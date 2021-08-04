A Call On Doctors To Reject Quackery

The two disquieting reasons not to trust the advice of Experts and physicians these days are plain. Quackery and politics.

The American Medical Association has converted itself from an organization of medical professionals communicating advancements in the field, primarily in the declining journal JAMA, to yet another vice signaling who-whom woke political cabal designed to quash dissident thought.

This will surely change, but as of 1 August 2021 their “History” web page, which in olden days would have touted the evolving science of medicine, now boasts of these headlines: “Speaking out against structural racism at JAMA and across health care”, “Reckoning with medicine’s history of racism”, and “The history of African Americans and organized medicine”.

Clicking the “Load More” brings us: “Health equity commitment being embedded in DNA of AMA’s work”. Clever pun, no?

That’s the politics.

Now comes the quackery. Check this headline: “Remove Sex From Public Birth Certificates, AMA Says”.

“Sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates,” said the WebMD story.

WebMD used to be where the nervous would go to look up symptoms they saw on TV to convince themselves they were dying. Now they can imbibe the propaganda that sex is on a “spectrum”.

Anyway, why is this organizations of science-based physicians insisting of doing away with sex?

Requiring it can lead to discrimination and unnecessary burden on individuals whose current gender identity does not align with their designation at birth, namely when they register for school or sports, adopt, get married, or request personal records.

So a person who later in life takes leave of their senses and decides they “really” are the opposite sex would stumble upon their birth certificate and collapse in horror at the information recorded there.

But this is nonsense, even on their own insane terms. For these individuals all announce they are “transitioning”, which means they know what their “old” sex was by definition.

The AMA credits this record of birth with magical powers, and treat it like that penny Christopher Reeve saw in Somewhere In Time which horrifically transported him back into the future. The metaphor is complete when we recall the transportation devastated Reeve, and that he died of grief.

They trot out this “MD” named Willie Underwood III—making us wonder if he knew the biology of number appendage—to say “Assigning sex using binary variables in the public portion of the birth certificate fails to recognize the medical spectrum of gender identity”.

There is no medical spectrum of gender identity. It is only true that people can go insane in an infinite number of ways. Their bodies, and their biology, are still what they are. Unchangeable.

Another “MD”—we are beginning to suspect this means Massively Deluded—” a delegate from GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality said transgender, gender nonbinary, and individuals with differences in sex development can be placed at a disadvantage by the sex label on the birth certificate.”

All of which is false. Especially so in a culture that sees Victimhood as the highest possible status.

“But Briggs, what about the intersex, you heartless brute. How they must suffer!”

Funnily enough, you cannot define intersex without first having the definition, and knowledge, of sex. So it’s a non-argument. Or rather, an argument that seeks victory by conceding defeat. Secondly, the number of people suffering under these “gender maladies” are wee.

Thirdly, even ignoring these refutations, saying their is no such thing as sex because intersex, is like pointing to a meat counter at Walmarts and saying there are no such things as cows. Not really, because lo!, here are pieces of meat all on their own.

This kind of nominalism always fails: there is always a hidden assumed but unacknowledged essence lurking somewhere.

We come to the main point. The AMA site (linked above) is, at this date, littered with “medical” advice about the coroandoom. Such as “Explore COVID-19 and Health Equity Resources”. The importance of vaccines and other “solutions” are touted.

Tell me, doctors, why should we listen to anything you say on these, or any topics, when you cannot acknowledge sex? When it is clear to anyone that your opinions are swayed, and with great ease, by political pressure? When your paid representatives spout what everybody knows is nonsense?

Unless you—yes, you—come out publicly and condemn these absurdities, we cannot trust anything you say. The suspicion that your advice has ulterior motives is too great, and rational.

If you cannot condemn quackery, we must ignore you.

