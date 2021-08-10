Dreaded Delta; Noble Lies In The Name of Science; No Fly List With Mark of the Vex; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXXIII

MUCH MORE THAN WE CAN DO
There is so much material this week I can’t include it all in one update. It would grow far too long. If it can be summed up in one simple phrase, it’s this: Elites versus the rest of us.
HELP WITH A WORD
Dystopian nightmare that people claimed would never happen. Papers please in order to eat food at an outdoor restaurant with police roaming aroundpic.twitter.com/NGkSYMpoky
— Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) August 9, 2021
What is it called when a conspiracy theory (like vexxine passports once were) are revealed to be true? Surely the Germans have something.
Those police, like the ones soon by you, are just following orders.
HOW IS THIS GUY NOT CANCELED?
His opinion, which regular readers won’t be unfamiliar with, is that the coronadoom will be with us forever, and that most of the attempted “solutions” are making things worse or are useless.
Zero COVID, which countries like Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and others is insane and will cause more harm than good, because since the bug can’t be eradicated, locking countries down until it goes away means lockdowns forever.
You know I don’t love videos, but do watch this one.
IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MESSAGING
Interesting clip of some key former sceptics and hesitants,
What made them all change their minds? Could there be lessons here to help people separate health from politics? pic.twitter.com/rgYJ40HGce
— InProportion2 (@InProportion2) August 6, 2021
Though they can’t always keep their story straight:
Remember to be afraid because of your height??? pic.twitter.com/EoZpjhprGn
— InProportion2 (@InProportion2) August 4, 2021
DREADED DELTA
Everywhere there are panicking headlines about the Dreaded Delta’s raging surges. Vexxine mandates are needed! Masks are needed! Save us from the Dreaded Delta.
Then comes this headline:
The delta variant of COVID-19 can have symptoms that are more mild and typically not associated with the virus that some may mistake the illness as allergies or another common sickness. https://t.co/XfXShQPmU6
— The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2021
I can’t get over how hilarious this headline is, married to the breathless announcements: “Be careful! You might not even know you’re sick!”
Well, we wouldn’t want such a mild illness to spread the population, providing them with antibodies.
Then they might not want the vexxine.
Scientists are working on gain-of-function experiments right now to make the Delta variant more deadly, so as to encourage more people to get the vexxine.
From the article:
However, Kanter is seeing many patients present with symptoms that appear to be run-of-the-mill illnesses, like sinus congestion, runny nose and sore throat. These symptoms could be signs that patients have the delta variant, he told Audacy.
“You can present with relatively mild symptoms that you can easily confuse for allergies or something that you picked up from your kid who is in daycare, all of those things,” said Kanter. “If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, even if it is a sore throat, even if it is a runny nose, even if it is sinus congestion, go get yourself tested and limit your contact with other people until you do so.”
I know you’re sick of me trotting out I-Told-You_Sos. But I told you so.
NOBLE LIES, I.E. BLATANT FALSEHOODS
“NIH director Francis Collins: ‘It may sound weird’ but parents should wear masks at home in front of their unvaccinated kids”.
NIH director Francis Collins: “It may sound weird” but parents should wear masks at home in front of their unvaccinated kids pic.twitter.com/ZKt8czU5aP
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2021
Collins is so obviously full of horseshit about parents wearing masks with their own kids at home that even the Fabulous Fauci had to come out later and say he “misspoke.” Making two lies for one.
They told so many lies they don’t know how to do anything else but continue to lie.
Meanwhile, remember Sweden? No lockdown, no mask mandate, low vexxinated, let-the-virus-play-out to avoid the crushing effects of isolation and variants Sweden?
So the Path of Sanity was wisest after all. Strange so few places followed this advice. I won money bets on Sweden. I would have won more, but I find so few willing to take bets.
Here’s a full breakdown of the Sane approach: Sweden: Despite Variants, No Lockdowns, No Daily Covid Deaths.
Modelers desperately tried to scare Sweden into locking down. One predicted an incredible median of 96,000 deaths, with a maximum of 183,000. At Sweden’s Lund University an academic used the parameters in the now-infamous Neil Ferguson/Imperial College model to warn that it meant 85,000 deaths for Sweden. An Uppsala University team also found the nation paying a terrible price with 40,000 Covid-19 deaths by May 1, 2020 and almost 100,000 by June.
Total Swedish Covid deaths at this writing: 14,651.
What did I tell you—what am I telling you now—about models?
Alas, I am in charge of nothing.
JUST DIE ALREADY
Who would have guessed woke effeminate progressives would increase their shrill shivering demands for “Safety! Safety! Safety!” and demand the unvexxinated be put on no-fly lists?
The very no-fly lists created when woke effeminate progressives shrieked “Safety! Safety! Safety!” after 9/11.
I’ll tell you who: the author of the shriek: “About the author: Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary for homeland security under President Obama, is the faculty chair of the homeland security program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.”
Thanks, TSA!
MARK OF THE VEX
Here’s the picture of coronadoom attributed deaths for the whole of New York, not just the city, on the day its evil ruler announced that no man may buy or sell without the Mark of the Vex.
It can’t be the Mark is needed to quell deaths. Unless one is so hersterical as to ask for zero doom deaths forevermore. That position is—and I do not use literary license here, but speak in earnestness—insane. It will never happen. Ever. Pursuing the impossible—not unlikely: impossible—is insane.
So our rulers are not only evil, but incompetent. Which is worse.
Now the Mark in NYC will be needed for most, but not yet all, things. Still, de Blasio the Incompetent wants more. He said “all options are on the table. I keep saying we’re climbing the ladder in terms of more and more mandates….If you’re not vaccinated, there’s going to be more and more things you can’t do.”
Not one of these Incompetents see that the hersterical effeminate shrieking and mandates about the vexxine is why many don’t trust and don’t want it.
I was arguing with a lawyer on Twitter about this and he brought up that driving requires insurance, so that coronadoom should require vexxination. This is an asinine, even evil, argument. For nobody needs to drive. But you can’t ban living.
If you want to truly follow that line of argument about insurance, just raise rates for those who have it using data from actuarial tables about who is really at risk and who isn’t.
I asked him this. Answer came there none.
“CASE” LAW
I shout myself hoarse with this, but cannot get anybody to listen.
Iceland has the world’s 3rd highest % of their population vaccinated against COVID. They currently have more covid cases than they have ever had. pic.twitter.com/sKnlUPHhRS
— AMM, MD (@AMcA32449832) August 4, 2021
This is why only liars and incompetents focus on “cases”—which are only positive tests amidst huge increases in testing. Let’s try attributed deaths.
It’s all I can do to restrain myself from raving profanity at the idiocy of our rulers and Experts.
EXPERTS
Remember to be afraid because of your height??? pic.twitter.com/EoZpjhprGn
— InProportion2 (@InProportion2) August 4, 2021
CULT OF THE MASK
AUSTRALIA FINES CITIZENS FOR CLAIMING MASKS WORK TO PROTECT AGAINST SARS-CoV-1
“Penalties can range from fines of up to $22,000 for an individual or $110,000 for a corporation,”
From 2003. Alas, times change.
“Those masks are only effective so long as they are dry,” said Professor Yvonne Cossart of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Sydney.
“As soon as they become saturated with the moisture in your breath they stop doing their job and pass on the droplets.”
Professor Cossart said that could take as little as 15 or 20 minutes, after which the mask would need to be changed. But those warnings haven’t stopped people snapping up the masks, with retailers reporting they are having trouble keeping up with demand…
Mr Bell agreed with Professor Cossart’s assessment regarding the effectiveness of the masks.
“I think they’re of marginal benefit,” he said. “In a way they give some comfort to people who think they’re doing as much as they can do to prevent the infection.”
That seems to be the mentality of travellers to Asian destinations, who are buying and wearing the masks while overseas.
Rosemary Taylor, of Kirribilli, arrived in Sydney from Shanghai last week after a two-week holiday in China. Ms Taylor and travelling companion Joan Switzer had worn the masks during the trip home, even though they had been warned they were of little value.
“We were told you need 16 layers on your mask for it to offer 95per cent protection,” Ms Taylor said.
THE VEXXINE DOES WHAT EXACTLY?
Item: “Fully-vaccinated people who catch Delta Covid variant really may be JUST as infectious as the un-jabbed, Government figures suggest”
We have seen mask cultists in various spots say the “fully” vexxinated must re-mask up. Lest they become infected.
Which means, as we have seen all over the world now, that the vexxinated can indeed become infected. (No surprise to us, because we said this often.) Now an infected person can infect another person. Thus a “fully” vexxinated person can infect another “fully” vexxinated person.
So it’s masks forever, even in every single person is tied to a gurney and forcibly injected, since the coronadoom will never go away.
Not only masks forever, but booster shots, too: “Moderna says we’ll need COVID-19 booster shots this fall, predicting that protection from its vaccine will wane“.
Our Experts are idiots.
IVERMECTIN
…Primary endpoint was reduction of viral-load on the 6th day (third day after termination of treatment) as reflected by Ct level>30 (non-infectious level)…
Eighty-nine patients were eligible (47 in ivermectin and 42 in placebo arm). Their median age was 35 years. Females accounted for 21.6%, and 16.8% were asymptomatic at recruitment. Median time from symptom onset was 4 days. There were no statistical differences in these parameters between the two groups.
On day 6, 34 out of 47 (72%) patients in the ivermectin arm reached the endpoint, compared to 21/ 42 (50%) in the placebo arm (OR 2·62; 95% CI: 1.09-6.31). In a multivariable logistic-regression model, the odds of a negative test at day 6 was 2.62 time higher in the ivermectin group (95% CI: 1.06–6.45). Cultures at days 2 to 6 were positive in 3/23 (13.0%) of ivermectin samples vs. 14/29 (48.2%) in the placebo group (p=0.008).
Hopeful and interesting, but not yet conclusive.
WHAT HAPPENED TO FLU?
It’s still gone the world over.
Here’s a take on a theory that’s going around: The Disappearance of Influenza.
Some months ago, I suggested that Corona’s victory over influenza could well represent a permanent change in the order of respiratory viruses – a revolution, perhaps a very rare one. The only conceivable historical precedent would be the Spanish Flu of 1918. While we have historical reports of influenza-like illness going back centuries, we don’t have any sequenced viruses predating the second wave of this great 1918 pandemic. Before 1918, we can’t be sure that seasonal flu-like illnesses were caused by influenza viruses at all. For all we know, coronaviruses were the dominant scourge prior to 1918, and their centuries-long reign was interrupted by the anomalous and highly destructive avian influenza that entered humans in that year. Perhaps the ensuing century of influenza was an unstable equilibrium, an anomaly, and Corona has restored a prior, more ordinary world.
Read it all.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday.
Daily tests (from here from Johns Hopkins) have spiked again. Now almost 2 million a day. Last time we saw that was January.
Select state data.
You can see the Dreaded Delta blip for Texas and Florida. It’s there for the top three states, too. But smaller. My idea is because their lockdowns and other punishments killed more people early, fewer are available to die now.
The vex rate for Texas, Michigan, and Nebraska appears to be about the same, and Florida and Minnesota has higher than both, and California higher than all these. So this isn’t a strong vex signal.
All cause weekly deaths:
How about the weekly coronadoom deaths?
The DD blip is there. It will grow a bit, I’m guessing, the next two weeks.
Deaths by age:
Hard to tell where the new deaths are coming from until you squnit. Numbers are small. The media is saying “What about the children!” The media lies. It’s still the old. And it isn’t even close.
How ’bout that flu? Still gone.
“HOW IS THE GUY NOT CANCELLED?”
He’s not saying anything:
Below, is the first thing the man said only to contradict straight away, claiming the Goldilocks amount of vaccine, which he happens to know.
He said,
(Did he say something original there?)
So he first says you can’t vaccinate your way out and then proceeds to say that you must provide protection for the most vulnerable and provide alternate options for those who are going to get sick.
Talk about content free… Hand waving, then saying something about just the right amount of vaccine!
What the man appears to be pointing out is the known arms race which is already being waged by man since antibiotics and the first pharmaceutical infection control began.
Infection control is the most successful branch of medicine and is the reason for increased life expectancy. So the man’s claims of imaginary spin, just aren’t there. Yet it is being presented as if the spin is on the side of the virologists and scientists providing the solutions.
It is sour grapes of a commentator who doesn’t trust anybody but himself. Little more than back seat driving. Or the person who watches while someone else mops the floor and says,
“You missed a bit!!’
It also makes heavy use as usual of the false dichotomy fallacy as if there’s only one solution to be thrown at the problem. As if anybody thinks there is! Belt and braces, seems to be a term lost when it comes to explaining multiple measures (particularly at times when the virus is getting traction).
He’s right about one thing: it’s very basic biology
Having tried to use the pandemic/vaccine passports to re-create the Trans-Pacific/Trans-Atlantic supranational governing body, they are now trying to use it to re-introduce Obamacare by the back door. Expect all vaccines to be fully approved by the FDA within weeks:
Obamacare architect floated for top FDA job:
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/06/fda-commissioner-search-biden-admin-502718
Also more skullduggery by Pfizer:
“This is key to understanding “what the heck is going on”. Apparently in Israel, I am told by Israeli scientist, the agreement between Pfizer and the government is that no adverse events from the vax are to be disclosed for a minimum of 10 years.”
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1424374832628527112
SSgt. Briggs – Your theory about the recent (small) spikes in TX and FL may well be true, but I’d like to offer an alternate, or supplemental, take:
You have pointed out repeatedly that respiratory viruses have huge seasonal spikes in the winter as populations voluntarily lock down to avoid cold weather. Well, I happen to live in FL and I can tell that all of FL and much of TX are in the middle of our own voluntary lockdowns to avoid the heat.
Semper Fi
Kopfjaeger,
I never would have thought of that, thanks.
Re: Israel’s vaccination status:
According to Ft vaccine tracker:
Israel:
129.3 = doses per hundred thousand residents
64.2 = % vaccinated at least one does
59.6 =% fully vaccinated
11.7 million vaccines administered as of 8th August
Here
Just in case: here
It looks pretty but it doesn’t work, must try harder
Ft vaccine tracker?
here
I’m over it
“What is it called when a conspiracy theory (like vexxine passports once were) are revealed to be true?” A typical day in the USA.
“I can’t get over how hilarious this headline is, married to the breathless announcements: “Be careful! You might not even know you’re sick!”” How insane these people are…I told an Xray tech I had a cough, then realized what I had said and noted I’d had it over 20 years. She laughed and said she understood. If you so much as sneeze, people go insane.
Tell the lawyer to start injecting microchips with insurance policies written on them. An insurance vaccination, if you will. He’ll love it.
“It’s all I can do to restrain myself from raving profanity at the idiocy of our rulers and Experts.” Which is what gives these people power and maintains their position. They do LOVE people like yourself.
Now they want KN95 masks on CHILDREN. Thankfully those are the cheap Chinese knockoffs that one might be able to breathe through for over 30 minutes. Only half the kids will suffocate.
“My idea is because their lockdowns and other punishments killed more people early, fewer are available to die now.” Of course. But never look at more than ONE factor at a time. You can continue the lies for decades that way. Worked great with climate. Nothing but CO2 counts right now. All weather is determined entirely by CO2—not ocean currents, not winds, not the sun. That leaves a lot of things to switch to later if CO2 loses it’s punch.
Rand Paul is trying to get people to act, saying they can’t put us all in jail. Problem is, I still do not see evidence that more than a handful of people care. Most love being treated like garbage and watching the elites lie. Think about your neighbors. I’d bet 90% are fine with the USA going to hell and even if they are not, will do nothing to stop it.
Matt,
This compilation of data on Israel and covid seems to be the clearest illustration of the counter-effectiveness of the vaccines being used against this really bad cold virus:
https://ourworldindata.org/vaccination-israel-impact
Note that it appears that Israel passed the 50% vaccinated population level on/about March 15.
Then note the explosion in numbers of cases/deaths/hospitalizations/ICU admissions 90 days after that 50% fully vaccinated population achievement, beginning about June 15.
Exponential growth in all the bad things, 90 days after 50% vaccination.
It don’t take a weatherman to see which way the wind blows!
“You have pointed out repeatedly that respiratory viruses have huge seasonal spikes in the winter as populations voluntarily lock down to avoid cold weather. Well, I happen to live in FL and I can tell that all of FL and much of TX are in the middle of our own voluntary lockdowns to avoid the heat.”
Just as happened last summer in the south of the USA.
This is not Briggs’ theory, it’s well known facts about respiratory virus spread. Indoors is far worse as close human contact is the way the virus spreads.
Cold affects the virus by preserving it better than heat.
Air con does this in the summer or in hot climates.
The seasonality of the virus is not and never has been questioned except in the first few weeks of its emergence, when it was predicted/predictable but not known.
Hence hospital and care settings are hotbeds for infection, not new or novel, that.
Re:
“bad cold” comment above:
adult respiratory distress syndrome does not happen due to a bad cold. It does not resemble a cold in any way shape or form, no matter how many times, some skeptic says it is so.
Multiple organ failure and sepsis. Permanent tissue damage which affects quality and duration of life does not emerge from a ‘common cold’.
“…adult respiratory distress syndrome does not happen due to a bad cold. It does not resemble a cold in any way shape or form, no matter how many times, some skeptic says it is so.”
Really? Gosh, medical knowledge pre-panic seems to be down the memory hole. Fear is a horrible mind-killer.
Pre-panic, everyone knew that “adult respiratory distress” (a group of symptoms commonly caused by lung infections (pneumonia) was often preceded by colds (the majority of which were caused by COVID viruses), flu, and other respiratory ailments.
Mayo Clinic:
“This type of pneumonia can occur on its own or after you’ve had a cold or the flu…..Some of the viruses that cause colds and the flu can cause pneumonia. Viruses are the most common cause of pneumonia in children younger than 5 years. Viral pneumonia is usually mild. But in some cases it can become very serious. Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) may cause pneumonia, which can become severe.”
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/pneumonia/symptoms-causes/syc-20354204
While panic may have erased previously common knowledge from the minds of the easily panicked and their enablers, that previous knowledge is still available for calmer realists to access (at least for now):
https://www.inogen.com/blog/12-signs-cold-may-pneumonia/
“If you have an illness that started as a cold, but has progressed, you may be wondering, “What does pneumonia feel like?” It is a good idea to know the signs and symptoms of pneumonia in case you or someone you love develops it. Although coming down with a cold is usually no cause for alarm, it does weaken the immune system, which increases your risk for pneumonia. Additionally, infants, the elderly and people who have ongoing health conditions like COPD are at a higher risk for developing pneumonia.”
“Influenza (flu) is a highly contagious viral infection that is one of the most severe illnesses of the winter season. Influenza is spread easily from person to person, usually when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Pneumonia is a serious infection or inflammation of the lungs. The air sacs fill with pus and other liquid, blocking oxygen from reaching the bloodstream. If there is too little oxygen in the blood, the body’s cells cannot work properly, which can lead to death. Influenza is a common cause of pneumonia, especially among younger children, the elderly, pregnant women, or those with certain chronic health conditions or who live in a nursing home. Most cases of flu never lead to pneumonia, but those that do tend to be more severe and deadly. In fact, flu and pneumonia were the eighth leading cause of death in the United States in 2016.”
Don’t let fear rule you.
To echo kopfjaeger’s sentiments, I am a Gulf Coast Texan, and can attest that, though I love to be outdoors, even in the heat, it’s so brutally hot (and humid) that I stay inside most of the time between July and September.
Perhaps there’s a clue in previous year flu data for Southern states? I’ve never looked into it before, and flu season always tracked with the winter months like you would expect, but I wouldn’t be surprised if smaller spikes occurred in the hottest months too.
The Ludington, MI/Manitowac WI SS Badger Ferry is shut or shutting down for a week because a crewman tested positive for Covid. I’d just booked a Wednesday passage for my wife yesterday
This morning, I received an email
Reservation ######
Payment $$$.$$
Refund $$$.$$
This reservation has been cancelled
My wife found out by trying to book a hotel in Ludington for Wednesday.
The hotel told her the ferry was shutdown for a week
c’est la vie
The flu situation is a good example of the fallen state of our science. It may be that the Wuhan Flu and its “variants” have deposed influenza from its throne. But we’ll never know, since it will be years before anyone is even allowed to advance that the idea is possible in an “official” study. It’s already been decided that masks and lockdowns obliterated the flu, and that we should all panic about the possibility of the flu coming back in winter of 2020 since most places had let up on their mitigation efforts by then. Erm, I mean, winter of 2021.
Of all explanations the idea that masking and lockdowns eliminated the flu was always the least plausible. It does not account for why the flu vanished everywhere, including places without restrictions. It does not account for why the flu has flatlined even when those measures are lightened or remove, especially when there are spikes in COVID blamed on the same activities that traditionally spread the flu. It does not explain why countries with high levels of masking during influenza season did not have lower rates of the flu previously. It also assumes that these measures are tremendously effective for slowing the spread of respiratory diseases generally, which has not been borne out by comparisons of the spread of COVID-19 in neighboring locales that did or did not have strict lockdown and masking measures.
On top of everything, there has been no study or experiment to prove that masks and lockdowns actually did stop the flu. The role of doctors and scientists has been to assume the conclusion, and then make rationalizations for how the evidence led us there. Some of these sleights of hands are truly something to see. For example, the argument that the fact that the flu disappears while COVID did not is proof of how dramatically COVID can spread so that things like masking have almost no effect when compared to other diseases, while still saying that masking is essential to stop COVID. Or in response to the question of “why did countries that didn’t lockdown or have mask mandates still see the flu vanish?” it was answered in the early days “even though those countries did not lockdown, other countries did, which prevented international travel and with it prevented those countries from encountering new strains of the flu.” Obviously such an explanation would not work now, and I’m curious as to what the new explanation would be. Mostly it’s just not talked about today.
I will admit that my leading explanation at first was “flu cases are being called COVID cases because of government and international health organization incentivization.” Certainly this has to be part of the issue since we did see things like the CDC combine influenza and COVID tracking. But even this does not explain how the trend could be worldwide for this length of time. So the “COVID displaced the flu” theory does look plausible.
“Expect all vaccines to be fully approved by the FDA within weeks…”
Yes, they will rush this change in nomenclature, despite the fact that the jabs are still technically in trial phase, and despite massive evidence of “vaccine” failure (ignoring new “case” in the vaxed and adverse events and deaths which dwarf those for any other vaccine since VAERS began – more deaths than all other vaxes combined) in order to attempt to give legal cover to the promotion vax mandates for jobs, schools, etc (even military says they will move up their “must vax by” date if FDA changes to “fully approved” from EUA sooner).
4If people don’t resist now – mandates, vax passports, etc…then all is lost. Put a fork in this world and plan your exit. It won’t stop with Covid, and soon you’ll be allowed no life at all if you don’t sign up for an ever-increasing menagerie of new Big Pharma jabs, express non-regime-approved political or social thoughts, etc.
“Really? Gosh, medical knowledge pre-panic seems to be down the memory hole. Fear is a horrible mind-killer.”
What kind of remark is that? Loose the venom, stay positive.
You are tacitly claiming that adult respiratory distress syndrome occurs with the common cold.
Have to tell you that it occurred very rarely but not unheard of prior to covid 19 and as a feature of Sars 1.
So I’m guessing you think that the term “adult respiratory distress syndrome” or ARDS
is precisely the same thing as, any kind of “respiratory distress”?
Hard to tell. Since I didn’t read the rest after the nastiness.
What you claim in your opening intro, is just untrue but your have arrogated yourself into a position where you think you know more just because…?
~~~
The argument in. general appears to be moving towards the “vaccines don’t work” as we move through the phase of opening up. In the US, there are a third to a half of the population without vaccination if FT is correct. Since the delta variant is making it’s way to the dominant one in the US as it has done elsewhere, if it hasn’t already, it means that spread will inevitably happen fast as it did in India where it began.
~~~
When all. there is are conspiracies about each and every element of this epidemic and a lot of bitter hatred at individuals who refuse to agree with the cultish poetic of the conspiracy. ” Fair gaming” I believe it was once referred to.
“When all. there is are conspiracies…”
It’s not a conspiracy theory when the plan is open for all to see, aspects of it come true more every day (Non Covid-related, but remember when they called Alex Jones crazy and banned him everywhere for, inter alia, suggesting fetal organ harvesting was going on? See last week’s news about just such a program at the U of Pittsburgh), and the regime really is gunning for you.
Even when the regime-approved Narrative is in tatters, they just double-down on the insanity and hope the sheeple remain brain-dead and compliant. In May-June, I thought the worst was over, and people were waking up, and wouldn’t put up with attempts to re-introduce muzzles, etc. No more. Very, very dark days ahead.