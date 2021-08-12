Racial, Sex, Perversion & Other Quotas Lead To Falling Standards: Current Examples

As everybody knows, but all rulers and Experts deny, the imposition of racial, religious, perversion, or other similar types of entry quotas immediately leads to a reduction of quality and standards.

Because of negative feedback, standards continue to fall even after entry quotas are met, because it is soon “remembered” that entry is not the only important cultural metric. Promotions and the like also must be accounted, and these require quotas, too.

The idea rulers and Experts have, even as they lie about it, is that the lessening of screeching from those excluded because of sexual perversion, race, etc., is balanced by a drop in standards small enough that it can be covered by other means.

Rulers and Experts, we can suppose, have hypersenstive hearing and can bear least the caterwauling of the unable.

Whether that is so, it is true and indisputable that standards must drop. Part of the lie involves trotting out Experts to say, in a reassuring voice, “Studies show that the standards were never really needed”. Sometimes they say “Research shows.” This makes the lie scientific. The Experts willing to lie in this fashion are rewarded for it, but they must bear the burden of being treated like “sin eaters”, which is, of course, what they are.

We don’t count reporters as Experts. Reporters are people who will say anything they are told with complete, dripping sincerity. As such, they are as intellectually culpable for the messages they spread as a bowl of jello.

Regular readers know all this.

It’s still worth cataloging important instances of quota-quashing, however, if only for the sake of posterity. Or to show where the next failing will appear. Think of these updates like weather storm reports and forecasts.

Item 1 SEC approves Nasdaq’s plan to require board diversity

It’s a good question whether (or when) a monied man should short every Nasdaq company, because boards larded with Diversity will cause their companies to fail in various ways.

The counter is that since every company must have at least one non-white, non-male, non-sexually normal mascot on its board, they will all fail, and so, on average, performance remains the same relatively.

Yet would companies forced to put aggressive enjoyers of sodomy on their boards do better than those forced to put angry women? How about companies with men pretending to be women versus black men?

We will know who’s who: “[Nasdaq] also requires companies to publicly disclose statistics on the demographic composition of their boards.” This should at least avoid the embarrassment of photoshopping in “minorities” in the boards’ annual year end brochure pictures.

Still, I’ll let readers more versed in stock betting tell us whether money can be made, and when.

Item 2 Navy could return to using photos for promotions, personnel chief says

The nice thing about this story is the absence of the usual lie about quotas not lowering standards. Indeed, there is a loud implicit admission of it.

In the past, photos were required in promotion packages, but this was thought racist because too many people of no color were being promoted over people of color. (One wonders whether this was a problem in the days before color photography.)

Some quota genius (i.e. Expert) decided to eliminate pictures. Even more people of no color were promoted over noble people of color!

Now the pictures will return, so promotion boards can know who to promote. Even the no-colors identifying as of-colors won’t be able to fool promotion boards with eyesights better than an average of 20-50 (or whatever).

Incidentally, I’ve been told shoe polish works here. Maybe some no-color in the military can try it and report back to us.

Item 3 How scientists are subtracting race from medical risk calculators (Thanks to Kip Hansen for the tip.)

In days of yore, it was known the different races suffered from disease differently, and responded to different treatments differently.

However, under Equality, all differences are obviously racist. So out goes any consideration of them. This is an obvious across-the-board quota move.

One quote: “Race is part of the equation because previous studies found that—for reasons that aren’t clear–[urinary tract infections] are far less common in Black children than in white ones.”

Not clear to holders of Equality, anyway. So race was expunged from the UTI calculator. How this benefits blacks is that they get to participate in the great Equality Fiesta, even if a few now have to suffer the odd UTI.

Item 4 Oregon Governor signs new law allowing students to graduate without proving they can read, write, or do math

The only thing missing from this confirmation story—coming soon to a school near you—is a demand from teachers and politicians for higher salaries.

