Sidney Powell & Others Ordered To Reeducation Camps For Daring To Challenge Election (Yes, Really)

The people that brought you the election fortification have decided that questioning election results shall not be allowed in the future. They have decided to punish, sanction, and fine the lawyers who had the temerity to question the 2020 election, in a clear effort to discourage future challenges.
Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and others were found guilty in Michigan of audacity. They were “sanctioned”, ordered to pay court fees, ordered to pay the attorney’s the Michigan government hired to lie, and ordered to reeducation camps.
Yes, and they have to pay the reeducation camp costs out of their own pockets:
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Plaintiffs’ attorneys shall each complete at least twelve (12) hours of continuing legal education in the subjects of pleading standards (at least six hours total) and election law (at least six hours total) within six months of this decision. Any courses must be offered by a non-partisan organization and must be paid for at counsel’s expense. Within six months of this decision, each attorney representing Plaintiffs shall file an affidavit in this case describing the content and length of the courses attended to satisfy this requirement.
The insufferable judge—a barely literate black woman well chosen for her task—had one of her clerks write this (the italics are original): “And this case was never about fraud—it was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so.”
Yours Truly is mentioned:
Plaintiffs “intentional[ly] lie[d]” by filing the “analysis” of William M. Briggs, who relied on “survey” results posted in a tweet by Matt Braynard and the “survey” “misrepresents Michigan election laws”; “disregards standard analytical procedures”; contains “a baffling array of inconsistent numbers”; and includes “conclusions [that are] without merit” (id. at Pg ID 3654-58).
Every word of this is a blatant, bold-faced, blustering lie. The attorneys who said this lied. Except for spelling my name, and Braynard’s name, correctly, everything they said is verifiably false. Which they must have known. So they lied. Openly, willfully, and brazenly lied. For money. Money that will come from the lawyers they accused.
Which is a pretty sweet way to make a living. Competence, integrity, and intelligence aren’t needed.
The lying lawyers who lied were never called on their lies. Just as I, and the others who prepared affidavits were never, not even once, not for a moment, not in the least degree, were allowed to defend our findings. The lying liars simply claimed what we did was wrong, and their word was taken for it.
The government hired their Experts well, it must be admitted. Other lawyers might have choked on their consciences. Not these.
I did not send in an “analysis”, but an analysis. I did not rely on “survey” results in a tweet, but on a survey. The survey was commissioned from a professional polling firm, not done by Braynard himself, and was in accord with all standard procedures in the field.
My analysis did not, in any way, “misrepresent[] Michigan election laws”. Indeed, it said not one word about election laws of any kind anywhere in any way. I never used the word “fraud”, or anything else along that line. I only showed that it was probable, given the evidence, many ballots went missing. That’s it, and nothing more.
Not only did I not “disregard[] standard analytical procedures”, I used standard analytical procedures, which is so easy to verify, and so obvious, that I count this as their wildest whopper. This lie was so ignorant that it must come in the software lying lawyers use as a standard option.
The threw in the lie “baffling array of inconsistent numbers” for free, I’m guessing, because this could be said of many statistical analyses. Not mine, though. All numbers were consistent and in accord with the evidence.
It’s also likely that “conclusions [that are] without merit” is boilerplate, pre-printed on their accusation forms. I’m willing to be corrected about this.
I’ve said before, and repeat here, that my work on the election was entirely pro bono.
I write all this only for the record. I know none of this is about me, and the lying lawyers have no interest in what I’ve done. They were just doing the job asked of them. They didn’t do it well, but they didn’t have to. The judgement was pre-ordained.
Future elections are now well fortified against challenges. Which will only encourage those who count the votes.
Democrat judges have names, faces, and home addresses. And many of them have families, or at least a collection of cats.
Just stating an obvious fact.
This seems to me to be a clear case of defamation. The problem however is that the clarity of that statement seems not to be sufficient to carry through to a verdict in a legal challenge via the US judiciary. The legal system is impossibly compromised by political puppets and stooges.
Isn’t this the same judge who earlier dismissed the case on technicalities?
I presume an appeal is in order.
I think they were baffled by the numbers. Math is hard, after all. 😉
Look, those dam* Michiganders LOVE living in hell, in a lie and a communist dictatorship. If they won’t get off their backsides, I suggest staying out of the hellhole. You’re not stupid enough to go to the Kabul airport, yet you to Michigan, California and New York. One has to question your sanity. Actually, there is no question…..
Michiganders may try a couple of softball pitches at this, but when it fails, they run home to their puppies and crayons. I fully expect the rescued Taliban fighters that relocate here to pick Michigan as one of their homes. Stay away or don’t complain.
“And this case was never about fraud—it was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so.”
Chutzpah.
DARVO tactics all the way.
Saying that audits undermine a people’s faith in democracy is like an abusive husband telling his wife “Don’t tell your friends about how you got those bruises. You wouldn’t want make them think we have a bad marriage, would you?”
Briggs, I am proud of you. You did the right thing for the right reasons, and you did it well, and you did it boldly. This judge cannot erase the example of courage and honor you have shown for many of us cowering in the trenches.
Evidence is turning up that the Newsome Screwsome recall is also being fortified.
But Briggs, the judge’s statement is so looney, it will obviously be appealed.
The point of her statement is not to be an official judgment, but a useful statement on the record that the press and propaganda organs can run with in all the headlines for the next few months in order to fortify the narrative in people’s minds before the risk of actual findings drop.
It’s another form of vexxine. Which is why the media so loves to defend those things.
Getting to the point of appearing that Matt actually believes the nonsense he spews here; thought he was engaging in parody, but now seems obviously more like paranoia… oyyyy.
Curiouser and curiouser.
McChuck
Most despicable comment ever.
Totally agree with the judge. The only reason this sorry episode happened in the first place was that liar-in-chief and man-child Trump was too thin-skinned and immature to accept that he’d lost.
How is the fact that the judge is black relevant to anything?
Maybe you can sue the opposing lawyers for defamation, Matt. And the judge. And the clerk she rode in on.
swordfishtrombone didn’t question whether it was relevant for the judge to be a woman, thus displaying his intense misogyny.
Experts are using the same methodology as the judge to explain away vexxine fortification efforts.
All those adverse reactions to the vexxine? That’s all because of your mind, not the vexx! You trauma over feeling forced to do something against your will is what is causing your vexxine injuries!
So if you are suffering from vexxine injuries, you need psychological help and reeducation and even psychiatric drugs!
Follow THE SCIENCE(tm)!
Upvote for this…
FACT CHECK!
“You’re being played by liars and falling for it every time. Don’t make it so easy for them!”
It’s humour implying the judge is a democrat based on statistics that blacks and women lean democrat.
Do we reaaaalllyy have to explain every joke to you? Sigh… typical lefty…
It doesn’t matter if this sticks or not. The point is to delay any further fillings of election fraud information. They need to run down the clock past the 22 months that they have to hold onto the elections information.
The other part is that if Sydney or anyone else does file more information, they can crank up the sanctions or take away their licenses because there has already been one complaint filed (veracity of the judgement not withstanding).