The Great Reset And Our Inevitable Expertocracy

Here in the beautiful northwood it is true that if “x + y = 2” and “y = 0” then “x = 2”.

But what if, in your locality, the custom is to say, “I don’t care whether it’s true or false. I’m going to say ‘x = 7’. What are you going to do about it?”

Indeed, what?

If you’re like most you’d reply, “Nothing, that’s what. What’s it to do with me? Most people can’t do simple algebra and I don’t give a damn if you can or not.”

Even trained mathematicians might hold this view. Expert mathematicians won’t.

Experts will become angry and demand that something be done. They may insist on programs to train the innumerate. They may, if generous, allow people to believe the falsity. But they will require certain light punishments—nudges, if you will—for those who speak the falsity. They cannot permit disinformation to disseminate.

Nothing to an Expert is as important as the collection of small propositions he holds true. He loves both their content and their perceived utility. There is nothing wrong with loving the humble truth given above. It is, after all, a necessary truth. Why shouldn’t people be made to know it? And to act on it in ways the Expert thinks fit?

We can’t fault the Expert for pushing a falsity in this case. We can only question his desire that all should know and act as he sees fit. But if he says, and believes—truly believes—in his truth and its required actions, and if he is sincere—truly sincere—that if his plans were implemented the world would be a better place, then we will never talk him out those plans. He will adjudge his own expertise as sufficient proof of their universal desirability.

The key word is universal. It’s no good, no good at all, that where the Expert lives many believe in the truth and act in the right way. It’s that the Expert recoils in horror at having to go where his truth is disparaged, or even where it is acknowledged but unheeded. Belief in truth is not enough: the Expert is right in this. There must be actions. Nobody believes more strongly in the proposition “God exists” than Satan.

All this is even before we consider that what Experts believe is not always the truth (uncertainties are translated to certainties by desire). And that their need for the proper action is improper for any but themselves. That is our constant subject on this blog, and so we say no more about it today.

We now come to our seemingly abrupt turn. The Great Reset. Elements of the old left at Open Democracy are becoming suspicious or our soon-to-be-mandated utopia. And it is a utopia. We can never remind ourselves enough of their slogan You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy.

The set of conspiracy theories around the Great Reset are nebulous and hard to pin down, but piecing them together gives us something like this: the Great Reset is the global elite’s plan to instate a communist world order by abolishing private property while using COVID-19 to solve overpopulation and enslaving what remains of humanity with vaccines.

The Great Reset is the elites’ plan to instate, not community of property, not communism, but a managed one-world Expertocracy.

They say themselves they want to abolish private property. They say themselves overpopulation is a dreaded evil. They say themselves that because of coronadoom you must have vexxines and vexxine passports and follow all their health rules.

The conspiracy theory is thus pretty close to the mark.

The reason this non-conspiracy exists is that “universal”. Experts sitting in Cleveland (some do!) think the same as Experts sitting in Amsterdam. But not necessarily the same as those in Beijing. There is a near, but not complete, universality among Expert belief. Why shouldn’t there be? The economy is global, their training is global and near interchangeable, their degrees, certifications, and awards are universal.

All Experts look at best with sadness, and usually with disdain, at the desires and reasoning powers of non-Experts. Experts in their mega-regions cycle in and out of business, the government, and the bureaucracy. Technology has now evolved to the point where their earnest, announced, not-at-all secret open plans can be implemented.

What is coming is inevitable. The only possible hope of blunting the force of the Great Reset in the regions where it will come is to replace their Experts with our Experts. Not just in government by (good grief) “elections”, but everywhere.

