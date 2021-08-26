The Great Reset And Our Inevitable Expertocracy

Here in the beautiful northwood it is true that if “x + y = 2” and “y = 0” then “x = 2”.
But what if, in your locality, the custom is to say, “I don’t care whether it’s true or false. I’m going to say ‘x = 7’. What are you going to do about it?”
Indeed, what?
If you’re like most you’d reply, “Nothing, that’s what. What’s it to do with me? Most people can’t do simple algebra and I don’t give a damn if you can or not.”
Even trained mathematicians might hold this view. Expert mathematicians won’t.
Experts will become angry and demand that something be done. They may insist on programs to train the innumerate. They may, if generous, allow people to believe the falsity. But they will require certain light punishments—nudges, if you will—for those who speak the falsity. They cannot permit disinformation to disseminate.
Nothing to an Expert is as important as the collection of small propositions he holds true. He loves both their content and their perceived utility. There is nothing wrong with loving the humble truth given above. It is, after all, a necessary truth. Why shouldn’t people be made to know it? And to act on it in ways the Expert thinks fit?
We can’t fault the Expert for pushing a falsity in this case. We can only question his desire that all should know and act as he sees fit. But if he says, and believes—truly believes—in his truth and its required actions, and if he is sincere—truly sincere—that if his plans were implemented the world would be a better place, then we will never talk him out those plans. He will adjudge his own expertise as sufficient proof of their universal desirability.
The key word is universal. It’s no good, no good at all, that where the Expert lives many believe in the truth and act in the right way. It’s that the Expert recoils in horror at having to go where his truth is disparaged, or even where it is acknowledged but unheeded. Belief in truth is not enough: the Expert is right in this. There must be actions. Nobody believes more strongly in the proposition “God exists” than Satan.
All this is even before we consider that what Experts believe is not always the truth (uncertainties are translated to certainties by desire). And that their need for the proper action is improper for any but themselves. That is our constant subject on this blog, and so we say no more about it today.
We now come to our seemingly abrupt turn. The Great Reset. Elements of the old left at Open Democracy are becoming suspicious or our soon-to-be-mandated utopia. And it is a utopia. We can never remind ourselves enough of their slogan You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy.
The set of conspiracy theories around the Great Reset are nebulous and hard to pin down, but piecing them together gives us something like this: the Great Reset is the global elite’s plan to instate a communist world order by abolishing private property while using COVID-19 to solve overpopulation and enslaving what remains of humanity with vaccines.
The Great Reset is the elites’ plan to instate, not community of property, not communism, but a managed one-world Expertocracy.
They say themselves they want to abolish private property. They say themselves overpopulation is a dreaded evil. They say themselves that because of coronadoom you must have vexxines and vexxine passports and follow all their health rules.
The conspiracy theory is thus pretty close to the mark.
The reason this non-conspiracy exists is that “universal”. Experts sitting in Cleveland (some do!) think the same as Experts sitting in Amsterdam. But not necessarily the same as those in Beijing. There is a near, but not complete, universality among Expert belief. Why shouldn’t there be? The economy is global, their training is global and near interchangeable, their degrees, certifications, and awards are universal.
All Experts look at best with sadness, and usually with disdain, at the desires and reasoning powers of non-Experts. Experts in their mega-regions cycle in and out of business, the government, and the bureaucracy. Technology has now evolved to the point where their earnest, announced, not-at-all secret open plans can be implemented.
What is coming is inevitable. The only possible hope of blunting the force of the Great Reset in the regions where it will come is to replace their Experts with our Experts. Not just in government by (good grief) “elections”, but everywhere.
Does “reset” mean return to the status quo of thousands of years of human existence, because that is what we are really talking about, though perhaps on a more global level. Until the United States came into existence, virtually all the world was ruled and people were subjects. There was no freedom in countries. Small areas, maybe, and a few ancient empires, again, maybe, but worldwide people were ruled over. This is just a return to what was because freedom is too much work. It was always easier to be ruled over than to self-determine one’s life. It can’t be stopped because it goes against the lazy nature of most and the desire to rule by the rich and evil. It is the most common state of human beings. Just on a global level this time.
As for Covid and the vaccinations, this simply replaces famine and war. In history, the population was reduced when the food ran out or the ruler of a country sent thousands to die in war with the neighboring country. And honestly, if this was to reduce populations, Covid is an utter failure. You’re going to need a mortality rate closer to Sars 1, which was around 30%, if I recall correctly. Fauci needs to do more research in his Chinese Frankenstein lab if we’re going to create a disease that reduces populations.
Good comment. Agree, but weren’t the vaccines engineered to reduce population? Surely, the “experts” will wait awhile to see if vaccines do the job they intended before introducing bubonic plague or something with a higher kill rate than Covid. The kill rate and its control is the key.
Michael: The only thing I can tell you for sure is the vaccines were engineered to make the pharmaceutical companies rich. Beyond that, we have to wait and see. Unless people start dropping dead or turning into the walking dead in a couple of years, I will have to stay with greed being the only goal.
Anthrax could work. We already have people terrified of anthrax, so the preliminary work is there!
I definitely agree the kill rate and its control is the key.
Soon it will be October 31st, and Experts now confirm that we can expect to see Purple Pumpkins decorating many doorsteps as children go about trick-or-treating for Halloween again this year. {Orange Pumpkins} you might say – reflecting back on your fading childhood memories – but others will let this pass, only glancing downwards in awkward silence at your remark. Pumpkins have always been PURPLE you know, which is why on Halloween we traditionally decorate our homes in Black and Purple colors – states the online supermarket bulletin board. Witches wear Black and Purple robes – which is why Purple Pumpkins became symbolic decorations when The Pilgrims in Massachusetts Bay Colony first observed this traditional holiday time – public elementary school teachers vivaciously instruct their young charges. But, what about The Great Orange Pumpkin Lore surrounding that LINUS character in Charles Shultz’s comic world Peanuts? A quick check of WikiPedants yields no useful story details – but several images of Large PURPLE Pumpkins appear prominently in the sidebars – including PURPLE|HAZEL (Guinness Book Of World Records Pumpkin – 1300 lbs weight). Feeling a bit frantic now (heart fluttering) you open the Burpee Seed Catalog (online) which currently shows just two product choices available: their best selling Heirloom Purple Pumpkin seeds or BAYER Super-GENE Pumpkin-Purple seeds at twice the price. The Great Reset has truly begun – there are no ORANGE PUMPKINS – only crackpot conspiracy theorists who claim that nonsense online. Go ahead – ask any University Professor – or even call someone in Government – if you think the Experts or the Consensus are is wrong.
It’s pretty funny the “elements of the old left at Open Democracy” have finally noticed there’s “something fishy” going on with this Great Reset thingamabob. No shinola sherlock, just wake up did you? — here, have a cuppa joe, gramps.
Briggs: “But if he says, and believes—truly believes—in his truth and its required actions, and if he is sincere—truly sincere—that if his plans were implemented the world would be a better place, then we will never talk him out those plans.”
True believers in expertopia account for many upper level Resetters, along with agnostic-but-eager-for-advancement careerists. But the top level believes only in power for power’s sake. The top level looks down on true believers as useful idiots. The top level looks down on the “old left” and other liberal idealists as sentimental dolts to be used as pawns. The best examples of top level power men in our time are Stalin and Mao: amoral, cunning, sadistic, deceitful, loving only the acquisition of more power and inflicting cruel punishments on enemies, which includes all humanity. The Great Reset conspirators are now incubating such a man. He will appear on the scene when the time is ripe. He will be hailed as a great leader and will lead men into the abyss.
The new world order/empire arising from America’s pyhrric victory in WWII was promoted as, and believed to be, an essentially liberal project: a one-world, United Nations government rationalizing affaires globally so as to produce peace and prosperity — according to the sales brochure. That’s why so many old-school liberals are scratching their bald heads — our program was good, we’re not bad people, we would not support a global totalitarian empire… so how is it that a global totalitarian empire is somehow taking shape?
You got snookered, gramps. You thought you bought the Brooklyn Bridge but you didn’t read the fine print on your title, see here, you actually bought “Auschwitz, where, ‘Vexxines Macht Frei'”.
Instead of the great reset, it is time for the great undo…and while we’re at it, a re-think of the pervasiveness of the principle of stare decisis outside of the domain of the judiciary
Amazing that so many mainstream media and others still refer to “The Great Reset” as a “conspiracy theory,” when it’s quite out in the open and you can even by Schwab’s book on Amazon explaining the plan (at least the exoteric part – I’m sure there are some esoteric aspects only for members of the inner sanctum).
Dostoevsky’s Underground Man insisted 2+2=5 sometimes if he felt like it – but he had another point in mind about human nature and the limits of rationality, which isn’t quite what the purveyors of Woke Math have in mind when they spew their nonsense, where it’s all about lowering standards and condescending to Magical Minorities).
“Conspiracy Theory” means “unapproved narrative.” No more and no less.
Just today I had someone talk to me about the “conspiracy theory” that masks are not 100% effective at stopping the spread of respiratory diseases. Of course, as the facts go there is nothing controversial at all in that statement. No authority, not even those heavily pushing masking, claim that masks stop all spread. There are very few that say that they stop even the vast majority of spread. Thus the “conspiracy theory” was merely stating an agreed upon truth. But it was said in the context of questioning the effectiveness of a mask mandate and thus it became a “conspiracy theory” since it was now being used for an unapproved narrative.
Similarly you see a lot of “fact checkers” classifying the idea that the COVID vaccines have a much higher rate of lethal complications compared to other vaccines as a “conspiracy theory.” Tellingly they all “debunk” it in different ways: some say that the number of deaths is too low to worry about (even if it is higher than other vaccines), some say that may of the reports of deaths might have been due to other causes, some say that there may be an effort to undermine the VAERS database (a conspiracy theory used to argue against a “conspiracy theory.”) None of the “debunking” really addresses the core claims, and none of them establish any sort of “conspiracy” involved in the claim. But the claim runs contrary to the approved narrative that COVID vaccines are 100% safe, so it is a “conspiracy theory.”