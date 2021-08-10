Dreaded Delta; Noble Lies In The Name of Science; No Fly List With Mark of the Vex; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXXIII

MUCH MORE THAN WE CAN DO

There is so much material this week I can’t include it all in one update. It would grow far too long. If it can be summed up in one simple phrase, it’s this: Elites versus the rest of us.

HELP WITH A WORD

Dystopian nightmare that people claimed would never happen. Papers please in order to eat food at an outdoor restaurant with police roaming aroundpic.twitter.com/NGkSYMpoky — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) August 9, 2021

What is it called when a conspiracy theory (like vexxine passports once were) are revealed to be true? Surely the Germans have something.

Those police, like the ones soon by you, are just following orders.

HOW IS THIS GUY NOT CANCELED?

His opinion, which regular readers won’t be unfamiliar with, is that the coronadoom will be with us forever, and that most of the attempted “solutions” are making things worse or are useless.

Zero COVID, which countries like Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and others is insane and will cause more harm than good, because since the bug can’t be eradicated, locking countries down until it goes away means lockdowns forever.

You know I don’t love videos, but do watch this one.

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MESSAGING

Interesting clip of some key former sceptics and hesitants, What made them all change their minds? Could there be lessons here to help people separate health from politics? pic.twitter.com/rgYJ40HGce — InProportion2 (@InProportion2) August 6, 2021

Though they can’t always keep their story straight:

Remember to be afraid because of your height??? pic.twitter.com/EoZpjhprGn — InProportion2 (@InProportion2) August 4, 2021

DREADED DELTA

Everywhere there are panicking headlines about the Dreaded Delta’s raging surges. Vexxine mandates are needed! Masks are needed! Save us from the Dreaded Delta.

Then comes this headline:

The delta variant of COVID-19 can have symptoms that are more mild and typically not associated with the virus that some may mistake the illness as allergies or another common sickness. https://t.co/XfXShQPmU6 — The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2021

I can’t get over how hilarious this headline is, married to the breathless announcements: “Be careful! You might not even know you’re sick!”

Well, we wouldn’t want such a mild illness to spread the population, providing them with antibodies.

Then they might not want the vexxine.

Scientists are working on gain-of-function experiments right now to make the Delta variant more deadly, so as to encourage more people to get the vexxine.

From the article:

However, Kanter is seeing many patients present with symptoms that appear to be run-of-the-mill illnesses, like sinus congestion, runny nose and sore throat. These symptoms could be signs that patients have the delta variant, he told Audacy. “You can present with relatively mild symptoms that you can easily confuse for allergies or something that you picked up from your kid who is in daycare, all of those things,” said Kanter. “If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, even if it is a sore throat, even if it is a runny nose, even if it is sinus congestion, go get yourself tested and limit your contact with other people until you do so.”

I know you’re sick of me trotting out I-Told-You_Sos. But I told you so.

NOBLE LIES, I.E. BLATANT FALSEHOODS

“NIH director Francis Collins: ‘It may sound weird’ but parents should wear masks at home in front of their unvaccinated kids”.

NIH director Francis Collins: “It may sound weird” but parents should wear masks at home in front of their unvaccinated kids pic.twitter.com/ZKt8czU5aP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2021

Collins is so obviously full of horseshit about parents wearing masks with their own kids at home that even the Fabulous Fauci had to come out later and say he “misspoke.” Making two lies for one.

They told so many lies they don’t know how to do anything else but continue to lie.

Meanwhile, remember Sweden? No lockdown, no mask mandate, low vexxinated, let-the-virus-play-out to avoid the crushing effects of isolation and variants Sweden?

So the Path of Sanity was wisest after all. Strange so few places followed this advice. I won money bets on Sweden. I would have won more, but I find so few willing to take bets.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Sane approach: Sweden: Despite Variants, No Lockdowns, No Daily Covid Deaths.

Modelers desperately tried to scare Sweden into locking down. One predicted an incredible median of 96,000 deaths, with a maximum of 183,000. At Sweden’s Lund University an academic used the parameters in the now-infamous Neil Ferguson/Imperial College model to warn that it meant 85,000 deaths for Sweden. An Uppsala University team also found the nation paying a terrible price with 40,000 Covid-19 deaths by May 1, 2020 and almost 100,000 by June. Total Swedish Covid deaths at this writing: 14,651.

What did I tell you—what am I telling you now—about models?

Alas, I am in charge of nothing.

JUST DIE ALREADY

Who would have guessed woke effeminate progressives would increase their shrill shivering demands for “Safety! Safety! Safety!” and demand the unvexxinated be put on no-fly lists?

The very no-fly lists created when woke effeminate progressives shrieked “Safety! Safety! Safety!” after 9/11.

I’ll tell you who: the author of the shriek: “About the author: Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary for homeland security under President Obama, is the faculty chair of the homeland security program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.”

Thanks, TSA!

MARK OF THE VEX

Here’s the picture of coronadoom attributed deaths for the whole of New York, not just the city, on the day its evil ruler announced that no man may buy or sell without the Mark of the Vex.

It can’t be the Mark is needed to quell deaths. Unless one is so hersterical as to ask for zero doom deaths forevermore. That position is—and I do not use literary license here, but speak in earnestness—insane. It will never happen. Ever. Pursuing the impossible—not unlikely: impossible—is insane.

So our rulers are not only evil, but incompetent. Which is worse.

Now the Mark in NYC will be needed for most, but not yet all, things. Still, de Blasio the Incompetent wants more. He said “all options are on the table. I keep saying we’re climbing the ladder in terms of more and more mandates….If you’re not vaccinated, there’s going to be more and more things you can’t do.”

Not one of these Incompetents see that the hersterical effeminate shrieking and mandates about the vexxine is why many don’t trust and don’t want it.

I was arguing with a lawyer on Twitter about this and he brought up that driving requires insurance, so that coronadoom should require vexxination. This is an asinine, even evil, argument. For nobody needs to drive. But you can’t ban living.

If you want to truly follow that line of argument about insurance, just raise rates for those who have it using data from actuarial tables about who is really at risk and who isn’t.

I asked him this. Answer came there none.

“CASE” LAW

I shout myself hoarse with this, but cannot get anybody to listen.

Iceland has the world’s 3rd highest % of their population vaccinated against COVID. They currently have more covid cases than they have ever had. pic.twitter.com/sKnlUPHhRS — AMM, MD (@AMcA32449832) August 4, 2021

This is why only liars and incompetents focus on “cases”—which are only positive tests amidst huge increases in testing. Let’s try attributed deaths.

It’s all I can do to restrain myself from raving profanity at the idiocy of our rulers and Experts.

EXPERTS

Remember to be afraid because of your height??? pic.twitter.com/EoZpjhprGn — InProportion2 (@InProportion2) August 4, 2021

CULT OF THE MASK

AUSTRALIA FINES CITIZENS FOR CLAIMING MASKS WORK TO PROTECT AGAINST SARS-CoV-1

“Penalties can range from fines of up to $22,000 for an individual or $110,000 for a corporation,”

From 2003. Alas, times change.

“Those masks are only effective so long as they are dry,” said Professor Yvonne Cossart of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Sydney. “As soon as they become saturated with the moisture in your breath they stop doing their job and pass on the droplets.” Professor Cossart said that could take as little as 15 or 20 minutes, after which the mask would need to be changed. But those warnings haven’t stopped people snapping up the masks, with retailers reporting they are having trouble keeping up with demand… Mr Bell agreed with Professor Cossart’s assessment regarding the effectiveness of the masks. “I think they’re of marginal benefit,” he said. “In a way they give some comfort to people who think they’re doing as much as they can do to prevent the infection.” That seems to be the mentality of travellers to Asian destinations, who are buying and wearing the masks while overseas. Rosemary Taylor, of Kirribilli, arrived in Sydney from Shanghai last week after a two-week holiday in China. Ms Taylor and travelling companion Joan Switzer had worn the masks during the trip home, even though they had been warned they were of little value. “We were told you need 16 layers on your mask for it to offer 95per cent protection,” Ms Taylor said.

THE VEXXINE DOES WHAT EXACTLY?

Item: “Fully-vaccinated people who catch Delta Covid variant really may be JUST as infectious as the un-jabbed, Government figures suggest”

We have seen mask cultists in various spots say the “fully” vexxinated must re-mask up. Lest they become infected.

Which means, as we have seen all over the world now, that the vexxinated can indeed become infected. (No surprise to us, because we said this often.) Now an infected person can infect another person. Thus a “fully” vexxinated person can infect another “fully” vexxinated person.

So it’s masks forever, even in every single person is tied to a gurney and forcibly injected, since the coronadoom will never go away.

Not only masks forever, but booster shots, too: “Moderna says we’ll need COVID-19 booster shots this fall, predicting that protection from its vaccine will wane“.

Our Experts are idiots.

IVERMECTIN

New paper Abstract.

…Primary endpoint was reduction of viral-load on the 6th day (third day after termination of treatment) as reflected by Ct level>30 (non-infectious level)… Eighty-nine patients were eligible (47 in ivermectin and 42 in placebo arm). Their median age was 35 years. Females accounted for 21.6%, and 16.8% were asymptomatic at recruitment. Median time from symptom onset was 4 days. There were no statistical differences in these parameters between the two groups. On day 6, 34 out of 47 (72%) patients in the ivermectin arm reached the endpoint, compared to 21/ 42 (50%) in the placebo arm (OR 2·62; 95% CI: 1.09-6.31). In a multivariable logistic-regression model, the odds of a negative test at day 6 was 2.62 time higher in the ivermectin group (95% CI: 1.06–6.45). Cultures at days 2 to 6 were positive in 3/23 (13.0%) of ivermectin samples vs. 14/29 (48.2%) in the placebo group (p=0.008).

Hopeful and interesting, but not yet conclusive.

WHAT HAPPENED TO FLU?

It’s still gone the world over.

Here’s a take on a theory that’s going around: The Disappearance of Influenza.

Some months ago, I suggested that Corona’s victory over influenza could well represent a permanent change in the order of respiratory viruses – a revolution, perhaps a very rare one. The only conceivable historical precedent would be the Spanish Flu of 1918. While we have historical reports of influenza-like illness going back centuries, we don’t have any sequenced viruses predating the second wave of this great 1918 pandemic. Before 1918, we can’t be sure that seasonal flu-like illnesses were caused by influenza viruses at all. For all we know, coronaviruses were the dominant scourge prior to 1918, and their centuries-long reign was interrupted by the anomalous and highly destructive avian influenza that entered humans in that year. Perhaps the ensuing century of influenza was an unstable equilibrium, an anomaly, and Corona has restored a prior, more ordinary world.

Read it all.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.

Daily tests (from here from Johns Hopkins) have spiked again. Now almost 2 million a day. Last time we saw that was January.

Select state data.

You can see the Dreaded Delta blip for Texas and Florida. It’s there for the top three states, too. But smaller. My idea is because their lockdowns and other punishments killed more people early, fewer are available to die now.

The vex rate for Texas, Michigan, and Nebraska appears to be about the same, and Florida and Minnesota has higher than both, and California higher than all these. So this isn’t a strong vex signal.

All cause weekly deaths:

How about the weekly coronadoom deaths?

The DD blip is there. It will grow a bit, I’m guessing, the next two weeks.

Deaths by age:

Hard to tell where the new deaths are coming from until you squnit. Numbers are small. The media is saying “What about the children!” The media lies. It’s still the old. And it isn’t even close.

How ’bout that flu? Still gone.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



