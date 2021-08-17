The Race To The Most Stringent Panic Measure; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXXIX

RULERS’ RULES
De Blahsio in New York City, not a bright man by anybody’s reckoning, managed to score one on his fellow elites by being the first in the country to implement vexxine passports. Other rulers followed suit, and likely still more will, too.
Yet the USA wasn’t first nation. France was. Despite reports to the contrary, the ruling class in America still looks to Europe for “sophistication”. But that’s only a small part of why the idea of carrying an internationally certified (to prove its provenance) unique-in-history piece of paper (perhaps electronically) with you everywhere and for the rest of your life to gain entry to supermarkets and restaurants is thought to be a swell idea.
It is thought terrific because the idea was created by Experts. And the “terrific” comes from Experts considering the idea, judging it, and finding it good, and therefore certifying it.
You, dear reader, unless you are part of the ruling-Expert class are not, and cannot be, asked to judge the idea. You must accept. How could an invitation for your judgement be proffered? You are not an Expert. You are not qualified. You haven’t the necessary qualifications and certifications. You do not belong to the proper organizations.
The vexxine, as we know by now, is not the savior Experts promised it would be. As non-Experts like us predicted, the vexxinated can still become infected and die, and the young can suffer “rare” side effects, including death (a reminder “rare” is conditional). Innumerable booster shots are already being called for, and the vexxine will likely be required forever, as with the flu.
Which of course means your vexxine passport will need perpetual renewal. And that international certification was no joke. How else can some poor foreigner land on our shores and prove to New York City officials that his vexxination was genuine?
Expert calls to Expert the world over. So this, if it is not defeated, must spread and expand. Not just for the coronadoom, but for every politically unfavorable disease. But not, I emphasize, for politically desirable diseases.
Consider HIV/AIDs is desirable. And deadly, There is no cure, no vexxination. A person who enjoys sodomy with the disease could very easily kill his “partner” of the moment.
In San Francisco, as we all know, it’s no longer illegal to conceal your HIV/AIDs status to the person you’re buggering. It was seen as tyrannical having to tell your bathhouse partner whether you were likely to infect him with an (so far) incurable malady.
Yet we have this headline: San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors.
To be consistent, since HIV/AIDs is a communicable disease, spread almost always by bad decisions on the part of carriers, we ought to ban the infected from flying or shopping. Or appearing anywhere in public. Until such a time a vexxination becomes available. Which all must take or be barred from life.
“We need to quickly move to non-removable tattoos of QR codes on wrists. Very small and not noticeable.” https://t.co/PVJ4WOIIqa pic.twitter.com/dZ9djfcl6f
— Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) August 12, 2021
LAMBDA LAMENTATIONS
Item: Deadly Lambda variant could be vaccine-resistant: new study says.
DO NOT WORRY if you get the Lamented Lambda. Just show it your vaccine passport and all will be well.
EXPERT CRACKS?
Item: Southwest, American, Delta break with United, won’t mandate vaccine for workers.
Many other employers, such as Google and Facebook, do require vexxines. Universities of course require them. These sad places are, after all, incubation centers for Experts. Peep your peepers at this:
BREAKING: Stanford will require weekly COVID-19 testing beginning Aug. 15, regardless of vaccination status. The University is potentially the first in the country to mandate testing for fully vaccinated individuals. Story to come.
— The Stanford Daily (@StanfordDaily) August 11, 2021
You have to laugh, because this gives lie to the vexxine-salvation story, while also giving Standford profs yet another excuse to tell themselves how important they are. “We must protect ourselves above all people, lest the world go without Experts!”
Well, as any of us could have bet, the woker the entity, the more likely it will insist on mandatory vexxines and mandatory masks, and mandatory tests, and mandatory mandatories.
Few places are as woke as Australia and New Zealand:
COVID camps:
Australia has constructed "mandatory supervised quarantine" facilities called "Centres for National Resilience." pic.twitter.com/weu6d8aj2J
— Kobayashi's Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) August 11, 2021
Remember back when FEMA camps were a “conspiracy theory”?
Yet not all institutions are wholly woke. I’m guessing the other major airlines aren’t requiring it for their employees because they don’t dare require it of their customers. For if they did, get woke go broke etc. Unless the governments of each nation can make it illegal not to be vexxinated, like in France. (If you deny a man the ability to buy groceries, you make it illegal to live.)
Strange that Biden took off for his summer slumber without attempting France’s feat. It signals weakness. It seems to imply that we are not as far gone as some of us feared.
NOBLE LIES
— Isionshyproper (@isionshyproper) August 12, 2021
That’s one heck of a correction. https://t.co/UBBgV0OXXm pic.twitter.com/uhxkYABwR3
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 12, 2021
The one thing many normies learned during this was just how often Experts lie, and with such vigor and shamelessness!
This sets their program back some. It doesn’t, alas, destroy it. I’m not that hopeful. But we can remind normies every time an Expert has yet another “solution” that Experts are happy to lie nobly.
Or they are willing to insist the insane is sanity:
BREAKING: CDC Says All 'Pregnant People' Should Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus – https://t.co/msfy9xmQzC pic.twitter.com/IedgIdDMey
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2021
How can you trust the CDC on anything when they can’t even say that only women can be pregnant? If they are willing to embrace political madness for this simple matter, how can you be sure anything they are telling you isn’t a lie?
Answer: you cannot.
MIDWIT MEME LIVES
This was going around earlier. Proof the midwit meme is real. Too hilarious to check.
CULT OF THE MASK
The evidence piles up mask mandates do nothing—except irritate people and produce fear. Read Do Masks Work? A Review Of The Evidence, from City Journal.
If you’re pressed for time, the answer is no.
Ignore the bits about “randomized” and all that. Regular readers will get the idea.
Also in the same genre, an excellent essay from a historian: TEN THINGS I LEARNED FROM THE PANDEMIC.
Answer: people always were and always will be idiots and tyrants.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.
Daily tests (from here from Johns Hopkins) have spiked again. Like last week, almost 2 million a day.
Select state data.
You can see the Dreaded Delta blip for Texas and Florida. It’s there for the top three states, too. But smaller. Last week some readers suggested it was the heat-lockdowns that accounted for the virus spread down in the hot hot south. This is plausible, even likely. I have to check other states next week to verify.
All cause weekly deaths:
The green dots are still under where we’d expect them, suggesting something other than just the coronadoom is killing folks. Here’s the weekly causes of death, which also suggest that. The cause beating the coronadoom is “unknown” or “unacknowledged”.
Ain’t that somethin’?
How about the weekly coronadoom deaths?
The DD blip is there, as last week. Last week I predicted “It will grow a bit, I’m guessing, the next two weeks.” Well, there you go.
Deaths by age:
Last week it was hard to tell. This week we can say the Dreaded Delta is still getting those 65+, with those 75+ being the largest victims. Kids still aren’t being killed. The mask mandates for schools will do nothing.
How ’bout that flu? Still gone.
A year ago, I was quite bothered by the zeal of the panickers, but at least then they could point towards some statistics to back themselves up: increased deaths, hospitalizations, the lack of an effective treatment.
Now, I’m flat out terrified at the direction this is going, especially with regards to the vaccines and showing one’s papers.
THE COVID CRISIS IS OVER, yet scared people – enabled by wannabe tyrants – are falling all over themselves to tear down society in the name of safetyism.
The idea that a person can make a “wrong” decision about what to put into his own body, and not only be publicly shamed and shunned, but have his livelihood taken away and be called an enemy of the state is terrifying. Yet there is a very large and very vocal contingent in this country that wants to do just that, over a virus that at this point is endemic and no more deadly than the flu.
And what really bothers me is that it’s clear that the vaccines don’t provide a particularly robust obstacle to transmission and spread, yet these tyrannical decisions are being justified as being “prudent” and “responsible” in order to prevent “detrimental effects on other people”.
What it really is, is religious zealotry.
Afghans show us the Evil Empire is a rotten fake paper tiger that can be ejected by perseverance. Do not comply. Peaceful resistance. “No!” Powerful word. “I will not collaborate with evil. Nope, not doing that, never, it’s wicked, and stupid, will not comply, ever.”
When Alex Jones is good, he’s GREAT!
Let’s try this for Alex…
https://twitter.com/AlexJonesWs/status/1426675341783932929
Here’s some fagface would-be tyrant telling us to wear a mask while taking a drink:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1427291891381506048
Eff you and the horse you rode in on!
To the surprise of no one, we are now moving from “it’s an absurd conspiracy theory to suggest that there will be booster shots” to “if you don’t get a booster shot, it’s your fault that people are dying.”
Of course, even now they can’t be honest. Booster shots are being sold only as necessary because of the dreaded Delta, though that doesn’t make sense. If the vaccines aren’t very effective against the variant even in people who have recently gotten it, why would a booster shot help out? The real reason is because of the various studies that show a drop off in effectiveness over time.
But they don’t want to say that yet because if they do there’ll be no way to avoid the conclusion that booster shots will be required forever. They want to rope in a few more people with the promise of “you only need this booster shot because of the unexpected situation but then you’ll be done forever. The idea that people will be given a fourth shot is a ridiculous conspiracy theory.” If enough people get a booster shot the line will quickly change to “you’ve already gotten the initial jab and you’ve also had a booster shot. How can you object to getting more shots now?”
@JR “THE COVID CRISIS IS OVER”
Under normal circumstances, I would agree with you, but the vaccination roll out has disturbed the natural order of things. A recent investigation in Vietnam has determined:
A fully vaccinated hospital has had 69 cases of COVID19 among staff. 62 of these agreed to participate in a study.
The viral fingerprint was “phyogenetically” distinct from that circulating in the general population. The viral load of these patients was typically 261 times greater than that observed in the general population.
Phylogenetic differences indicate that this cohort contains new host mutations – it could be that fully vaccinated populations in high risk environments like hospitals may be the progenitor of the most dangerous outcomes.
What is going to happen to these persons when some acquire antibody enhancement and/or the effectiveness of the treatment diminishes?
Heaven help those that come into contact with the influenza, rsv or possibly just the common cold.
It’s not over yet.
For inspiration and practical advice here’s a top notch Canadian dude, Chris Sky:
https://realchrissky.com/videos
For starters, on the homepage page click on “United Non-Compliance: How to Stand Up for Yourself:”
And then check out his other vids. If you’re ever getting the black-pill blues go watch Chris. He has a great spirit; funny, smart, courageous, and his “United (peaceful) Non-Compliance” is sound advice.
That was also the message Rand Paul was giving recently: Do Not Comply. Don’t take their poison jabs, don’t wear their mask, don’t obey their lockdowns, open your business, live your life, don’t be afraid, stand up for yourselves. We’re in this together and we do not comply.
Compliance gives oxygen to evil. Don’t do it. Screw up your courage and just say NO!
It feels good, man.
@Robin
So the rest of us need to submit to more tyranny because the vaxmachine didn’t work? Screw that.
There is a vexx for HIV/Aids!
The blessed expert Fauci gave us AZT!
But for some reason, all of the gays refuse to take it, citing that many who did got seriously ill and died!
But that must just be some crazy crackpot conspiracy theory!
Gays would never be conspiracy theory anti-vexxing capitol-rioting nutjobs!
The trumbone knows all about the goodness of gays, so he would never confuse his sheltered masked children by telling them that such people exist…
Also Afghanistan will never fall to the Taliban. If there are any experts you can fully trust it is the experts that belong to the best armee guys and intelligence spookies that the world have ever seen!
U! S! A!
U! S! A!
E! X! P! T!
Whoops, I mean… E! X! P! R! T!
See how the Covid scam is being perpetrated in hospitals — Covid whistleblower speaks out:
https://rumble.com/vl0flw-certified-occupational-therapist-whistleblower-more-patients-are-dying-from.html
“We need to quickly move to non-removable tattoos of QR codes on wrists. Very small and not noticeable.”
A certain St. John of Patmos warned about something like this: “16 Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, 17 so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” (Rev 13:16-17)
Insane that test numbers are back up in the 2 million a day range. They can keep casedemics like this going as long as they want to perpetuate fear and panic, and use them to promote tyrannical socio-political control and signing-on to Big Pharma’s Semi-Annual Lifetime Booster Plan. Mass testing – esp. like Stanford, requiring weekly tests for everyone regardless of Covijab status and even if you have no symptoms of anything (Hey jabbers, remember when they said getting the jab was the ticket back to “normality”? Sike!) – is the biggest problem we’ve faced since about this same time last year. All been a high-cycle PCR test-induced casedemic for over a year now.
Fortunately, most normal people around me have moved on and hardly even mention Covid. Stores, restaurants and cafes no problem (at most of them, even the workers are unmuzzled – though the coffee shop I went to yesterday did have its baristas wearing them still, sadly – and no efforts, even perfunctory ones like a small signs asking unvaxed to mask as I saw a couple months ago, to check or pretend to be interested in vax status of patrons. These vax passport things depend on having people willing to enforce them – “Just say ‘No!'” as Nancy used to say. What are they gonna do, arrest every store and restaurant owner and patron everywhere for not checking vax pass?). Met a couple new clients recently – in their homes – and entire meetings went by with no one so much as mentioning Covid at all (first time in ages), or asking/caring about muzzles, vax status, etc. – even shook hands, just like old times! I think most normal people have moved on and are just done with the BS. Get the jab if you want, wear a muzzle if you want, but stop harassing people over it or pretending like it’s some moral imperative or sign of your moral superiority to do so. At this point Covid should be treated no differently than any other endemic seasonal flu-like illness that we’ve lived with for ages without it endlessly disrupting everyone’s lives or being an excuse for a tyrannical socio-political response.
RE: Afghanistan will never fall to the Taliban
The problem with that is there were MANY experts that disagreed but they weren’t the right experts.
They didn’t understand that Joe needed us out by 9/11 and that the Taliban could be counted on to respect that
And that 300,000 “troops” weren’t going to stop 75,000 Taliban (not if they wanted to live past surrender)
Besides we all know it was really Trump’s fault
What is the role of Juice? Ever notice how the COVID czars and the heads of media companies and medical experts etc are saturated with Juice? And typically of the secular sort?
As someone that often inhabits all of the various stratifications in the vexxine rejection graph (Born a roofer, bachelors degree in computer science, currently work with PHDs and inventors), let me rationalize it for you:
– People that don’t go on to higher education take their cues from their environment. They are less concerned with the future. No death in sight? “No problem”. They look to strong leaders, see the low death rates and shrug. Many are typically in dangerous or risky jobs, like to drink and do drugs (risk) and have very little to lose. They see active participation in the fight as a good thing.
– People that have some college or a bachelors tend to think of themselves as smart, but are unwilling or unable to do the research. They read that so and so doctor said such and such and there was some “sciencey” mumbling involved and that is good enough for them. These people tend to be heavily in debt and invested in stocks, real estate, and other passive investments that could be easily spoiled. Think of middling programmers, accountants and teachers in this group. Many of these people are risk adverse, that’s why they wound up in the middle of the road.
– People that go on to PHDs obviously have a great deal of education. Also, getting a PHD is a great deal of risk (IMHO) due to the sums of money and time. PHDs are also much, much more likely to do research because the level of education requires it. They are used to breaking into the details that most people ignore. PHDs are also used to knowing information that other people do not understand and often scoff at.