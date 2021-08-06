Profess Belief In The Science Or Be Arrested For Hate Crimes

One of our Elite Experts, with a certified degree in expertology, is getting tired of the sour looks the uncredentialed give him and his fellow Experts when they blunder, make outrageous claims, and commit egregious errors.

He can’t take it anymore and is demanding, and his peers who reviewed his demand are demanding, that you should be arrested, so that he and other Experts can live in peace and gather without worry their jolly certification-examination parties will be interrupted.

I do not jest nor joke. Expert Peter J. Hotez in the peer-reviewed paper “Mounting antiscience aggression in the United States” in PLOS Biology insists we must “extend federal hate-crime protections” to critiques of Experts.

Why? Because Hitler. But, surprisingly, not Trump. Go figure.

Anyway, Expert Hotez sees enemies everywhere, including Congress. True, Congress is and has been controlled by progressives from both the inner and outer party for decades, but there are still a few members who hold unapproved opinions. And Expert Hotez doesn’t like it.

Expert Hotez says:

A band of ultraconservative members of the US Congress and other public officials with far-right leanings are waging organized and seemingly well-coordinated attacks against prominent US biological scientists. In parallel, conservative news outlets repeatedly and purposefully promote disinformation designed to portray key American scientists as enemies. As a consequence, many of us receive threats via email and on social media, while some are stalked at home, to create an unprecedented culture of antiscience intimidation.

Ultraconservative. A term Expert Hotez in this biology journal article failed to define. Curious.

Anyway, he was incensed somebody in Congress tried to “single out and attempt to humiliate a prominent American scientist.”

He meant camera whore Fabulous Fauci, who flip flops more than a mess of perch on a dock.

Expert Hotez doesn’t mention that the elites behind Biden had him and the usual media apparatus call out by name several doctors who failed parrot the official line, like this fellow Mercola, who is being forced to withdraw all his web content because Experts like Hotez are making his life hell. (Here’s a link, but by the time you see this, the content will likely be gone.)

Expert Hotez was also displeased with other congresscreatures who dared “organized a House Select Subcommittee on the origins of COVID-19 with the presumption that it was ignited by gain-of-function genetic engineering research from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“Despite,” Expert Hotez said, “evidence” it was a bat. Or something.

This can only mean Expert Hotez wrote this peer-reviewed treasure before The Science changed on the Wuhan lab leak story.

Ah well. In official The Science, the virus had always leaked from the lab, as Expert Hotez will soon be telling us. If you follow my Orwell reference.

The next thing that ticked Expert Hotez off was that some politician “organized a roundtable in Milwaukee to highlight the rare adverse side effects from COVID-19 vaccines”.

Side effects don’t happen if they are rare, I guess. Which shows even probability can be interpreted as The Science.

Expert Hotez’s blood must have been up when he wrote this, because much of the paper is sputtering, disconnected ravings. He is convinced, for instance, unarrested skepticism about what to do about coronadoom will lead to “voter suppression, and loyalty tests”.

The funniest moment in the paper where Expert Hotez suggests having his political enemies arrested, comes when Expert Hotez wets himself over—get this—“authoritarian regimes”.

Like the kind led by old Adolph, Expert Hotez sez. Expert Hotez even manages, in this biology journal, to sneak in a reference to the Big H (took some doing, but he is an Expert). This, anyway, makes bets on his “Early Life” Wikipedia entry easy money.

Just who are these people that annoy Expert Hotez? He sez “1) Far-right members of the US Congress, 2) the conservative news outlets and 3) a group of thought leaders who provide intellectual underpinnings to fuel the first two elements”. For those of simpler minds, Expert Hotez provides a graph—this is what makes it The Science—tying (3) to (2) and (1).

“Aggression” is Expert Hotez’s terms for criticism. This makes him woke. He sez, “we seek help in halting the aggression. This is essential not only for our personal safety or national security, but also the reality that attacking science and scientists will both promote illness and cause loss of life.”

Showing scientists their errors is “attacking” them, which will “promote illness and cause loss of life.” Perhaps from suicide and despair after being proved wrong.

It’s at this point Expert Hotez says to arrest his enemies for “hate crimes.”

We should look at expanded protection mechanisms for scientists currently targeted by far-right extremism in the United States. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) has introduced a bill known as the Scientific Integrity Act of 2021 (H.R. 849) to protect US Government scientists from political interference, but this needs to be extended for scientists at private research universities and institutes

It’s an open question whether he gets the hate crimes passed, but the rest of science is likely to be to Tonkoized. This was really inevitable.

Update CNN airs hot pursuit for Florida doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. This is about some twat enemy of the people chasing down Mercola.

