Young Anon Seeks Advice On Whether To Become A Mathematician

Got this terrific email with interesting questions from Anon. The obvious perspicacity of its young author caused my heart to soar like a hawk, and to have renewed hope of Renewal. Which, alas, is not likely to happen until I am long gone.
I’ve recently discovered your work at the perfect time. I’m finishing a BA in pure mathematics this spring and have become skeptical that much of any science is “telling us the truth.” This is extraordinarily complicated, as you well know, but the “studies” in which we abstract from reality in such a way as to apply number to the world with some measure, then to accumulate a bunch of these numbers in an idealistic laboratory setting, churn them around some statistical analyses with seemingly arbitrary verification measures, then claim X, Y, and Z about reality, is beginning to seem increasingly preposterous. Not to mention the epistemological problems from top to bottom.
Have you spoken to Alex Pruss about these problems? I would love to be a fly on the wall. If I want to push your questions of probability, statistics, and philosophy of science to the nth degree, do you think a master’s in mathematical statistics is the correct path? Applied math? Rogue studying outside of academia? Do you have any advice columns for young mathematically inclined men?
Dr. [James] Franklin sent me a pdf of his book and I hope to get to it soon. Aristotle has been coming up correct for too many years now, and I think Feser’s book about Aristotle is crucial for the path forward. I hope to find a used copy of your Uncertainty text soon.
P.S. I heard your talk with Coffin. The term “based” comes from, oddly enough, a rapper out of California called “Lil B.” In the mid-2000s he started calling himself based and released an album in 2007 called Based Boys. He would call cool or good things that he liked based and often went by the title Lil B the BasedGod or The BasedGod. The dissident right began using his word ironically around 2010. It grew slowly then suddenly. He was actually quite funny and sort of a quasi-troll. No idea what he’s been up to in the last 5-7 years.
Godspeed,
[Anon]
I didn’t know about based’s origins, but we have indeed embraced the term with gusto now.
I’ve never spoken with Pruss, who has the book (among others) Infinity, Causation, and Paradox, the Abstract of which is:
Infinity is paradoxical in many ways. A particular large family of paradoxes is examined that on its face is widely varied. Some involve deterministic super tasks, such as Thomson’s Lamp where a switch is toggled an infinite number of times over a finite period of time, or the Grim Reaper, where it seems that infinitely many reapers can produce a result without doing anything. Others involve infinite lotteries. Yet others involve paradoxical results in decision theory, such as the surprising observation that if you perform a sequence of fair coin-flips that goes infinitely far back into the past but only finitely into the future, you can leverage information about past coin-flips to predict future ones with only finitely many mistakes. It turns out that these, and a number of other paradoxes have a common structure: their most natural embodiment involves an infinite number of items causally impinging on a single output. These paradoxes can all be solved with a single move: embrace causal finitism, the view that it is impossible for a single output to have an infinite causal history. The book exposits such paradoxes, defends causal finitism at length, and ends up considering connections with the philosophy of physics, where causal finitism favors, but does not require, discretist theories of space and time, and the philosophy of religion, where we get a cosmological argument reminiscent of the Kalam argument for the existence of God.
I am with him on his causal finitism, an ontological concept. My work is mainly epistemological, with the notion that, not only can’t there be infinite causes of an event, we also we can’t have infinite knowledge. Of course, most of the standard probability tools embraced assume that infinite knowledge is not only possible, but common. I speak of infinity in it various flavors from time to time to show how awesome and reckless standards assumptions are.
The paradoxes caused with infinite probability distributions all drop away when using finite (i.e. discrete) probability. No worries about having the wrong distributions, or priors, etc. I say in Uncertainty that we should start with finite premises matched to the measurement and decisions that are to be made. And only after that (hard math) can we extrapolate to infinity for the gains in ease of calculation it brings us.
Starting, as it were, at infinity, instead of leading up to it as a known tool of approximation, is the cause of much over-certainty and angst.
Franklin’s book—Franklin is the literary executor of David Stove—is An Aristotelian Realist Philosophy of Mathematics: Mathematics as the Science of Quantity and Structure, an excellent introduction to the topic. It is the philosophy of math behind all these other things.
Maybe you missed the dog that didn’t bark. The reason to be so cheerful about this email is that young Anon has made it through the system unscathed. So far. Will this luck continue?
What to do and where to go next depend much on your circumstance. Only you can judge that. Academia will only grow more debased, with more and greater Diversity and Perversity quotas. Plus mask and, at your age, needless vexxine mandates.
If you think you can make it through and not get cancelled, or have your morals corrupted, it is good to do so. Like it or not, we live in an Expertocracy, and the only way to become a member of the ruling class and influence it is to become Expert at something.
The other consideration is finding somebody good who will take you on, and protect you from the Stupidity Storms which will only grow more common. The mentorship of a knowledgeable leader can be invaluable. I would love to have students, and have much work for then to do (especially if they are hardcore math), but they won’t trust them with me. Any work I assign from my perch far away from university would count for nothing.
As long as you can convince future employers your math philosophy degree is equivalent to what they want from mathematicians, which shouldn’t be too hard, it would be worth studying what you, under guidance from some based professor, find fascinating.
All of us here (mostly geezers and cranks) wish and pray the best for you.
(P.S. I sent young Anon a copy of Uncertainty.)
Your posting caused my heart to fly like a hawk. Thanks! And thanks for pointing me to Franklin’s book. I know several mathematicians because of where I have worked and where I went to graduate school at NYU. I was a student at the Courant Institute some 40 years ago. I’m not a mathematician myself (chemical and computational physics) but was part of an interdisciplinary group with a large presence of, mostly applied, mathematicians. However, I did consider switching to pure mathematics but in the end decided it was too boring and to nominalist. I did study Hardy’s Pure Mathematics and enjoyed it greatly though I eventually realized his view was too effete to carry me over the seas of life.
My thesis work concerned the then fairly new concept applying Monte Carlo methods to the exploration of, in my case, the Schrodinger Equation. Monte Carlo got me into probability theory and the subject of distributions. I took some classes in probability theory at Courant and came away with the idea that I probability was not just an application of measure theory or even set theory. In fact, I always had problems with the whole notion of, say, Borel sets as being relevant to probability. To have completeness one must consider the possibility of absolutely perverse and monstrous sets. Indeed, my current and aging (I’m now over 70) opinion that there are basically two forms of real probability: discrete and computational continuous distributions. The former is the usual consideration of finite event spaces and the study of combinations, permutations, and so forth. The latter is what I picked up from my work which is that a computational continuous distribution is one that can be defined by a finite number of steps involving the transformation of a uniform distribution as drawn from a pseudorandom number generator. All other continuous distributions, those corresponding to the complete set of measurable functions, are like the Borel sets; they have no meaning even if a pure mathematician can provide one! The key is in Franklins title where the word “quantity” arises. I have a running little tête-à-tête with a pure mathematician friend in which I argue that he may know number but he doesn’t know quantity. Some time ago I attempted for the nth time to drive home the point by going into my shop (I’m not a watchmaker) and bring out a micrometer. “Here, smart guy! Use this!” Naturally, he couldn’t and in fact I’m not sure he understands a Vernier Scale at all. Quantities derive from finite processes using the body and senses and involve physical as well as mental judgment. Mathematicians in their citadels do not understand this and those who claim to have something useful (and even true in some cases) say are using only the latter. Indeed when it comes to the former they are usually all thumbs! (As I was when I first started and am only now starting to get a “feel” for working with material objects. Not sure I’ll live long enough to acquire anything like real mastery.)
Excellent discussion.
I recall when I studied engineering at the undergraduate level, the heads of the departments were practitioners, many with their own consultancies, and the programme was largely case based. Looking back this was an excellent grounding, and the bachelors graduates were highly sought after by industry.
When I returned 4 years later to do further post-graduate study, this had largely been swept away, and the school went to a research-based foundation. Most of the heads were gone, and new, younger, “publish or perish” academics took over. Undergraduates suffered.
It seems that undergraduate programs, which is really why Universities should exist, have been gutted in favour of higher level research (as this is where the money is). Another sign that Money Corrupts All.
The major problem in physics is the belief that the map is the territory.
The two major problem in physics are the belief that the map is the territory and belief in the Copenhagen interpretation.
The three major problems in physics are the belief that the map is the territory, belief in the Copenhagen interpretation, and cultural Marxism.
The n major problems in physics are the belief that the map is the territory, belief in the Copenhagen interpretation, cultural Marxism, and a reliance on infinities.
The n + 1 major problems in physics are …
“not only can’t there be infinite causes of an event, we also we can’t have infinite knowledge” Humans cannot have infinite knowledge, but God can. Except with time. I am a total disbeliever (math denier?) in space and time being connected as Einstein said. God does not know the future. Time is linear and unknown beyond the current point.
I’d get cancelled for sure, I know.
I used to love to discuss infinity, but it got weird and gives me a headache now, as does causation without correlation, a concept I did not make up. The internet is full of such things.
”All of us here (mostly geezers and cranks) wish and pray the best for you.”
Hear, hear! Heartening that in spite of Big Ed. brain-flattening some young minds emerge undamaged, destructive programming detected and rejected. Remarkable. As if some inner guide, incorruptible, were inscribed in men’s hearts. Wonderful.
Sheri:
God does not know the future.
Written by someone “stuck” in time.
God is not ‘stuck’ in Time. ‘The future’ has no relevance to God.
God knows the result … God knows the outcome …
but yes? … or is it no? … God does not or does ‘know’ the hour …
Just as I AM … the HOUR IS
” Time is linear and unknown beyond the current point.” But God is not ‘stuck’ in the ‘current point’.
No cancellation if you ask ?
See also Kurt Vonnegut Jr ‘Slaughter House Five’ regarding ‘stuck’ or ‘unstuck’ in Time
Contrary to most fields of academic study, mathematics does not (and can not) rule out the existence of ‘information’ which is beyond our own epistemic knowledge. Perhaps this explains why – the mathematician – tends evaluate all expert opinions with an innate cautious skepticism.
Data Analytics anyone?
When I saw a mathematician start counting and then say “you reach infinity” and then proceeded to say infinity+1, I wanted to reach through the YouTube connection and slap him. I hope he was playing a joke. He proceeded to continue down the path and got to infinity + infinity…
On one side of my coin, I was annoyed. On the other side, I paused and wondered if thinking about something a little differently for a moment was bad. Sometimes, thinking wrong things helps me find better things. I forgave the professor his transgression.
In the spirit of that, I once wrote a question on Quora, “What is the Graham’th digit of Pi?”
A mathematician responded quickly that it was a bullshit question. He was right.
At the same time, which is more reasonable? Infinity + 1 or Grahamth digit.
“If a man has any genuine talent, he should be ready to make almost any sacrifice in order to cultivate it to the full … When the world is mad, a mathematician may find in mathematics an incomparable anodyne.
The noblest ambition is that of leaving behind something of permanent value …
In these days of conflict between ancient and modern studies, there must surely be something to be said for a study that did not begin with Pythagoras, and will not end with Einstein, but is the oldest and the youngest of all.”
— G.H. Hardy, *A Mathematician’s Apology*
Should a bright, young Anon pursue Mathematics as a career?
Yes, absolutely, we have dire need for more truly expert (a loaded term) numbers people. And we have even a more dire need for numbers people who also hold some share of wisdom. If he or she can do that, then YES, we say why not!
On the other hand, there’s this: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/modern-mathematics-confronts-its-white-patriarchal-past/ (“Modern Mathematics Confronts Its White, Patriarchal Past….
Mathematicians want to think their field is a meritocracy, but bias, harassment and exclusion persist”)….as critiqued here: https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2021/08/29/scientific-american-and-math-go-full-woke/ (“Scientific American and Math Go Full Woke”)
So if the Young Anon is to venture into that Mathematical Wilderness (of pain), he should be well aware that there be monsters there, with jaws that bite, and claws that snatch. If he is a he, he will encounter all the bitterness and hate encapsulated in the SA essay…AND….he will have to compete for position with individuals who themselves become anointed by color and sex. It will not be easy.
But IF….as Kipling noted:
If …you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise…”
If he can do all that, then press on I say!
One of my regrets in life is cutting short my training in mathematics at calculus. Oh well, that’s life. I should have cut biology short in its stead.