Media Blames Heatwave On Global Warming: I Say Nope

Okay, hold the emails. I changed the title to “global warming.” I used “global cooling” originally only because it irritates to a great extent the ignorant who are always chanting on The Consensus. Because global cooling used to be The Consensus.

Last week I did an interview with Cal Beisner at the Cornwall Alliance For The Stewardship of Creation.

Here’s their description of it:

As if on cue, media all over blamed the Pacific Northwest heat wave early this month on the global warming you cause. And now they’re blaming you for the flooding in Europe, too. And last year they blamed you and all your neighbors—meaning all the people in the world, but especially those in developed countries—for the wildfires in the American west. And the media can draw on plenty of “climate scientists” (some real, some wanna-be) as “expert witnesses.” The trouble is, the empirical evidence just isn’t there. Most importantly, the statistics show no significant correlation between the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events and global warming—whether manmade or natural. Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time/6 p.m. Central, we’ll discuss with weather statistician William M. “Matt” Briggs on From the Stacks, the Cornwall Alliance’s livestream program on Facebook and YouTube. Join us, and invite your friends!

Direct video link.

And a link to the report I did: Climate Attribution Studies Can’t Be Trusted — New Paper.

