s something worth reading, though in the context of militarism:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/02/hard-times-dont-make-strong-soldiers-warrior-myth/
So it comes down to what one’s definition of “strong” versus “weak”; and “good” versus “bad” times comes to.
Immorality creates bad times. Morality creates good times.
But immoral times leads to increasing immorality. And moral times likewise can increase moral men.
We know things never stay that way in either case, so when does the turning come?
I’d say it comes to the act of remembrance and forgetfulness over the passage if time. Where good times and morality that produced them is taken for granted. And bad time produce reconsideration of morality. Because morality is natural law.
Moral times create moral generations.
Moral generations create good times.
Good times create forgetful generations.
Forgetful generations create immoral times.
Immoral times create immoral generations.
Immoral generations create bad times.
Bad times create demonic generations.
Demonic generations create critical times.
Critical times create survivors.
Survivors create desperate times.
Desperate times create repentant generations.
Repentant generations create moral times.
Of course somewhere in there lies the providence of God, without Whom mankind can never recover. So maybe repentant people create graceful times, leading to grace-filled generations, leading to moral times.
Antemodernist,
There is probably also the result of a diabolical disorientation, where things are so topsey turvey that good is evil and evil is good, black is white, up is down, that the morons are convinced they are the strong being sensible and good.
But who is teaching them this? The effing television and media, who are the employees of criminal conspirators. The line between information and infomercials has disappeared. They can’t tell anymore because once you let go of the reigns over your passions so you can indulge in whatever you like, the feelings overide the rational.
That is how and why one particular trumpeteer fellow who hangs out around here eventually had to argue in his defence of homo-pleasure that anal sex is much safer and therefore moral because man-woman sex results in pregnancy and the woman might die of complications in childbirth.
That a sodomite might equally die of complications due to anal prolapse and the consequences of screwing around with his organs in unnatural ways did not occur to him. But you see, he was so committed to his liberal cause and absolutely HAD to win an internet argument to assauge his emotional fear about being wrong that he had to succumb to irrationality and framing perfectly natural things as immoral and evil because a minority might experience a tragedy by chance, and ignore the 100% committing willful self-harm on each other!
So too for the vexxines, where the problems are acceptable, and that masks work because we’re committed. It’s akin to a gambling problem, where the only solution is to invest more into the game in order to win all of your losses back.
Johnno, excellent write up thanks. I often think our reaction against effeminacy has pushed us into the opposite error, into a narrow, almost ghetto, version of masculinity. I love working out myself, have done grappling, etc., but I know it’s not a replacement for well, anything.
Audie Murphy wouldn’t know what a bench press was, and was very small in stature. CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien, Great War infantrymen, would probably be considered effeminate by meatheads with all their bookishness. Evelyn Waugh, same boat, was a commando in the Second World War.
This is part of why we need a connection with the past, it shows how some ideas are just not accurate. Don’t get me wrong, I think the intuition that we are not the equal of men in other periods is accurate, just the response can be very surface.
In “I Claudius” Robert Graves has his anti-hero speak virtually the same piece regarding the collapse of the republic, the rise of effeminacy, money madness, women of the governing classes who no longer feel the need or desire to have children because they interrupt their fun and ruin their figure, loss of any civic ideal, and a rise of decadence. It’s a fabulous and rather funny book. Be warned though it champions Israel and, like Gibbons, is rather tough on Christians, though the author admits much of the Roman knowledge of the burgeoning religion was incorrect. Based on the writing of Tacitus, Josephus, Suetonious, and Cassius Dio it’s worth a read.
Johnno-
A guy named Ted who lived in the woods wrote down quite a few prescient thoughts about technological atomization of mankind.
Plantagenet-
It is almost as if those ancient observers and writers were far more canny and sophisticated than the typical modern is willing to admit…
Among homo sapiens— unlike most of nature— ’tis not always the brute that dominates the pack.
I submit that, quite often, it is the proficient Machiavellian.
This is a showcase for the collectivist(i.e. fascist/socialist/communist) character: take no responsibility and project everything you don’t like onto others. And what you are going to end up with is “strong leaders” like Kim or Adolf or Pol Pot.
“History is filled with the sound of silken slippers going downstairs and wooden shoes coming up.” Voltaire.
I enjoy the BAP vibe in this post.
Actually surprised that the irrationally panic-stricken professors didn’t get more compliance with their pathetic pleas. If I was a student and thought the man truly feared for his family, I would have worn the mask out of pity. Is that wrong? WWJD?
Johnno: “That is how and why one particular trumpeteer fellow who hangs out around here…”
You mean the Trombone, Swordfish. People always get him and Tunafish Trumpet confused. I know all these cats. We used to have a band, “Deepsea Dipsticks”, with Blackfish Bassoon, Cuttlefish Zither, Moustache Triggerfish Glockenspiel, some other schmooks, too. It was the nineties. Good times.
Now Pfizer is running around claiming to have a twice daily Beer Flu pill that must be taken *with* the jabs:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-doses-first-patient-phase-23-trial-covid-therapeutic
Vox Day is right – MPAI.
“WWJD?”
Jesus would’ve touched him, removed his mask and said, “Go, sin no more.” The professor would imagine himself miraculously cured and immune, but Jesus actually didn’t even do anything. Or if He did, He healed his brain.
Soft weak queefy societies won’t even leave a stripmall or EBT card behind for the archaeologists to discover under the pretty pink egalitarian Ozymandias sign.
This one is a transgender pyrofex and so far we have found no male or female specimens.