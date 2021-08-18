Where E Michael Jones And I Disagree — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Mike Jones says we’re winning. I believe him. Seriously. But no, not politically. You can’t ever really win at that game. Why? Because of our lack of a homogeneous society, both religiously and culturally. Politics is always downstream from those two, as some bright guy once said. And don’t forget, when it comes to ‘Democracy’, who is it that now seems to have ‘Dominion’ over all creation?
But politics is not what counts, ultimately. Getting to Heaven, not Washington, is the goal. We’ve already seen what happens when things begin to look too comfy down here. We go to sleep. And wake up to a nightmare. One which gets worse the more ‘woke’ we become. Politics can’t fix that. In fact, politics is the problem, not the cure.
Like me, Mike looks at things differently. He has bought into jiu-jitsu on a cosmic scale. He says, in his magnum opus, Logos Rising, that every un-healthy alliance results in a civil war between the erstwhile allies, once they have de-throned the hegemon-de-jour. A perfect example of this was the Catholic-American alliance that supposedly destroyed Communism (think of Poland in 1979). And then ‘Christian’ America turned on the Church by becoming more leftist than Moscow ever was.
In other words, every revolution begets the next revolution. It’s all part of the Hegelian dialectic where there is an endless cycle of conflict that leads inexorably to the next new player, and the next new confrontation.
Here it is in a nutshell. Mike says, like the Apostles did, that The World Spirit (a.k.a. the Holy Spirit) is capable of extracting The Good from any situation. Any situation. It’s all part of the inexorable march of Logos. Logos, as in reason, order and harmony. That is to say, The Word. Which is what Logos means, in Greek. The Word that perfectly reflects The Father. Which is why St. John’s (last) Gospel is so seminal. He is the one who fully revealed the essence of the creation, and its ultimate purpose. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam.
Marx and Engels had it exactly backwards. There actually is an unstoppable march of pre-ordained history, but it’s not in the direction they thought. It’s not forward, further into the outer darkness, towards the New Materialist Man. In fact, it’s backwards, back to the Light, to the Old Spiritual Man. Named Jesus. And no matter what new variant the marketers of The New Man dream up, Mike says mankind is actually progressing towards a greater understanding of the cosmos, through the Light of Logos. But to get there, we’ve got to turn around. Take the next exit and double back. In fact, don’t wait for an exit. Jump the curb, crank the wheel and gun it.
Jones’ work in Logos Rising takes us on a post-Deluge world tour of civilizations, and shows the attempts in each succeeding culture to explain the cosmos, following mankind’s self-inflicted exile at Babel. The division of language plays a critical role in mankind’s frustrating search for reason, as most nations had no words for what Logos, ‘The Word’ represents. Thus, they could not express reason in a reasonable fashion.
In fact, it wasn’t until the Greek trinity (Socrates, Plato and Aristotle) that most of the words (and concepts) of philosophical thought began to re-emerge into man’s consciousness. And Philosophy was simply the beginning step on the Pagan march towards Logos. A march that Jones and I both see.
The Greek world, (which includes Persia, according to Mike, and I agree), lacking personal revelation, was stuck in an Aristotelian cul-de-sac that basically said there was a First Mover, but why would He bother to move? What motivated Him? Necessity? Impossible.
The Hebrews, on the other hand, had the right answer, that is to say, revelation, via Special Delivery, but hadn’t the means of expressing it to the nations that they should have enlightened, but didn’t. They hid their lamp under their bushel basket. Why? Because they dealt only with the just dictates of God the Father, and not the merciful reasoning behind it. And that reasoning was expressed in The Word. They rejected Him, because accepting Him meant they would lose their exclusive status as The Chosen Ones. After all, if anyone can join, what’s the purpose of an exclusive club? Oy vey!
Then came Christ, who showed mercy to those who thought they needed it. And were willing to ask it. Sorry, Pharisees. But again, in the early Church, there was no explication of Reason, as mercy was (and still is) more important. At least, to those of us who perceive that. I once had an argument with a wonderful priest who chastised me on my lack of concern for Thomistic thought. It’s not that I didn’t value it. I simply put it second place. When I asked him if a Down’s Syndrome child could make it to Heaven, he said ‘Of course!’. Then I asked him if they were usually conversant with St. Thomas. He growled and went away. The idiot wins again.
Then came The Enlightenment, which sought to convince us that matter was either eternal, or else it was self-generating. Either choice meant there was no need for a God. Which conclusion then led to making gods of men. Which, of course, was always the goal. Never mind the fact that either choice (eternal turtles or self-creating turtles) was ridiculous, from the standpoint of logic and reason. Which is to say, Logos. And so, the past 500 years have been spent by humanists trying to dodge the pregnant question: Who’s your Daddy? Not sure? Well, ask Thomas.
Now Jones, ever the researcher, spends 750 pages describing in exact detail how every civilization has taken a wrong turn onto a dead-end of either self-defeating turtle paradigm. This then allowed Reason (Logos) to defeat their flawed GPS system and then to advance another step in the right direction. That step usually consisted in the destruction of the previously-wrong explanation (which is a good thing) immediately followed by two new Hegelian steps in another wrong direction (which is a bad thing). Which leads into the next cul-de-sac.
But each cycle of this materialist game results in Logos being the reasoning agent that destroys the previous materialist paradigm. And so, Logos reigns briefly after each iteration, but is then immediately attacked by the newest philosophical ‘variant’. And we are then fed the latest ‘vaccine’ that supposedly cures it.
The most enlightening part of Logos Rising, for me, is the part Persia (Iran) plays in this whole thing called history. Mike rightly points out that history (meaning ‘time’) really wasn’t understood until Augustine of Hippo, in his City of God, made the point that there was a meaning to it all. A Telos, as Aristotle and The Gang would say. And that it was not cyclical.
That’s not to say, as I pointed out in my book, that mankind doesn’t repeat its own mistakes, endlessly. Thus, the cyclical nature of error. But time itself has a destination that endless cycles do not. No matter what new (or old) errors arise, Logos will defeat it as it marches forward to The End. The End that reveals the meaning of all things. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam.
St. Augustine perceived all of this, and put time into eternal perspective. That is, that it is a road that leads somewhere. It’s not an eternal round-about. And here’s where Mike and I diverge. Because Mike seems to think that there is a kernel of Catholic truth hidden within the Persian (Shiite) version of Islam. And that this kernel of truth will eventually lead them to the true path.
OK, a little back-channel discussion is needed here. Mike also thinks that Russia is now a truly Christian country. And that Russia, in true jiu-jitsu fashion, follows in the footsteps of Logos. He (rightly) sees that on the surface of things, Christian America and Bolshevik Russia have traded places. And that, as I have said for a long time, makes it possible to conceive of a Catholic Church headed by a Russian. So far, so good. At least, on the surface, as I said. And Mike has bought this line. No, not the part about the Pope being from Russia. But in all other aspects, we (America) have traded places with Russia in the eyes of Logos. And again, I agree. On the surface, that is.
And here, I think, is where Mike gets waylaid. Mike sees the de-facto alliance of a putatively Christian Russia and Shiite Iran as confirmation of his theory that Shiism can be seen as Aristotelian in nature. And therefore, that Iranian religious beliefs, like Aristotle, can be conformed to The Church. He has seemingly elevated Averroes (the Shiite philosopher) to the Islamic version of St. Thomas, who rectified Aristotle’s metaphysical construct. But only Thomas could lead us past the dualism that constrained the Aristotelian paradigm.
I must admit, Mike knows his history. Better than anyone else I know. He is truly diligent in tracing the steps of time and beliefs. I’ve read all his stuff, (Slaughter of Cities, Degenerate Moderns, The Revolutionary Jewish Spirit, Culture Wars, and so on ) over many years, and he has not been wrong once. Until now. Why? First of all, because he doesn’t believe Anatoly Golitsyn (New Lies For Old). And evidently, he doesn’t believe Our Lady of Fatima.
I know, that’s a pretty heavy charge. Not the Golitsyn part. No, others have fallen into disbelief in the ability of Evil to plan ahead, and conceal itself. In fact, if I was a visitor from Mars, I could buy into the Russia-is-Christian (and therefore America is the Great Satan) schtick. And here is where everybody makes the basic error. They think it has to be one or the other. That it couldn’t be both. That is, that there could be two Great Satans. One is the Roman Empire, and the other is the Russo-Roman Empire-in-waiting. It’s the typical false dichotomy.
Anyway, Mike thinks the ‘religious’ Khazars can plan and conceal (via the Talmud) , but the recent Ruskies can’t (New Lies For Old). But the Khazars, in one of their many secular forms, ruled Russia for at least one bloc of 72 years. Eh?
Think about it. Why the Hell would El Diablo ride only one horse? There’s four in the Apocalypse, after all. No, he’s busy buying every jockey on every throne. The game is rigged. He can’t lose. But as Mike so rightly noted, before he went into his Farsi Dead-End, Logos is the only One who can’t lose.
So, here’s where Mike goes wrong. He’s angry. And that has clouded his judgment. He’s mad, at someone. I’m not sure who, but he’s mad, nonetheless. And who’s he maddest at? Traditional Catholics, that’s who. Did you see his Twitter rant about how Traddies are the opiate of The Masses? Great pun! He sees Traddies as being idiots who are hiding out in the basement, like Joe, busy ignoring the real problem in the Church today. The same problem, he rightly points out, that has afflicted the Church hierarchy for a thousand years and more. And that problem? The Jews!
He’s right, as far as that goes. He doesn’t spare anyone here, Novus Ordo or Latin alike. Avoiding the question of the subversive nature of Jewish elements in every society has led to the successful subversion of every society that ignores it. I agree. But now comes the problem for Mike. He’s blind in his right eye.
He can see every (Jewish) enemy to the Left. Every damned one. No one escapes his gaze. And no useful idiots either. He can see every Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State and even County Commissioner that George Soros has bought and owned. But he can’t see what’s right in front of his Right (Russian) eye. And the Persians with them.
Here’s the final element that proves his madness. If, as Mike says, that Traddies are truly a problem because of their unwillingness to submit (sounds Islamic, no?) to proper authority, they are actually harming the unity of The Church. Their resistance to Vatican II and it’s change in rubrics makes Traddies the equivalent of the Raskolniks of Russia when they resisted the reforms of Patriarch Nikon in 1666, thus splitting the Greco-Russian Orthodox Church into pieces. This, in turn, has caused The Church in Russia to be subservient to the state. (Mike never says anything specific about this logical chain, but he can’t.)
If Western Traddies, (that is, Latin Rite adherents) are the source of division because of their attachment to rubrics over dogma (as Mike says in his rant, and in so many other ways), then the Pope is right to suppress them, correct?
But here’s my problem. I never hear Mike’s dog that doesn’t bark. Why? Because he doesn’t bark! Yeah, Mike’s got a dog. And it’s in this fight. His dog is the Greco-Russian Orthodox Church. The Eastern Traddies, that is. Who, by the bye, happen to be guilty of exactly the same charge Mike levels against Western Traddies. That is, the attachment to rubrics to the detriment of dogma. But Mike’s dog-ma won’t bark when he looks east. And judges that Russia is actually a Christian land. The only problem, unspoken by Mike, is that this estranged Eastern segment of the Church, is far more guilty of the crime he perceives in the western version of schism. Which, interestingly enough, the previous two Popes have judged not to be schismatic in their valid attachment to the Old Latin Rite. And all that it means.
In other words, Mike is at odds with the two previous Popes he lionizes. All the while as he defends the one he doesn’t like. Something’s funny here.
Here’s the scene. Mike is convinced Russia is converted. In which case, according to Our Lady of Fatima, there should have been a period of world-wide peace that ensued. So, Mike, where’s the peace? Simple question. Where’s the peace? ‘Christian’ Russia seems to have strange bedfellows in Shiite Persia (and China?), Mike.
But don’t get me wrong, I am in favor (like Mike) in going out and preaching the Gospel to all the nations. It’s our duty. So, I think it’s right to engage the Muslim world at an intellectual level. That of course rules out the Sunni’s, who deny the existence of Philosophy as a concept (as their god is pure will, and no reason is needed). But the Shiites do have some strain of Aristotle in their past, so dialogue might be possible. But here’s Mike’s other problem. He spends half his book showing how Thomistic reason is the key to understanding (to the extent that we can) God’s motivation (love, vs. necessity) in going from being the Unmoved to the First Mover. The first cause. And thus, the final cause.
The problem, Mike, is that you lament the destruction of Thomistic thought (and the institutions that fostered it, like Notre Dame), and so the only place left where you can find Thomistic studies (which are needed to dialogue with the modern-day Averroes’ you met in Iran) is guess where? In the seminaries of the Traddies! And of course, Mike can’t address that fact, or it destroys his current thesis about Western Traddies.
Mike’s answer seems to be that there are a bunch of ‘despicables’ in The Church that aren’t buying the putative Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of The Beautiful Lady. And that these despicable Traddies (Latin Mass folks, for you who aren’t aware of anything recent) are the only roadblock to peace within the walls of Holy Rome. Don’t get me wrong. Mike sees plenty of evil in The Church that has come from Vatican II. But he can’t quite bring himself to believe that El Diablo might be at the heart of it.
He thinks that the incorrect implementation of that Council’s documents and proclamations are the heart of the matter. In other words, that individual Bishops (and their rebellious priests) are the problems there. Which is fine, as far as that goes. But have they done all this without the aid of El Diablo? Have all those Secretaries of State done all this without the aid of George Soros?
So Mike attacks the ventilator that keeps the patient alive, ignoring all the while the viral agent that has infected it. And the lab that produced it. Way down South in the Land of Diablo.
What then explains this line of thought? If Russia is Christian (and I will be the first to admit, the Eastern Orthodox are Christian, but still in rebellion to authentic authority), where does Fatima come into this thought? Let’s do a thought experiment here. Where, in the global scheme of things, where do you think the most prayers for the Consecration of Russia have come from for the past century?
Well, Portugal, sure. And by way of extrapolation, Brazil (Greater Portugal). But where else? Russia? No. No way. The people of Russia have been kept from this story since it first broke in 1917. And that’s not their fault. Chalk that up to their Orthodox clerics, who can read the handwriting on the walls of Constantinople (and Moscow). No, Fatima never happened, in their world. It’s all been a giant Vatican dezinformatsiya campaign, in their telling.
Now Mike is telling us that we, the Traddies who believe in the Fatima promises (and that the question of the Consecration of Russia), are the main problem in The Church. He’s echoing Pope Francis’ mantra that the unity of The Church is threatened by those who would wonder about those who can’t understand one simple question; where’s the promised peace?
Well, Mike, where is it?
I think the sedevacantists have it right even though I am not one now. They have true Catholicism and speak about it openly. The present Catholic Church, whether Traditional or Novus Ordo, does not.
Those of us who are not catholic have no idea what you’re talking about, but you do use a lot of words and I’m sure there’s something in there somewhere…..
AMEN.
Jones has several blind spots – especially when it comes to the 60s Synod. He truly believes that there was no doctrinal change realised in Dignatatis humane because it claimed there was no change and he is wrong about Russia being converted and has been banging on that for so long that even Sungensis sort of agreed with him in Culture Wars.
He is messianic when it comes to his supporters and friend in Iran. He is an embarrassment in that he thinks Islamic History is so malleable.
Raymond Ibrahim knows the truth about Ismde, not Jones.
Jones thinks because he reads everything he understands it. He book on money is not wort the money
Interesting comments, Mr. Watt, on an +++interesting+++ topic. I have Logos Rising on my bookshelf, not yet read. Reading TJRS (new three volume edition), read Barren Metal — that’s a good ‘un — and Degenerate Moderns. CW subscriber. Intend reading Libido Dominandi but I’m such a slow reader I’m afraid if I sat down to finish all the unread books in my stack by the time was finished the war would be over and I’d walk out into a smoking ruin, shouting — hey! where’d everyone go?
You’ll all be glad to know that Mike and Ianto will be up at Briggs’ Northwoods Lake Lodge and Cabins with all of us other guests, and speaking on this very topic and then joining us in the library by the fireside for after dinner discussions. If that’s not enticement enough Watt always shows up to these affairs with a mixed case of obscure and excellent whiskies. By the time our rustic northwoods sojourn is over every obscure and tangled thing will have been pounded out into the finest sheet of gossamer gold. Call and reserve your cabin today.
Kent, granted, if it’s not your cup of tea then you won’t care for it. But if you like that sort of thing then it’s just the sort of thing for you. And it’s funny how those things can change. Some years ago I would have agreed with you. But now I find the topic engrossing. I’m sure you know how those things can go, over time. And who knows, maybe one day you too will find, almost against your will, that… oh yes, it can happen!
First off, agreed, Clizbe. Can’t make heads nor tails of Mike Jones ramblings. Ianto’s a bit dense for me too but he gets this right: Fatima.
Fatima is in a different class. Crystalline clear.
V. Putin allegedly asked false pope Bergoglio about Our Lady of Fatima and Bergoglio (aka Antipope Francis, mon Sheri) said: “We will not speak of Fatima.”
Agreed, Sheri, a word of context on this subject may be helpful here.
Fatima was an apparition of Mary the Mother of God (Theotokos) over six months in 1917 to three shepherd children, on the 13th of each month May through October. (Also on Sunday August 19th.)
On the 13th of July our Lady foretold the apostasy in the Church reaching to the highest levels. She gave a series of messages to Lucia, all of which Lucia later wrote down–with one becoming known as the Third Secret of Fatima.
On the last of the apparitions a public miracle of stunning character occurred, the Miracle of the Sun, witnessed and documented by all (a massive crowd of 70,000 people) even the anti-Catholic press of the day. The latter went to mock because the 11 year old Lucia Dos Santos had predicted the miracle to the day and the hour.
The other notable historical fact of the Fatima apparition is that our Lady requested that Russia be consecrated to Her Immaculate Heart, by the pope in union with all the bishops of the world. The Mother of Christ said world peace would follow the consecration; and conversely world carnage and the chastisement of nations by Russia “spreading her errors” would ensue if the pope and bishops failed to meet her request.
This has never been done. Our Lady also foretold that it would be done, but “late.”
I’d suggest reading up on the story. The best rendition of the facts, “just the facts, M’am,” is the beautifully written “Our Lady of Fatima,” by William Thomas Walsh (1947).
The best historical geopolitical analysis is the large 3 volume work by Frere Michel de la Sainte Trinité.
The best assessment of where we are now due to this dual failure to release the Third Secret in full by 1960, and the failure to consecrate Russia, was anticipated and given by Sr. Lucia of Fatima herself in her last published interview on St. Stephen’s Day Dec. 26 in 1957. Interview in full here as published in 1958.
And Clizbe, the reason we have lockdowns is because of the antipope, the Catholic Spring Obama & Podesta brought about with the coup d’etat knocking out Pope Benedict.
False pope Bergoglio collapsed the global resistance of the Church. Antipope Francis locked down Italy via the Italian bishops before the Italian State did.
Presaging the actions of Dolan le Gros in New York who also shut down the churches before DiBlasio or Cuomo dared do so. And led the way for tge entire Church worldwide to cancel the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for Easter of all times(!) and beyond, for a false plague.
And as if on cue, Bergoglio declared a “moral duty of all Catholics” to take the poison death shot. And Dolan le Gros has forbidden any priest to write a letter in support of any Catholic who seeks a religious conscience-clause exemption to the poison death shot.
You may mock the Church as having no tank divisions. But Bergoglio and his gay McCarrickan coven mocked the Church out of Her moral authority.
To the ruin of countless persons, body (deathvaxxed) and soul. I know three persons who died in the past week including Fordham Jesuit Fr. Koterski and my own cousin who appear to have died from the shot. Massive brain bleed in cousin’s case, false vax 6 mos. ago; heart attack overnight on Enders Island, on retreat in the padre’s case, also took the false vax. Both were 67. The third case was the first cousin of my mechanic, fifty years old, who taking his son to Colorado College from abroad took shot one ‘to be a good soldier’; and shot two in Tampa, staying with cousins. Dead within two days of poison death shot 2.
Ask the Chinese Catholics–murdered, tortured and gulaged–if having a Catholic pope matters. Or, we can ask them, “How do you like having a false pope, antipope ‘Francis’.”
It’s an even better question for professional Catholic pundits, like E. M. J., but they won’t go there
On the present day challenge, per Sr. Lucia of Fatima, that link didn’t go through. Sans Souci (which means, to quite bluegrass legend Peter Rowan: “No problem!”). Worth a read. For one she speaks plainly.
Sister Lucy’s Last Public Interview – 1957
Fr. Augustin Fuentes
A reader recently noted that the interview Sister Lucy gave to Fr. Augustin Fuentes in 1957, is always partially reported, and asked TIA if we could post the full text. To assist in this request we are now posting the most complete text available of the 1957 interview with our own translation from the original Spanish. Fr. Augustín Fuentes was the Mexican priest named vice-postulator of the cause of beatification for Francisco and Jacinta. In that interview Sr. Lucy said that Our Lady told her: “The last means that God will give to the world for its salvation are the Holy Rosary and My Immaculate Heart.”
This important conversation of December 26, 1957 was the last public interview of Sr. Lucy. After it, permission was refused for any other interviews and she was effectively silenced and completely hidden away for the next several decades.
Another very jovial Sr. Lucy appeared 10 years later in 1967 during Paul VI’s visit to Fatima. This Sr. Lucy, square-faced, cheerful and robust – incredibly different from the oval faced, sad and pale Sr. Lucy who spoke to Fr. Fuentes – was seen more regularly starting in 1982, after John Paul II’s visit to Fatima. [See our Two Sister Lucys’ analysis]
These are the authentic words of her 1957 conversation with Fr. Fuentes, which came from the records of the official archivist of Fatima, Fr. Joaquín María Alonso, CMF. Fr. Alonso spoke with Sr. Lucy and publicly testified that her statements to Fr. Fuentes in 1957 were genuine and true.
This text is from his book, La verdad sobre el Secreto de Fátima, Fátima sin mitos [The Truth about the Secret of Fatima without Myths ]. The text has the approval and imprimatur of Archbishop Sánchez of Santa Cruz, Mexico.
What follows is the literal translation of Fr. Fuentes’ text reporting what he heard “from the lips of” the seer of Fatima. TIA
burbtn.gif – 43 Bytes
Interview of December 26, 1957
Speaking to the sisters of Motherhouse of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in Mexico on May 22, 1958, Fr. Fuentes said, “I want to tell you the last conversation I had with her [Sister Lucy], which was on December 26 of last year. It was in the convent, where I found her very sad, pale and drawn.”
Sister Lucia in 1957
A very grave Sister Lucia in 1957
He then proceeded to read Sister’s Lucy’s words to him at the December 26, 1957, interview:
“Father, the Blessed Virgin is very sad because no one has paid attention to her Message, neither the good nor the bad. The good, because they continue on the road of goodness, but without paying mind to this Message. The bad, because of their sins, do not see God’s chastisement already falling on them presently; they also continue on their path of badness, ignoring the Message. But, Father, you must believe me that God is going to punish the world and chastise it in a tremendous way.
“The chastisement from Heaven is imminent. The year 1960 is on us, and then what will happen? It will be very sad for everyone, and far from a happy thing if the world does not pray and do penance before then. I cannot give more details, because it is still a secret. By the will of the Blessed Virgin, only the Holy Father and the Bishop of Fatima can know the secret. Both have chosen, however, not to open it in order not to be influenced by it. (1)
“This is the third part of the Message of Our Lady, which still remains secret until 1960. Tell them, Father, that the Blessed Virgin said repeatedly – to my cousins Francisco and Jacinta as well as to me – that many nations would disappear from the face of the earth, that Russia would be the instrument of chastisement from Heaven for the whole world if the conversion of that poor Nation is not obtained beforehand. …”
A decisive battle with the Devil
Sr. Lucy also told me:
Fr. Augustin Fuentes
Fr. Augustin Fuentes
“Father, the Devil is fighting a decisive battle against the Virgin and, as you know, what most offends God and what will gain him the greatest number of souls in the shortest time is to gain the souls consecrated to God. For this also leaves unprotected the field of the laity and the Devil can more easily seize them.
”Also, Father, tell them that my cousins Francisco and Jacinta made sacrifices because they always saw the Blessed Virgin was very sad in all her apparitions. She never smiled at us. This anguish that we saw in her, caused by offenses to God and the chastisements that threaten sinners, penetrated our souls. And being children, we did not know what measures to devise except to pray and make sacrifices. …”
We cannot wait for Rome to speak
Referring to the vision of Hell that Our Lady showed her and Jacinta and Francisco, she said:
“For this reason, Father, it is my mission not just to tell about the material punishments that will certainly come over the earth if the world does not pray and do penance. No, my mission is to tell everyone the imminent danger we are in of losing our souls for all eternity if we remain fixed in sin.
“Father, we should not wait for a call to the world from Rome on the part of the Holy Father to do penance. Nor should we wait for a call for penance to come from the Bishops in our Dioceses, nor from our Religious Congregations. No, Our Lord has often used these means, and the world has not paid heed. So, now each one of us must begin to reform himself spiritually. Each one has to save not only his own soul, but also all the souls that God has placed on his pathway.
Two last remedies to save the world
“Father, the Blessed Virgin did not tell me that we are in the last times of the world, but I understood this for three reasons:
“The first is because she told me that the Devil is engaging in a battle with the Virgin, a decisive battle. It is a final battle where one party will be victorious and the other will suffer defeat. So, from now on, we are either with God or we are with the Devil; there is no middle ground.
“The second reason is because she told me, as well as my cousins, that God is giving two last remedies to the world: the Holy Rosary and devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. And, being the last remedies, that is to say, they are the final ones, means that there will be no others.
Our Lady of Fatima wears a sad expression
‘Our Lady never smiled. She was always very sad’
“And the third, because in the plans of the Divine Providence, when God is going to chastise the world He always first exhausts all other remedies. When He sees that the world pays no attention whatsoever, then, as we say in our imperfect way of talking, with a certain fear He presents us the last means of salvation, His Blessed Mother.
If we despise and reject this last means, Heaven will no longer pardon us, because we will have committed a sin that the Gospel calls a sin against the Holy Spirit. This sin consists in openly rejecting – with full knowledge and will – the salvation that is put in our hands.
“Also, since Our Lord is a very good Son, He will not permit that we offend and despise His Blessed Mother. We have as obvious testimony the history of different centuries where Our Lord has shown us with terrible examples how He has always defended the honor of His Blessed Mother.
“Prayer and sacrifice are the two means to save the world. As for the Holy Rosary, Father, in these last times in which we are living, the Blessed Virgin has given a new efficacy to the praying of the Holy Rosary. This in such a way that there is no problem that cannot be resolved by praying the Rosary, no matter how difficult it is – be it temporal or above all spiritual – in the spiritual life of each of us or the lives of our families, be they our families in the world or Religious Communities, or even in the lives of peoples and nations.
“I repeat, there is no problem, as difficult as it may be, that we cannot resolve at this time by praying the Holy Rosary. With the Holy Rosary we will save ourselves, sanctify ourselves, console Our Lord and obtain the salvation of many souls.
“Then, there is devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, our Most Holy Mother, holding her as the seat of mercy, goodness and pardon and the sure door to enter Heaven. This is the first part of the Message referring to Our Lady of Fatima, and the second part, which is briefer but no less important, refers to the Holy Father.”
1. In 1943, the Bishop of Fatima José Correia da Silva authorized Sister Lucia to write down the Third Secret during her bout with pleurisy, which threatened her life. On June 17, 1944, this document was officially placed in his hands. When Sister Lucia gave the letter to Bishop da Silva, she told him that he could read it, but he refused. Instead, he ordered the sealed document to be kept in the safe of the Episcopal Curia. Pope Pius XII also chose not to read the message, and left it in the care of Bishop da Silva until 1957, when the sealed envelope was sent to Rome at his request.
Published by Tradition in Action, September 5, 2012
http://www.traditioninaction.org/HotTopics/g23ht_Interview.html
P. S. Hagfish, I’m coming to the party and bringing the tequila.