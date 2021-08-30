Why kids should not be wearing masks, and how to calm those who think they should

This is a copy of a letter I wrote to a school board on the subject of masking children. You may find it of use in your own school district.
After writing this, Mich. Comp. Laws Section 380.1307b came to my attention, which says, among other things, ” the following practices are prohibited for school personnel in the public schools of this state under all circumstances, including emergency situations:…Any restraint that negatively impacts breathing.”
Dear School Board Members,
I am William M Briggs, and I’m writing to encourage you not to require masks for kids at school (or for anybody).
I have a PhD in Statistics from Cornell, and have done medical research for more than two decades. I have just over 100 professional papers. I’m co-author of the book The Price of Panic: How a Tyranny of Experts Turned a Panic into a Catastrophe, and author of Uncertainty (a scholarly work showing how scientists and doctors become over-certain).
Besides all the parental concerns of how masks harm children, there are two main arguments why masks shouldn’t be required for anybody:
1) They don’t work,
2) Even if they did, they aren’t needed for kids.
Let me briefly outline the evidence for both.
THEY DON’T WORK
We have a century’s worth of studies showing masks don’t work. The first studies came out after the Spanish Flu of 1917, during which mask mandates were first used. The conclusion then (as now) was that masks did nothing to stem infections.
Most relevant to Covid is the “Danish study”. It is the March 2021 paper “Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers” in the Annals of Internal Medicine by Bundgaard and others.
Some 6,000 Danes were split into two groups, one without masks and one with masks. Not just masks but the “best” masks, and with training in their use. Such as if you touch it, change it. If it becomes moist, change it. And so on. (None of which kids would do.)
The results were no difference in infection rates in the two groups.
Another major paper was 2020’s “Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings–Personal Protective and Environmental Measures” by Xiao and others in Emerging Infectious Diseases.
This was “meta analysis”, an examination of about twenty other mask efficacy papers. They discovered, again, masks do nothing to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases (even in hospital settings).
There are dozens of others. I’d be happy to provide a list and summary. Including the example of Sweden and other countries who never had any restrictions and did better than those with them.
The natural question is if all these negative studies exist, why do so many experts say masks work? The answer is simple: these experts simply assume masks work (they block breath, right?), and they have not considered, and never cite, the dozens upon dozens of negative studies.
This has been a panic not just among non-medically trained people, but among those who have training and should know better, but who don’t, because they believe they don’t have time to question their assumptions.
MASKS AREN’T NEEDED
As I write to you, fewer than 400 kids from 0 to 17 have died from Covid in the USA since January 2020, a period of 18 months. Each of these children suffered from multiple comorbidities besides Covid; i.e. they were otherwise very sick.
This is a number far less than the number of kids who usually succumb to the flu in the same period. (When no masks were required. Interestingly, flu has disappeared worldwide these last 18 months.)
Not only that, but the trends in deaths in children is down, even in the midst of the Delta and other variants. These variants, as always happens in outbreaks, are less virulent than the original bugs. More people become infected, but the illness is far less severe than with the original variant.
Don’t forget ordinary coronaviruses cause the common cold (they are one of their causes), and the Delta for those about under 50-60 is not that deadly.
I’m sending you a plot of Covid deaths by age, prepared by the CDC. You’ll see (and anybody can see, even nervous parents) this is an old person’s disease. You have to strain to see when any kids died. The rate is so low they just don’t show up. The rate is decidedly not increasing, even as the deaths do bump up a bit for the elderly because of the Delta.
You can do this plot yourselves by going to this site:
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_dailytrendscases
Look to the left sidebar, select “Demographic Trends”, click the top item (shows Race/Ethnicity, Age, and sex), then in the picture under “Deaths” click “Age”.
The total number of kids who died can be found at the CDC, too (scroll to the bottom of this page):
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Death-Counts-by-Sex-Age-and-S/9bhg-hcku
As I write, the total number of 0-17 Covid deaths is 385. To contrast, 887 kids died from pneumonia during the same time. With no panic about that.
WHAT TO DO?
I’d suggest showing these official facts and figures to parents made nervous from the unrelenting storm of negative reporting. I don’t have to tell you how the media’s business is to gain audience, and they have discovered the best way to do it. Fear sells.
You’ll note that you never hear these official statistics in reports about Covid, and in debates about whether kids should be made to wear masks. Why is that?
That question is partly rhetorical. We are in a panic, where reason and rationality subside in favor of doing something, anything, for the mere sake of being seen doing it. Especially “for” the children.
Now I’d be happy to come and present all this material to any of your meetings. I understand a lot of parents are frightened, and I believe the best way to allay their fears is to show them the CDC’s own numbers.
Please feel free to forward this to anybody.
Thanks for your consideration,
William M Briggs
Update All should read the comment from Denis below.
Categories: Statistics
But, but… masking is “doing something!” I’m afraid your letter is far too reasoned and thoughtful for the Experts.
Look, parents gave the kids they hate to the government to raise and ELECTED the school board. I have zero sympathy here.
Ike you said, it’s easy to understand why people think masks should work: they block the nose and mouth and that’s where the scary coronavirus comes from. The CDC uses the term “mechanically plausible”, which it is for someone who is expelling infectious fluids that are big enough to be caught by the mask. But if you’re sick enough to be I that situation, you should be at home already. For everyone else, the pores in the mask are too big to block the aerosols. Period. They don’t work no matter how much people think they should. (And I’ll ignore the “asymptomatic spread” lie that has been used for so much harm in the past 18 months…)
The way some people – some parents – are so married to the idea that masks make any difference at all is very disturbing. It doesn’t help that the media and the federal government trumpet this message, too, because it reinforces the maskers’ idea that those opposed to masks are just malcontents and dissenters.
The government wants masks because they reinforce the notion that there is a “crisis” and therefore excessive government power is needed to deal with it. The masks literally remind people to be scared.
And this was my objection to the mandate when my county in Texas implemented one back in May of 2020: my free speech rights were being violated, my freedom of conscience, because by making me wear the mask, I was being compelled to spread the message of fear that was not warranted. No judge would ever agree with me, but that’s judicial law, which is corrupted, not natural (law in my mind).
The subset of people who want masking mandates are mentally weak people who want reassurance and comfort, which they get from seeing other people masked up. Some may or may not agree with the actual efficacy of masks, but all of them are in the “doing something” camp and making everyone play song makes them feel better.
Great. Now could you please do one about the vaccines?
“I understand a lot of parents are frightened, and I believe the best way to allay their fears is to…”
…toss the covid masterminds in a woodchipper.
Here’s the way I’m feeling about it.
Dr. Briggs, thank you for an excellent letter that parents can present to their school board.
I agree that the best way to allay parents’ fear is to show them the CDC’s own numbers.
Dear Dr Briggs,
I have been following your coronadoom updates since Feb 2020. I had already myself done basic calculations based on what I say coming out of Italy, and, besides, I am generally sceptical to the panic mode of mass
> media. I live in Sweden, and, having just read your letter to the school board (as well as seen statements about Sweden many times in your blog), I would like to point out something. It is not accurate to say that we
have had no restrictions in Sweden. Fortunately we had a reasonable virologist (a rare breed nowadays) heading the policy team from the start, and he has not fallen for the masks, an opinion based on evidence, and was generally against lock-down, as was his predecessor. However, the government was unable to keep
a cool head with so much international pressure – Sweden does not like sticking out as a conservative example – and did impose – by previous standards – Draconian measures last November that were not lifted until
> June of this year. Restaurants and bars had to close very early, public indoor gatherings were restricted to 8 participants – this hit church attendance more than anything. It was a ridiculous policy, given the liberality in other ways, but we did have some restrictions. No lock-down, however, and no masks. Thank heaven, we are getting more and more back to normal, but I am still teaching online – but my employer has been particularly cautious (yet I have not been stopped going to my office every day throughout the doom). Of course, Sweden IS normal by comparison. Please note that Denmark, Norway and Finland did have lockdowns, though mild in comparison to the far-gone UK. I think it is important to get these details right to avoid charges of sloppiness. About your letter to the schoolboard, its bluntness strikes me as unpersuasive to the very people you need to
persuade. Anyway, I have been convinced from early on that this was not a pandemic so much as a power-grab, so you might as well be blunt. Good luck with your letter!
It is likely that most states have laws like this now:
https://www.cde.ca.gov/nr/el/le/yr18ltr1224.asp
An educational provider shall not do any of the following:
…
Use a physical restraint technique that obstructs a pupil’s respiratory airway or impairs the pupil’s breathing or respiratory capacity, including techniques in which a staff member places pressure on a pupil’s back or places his or her body weight against the pupil’s torso or back.
The response to your second point (about not needing masks) will be something something but long covid. Guaranteed. We really need some stats to assess whether this particular boogeyman is for real or yet another panic induced tale of terror.
Another great column and comments, thank you Briggs. Here’s my two cents:
When you tell a Branch Covidian that fewer than 400 children (under age 20) have died “with covid” in this country, it doesn’t really register. The creed of the Walking Woke, is “Facts don’t matter when you’re morally correct.”
They might say “that’s still too many” or “if masks and vexxines save just one child’s life….”
If they’re a typical Democrat-Communist, they’ll say all that, while at the same time working hard to enshrine “late-term abortion” (infanticide) into their state’s constitution; and they’ll deem their state’s baby-killing factories “essential services” during the periodic “lockdowns” instituted to crush the small-business private sector.
Perhaps the Branch Covidians think most people (or just enough) won’t notice the contradiction, or won’t care. Or maybe they don’t see it as a contradiction: The children they want to mask and vexxinate, are “wanted” (and how), whereas the children they kill after extracting their organs (without painkiller because painkiller in organ tissue ruins it for sale) are “not wanted”; and so, mothers sign off for abortionists to remove kidneys and other tissue, maybe not knowing it’s taken while their babies are still alive; never-mind, it’s for the greater good, in order to develop their “HEK-“ (human embryonic kidney) covid vexxines, and conduct research into “chimeras” such as sewing babies’ scalps onto rats, just to see what happens.
Most people are reasonable enough, and don’t want children wearing masks; but they also don’t want to “break the rules;” and they know their child will be ejected from school, if necessary by force, if they are “non-compliant.”
This is why Dr. Fraudci is now talking about mandatory vexxination of your children, along with mandatory masks for children over age two…to make it easier to apply force, and consign the non-compliant to “quarantine centers.”
Of course, Dr. Fraudci, the highest-paid person in our federal government, whose agency has funded gain of lethality research at the Wuhan Lab, has other powerful motivations for a forced vexxination campaign, such as partial ownership of the mRNA patent.
The CDC has its own “foundation” that receives tens of millions from Big Pharma; probably other government agencies charged with managing our healthcare also receive sweet payoffs from the companies they are supposed to regulate. It was just a matter of time, for their products to be made “mandatory” while they were also protected from all liability for these products. What a fantastic deal. No wonder fascism is so popular with its practitioners.
“A Consensus of Government Experts say…”. That is all it takes for most people to comply with just about anything. We don’t have to read about this in history books, we’re now seeing it with our own eyes.
Briggs always has very useful and interesting posts on his twitter feed, and one of them was from a young mother:
“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is actively *deleting* entire sections from their website re: early childhood development & the importance of facial cues for learning.
In the past few days, they took down their “Face time is important for infants” PDF factsheet.
They are memory-holing decades of known & accepted medicine, all bc they have embraced forced masking of our nation’s children and their parents. Wow. Will never listen to them again.”
I could see adding this observation to a school board letter, as well.
As Briggs points out, time and again, covid is primarily a disease of old and sick people.
Here’s a two-minute clip of an army surgeon stating that only 200 service members have died “with covid”, but many more have died or suffered permanent disabilities from the vexxination:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WH1WHVg7tdcj/
Given this, why have they made the mask and vexxination mandatory for all service members? We’ll have to ask the experts.
Excellent letter.
Here is more evidence masks don’t work
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYEo4T6V25w&t=5s