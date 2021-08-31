The Noble Lie and Vexxine Madness — Coronavirus Update XCI

Once again, I beg you will forgive the use of the words vexxine and vexxinated. They are an attempt to avoid censor bots and cancellation.
My expert opinion is that they should try to lockdown again. The 20th time is the charm, as the old saying has it.pic.twitter.com/VAeoJQUeFH
Babies out to be masked in utero. They are the only ones left unmasked. And masks work. All Experts say so. pic.twitter.com/koTo0LagAs
SAFETY FIRST!
Next time somebody says to you, “Safety first!” push them down a flight of stairs and say, “Like that?”
THE NOBLE LIE
I’ve lost track of the number of number noble lies they’ve told us. It’s not the every Expert told all of them, but that there were Experts who told each one, and each was touted by various rulers. Let’s see if we can remember a few of them.
One of the boldest, and most destructive of trust in Experts, was the noble lie that the immunity conferred from having had coronadoom was worse than the “immunity” of the vexxine.
In Israel, vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease [95%CI:13-57, adjusted for time of vaccine/disease]. No COVID deaths in either group.https://t.co/hopImCD1D0
This noble lie never made any sense. Here’s why.
The mRNA vexxines make your body produce something close to the spike protein of the coronadoom (recall there are and will be many variants, and the vexxines do not match all spike proteins perfectly), in the hope your body will learn how to protect itself from the toxins your body is producing. Your body both attacks and saves itself.
Idea is that when you become infected for real, you might not get as sick. But you still might, because the modeled-vexxine spike protein isn’t an exact duplicate of the coronadoom variants. And the spike protein is not the entire viron. It’s the entire virus that needs protecting against, the spike protein being only a nasty effect of the virus. The mRNA vexxines were never designed to do this. This never-publicized fact is a noble lie of omission.
The vexx therefore makes you sick and produces side effects. On purpose. A whopper noble lie is to deny the possibility of these, or to say they are no worse than soreness. Or to call them “rare” with the implication “rare” means nonexistent. We now see many reports of vexxine deaths, all of them called “rare.”
Ask these people “What is the post-clinical-trial rate of serious side effects per vexxine? And how do you know this?” Get ready to hear “rare” and “Experts” as answers.
Another noble lie was to say you wouldn’t be infected with the vexx. Even if the vexxine works flawlessly and causes no more than discomfort, it cannot protect you from being infected. It could only stem the reproduction rate of the virus inside your body.
Now we have the bizarre noble lie of “breakthrough infections”, i.e. the expected infections of the vexxinated as if the infections were unexpected. These infections are caused by evil spirits of the unvexxinated. Which is why vexxine passports and mandates are being used. Experts embrace magical thinking.
It’s true an infected unvexxinated can infect a vexxinated, but only because they are infected, not because they are unvexxinated. Therefore, an infected vexxinated can also infect an uninfected person, vexxinated or not (though with less viral load, the chance would be smaller).
The mistake is to juice the panic so that people with the vexxines are rushing to get tested, which produces spikes in “cases”. Yet if the vexxine works as advertised, not only are these positive tests—not cases!—useless, they also help exacerbate the panic. Because they produce more almost-all harmless “breakthrough infections.”
And if the vexxines don’t work, then none of this matters anyway. The coronadoom will ever be with us.
We had the noble lie, or rather the cockiness of Experts, that folks with two shots would be considered “fully human.” I mean fully vexxinated. Now Israel is saying, “Nope. It takes three to tango.”
And, when the fall comes and the typical normal usual every-year can’t-stop-them respiratory deaths climb, they will discover even this is not sufficient. Had we, until mid 2020, cure flu with vexxines? Why did they tell the noble lie that we’d cure coronadoom with vexxines?
They tell all these noble lies for two reasons. One is that they are Experts, in charge, and demand to be heeded. The second is to get more people to line up for the vexxine, lest they otherwise be frightened away.
Yet the noble lies are so transparent and asinine, that many know they are lies. They are such stupid lies they ask, “Maybe there’s more to these Experts pushing the vexxine than desire to be obeyed and to cure a disease. What else could they be up to?”
That’s a rational reasonable question to ask, given Expert behavior. Experts themselves are the cause of vexxine “hesitancy.”
MORE EXPERT HUBRIS
Those who have been with these updates from the beginning will recall I used to be fond of saying 2020 was the years Experts pretended to forget everything they knew about viruses. Turns out in 2021 we have confirmed we can remove “pretended to”.
This is incredibly stupid. As I've said before, constant boosting with vaccines targeting legacy Spike will increase the selection pressure for delta escape strains & very likely reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines for the old & vulnerable ahead of winter. https://t.co/m9zOucXmXo
I’ve warned us repeatedly the coronadoom will be with us forever. Just as we always do, we’ll have a “surge” in winter (see the plots) below. Experts and the panicked will blame this on everything but the real causes in their hubristic attempt to reach Covid Zero.
There was never such an idiotic health policy as Covid Zero. Trofim Lysenko’s ideas were sounder. At the level of genetic knowledge available then, his theories were not nuts. They were worth trying. His mistake was refusing to learn from his mistakes (and even some of these now are regaining interest), and to have his enemies killed off.
Our Experts are far worse, intellectually. They throw away their successes, not their mistakes, in the hope their self-acknowledge geniuses will discover the one trick that will eliminate coronadoom forever. Madness.
New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Authorities expect infections and intensive-care hospitalizations to continue rising into October as the Delta variant rages. https://t.co/vuiChWVp12
Try locking down harder, Australia. It hasn’t worked yet, and some say lockdowns help spread the bugs, but don’t listen to critics. You are Experts.
Arrest all those who disagree. Then you will reach Covid Zero.
I QUITE LIKE THIS HEATHER MacDONALD
IF IT SOUNDS LIKE A DUCK
Once again the Supreme Court blocked the CDC’s eviction moratorium. We still haven’t received a satisfactory answer to the question of how a bureaucracy stuffed with quacks and statisticians has the power to say “Thou shalt not pay rent”, and how saying “Thou shalt not pay rent” will cure a respiratory disease.
Answer I prefer: We live in a burgeoning Expertocracy.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.
Daily tests (from here from Johns Hopkins) have spiked again. We have reached an all-time high of 2.5 MILLION a day. . The most minor infections are being picked up, and trumpeted by Experts as “cases”.
Select state data.
The heat lockdown theory looking better and better. Texas and Florida up, while northern states barely register. Wait until fall, though, then, despite all Expert efforts, the numbers will creep up there.
All cause weekly deaths:
The green dots are still under where we’d expect them, suggesting something other than just the coronadoom is killing folks. Here’s the weekly causes of death, which also suggest that. The cause beating the coronadoom is “unknown” or “unacknowledged”.
“Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified.” I.e. “unknown.” That is the category the CDC uses to put things in before they have any clue. When they do, they’ll remove some (only some) of them from the mystery category, and put them into others. (A guy on Twitter taught me this.) So we have to wait a while to see the true unknowns.
Here’s the time series of each individual cause:
Weekly coronadoom deaths.
I thought by this week we may be at the peek. Hard to tell. But it’s possible. Here’s a close up of daily attributed doom deaths:
You have to look close, but deaths are lower at the very end. So are “cases” a bit earlier. We’ll see if it really was this past week, or this week. Again, it will come back in the fall. Wait for it.
We saw the deaths by age yesterday. The young (say, under 50) aren’t being killed still. This is still a disease of the old.
How ’bout that flu? Still gone.
I had some guy on Twitter screaming at me yesterday. “Ackshually, flu isn’t gone. It’s there in a tiny amount. You exaggerate and are a bad person.”
He got me.
Thanks for comprehensive treatment. Failure to accept limitations and group think combined: dangerous combination.
The fascinating thing is going to be when it is decided that just being injected twice is no longer “fully vaccinated” because you need a booster after 8 (or 5 or 4) months. Suddenly a lot of people who were pushing for vaccine mandates are going to find themselves on the wrong side of the mandate.
Many of them will just say “please sir, may I have another?” But many will also be shocked, since they thought they were good forever. The fascinating thing will be whether they reluctantly go along with the booster plan, or if they say screw it and refuse the booster.
Why not spell vaccine backward? eniccav Are censors that smart? (Are readers?)
Covid is an excellent example of how STUPID people are with risk assessment. They live in New Orleans and wear those masks to “save” them, then a hurricane drowns them. You know, like the toddler that is afraid of monsters under the bed but will walk off the edge of a third story balcony. “Adults” fear a monster under the bed while dying from a drop off the balcony. If there were any adults running the show……
Counting on an immune system that tries to kill millions of Americans with autoimmune diseases, while handing out immune suppressant drugs everywhere, is the definition of insane. Immune systems need a lot of information or they just wing it. Covid vexxines are just ways to further confuse the immune system. Probably to sell more immune suppressing, forty thousand dollar a year drugs (per patient). The definition of insanity again comes to mind.
Latest and probably only Covid death in Covid terrified New Zealand was a woman who died from the vexxine. Similar occurance on a fully vexxinated cruise ship where 28 people were infected and one died.
Experts have successes????? Must be accidental…..
Not paying rent will not cure any disease, but will expedite the communist hell we are headed for. Congress doesn’t care how we get to that nightmare, only that we do.
Covid CURED flu. Hallelujah! (No more flu shots!!)
Looking at your graphs, it appears COVID might be the long sought cure for Alzheimer’s. A grim observation, but I am convinced correlation will yield a wee p-value.
There is at least one more Nobel Lie — Treatments don’t work. There’s an increasing number of studies in foreign countries that show Ivermectin and Hydyroxychloroquine work when given early in the progression of the disease.
Nobel lie 1A — Ivermectin is “only” for horses, when in fact it is approved for human use
Ivermectin is an anti-parasite medication.
Ivermectin is used to treat infections in the body that are caused by certain parasites.
Ivermectin is approved for use in humans to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis.
I am a bit puzzled. After sifting through this post, where have you learned some of the correct but superficial information? From an expert on your side? Or do you just know as you claim to be an expert? LOL.
As my younger brother loves to say, human behaviors are so contradictory.
Garfinkel: You need to understand how FDA approval works. A drug is NOT approved for human use—it is for a SPECIFIC human use. All others are forbidden and I do mean forbidden. I needed a medication you can buy over-the-counter for a specific medical condition but what I needed it for was not that application. The application for which I required the medication is prescription only. I had to pay $25 (which insurance did NOT cover) for a tiny tube of medicine. I could have purchased the same medicine in a tube 5 or 6 times that size for $6. I complained to the FDA and they told me the doctor CANNOT LEGALLY tell me to use an over-the-counter drug other than what it was approved for. The FDA is a BUREAUCRACY, not science or reality. Off-label prescription usage is different, but a doctor or anyone else cannot tell a person that ivermectin that can be bought OTC is okay to use for Covid. It is only for livestock, as far as I know. Prescription off-label usage is always frowned on and doctors can and do get sued for this. No, none of this has any intelligence whatsoever in it.
Briggs: Did you point out to the person saying there were a few flu cases so that counts and you can’t say/imply none happen that you hope he fully explains all the cases and bad reactions of the vexxine and it’s failures when discussing it, lest he be guilty of the same thing? Does he include all people who were double masked and got Covid anyway when yelling at people to mask up?
according to an israeli study the efficacy of the voxene drops at a 40% rate per month. Nevertheless I expect the majority of the people standing in line like heroin junkies waiting for the next shot
The other day I looked at my “It’s not a COVID passport!” passport. I was able to see my entire immunization history back to 1974. I have never been vaccinated for anything more than twice (Tetanus).
Yesterday, in a live feed, a doctor in my province (Alberta) announced that he thought being needled 3, 4, or 5 or more times against COVID was reasonable and necessary.
Things are completely off the rails. I suspect we’ll be masking and vexxining for the rest of our lives. It’s clear the people panicking the most in this “crisis” are our rulers and medical professionals. It’s hard to tell what depth of knowledge they have: f-all or f-nothing. But they do know cannot let this opportunity to show how concerned and caring they are go by without milking it for all it is worth.
Speaking of Ivermectin
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/08/31/awkward-where-ivermectin-is-liberally-dispensed-as-an-antiparasitic-the-coronascam-never-happened-despite-enormous-population-density-and-the-fact-that-people-go-potty-in-their-drinking-water/
Speaking of Experts…
https://nypost.com/2021/08/23/eating-1-hot-dog-takes-35-minutes-off-life-study-suggests/
Briggs: ” Therefore, an infected vexxinated can also infect an uninfected person, vexxinated or not (though with less viral load, the chance would be smaller).”
This is what has worried me for sometime. As I have come to understand from Fauci and many others “Pandemics are not driven by asymptomatic carriers”.
But the vexxine roll out has completely flipped this “natural order of things” on it’s head. We know from Public Health England that the vexxed hospital patients have around 28 times the viral load of the unvexxed ones, and Oxford’s study of a Vietnamese hospital has indicated that vexxed patients have 251 times the viral load, so it is absolutely the case now that the asymptomatic vexxed can drive pandemics – for the first time in medical history, I suspect. No wonder there is panic to get the boosters.
It’s also strangely coincidental that the evolutionary genesis of mutations can be tracked to those countries where phased trials first occurred; Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and India. Beginning to wonder about it all.
But never fear the WHO has just released the proposed approach to vexxine passports, as funded by the Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Institute (the progenitor of original vexxine sin during WW1 – much like the snake’s role with Adam and Eve – some allege this to be the cause of the Spainish Flu epidemic).
The new WHO report is proposing blockchain technology. This is what they want folks. Every human being as a number in the blockchain, public, pervasive, distributed, forever and immutable. If they use something like Etherium, they can program each element of the blockchain with “contracts”. Didn’t take your vaccine, Abdul? OK, your bank facility is cancelled. Haven’t paid your traffic fine, Mr. Kim? No marriage licence for you! Posted fake news Mr Smith? Sorry your apartment lease has been cancelled. All done by AI, all automatic, no appeals.
Won’t need national passports to travel when this system comes to be – they will be irrelevant. We’ll be living in the “global village”. LOL.