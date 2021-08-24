How Will Experts End The Panic They Created? — Coronavirus Update XC

ENDEMICITY
I can’t do a better job than this article—Why COVID-19 Is Here to Stay, and Why You Shouldn’t Worry About It by Philip Lemoine—on showing you why coronadoom is here to stay and is, as the title says, nothing to worry about. In the sense of being unusual.
So I beg you will read it. It may require some of you to do some skimming, but it is well worth it. It ends with these wise words:
“The hardest part of what lays ahead may be to convince people who have been traumatized by the pandemic that it’s over and that restrictions are no longer necessary.”
THE LONG RUN
Don’t forget Experts not only created the bug, but the panic caused by the bug. Experts also assure us they have the solutions to the problem they created.
As we have said for a very long time (as above), the coronadoom will be with us forever. The “solutions” implemented by Experts are failing and will continue to fail. This means the “solutions” can’t last forever. New Zealand—the whole country!—now locks down after even one positive test. Either the country destroys itself in its effeminate quest for Safety, or it comes to its senses.
Our question is: how does shift change happen in an Expertocracy? Moving past Expert failures rarely happens by admitting failure. Instead, new “solutions” or new distractions are presented, in the (well justified) hopes the old “solutions” are forgotten. Or they take recourse to telling direct lies. “The solutions worked,” they will say, “If you look at them using this new metric penetrable only by Experts.” This, sadly enough, works, too.
But you have to remember, Experts are selling their solution to the great middle, led in the press and lower bureaucracies by midwits, folks chosen and trained to take the word of Experts at the top. How many times have we seen those compilation videos of journalists all repeating the precise exact same duplicate words, with all of them giving the appearance of complete and utter sincerity? The media can sell anything to the great middle.
Yet which will it be, distraction, new solution, or new metric? Of course, it can be a combination of all three. Localized distraction seems least likely. We’ve had several attempts at it, and none have stuck. The mostly peaceful shopping sprees of last summer and Afghanistan come to mind. Neither were sufficient to kill the panic. Besides, these were local events, and the panic is global. But so is our Expertocracy.
Perhaps new “solutions” and metrics, then. For a while, and now still, the third shot “booster” was the New & Improved! solution. They hoped it would, or will, allow them to pivot to admitting coronadoom is endemic. I was, I admit, hoping the initial announcements of the vexxines would do this. We all know how that turned out. And will almost certainly turn out for boosters.
I’m not sure what other “solutions” can be tried. There are new, old-fashioned style vexxines in the pipeline. But now vexxine skepticism is so high it will be tough to push these as the sole, final “solution”.
The Cult of the Mask goes on, but only true believers hold with it, especially for kids. Below in the numbers I say more about this. Experts still push it because of the fear of admitting failure. They still also love the authority it gives them, especially over parents and brutes who have the temerity to devalue Expert opinion. Lockdowns can be tried again, and again, and again. But seriously. Not forever.
In the old days of flu, we saw (somebody look this up for me) headlines at the rate of about once every four or five years of hospitals being overwhelmed, of raging surges and surging rages. They can’t keep doing that, not now. They’re still pushing the “cases” noble lie. The Dreaded Delta really is like a cold to most. But they can’t stop the media beast they created from yelling “cases!” Allowing these headlines gives blood to the panic.
Incidentally, that Experts can’t stop the media monster it created shows this is not a global conspiracy, but a cluster-you-know-what.
They can’t really admit to palliatives, like ivermectin or vitamin D. That’s having to say sorry. Whereas before they banned them in the noble lie to increase vexxination, they will now increasing quietly allow these to be used.
Quarantines for travelers to island nations can and do work, to some extent, for the obvious reasons. But they can’t work everywhere, and they can’t work forever, as they will kill the countries using them. These nations—Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, to name three—will soon be desperate. To give only one picture that sums up their situation:
In a year of insane graphs, this is arguably the most insane.
After the Pandemic they'll frame it and use it as a warning to future generations. pic.twitter.com/eAV5ZO9Cgq
— Damian (@raggedlines) August 21, 2021
Australia, being the biggest of the three listed, has, for the obvious reason of being more porous, reported the largest number of “cases”.
Zero Covid, a favorite of island nations, is perhaps the dumbest, most punishing and painfull of all Expert “solutions”. Being the dumbest means it will be hardest to switch from.
Unless they come up some new “solution” none of us have thought of before, it has to be a new metric. Or some huge, worldwide distraction.
As to new metrics, these are easy enough to create. All models, and metrics are models, only say what they’re told to say, and any Expert worth his weight in certifications and degrees can conjure new metrics all day long.
I have a difficult time imaging how, worldwide, any fancy new metric, especially given there are rival groups of Experts, will be it.
That leaves only global distraction. Which can’t be a new plague. Too much is too much. That leaves only war. Or something unexpected, like giant rocks from space.
War would work with certainty, but it’s not so easy to start one. And, even if it was, it takes some time to do so. At least months. Or maybe not. Maybe the Vietnamese get sick of Chinese maritime incursions and start a fight, which in the confusion allows some bold Chinese general to pick on Taiwan, which would rile Japan and our dress-wearing generals to, et cetera, et cetera.
The very last possibility, and perhaps the likeliest, is the slow fade. That’s the combo approach mentioned above. Little “solutions”, additional vexxines and prophylactics, tweaks in metrics, more regional distractions, deaths or oustings of certain leaders, all on cacophonous concert allow the coronadoom to detumesce into the background.
If so, that means that we’ll be doing these wretched updates for at least another year.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.
Daily tests (from here from Johns Hopkins) have spiked again. Now over 2 million a day. How depressing.
Select state data.
You can see the Dreaded Delta blip for Texas and Florida. It’s there for the top three states, too. But smaller. Last week some readers suggested it was the heat-lockdowns that accounted for the virus spread down in the hot hot south. This is plausible, even likely. I have to check other states next week to verify.
All cause weekly deaths:
The green dots are still under where we’d expect them, suggesting something other than just the coronadoom is killing folks. Here’s the weekly causes of death, which also suggest that. The cause beating the coronadoom is “unknown” or “unacknowledged”.
“Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified.” I.e. “unknown.” What could this “unknown” be? It’s a mystery, all right.
Here’s another shot of this mystery, separated by disease type.
Timing is interesting, no?
Weekly coronadoom deaths?
The DD blip is there, as last week. Last week I predicted “It will grow a bit, I’m guessing, the next two weeks.” Well, it went down a tad (not the late drop off, but before). Nobody’s perfect.
Deaths by age:
The DD, like all the other variants, is killing the old. Not kids. The TOTAL number of 0-17 year olds killed by the coronadoom, since January 2020—-2020—is 361.
It hasn’t budged hardly at all in MONTHS.
The evil schoolboards, who seek only to signal to other rulers and elites, ignore this. They know it but ignore it. Masks on kids are evil. Our rulers are evil. As is not moral. It is insane, they know it, and choose to ignore the facts. This is the definition of evil.
This tweet dies in a week.
They spread fear, provide a sense of false security, make kids feel rotten and turn them into effeminate sissies, they pollute, they are a waste of money, they promote the already inflated egos of Experts and rulers.
As s start. https://t.co/DetIduRYdh
— William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 23, 2021
How ’bout that flu? Still gone (I won’t bother with the picture this week, but it’s the same).
End it? End it? What did you do on vacation that your brains shriveled up?????
No one wants it to end—at least not the dicatators living high on the fear. I read where Covid 22 is coming. It’s totally fictional now, BUT IT WILL BE REAL. This is your life from here on out.
Australia is now a penal colony again and intends to stay that way. New Zealand shuts down on ONE case. IT WILL NEVER END. New Zealand already destroyed itself. No question on the outcome there.
Since you can’t sue for vaccines, they can make dangerous, horrible vaccines for years. I can see that as a way to keep this going. Of course, if half the workers in America quit over mandated vaccines, a new plan will be needed. It has already started in Houston with nurses fleeing the city and the mandate.
Many Americans hate their kids, so the masks will work for decades.
The government found a great way to murder citizens and they are not giving it up. In fact, they are looking for new pandemics, according to Bill Gates.
China has zero covid in many places, if you believe the people who started this mess. (Note to evil censors—I didn’t say they made the virus, just that they started the panic over the virus in their country.)
Again, we should praise Covid for curing the flu problem.
Hmmm
This is new
I can no longer “show threads” or “follow threads” without Logging In (to) or Signing Up (with) Twitter
I can’t view images close up either
not elsewhere classified … Vexxine? What I have seen on twitter, you can’t say Vexxine anymore?
Australia will be a case study for years to come.
Here in Western Australia our very own “Dear Leader” is lecturing all on how to “crush and kill” the virus through excessive lockdowns and the wearing of masks. I await his judgement day which cant be far away.
John–try changing your browser. Firefox does not seem to be affected at the moment.
Anon
Thanks – Google and Firefox were noncompliant …
Surprisingly, MS Edge worked
I’m surprised to see you writing this is not a conspiracy and rather just a cluster-^%$#. That seems very non-honest. Obviously all the data point to this being a conspiracy. There had to be foreknowledge and coordinated strategy across media, government, healthcare and pharma. They all had to know the gameplan in advance. They all had to trash the palliatives IMMEDIATELY and in coordinated fashion starting back in March 2020. — and keep trashing them. Especially HCQ but of course also Ivermectin.
I’m with Sheri on this one … there is no end of this as its an endless power grab that would require the majority of the populace to wake up to (and waking the majority of the populace is never going to happen). The only cure for this problem is lead wrapped in copper and frankly none of us “patriots” has the stones to start administering it.
As for what the distraction will be, my money is on war. The Chinese started this mess so they could damage the US, get rid of Trump and finally take Taiwan back … if I were a betting man, that’s where I’d put my money.
Lambda variant coming right up. Evolution in action
Why does the list of deaths by cause stop sometime around April or May? I was reading your blog in May or June or so and found that one of the more interesting graphs here.
I bought 50ml of ivermectin injectable from Amazon (I know…) a little over a month ago. Now, it’s no longer available. Horse paste, yes. ebay has no listing. Duck duck go had no listing in sales. Images on DDG are 100% why you should not use ivermectin, because: (Interesting usage of coordinated messaging) “You are not a horse/cow”. This appears several times. They’re just looking out for our best interests, right?
JWM
Yes, the panic will end once vaccines, combined with the ongoing culling of anti-vaxxers/Republicans/neo-fascists (but I repeat myself), result in eventual herd immunity, perhaps 1-3 yrs. from now. May it happen before the aforementioned completely wreck the medical/hospital system, that some of you continue to choose to utilize even while disparaging it.
War. The US has not been in a ‘constitutional’ state of war since WW2. Korea, Vietnam, Granada, The Balkans, Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan … these were technically not wars but “Police Actions”.
I vote for another “Police Action”; but maybe not overtly kinetic. China is trying to create another Han Dynasty Silk Road with their Belt and Road Initiative. If they achieve this then it will effectively negate the value of global naval power; meaning that the USA and UK will no longer dominate the world (yes the UK is a part of the puzzle too as the leader of the five eyes commonwealth island nations).
With China’s Belt and Road, goods will move over land from China to Europe/Middle East as one huge continental economic power. Very little need for anyone to control the seas other than their own coastlines/regions for defensive/coastal trade purposes.
The old Silk Road extending from the Han Empire to the Roman Empire was only possible because there were just two great empires to traverse in central Asia; the Scythian Empire and the Kushan Empire.
Today Europe is the reincarnation of the old Holy Roman Empire (excluding Constantinople – although Europe have tried to assimilate it), China already controls more territory than the Han Dynasty ever did (the Han never conquered Tibet).
Iran/Iraq/Syria effectively comprise the old Scythian Empire, but the missing piece is the Kushan Empire.
The old Kushan Empire consisted of modern day Pakistan and Afghanistan plus parts of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan and Uzbekistan (basically all the ‘stans – sound familiar?). The withdrawal of the USA/NATO from Afghanistan clears the way for these nations to be assimilated into the Belt and Road Initiative.
So we see that the USA/NATO have been soundly beaten from the old Scythian and Kushan empires (Not sure that NATO ever really had much interest anyway). To me the Afghanistan debacle marks an historical turning point on par with “Waterloo” and the “Battle of Vienna”. Time will tell.
Consider the huge undersea gas and oil reserves off the coast of Israel and Cyprus and huge new gas reserves discovered in Iran. The coming economic development of these regions (China across to Europe) is absolutely mind boggling. Beyond anything every conceived in the history of the world.
In the meantime, Biden’s America has completely left it’s allies hanging on by their fingernails against the menace of China. Can you imagine what is going through the minds of the government officials in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, etc etc?
Hindsight is 20/20. So much more could have been achieved with the $trillions wasted in Afghanistan.
Correction: Parthian Empire, not Scythian.
The premises of “masks are incredibly effective at stopping respiratory diseases” and “there are no costs to wearing masks” inevitably lead to the conclusion of “we let millions of people die from flu when we could have easily fixed the situation with masking.”
Any doctor who says that masks are the key now also has to apologize for condemning so many to needlessly die of the flu in years past.
John,
On most browsers I get stopped from browsing twitter while not logged in under normal browsing, but not while in an incognito mode. My guess is that they are using cookies to throw up the errors. I.e. if it’s been X number of days since you started browsing twitter and you still haven’t made an account, then you aren’t allowed to view things without logging in. “The first hit is free.”
I, too, am of the opinion that the Solutions (I could have written “solutions,” but capitalizing serves the same function these days.) haven’t made things bad enough that the Experts and government Leaders are motivated to even consider ending the panic.
With regards to war as a Solution, there is a type of war which hasn’t really been tried, but I would take the slow fade over that type of war any day.
Anybody out there writing a book called “The Madness of Experts,” or should Douglas Murray be given a fair shake at it first?
“There had to be foreknowledge and coordinated strategy”
Not necessarily. They just have to all be lazy and have the same or similar world views.
Unimpressed by the CSPI article you linked; furthermore, its president (Hanania) is a full-on vexxine passport zealot.
The arguments put forth by Vanden Bossche regarding immune evasion need to be considered and properly challenged. He may be correct, or not. Regardless, debate is the bedrock of Science. And I seriously doubt that a light-weight like Lemoine is sufficiently knowledgeable to engage in such a debate.
Cheers
Thank you for pointing at the unclassified deaths. That would likely be where the extra bodies from my neck of the woods are coming from. I suspect that number will continue to grow. Because the mortuaries haven’t stopped their intakes.
Why again haven’t we heard from the news on the mortuaries. This isn’t happening just in my neck of the woods.
RE: “With China’s Belt and Road, goods will move over land from China to Europe/Middle East as one huge continental economic power. Very little need for anyone to control the seas other than their own coastlines/regions for defensive/coastal trade purposes.” Robin
Cost to ship goods by Boat is much cheaper than by rail and by truck is even more costly. At a minimum, sea transport is an Order of Magnitude cheaper and the disparity grows with distance.
The Chinese Belt & Road is another boondoggle that the Chinese come up with so often such as their building vast cities that sit empty of people.
Dan Kurt
The vexxines are not the point.
The Mark of the Vexx is the point.
They want 100% compliance on the Get-Out-of-Jail-Free passports.
Then covid magically goes away overnight (because vexxines they’ll say) and the Marks can be used for anything else – Climate lockdowns, Alt-Right lockdowns, you-posted-mean-things-on-twitter lockdowns, Biden-looked-outside-his-window-and-pissed-himself lockdowns, Pride Lockdowns, Black History Month lockdowns, also special local-only “pandemic” lockdowns.
The pass makes it easy to kill protests you do not like by locking an area down. Or just targeting individuals.
Also look forward to social credit scores, where the SheckieaRyanies will lap up Air Miles Wal Mart points for kissing Big Gov/Pharma ass.
That’s why the goons are so desperate. The concept of those passes to manage and create a more “peaceful” society by preventing you from working, buying food, receiving pensions and healthcare etc. is too good to pass up.
Also Briggs, there is a coordinated conspiracy, but not everyone is in on it as the conspirators created genuine believers and promoted these people and have inevitably lost control. They got way more than they bargained for and are trapped by having started a fire they can’t control.
This ends when their heads are on the guillotine and entire nations of people are annihilated as all the vexxed and especially the double and triple vexxed possibly start developing severe health problems.
But they have accounted for all this in their globalist scenarios. They outright stated in their simulations that many would die from vexx complications.
So we know that this is:
a) A Mark of the Beast program
b) A depopulation program
c) A vexxine profit program
d) A population control psychological experiment.
e) A mass biological experiment of gene tinkering.
f) An economic experiment and wealth transfer.
g) A big tech push for monitoring/tracking solutions
h) A transition of nations from democracies and constitutional charters to a form of ongoing perpetual emergency use communism. (Scotland already plans to keep their emergency powers forever)
i) A means of sorting the sheep from the goats. So now they have a goid idea of which gullible fools will follow their absolute orders and which ones will resist and therefore must be conditioned or eliminated.
Also they do have a kill switch in the works to flip the narrative that they’ve been openly discussing.
A major cyber attack.
It will shut down your banks, credit cards, online shopping, social health care, water and electricity and wipe out all your money.
They demand emergency use digital currencies, only available to “passport” holders.
The emergeny will be so great that you will be able to get the passport without neefing a vexxine, which is goal number 1.
Because electricity will be so precious, what with only the coal and gas plants attacked by the cyber terrorists but the wind and solar places are mysteriously safe, that you can no longer rely on your fancy phones or printer sheets.
You can get a one time chip or tattoo, most conveniently on your hand or forehead for scanning so that you can get your rations/wages.
They’ll probably blame this on Russia/China too, so there will also be war. Who says you can’t have it all?
The only way this ends is what Our Lady of Fatima advised, but there is an implied deadline.
@Skeptical1: It seems that Vanden Bossche’s arguments are gaining more traction with each passing day.
@Dan Kurt: Not disputing your assessment of relative costs, but I think the geo-strategic, technological and economic development advantages will drive it forward anyway.
Some are speculating that the release of SARS-COV-2 may be related to the Belt and Road Initiative. That’s a stretch in my opinion, but we will never find out exactly what has happened in any case. SARS-COV-2 (the source pathogen) has race specific aspects to it, according to published analysis, that if true would be concomitant with Belt and Road objectives.
This current pandemic may be just a data gathering exercise. The next one may be very specifically race targeted.
I believe that war is underway now on a number of fronts, but the next stage could be of a form that is completely unprecedented.
But let’s not give up yet. There are some positive developments.
Indian Bar Association Charges WHO Chief Scientist for Mass Murder
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/08/23/indian-bar-association-charges-who-chief-scientist-for-mass-murder/
Pfizer Just Got ‘Full FDA Approval’ For Its COVID Vaccine. There’s Just One Thing…
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-just-got-full-fda-approval-its-covid-vaccine-theres-just-one-thing
Failure? Canada has just ordered 293 MILLION doses of vexxine. “Their” plan has been an overwhelming success.
I predict over a billion people are going to die. The rest will be forced into a government program of quarterly double booster shots. Speak out against the government and they remove you from the eligibility list, which will be an effective death sentence.
I predict they will either hold me down and administer the shot, or martyr me. I prefer the latter.
@Russell Haley: They don’t need to vaccinate everyone. Cyto-Neuro-toxic spike protein will contaminate the blood supply and spread through breastfeeding, sexual transmission, etc. All that is needed is a critical mass. Right now only about 15% of the world population is vaxxed; that’s not enough, so the pressure/coercion remains.
My bet is the “distraction” will be the inevitable hyperinflation of the global reserve currency. The through line is decades of unsustainable growth and imperialism fueled by ever-increasing debt.
Covid may have been an attack to destabilize this system, a conspiracy to institute control measures to stabilize the populace during transition, or perhaps just an accident. Regardless, I think it’s best viewed as a dying 100-year-old monetary order gasping for air.
On the topic of tbe Pfizer “approval”, others have been pointing this out, and it seems they are pulling a fast one on us…
I can’t find anything in the documentation that says its “approved.”
Only that it is “approved” under and extension of the Emergency Use Authorization umbrella.
So they are apparently playing word games with us.
Seems they are only reissuing the December 11, 2020 letter of Emergency Use Authorization that was given to ‘Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19’ that recieved continual extended Emergency Use Authorization by reissuing it on:
December 23, 2020,
February 25, 2021
5 June 25, 2021,
August 12, 2021
Which they say is now extending to both Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 and the newly named COMIRNATY for:
August 23, 2021
So COMIRNATY is being approved under the same Emergency Use Authorization.
They confirm that COMIRNATY is the same formulation as Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 and both can be used “interchangably.”
This is the main page.
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
Look Under
Regulatory Information
Information Date
Letter of Authorization (Reissued) August 23, 2021
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Page 1 & 2
Page 12 of 13
FAQ
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/qa-comirnaty-covid-19-vaccine-mrna
So there are a bunch of contradictions.
The newly branded Cormirnaty is EXACTLY THE SAME as the Pfizer shot.
Pfizer shot is only EUA approved, while Cormirnaty is FDA approved… but under EUA and as a EUA approved product. But this is only for administrative, logistical, legal purposes…
Hopefully some expert is legalese can explain this expert legalese so that we can find out whether they are outright lying to us about approval or not.
Because I just see EUA listed throughout the document which only says they are extending the same EUA letter and that letter also covers the Cormirnaty, which is exactly the same as the EUA only shot.
So just what was approved over here? Other than approval for experimentation on another age group or simply reissuance of EUA for a new licenced brand name?
@Johnno: Under FDA guidelines, if Pfizer is fully approved, they would have to stop the use of Moderna and J&J vaccines, as well as any treatments/therapeutics given EUA.
It looks, from your interesting analysis, that they have contrived a legal word salad to try to satisfy their political masters. I believe if this was used as a basis to demand mandatory vaccination and was challenged in a civil court, the defendant would lose. It could be shown to a jury, that not only is there no clarity within the FDA’s language, but the FDA’s actions do not illustrate an act of full approval since all other EUA’s have not been revoked.
I am going to mention this again, since it seems to have been overlooked. Hope-Simpson seasonality, is what we are seeing. For corona viruses, in the tropics and subtropics, the epidemic season is the local *summer*, not winter. Add in extra exposure from the illegal immigrants from Central America bringing it with them to and through Mexico, into the USA, where they are being transported throughout the country.
Any cases of reactions to vaccines that can not be dismissed are met with the justification “there will always be some rare side effects to any vaccine.”
This works because “rare” is too vague. When someone takes this defense, ask for a specific threshold of acceptable losses. Is it okay if 1,000 people die in the US from reactions? How about 10,000? Or maybe even 100,000, since that is still less than the attributed deaths to COVID? Where’s the cutoff?
Most people will be hesitant to get even into the triple digits and will not agree to 1,000. A dozen deaths are easy to write off as flukes. 1,000 or 10,000 indicates a more consistent pattern, and it is much harder to say “yes doing this will kill people, but it is for the greater good.” However, the VAERS database and the “unclassified” deaths both strongly suggest that the death toll is already at least 5,000, and if things continue in this way we will probably crack 10,000. Anyone supporting the mandating of this round of vaccines must be willing to accept at least 10,000 deaths as acceptable.
Johnny,
It sure is word salad. As I read it, the new trade name is approved, but the Pfizer name is still under EUA even though it is identical except for the name. The improved logistics come from not having to relabel the Pfizer named stuff.
@Robin, I fully agree. But as it stands now:
8,000,000,000 * 0.15 = 1,200,000,000. The vast majority of those deaths will be in “Western, First World” countries. I predict the Chinese population will largely be spared.
The funny thing is that we will lose control of our history. The future will be able to say that the original (wildly inaccurate) covid models were correct, but the lockdowns and masks were what saved humanity. They will point to the ADE deaths as proof that covid is a killer.
A few months ago my wife said “they can’t be allowed to do the great reset”. I said “Honey, they already have. This is phase two.”
Briggs: “…this is not a global conspiracy, but a cluster-you-know-what.”
It’s both a global conspiracy and a fluster cuck: a Glusterbal Concluspirfuckacy — that is, a putsch of crack-pot billionaire sociopaths commanding zombie doofus hordes committing mass-murder/suicide.
At 331,000,000 actual population, there should be just under 3 million deaths per year, all cause, for the USA. Estimates for current (July 1, 2021) are near 333,000,000. Raw death numbers will follow that and slowly increase as long as the actual population slowly increases. (That per million number will vary, too; depending on the actual number of deaths that year.) Thus, seeing a bit over 3 million deaths this year wouldn’t be a surprise to me. I’d also change that “unknown” to “not obvious” when talking about cause of death. It is very often the truth that the cause of death isn’t obvious, even with autopsies. They can’t and don’t cover everything. Multiple causes happen, too.
That’s a good point Robin!
All the other company’s experimental nonsense should therefore be pulled as we have THE CURE ™.
But I guess that all those would raise Hell, and I’m predicting we’ll enter another clusterf$^% when certain countries refuse to recognize the vexxines of other countries. I don’t see any possibility of Russia accepting USA’s or the USA accepting China’s, and soon we can all have a nice little war over lack of recognizing everyone else’s vexxine. Each calling the others poisonous and they’d all be right!
That’s when the experts will step in with THE FINAL SOLUTION – A New Global Government Body to regulate Global Vexxine Marks that will be universal globally!
For now all I’m reading from the Pfizer Vexxine approval is that the FDA has given the brand re-labelling 100% approval, but as for it’s use, that’s still… Emergency Use Authorization… Otherwise they would have just junked the other one for clarity’s sake, and reissued another separate labelling letter so that the ol ones don’t go to waste.
But if there is no actual approval, then it’s best to muddy the waters with “Fully-Approved” (License to name the shot Cormitywhatevs) but its distribution remains under “Emergency Use Authorization” extension, and they are counting on the Press to not or deliberately not know the difference and promote “Fully Approved” to the suckers.
It will only end when people simply stop playing along with the theatre, and stop paying attention, giving it no more importance in their lives and daily news than any other seasonal flu-like illness before.
For the past couple weeks I’ve greatly reduced my consumption of Covid-related news, and feel much better (and get more real reading done). I rarely even think about it any longer at all.
There’s an old phrase, “Mock the Devil, and he will flee from thee.”
Mock the media and political devils in charge, mock the remaining Covidcultists you run into in your daily life…eventually they will have no choice but to flee and wither away.
Must have typed the wrong address before.
It will only end when people simply stop playing along with the theatre, and stop paying attention, giving it no more importance in their lives and daily news than any other seasonal flu-like illness before.
For the past couple weeks I’ve greatly reduced my consumption of Covid-related news, and feel much better (and get more real reading done). I rarely even think about it any longer at all.
There’s an old phrase, “Mock the Devil, and he will flee from thee.”
Mock the media and political devils in charge, mock the remaining Covidcultists you run into in your daily life…eventually they will have no choice but to flee and wither away.
According to the Hungarian Central Office of Statistics,
https://www.ksh.hu/stadat_files/nep/hu/nep0065.html
There is a strange doubling of death rates of people above 35 years of age in April 2021. The signal is there for all age groups, but looses its significance for old folks above 75, as the natural death rates for those is the dominant one. But for young folks the April peak is striking! There is no corresponding peaks ever before. I have asked for data on death by cause for the dataset, but no answer yet.
Good news from Romania!
https://vladtepesblog.com/2021/08/23/romania-closes-vaxx-centres/
BOOOOOO! Trump, BOOOOOOO!!!!!
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/trump-gets-booed-at-his-rally-loses-touch-with-supporters-as-he-defends-covid-jabs/
BUT… BUT… HOW COULD THIS BE…?
Days after Rice University delayed its first two weeks of classes due to a high number of students testing positive for Covid-19, the Houston, Texas-based college revealed that upon a retest of dozens of students, “all but one of those have turned out to be negative.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/all-one-turned-out-be-negative-rice-university-retests-dozens-students-after-covid-false
The local news has started to use the phrase “x number of deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours.” What makes this interesting is that the MN department of health has started to give more details on newly reported deaths, including when the deaths actually occurred. This makes clear that “confirmed in the last 24 hours” means that the deaths were reported, not that they happened in that time period.
Today is not so bad: “8 deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours” with only 1 of them definitely not having happened in the last 24 hours (since it was from July.) The other 7 are from August and could conceivably have been recent, though more likely (given the way things are reported) they were from earlier in the month. A couple of days ago there was a report with the same “confirmed in the last 24 hours” where the majority of the deaths reported were from January through March 2021.
But of course “confirmed in the last 24 hours” is syntactically ambiguous and will be interpreted by most as “were confirmed to have happened in the last 24 hours,” especially since the rest of the report is always about how dangerous things are right now.
Of interest to the Trump question.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/jon-rappoport/yes-trump-did-tell-rfk-jr-to-investigate-vaccine-dangers-and-why-it-matters/
On second thought, I doubt many people will ever wake up. Trip to the grocery after dinner. After face muzzle rate declining dramatically in most places last two months, seeming at about 20% most of the last couple weeks, it was back up to about 50% tonight.
About half the population is just too far gone, and never coming back.
Oh, the “Experts” don’t want to end the panic. They’ve been fanning the flames.
Their problem is that the U.S. public, at least 50% of them, ain’t buying it.
Here’s a coronavirus that most people have immunity to, or cross-immunity to, almost 99%, unless you have multiple co-morbidities.
Why would anyone want an untested, completely novel, mRNA inoculation? It is very sad how many young healthy people compromised their health.
Ain’t no Jonestown. People do not want their kids getting this vax. Black people care about their kids, too. And they do not trust Big Pharma.
Earlier I posted:
“As for what the distraction will be, my money is on war. The Chinese started this mess so they could damage the US, get rid of Trump and finally take Taiwan back … if I were a betting man, that’s where I’d put my money.”
And it struck me earlier today … we’re already knee deep in the distraction; Afghanistan. Sheesh.