Podcast In Which Uncertainty, Especially With Regards To Coronadoom, Is Discussed

From Coffin’s description:

#244: Lies, Damn Lies, & Covid Stats—Dr. William M. Briggs

Mathematician Dr. William M. Briggs is back. The featured speaker at the recent Truth Over Fear summit and former guest on The Patrick Coffin Show returns to rock the podcast.

How can tell they’re lying to you about Covid statistics. Don’t be intimidated by a PHD from Cornell University. Dr. Briggs (known hilariously on Twitter as “Statistician to the Stars) breaks down the numbers in an engaging, accessible way.

This whole coronadoom panic is fueled by fake math. Learn how and why.

In this Episode You Will Learn

Why “cases” are irrelevant

The lies and flip flops of Tony Fauci

The true definition of statistical “models”

How the Covid-19 panic rates compared to previous “pandemics” in history (hint: it’s very mild)

Why society has been taught to view doctors as infallible oracles

Why mathematics is not a “pure science”

How to spot “stat fallacies”

Resources Mentioned

Connect with William M. Briggs via his blog

The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe by William Briggs, Jay Richards, and Douglas Axe

Proof that doctor error is the third leading cause of death

