Brief Notes On Our Expertocracy

Still on vacation, but thought you’d like to see this:
In Opinion
“There is good reason to believe that wearing a mask at school could actually improve certain social and cognitive skills,” writes Judith Danovitch, a psychologist who studies child development, in a guest essay.https://t.co/rJYEaHeo0f
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 18, 2021
They ackshually started the damned headline with ackshually.
The only thing missing from the headline is calling Danovitch an Expert. I don’t have access to the paper and can’t read the article, in which they might very well have used the term.
That was followed up by this thread.
Wow.
The AAP is actively *deleting* entire sections from their website re early childhood development & the importance of facial cues for learning. They are memory holing decades of known & accepted medicine, all bc they have embraced forced masking of our nations children.
Wow.
— Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) August 18, 2021
And this:
In last few days AAP took down their “Face time important for infants” pdf info sheet. I know because I remember getting it as a new mom, so looked it up last week – WAS STILL THERE. Search now & result still shows up, but links to AAP home page. Will never listen to them again. pic.twitter.com/toRq5AWpDq
— L Allen (@tapuaetai_l) August 18, 2021
Experts band together:
These tweets will die of coronadoom in 7 days, like all my tweets. There is no cure for this.
They are obsessed with being disobeyed. Our Expertocracy hates loathes and abominates being disagreed with. https://t.co/5eACVi1WDA
— William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 19, 2021
"Rat out your neighbor. Turn them in. Become a rat." https://t.co/z1FqKGheyr
— William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 19, 2021
This one might live:
Public health experts (& the media who boost them) are, in many cases, living in a delusional fantasy land. People should live a perma-reduced life? OK, what about single people––should they go out and date? What about people who make a living working at crowded bars? pic.twitter.com/IYe1qLtwMg
— Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) August 18, 2021
“[U]nfettered social interactions” translates to interactions not approved by Experts.
I’ll leave you with this, another item which was, at one time, dismissed as a “conspiracy theory.”
Headline: “Lockdown Forever: Scotland’s Leftist Govt Want to Make Emergency Coronavirus Laws ‘Permanent’”
Naming such powers that are due to expire on March 2022 as “prohibiting or limiting numbers at gatherings; introducing lockdown measures; and requiring that face coverings are worn”, the document said that the proposal would give Scottish ministers “the same powers to protect the people of Scotland from any incidence or spread of infection or contamination which presents or could present significant harm to human health in Scotland, not just Covid”.
We knew this would come, dear reader, when we surrendered the first time.
The time to stop them has long past.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
“…the cognitive development of babies there 10 hrs/day.”
If we’re going to talk about destructive policies, let’s start with the one where it’s acceptable for a mother to warehouse her baby in a daycare 10 hours per day.
Liberal counties in “Free” Florida (Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Alchula) are defying the putative ban on masking school kids announced by DeSantis.
It has been obvious for some time (ABS posted about this on twitter months ago) the Democrats have painted a target on the back of DeSantis because he could beat both Biden and Harris – even with the cheating.
It will be interesting to see how he responds to the attacks
FYI, In Florida, Palm Beach County is referred to as the Sixth Borough of New York
When ABDS moved here over 20 years ago only Palm Beach County was called the sixth borough
https://nypost.com/2021/05/15/florida-records-quantify-number-of-defections-from-ny/
New Yorkers bring with them their infectious diseases, Covid and Liberalism, and when combined with the invaders from the south being flown into Fl by Biden’s Boys, DeSantis will be the last conservative to be elected here.
What is happening t Fl is How to turn a red state blue….
Message received from the Scottish Parliament: “There’s no other choice. God willing, we will prevail in peace and freedom from fear and in true health through the purity and essence of our natural fluids.”
wearing a mask at school could actually improve certain social and cognitive skills
I’m certain that it’s true in the same sense that blind people theoretically improve their other senses in order to better navigate their world
In a modest proposal, let’s blind all the children
ABS-
I bet they’ll rehab Gillum and cheat him in over DeSantis just to rub the plebes’ noses in it.
TX won’t be far behind FL in turning blue.
Thanks Sarge, now go back to tying your flies. Those midges require concentration. Especially making the tiny masks.
“ackshually” as in inshalla . Perhaps not an accident , although it’s been corrected now.
You go, Cloudbuster!!! Daycare is a bane on society and why there are so many mandatory vaccines. You can’t let your daycare kid get chicken pox. That’s a no-no. Wonder if the internet deleted “failure to thrive” information on babies?
John B(S): Might as well only leave them hearing and then we can control all they know. So much easier.
Welcome to Communism USA. Guess you should have gotten off your duff and moved to prevent this? What’s that you say? It’s okay with you? You get a government check even if you’re 25, you never have to pay your rent because who cares about Joe the Dict*ator, and being treated like a two year old including ordering your food cut up and packaged because you’re too stupid to feed yourself seems natural to you. Guess that’s who we are now.
PS Told you parents HATE those brats they made.
Notice how they used exactly the same techniques during the 1918 Flu Epidemic and got the same number of deaths. The results were basically the same we got now, except for the communist takeovers (see Australia). An “expert” would not repeat a FAILED method, would they????
This country is doomed. Seeing adults still going about muzzled still is bad enough, but nothing angers me more than seeing some parent walking around unmasked while his or her kids are muzzled. Absolute child abuse, what’s being done to kids in the name of Covid “safety.”
More great discoveries in Expertology!
Hospital Experts –
No heart transplant for you without a vexxine that could cause more heart problems!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/64-year-old-heart-patient-removed-transplant-list-refusing-covid-vaccine
Government Experts –
There are now new categories: Unvaccinated, Vaccinated, Fully Vaccinated, Fully Vaccinated without a booster, Fully Vaccinated with a booster, Fully Vaccinated with (x) number of boosters, Immortally Indestructible etc.! The more you take, the more freedoms you will have! But you still have to wear a mask and keep your distance and stay at home!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/people-who-get-2-covid-19-shots-are-fully-vaccinated-without-booster-surgeon-general
Barrier Protection Experts –
All those plastic barriers you installed? They do NOTHING! In fact, here is how they make things WORSE!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nyt-admits-plastic-covid-barriers-provide-false-sense-security-could-make-things-worse
BIG Plastic walls all around you will not protect you from aerosol viruses. But don’t worry! Porous masks will! The Joys of the world assure us!
Trust your experts! Doing otherwise is Terrorism!
“ackshually” as in inshalla . Perhaps not an accident
It’s not! Clearly the new THE SCIENCE ™ given to the Experts (blessing be upon them) by the Angel Gabreel demands the obliteration of the old false science as we are clearly seeing. Those idols must be dynamited by the will of THE SCIENCE ™. There is no science but THE SCIENCE ™ and Fauci is its prophet! Put on your masks! Fast from going outside and other people’s company! Take your periodic vexxines to stay halal!
Straight-up, state-initiated propaganda, trumpeted in the filthy pages of the NY Times.