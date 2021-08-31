The Noble Lie and Vexxine Madness — Coronavirus Update XCI

Once again, I beg you will forgive the use of the words vexxine and vexxinated. They are an attempt to avoid censor bots and cancellation.

My expert opinion is that they should try to lockdown again. The 20th time is the charm, as the old saying has it.pic.twitter.com/VAeoJQUeFH — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 30, 2021

Babies out to be masked in utero. They are the only ones left unmasked. And masks work. All Experts say so. pic.twitter.com/koTo0LagAs — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 30, 2021

SAFETY FIRST!

Next time somebody says to you, “Safety first!” push them down a flight of stairs and say, “Like that?”

THE NOBLE LIE

I’ve lost track of the number of number noble lies they’ve told us. It’s not the every Expert told all of them, but that there were Experts who told each one, and each was touted by various rulers. Let’s see if we can remember a few of them.

One of the boldest, and most destructive of trust in Experts, was the noble lie that the immunity conferred from having had coronadoom was worse than the “immunity” of the vexxine.

In Israel, vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease [95%CI:13-57, adjusted for time of vaccine/disease]. No COVID deaths in either group.https://t.co/hopImCD1D0 — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) August 25, 2021

This noble lie never made any sense. Here’s why.

The mRNA vexxines make your body produce something close to the spike protein of the coronadoom (recall there are and will be many variants, and the vexxines do not match all spike proteins perfectly), in the hope your body will learn how to protect itself from the toxins your body is producing. Your body both attacks and saves itself.

Idea is that when you become infected for real, you might not get as sick. But you still might, because the modeled-vexxine spike protein isn’t an exact duplicate of the coronadoom variants. And the spike protein is not the entire viron. It’s the entire virus that needs protecting against, the spike protein being only a nasty effect of the virus. The mRNA vexxines were never designed to do this. This never-publicized fact is a noble lie of omission.

The vexx therefore makes you sick and produces side effects. On purpose. A whopper noble lie is to deny the possibility of these, or to say they are no worse than soreness. Or to call them “rare” with the implication “rare” means nonexistent. We now see many reports of vexxine deaths, all of them called “rare.”

Ask these people “What is the post-clinical-trial rate of serious side effects per vexxine? And how do you know this?” Get ready to hear “rare” and “Experts” as answers.

Another noble lie was to say you wouldn’t be infected with the vexx. Even if the vexxine works flawlessly and causes no more than discomfort, it cannot protect you from being infected. It could only stem the reproduction rate of the virus inside your body.

Now we have the bizarre noble lie of “breakthrough infections”, i.e. the expected infections of the vexxinated as if the infections were unexpected. These infections are caused by evil spirits of the unvexxinated. Which is why vexxine passports and mandates are being used. Experts embrace magical thinking.

It’s true an infected unvexxinated can infect a vexxinated, but only because they are infected, not because they are unvexxinated. Therefore, an infected vexxinated can also infect an uninfected person, vexxinated or not (though with less viral load, the chance would be smaller).

The mistake is to juice the panic so that people with the vexxines are rushing to get tested, which produces spikes in “cases”. Yet if the vexxine works as advertised, not only are these positive tests—not cases!—useless, they also help exacerbate the panic. Because they produce more almost-all harmless “breakthrough infections.”

And if the vexxines don’t work, then none of this matters anyway. The coronadoom will ever be with us.

We had the noble lie, or rather the cockiness of Experts, that folks with two shots would be considered “fully human.” I mean fully vexxinated. Now Israel is saying, “Nope. It takes three to tango.”

And, when the fall comes and the typical normal usual every-year can’t-stop-them respiratory deaths climb, they will discover even this is not sufficient. Had we, until mid 2020, cure flu with vexxines? Why did they tell the noble lie that we’d cure coronadoom with vexxines?

They tell all these noble lies for two reasons. One is that they are Experts, in charge, and demand to be heeded. The second is to get more people to line up for the vexxine, lest they otherwise be frightened away.

Yet the noble lies are so transparent and asinine, that many know they are lies. They are such stupid lies they ask, “Maybe there’s more to these Experts pushing the vexxine than desire to be obeyed and to cure a disease. What else could they be up to?”

That’s a rational reasonable question to ask, given Expert behavior. Experts themselves are the cause of vexxine “hesitancy.”

MORE EXPERT HUBRIS

Those who have been with these updates from the beginning will recall I used to be fond of saying 2020 was the years Experts pretended to forget everything they knew about viruses. Turns out in 2021 we have confirmed we can remove “pretended to”.

This is incredibly stupid. As I've said before, constant boosting with vaccines targeting legacy Spike will increase the selection pressure for delta escape strains & very likely reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines for the old & vulnerable ahead of winter. https://t.co/m9zOucXmXo — eugyppius (@eugyppius1) August 30, 2021

I’ve warned us repeatedly the coronadoom will be with us forever. Just as we always do, we’ll have a “surge” in winter (see the plots) below. Experts and the panicked will blame this on everything but the real causes in their hubristic attempt to reach Covid Zero.

There was never such an idiotic health policy as Covid Zero. Trofim Lysenko’s ideas were sounder. At the level of genetic knowledge available then, his theories were not nuts. They were worth trying. His mistake was refusing to learn from his mistakes (and even some of these now are regaining interest), and to have his enemies killed off.

Our Experts are far worse, intellectually. They throw away their successes, not their mistakes, in the hope their self-acknowledge geniuses will discover the one trick that will eliminate coronadoom forever. Madness.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Authorities expect infections and intensive-care hospitalizations to continue rising into October as the Delta variant rages. https://t.co/vuiChWVp12 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2021

Try locking down harder, Australia. It hasn’t worked yet, and some say lockdowns help spread the bugs, but don’t listen to critics. You are Experts.

Arrest all those who disagree. Then you will reach Covid Zero.

I QUITE LIKE THIS HEATHER MacDONALD

IF IT SOUNDS LIKE A DUCK

Once again the Supreme Court blocked the CDC’s eviction moratorium. We still haven’t received a satisfactory answer to the question of how a bureaucracy stuffed with quacks and statisticians has the power to say “Thou shalt not pay rent”, and how saying “Thou shalt not pay rent” will cure a respiratory disease.

Answer I prefer: We live in a burgeoning Expertocracy.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.

Daily tests (from here from Johns Hopkins) have spiked again. We have reached an all-time high of 2.5 MILLION a day. . The most minor infections are being picked up, and trumpeted by Experts as “cases”.

Select state data.

The heat lockdown theory looking better and better. Texas and Florida up, while northern states barely register. Wait until fall, though, then, despite all Expert efforts, the numbers will creep up there.

All cause weekly deaths:

The green dots are still under where we’d expect them, suggesting something other than just the coronadoom is killing folks. Here’s the weekly causes of death, which also suggest that. The cause beating the coronadoom is “unknown” or “unacknowledged”.

“Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified.” I.e. “unknown.” That is the category the CDC uses to put things in before they have any clue. When they do, they’ll remove some (only some) of them from the mystery category, and put them into others. (A guy on Twitter taught me this.) So we have to wait a while to see the true unknowns.

Here’s the time series of each individual cause:

Weekly coronadoom deaths.

I thought by this week we may be at the peek. Hard to tell. But it’s possible. Here’s a close up of daily attributed doom deaths:

You have to look close, but deaths are lower at the very end. So are “cases” a bit earlier. We’ll see if it really was this past week, or this week. Again, it will come back in the fall. Wait for it.

We saw the deaths by age yesterday. The young (say, under 50) aren’t being killed still. This is still a disease of the old.

How ’bout that flu? Still gone.

I had some guy on Twitter screaming at me yesterday. “Ackshually, flu isn’t gone. It’s there in a tiny amount. You exaggerate and are a bad person.”

He got me.

