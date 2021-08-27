Sidney Powell & Others Ordered To Reeducation Camps For Daring To Challenge Election (Yes, Really)

The people that brought you the election fortification have decided that questioning election results shall not be allowed in the future. They have decided to punish, sanction, and fine the lawyers who had the temerity to question the 2020 election, in a clear effort to discourage future challenges.

Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and others were found guilty in Michigan of audacity. They were “sanctioned”, ordered to pay court fees, ordered to pay the attorney’s the Michigan government hired to lie, and ordered to reeducation camps.

Yes, and they have to pay the reeducation camp costs out of their own pockets:

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Plaintiffs’ attorneys shall each complete at least twelve (12) hours of continuing legal education in the subjects of pleading standards (at least six hours total) and election law (at least six hours total) within six months of this decision. Any courses must be offered by a non-partisan organization and must be paid for at counsel’s expense. Within six months of this decision, each attorney representing Plaintiffs shall file an affidavit in this case describing the content and length of the courses attended to satisfy this requirement.

Read all the sanctions here.

The insufferable judge—a barely literate black woman well chosen for her task—had one of her clerks write this (the italics are original): “And this case was never about fraud—it was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so.”

Yours Truly is mentioned:

Plaintiffs “intentional[ly] lie[d]” by filing the “analysis” of William M. Briggs, who relied on “survey” results posted in a tweet by Matt Braynard and the “survey” “misrepresents Michigan election laws”; “disregards standard analytical procedures”; contains “a baffling array of inconsistent numbers”; and includes “conclusions [that are] without merit” (id. at Pg ID 3654-58).

Every word of this is a blatant, bold-faced, blustering lie. The attorneys who said this lied. Except for spelling my name, and Braynard’s name, correctly, everything they said is verifiably false. Which they must have known. So they lied. Openly, willfully, and brazenly lied. For money. Money that will come from the lawyers they accused.

Which is a pretty sweet way to make a living. Competence, integrity, and intelligence aren’t needed.

The lying lawyers who lied were never called on their lies. Just as I, and the others who prepared affidavits were never, not even once, not for a moment, not in the least degree, were allowed to defend our findings. The lying liars simply claimed what we did was wrong, and their word was taken for it.

The government hired their Experts well, it must be admitted. Other lawyers might have choked on their consciences. Not these.

I did not send in an “analysis”, but an analysis. I did not rely on “survey” results in a tweet, but on a survey. The survey was commissioned from a professional polling firm, not done by Braynard himself, and was in accord with all standard procedures in the field.

My analysis did not, in any way, “misrepresent[] Michigan election laws”. Indeed, it said not one word about election laws of any kind anywhere in any way. I never used the word “fraud”, or anything else along that line. I only showed that it was probable, given the evidence, many ballots went missing. That’s it, and nothing more.

Not only did I not “disregard[] standard analytical procedures”, I used standard analytical procedures, which is so easy to verify, and so obvious, that I count this as their wildest whopper. This lie was so ignorant that it must come in the software lying lawyers use as a standard option.

The threw in the lie “baffling array of inconsistent numbers” for free, I’m guessing, because this could be said of many statistical analyses. Not mine, though. All numbers were consistent and in accord with the evidence.

It’s also likely that “conclusions [that are] without merit” is boilerplate, pre-printed on their accusation forms. I’m willing to be corrected about this.

I’ve said before, and repeat here, that my work on the election was entirely pro bono.

I write all this only for the record. I know none of this is about me, and the lying lawyers have no interest in what I’ve done. They were just doing the job asked of them. They didn’t do it well, but they didn’t have to. The judgement was pre-ordained.

Future elections are now well fortified against challenges. Which will only encourage those who count the votes.

