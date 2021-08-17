The Race To The Most Stringent Panic Measure; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXXIX

RULERS’ RULES

De Blahsio in New York City, not a bright man by anybody’s reckoning, managed to score one on his fellow elites by being the first in the country to implement vexxine passports. Other rulers followed suit, and likely still more will, too.

Yet the USA wasn’t first nation. France was. Despite reports to the contrary, the ruling class in America still looks to Europe for “sophistication”. But that’s only a small part of why the idea of carrying an internationally certified (to prove its provenance) unique-in-history piece of paper (perhaps electronically) with you everywhere and for the rest of your life to gain entry to supermarkets and restaurants is thought to be a swell idea.

It is thought terrific because the idea was created by Experts. And the “terrific” comes from Experts considering the idea, judging it, and finding it good, and therefore certifying it.

You, dear reader, unless you are part of the ruling-Expert class are not, and cannot be, asked to judge the idea. You must accept. How could an invitation for your judgement be proffered? You are not an Expert. You are not qualified. You haven’t the necessary qualifications and certifications. You do not belong to the proper organizations.

The vexxine, as we know by now, is not the savior Experts promised it would be. As non-Experts like us predicted, the vexxinated can still become infected and die, and the young can suffer “rare” side effects, including death (a reminder “rare” is conditional). Innumerable booster shots are already being called for, and the vexxine will likely be required forever, as with the flu.

Which of course means your vexxine passport will need perpetual renewal. And that international certification was no joke. How else can some poor foreigner land on our shores and prove to New York City officials that his vexxination was genuine?

Expert calls to Expert the world over. So this, if it is not defeated, must spread and expand. Not just for the coronadoom, but for every politically unfavorable disease. But not, I emphasize, for politically desirable diseases.

Consider HIV/AIDs is desirable. And deadly, There is no cure, no vexxination. A person who enjoys sodomy with the disease could very easily kill his “partner” of the moment.

In San Francisco, as we all know, it’s no longer illegal to conceal your HIV/AIDs status to the person you’re buggering. It was seen as tyrannical having to tell your bathhouse partner whether you were likely to infect him with an (so far) incurable malady.

Yet we have this headline: San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors.

To be consistent, since HIV/AIDs is a communicable disease, spread almost always by bad decisions on the part of carriers, we ought to ban the infected from flying or shopping. Or appearing anywhere in public. Until such a time a vexxination becomes available. Which all must take or be barred from life.

“We need to quickly move to non-removable tattoos of QR codes on wrists. Very small and not noticeable.” https://t.co/PVJ4WOIIqa pic.twitter.com/dZ9djfcl6f — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) August 12, 2021

LAMBDA LAMENTATIONS

Item: Deadly Lambda variant could be vaccine-resistant: new study says.

DO NOT WORRY if you get the Lamented Lambda. Just show it your vaccine passport and all will be well.

EXPERT CRACKS?

Item: Southwest, American, Delta break with United, won’t mandate vaccine for workers.

Many other employers, such as Google and Facebook, do require vexxines. Universities of course require them. These sad places are, after all, incubation centers for Experts. Peep your peepers at this:

BREAKING: Stanford will require weekly COVID-19 testing beginning Aug. 15, regardless of vaccination status. The University is potentially the first in the country to mandate testing for fully vaccinated individuals. Story to come. — The Stanford Daily (@StanfordDaily) August 11, 2021

You have to laugh, because this gives lie to the vexxine-salvation story, while also giving Standford profs yet another excuse to tell themselves how important they are. “We must protect ourselves above all people, lest the world go without Experts!”

Well, as any of us could have bet, the woker the entity, the more likely it will insist on mandatory vexxines and mandatory masks, and mandatory tests, and mandatory mandatories.

Few places are as woke as Australia and New Zealand:

COVID camps:

Australia has constructed "mandatory supervised quarantine" facilities called "Centres for National Resilience." pic.twitter.com/weu6d8aj2J — Kobayashi's Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) August 11, 2021

Remember back when FEMA camps were a “conspiracy theory”?

Yet not all institutions are wholly woke. I’m guessing the other major airlines aren’t requiring it for their employees because they don’t dare require it of their customers. For if they did, get woke go broke etc. Unless the governments of each nation can make it illegal not to be vexxinated, like in France. (If you deny a man the ability to buy groceries, you make it illegal to live.)

Strange that Biden took off for his summer slumber without attempting France’s feat. It signals weakness. It seems to imply that we are not as far gone as some of us feared.

NOBLE LIES

The one thing many normies learned during this was just how often Experts lie, and with such vigor and shamelessness!

This sets their program back some. It doesn’t, alas, destroy it. I’m not that hopeful. But we can remind normies every time an Expert has yet another “solution” that Experts are happy to lie nobly.

Or they are willing to insist the insane is sanity:

BREAKING: CDC Says All 'Pregnant People' Should Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus – https://t.co/msfy9xmQzC pic.twitter.com/IedgIdDMey — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2021

How can you trust the CDC on anything when they can’t even say that only women can be pregnant? If they are willing to embrace political madness for this simple matter, how can you be sure anything they are telling you isn’t a lie?

Answer: you cannot.

MIDWIT MEME LIVES

This was going around earlier. Proof the midwit meme is real. Too hilarious to check.

CULT OF THE MASK

The evidence piles up mask mandates do nothing—except irritate people and produce fear. Read Do Masks Work? A Review Of The Evidence, from City Journal.

If you’re pressed for time, the answer is no.

Ignore the bits about “randomized” and all that. Regular readers will get the idea.

Also in the same genre, an excellent essay from a historian: TEN THINGS I LEARNED FROM THE PANDEMIC.

Answer: people always were and always will be idiots and tyrants.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.

Daily tests (from here from Johns Hopkins) have spiked again. Like last week, almost 2 million a day.

Select state data.

You can see the Dreaded Delta blip for Texas and Florida. It’s there for the top three states, too. But smaller. Last week some readers suggested it was the heat-lockdowns that accounted for the virus spread down in the hot hot south. This is plausible, even likely. I have to check other states next week to verify.

All cause weekly deaths:

The green dots are still under where we’d expect them, suggesting something other than just the coronadoom is killing folks. Here’s the weekly causes of death, which also suggest that. The cause beating the coronadoom is “unknown” or “unacknowledged”.

Ain’t that somethin’?

How about the weekly coronadoom deaths?

The DD blip is there, as last week. Last week I predicted “It will grow a bit, I’m guessing, the next two weeks.” Well, there you go.

Deaths by age:

Last week it was hard to tell. This week we can say the Dreaded Delta is still getting those 65+, with those 75+ being the largest victims. Kids still aren’t being killed. The mask mandates for schools will do nothing.

How ’bout that flu? Still gone.

