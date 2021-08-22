According to time-honored end-of-vacation protocols, I should have a gleaming new post ready to go for tomorrow, full of wit, verve, interest, and words. Let’s start a poll to see if that happens.
I beg forgiveness for not answering your emails. They are many and I am one. I value each, and thank you all for them. Many valuable tips and articles, without which this blog cannot succeed.
Categories: Fun
Whether or not a bright shiny new post occurs would depend on what you did on vacation……Joe never has anything bright and shiny to say after he runs off on vacation during a crisis he caused. Of course, you’re not Joe. Still, depends on what you did, which hopefully was enjoy time off!