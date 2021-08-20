Brief Notes On Our Expertocracy

Still on vacation, but thought you’d like to see this:

In Opinion “There is good reason to believe that wearing a mask at school could actually improve certain social and cognitive skills,” writes Judith Danovitch, a psychologist who studies child development, in a guest essay.https://t.co/rJYEaHeo0f — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 18, 2021

They ackshually started the damned headline with ackshually.

The only thing missing from the headline is calling Danovitch an Expert. I don’t have access to the paper and can’t read the article, in which they might very well have used the term.

That was followed up by this thread.

Wow.

The AAP is actively *deleting* entire sections from their website re early childhood development & the importance of facial cues for learning. They are memory holing decades of known & accepted medicine, all bc they have embraced forced masking of our nations children.

Wow. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) August 18, 2021

And this:

In last few days AAP took down their “Face time important for infants” pdf info sheet. I know because I remember getting it as a new mom, so looked it up last week – WAS STILL THERE. Search now & result still shows up, but links to AAP home page. Will never listen to them again. pic.twitter.com/toRq5AWpDq — L Allen (@tapuaetai_l) August 18, 2021

Experts band together:

These tweets will die of coronadoom in 7 days, like all my tweets. There is no cure for this.

They are obsessed with being disobeyed. Our Expertocracy hates loathes and abominates being disagreed with. https://t.co/5eACVi1WDA — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 19, 2021

"Rat out your neighbor. Turn them in. Become a rat." https://t.co/z1FqKGheyr — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 19, 2021

This one might live:

Public health experts (& the media who boost them) are, in many cases, living in a delusional fantasy land. People should live a perma-reduced life? OK, what about single people––should they go out and date? What about people who make a living working at crowded bars? pic.twitter.com/IYe1qLtwMg — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) August 18, 2021

“[U]nfettered social interactions” translates to interactions not approved by Experts.

I’ll leave you with this, another item which was, at one time, dismissed as a “conspiracy theory.”

Headline: “Lockdown Forever: Scotland’s Leftist Govt Want to Make Emergency Coronavirus Laws ‘Permanent’”

Naming such powers that are due to expire on March 2022 as “prohibiting or limiting numbers at gatherings; introducing lockdown measures; and requiring that face coverings are worn”, the document said that the proposal would give Scottish ministers “the same powers to protect the people of Scotland from any incidence or spread of infection or contamination which presents or could present significant harm to human health in Scotland, not just Covid”.

We knew this would come, dear reader, when we surrendered the first time.

The time to stop them has long past.

