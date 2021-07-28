Chimp Out Blamed On Global Cooling

Here’s a story you didn’t see coming, but should have, given how easily Experts are persuaded by other Experts to believe in each others’ Expertology.

Headline: “Chimps are spotted ganging up on, killing and eating GORILLAS in Africa for first time ever – and scientists fear global warming is to blame.”

First the facts of the Chimp Out.

Chimpanzees living at Africa’s Loango National Park in Gabon are attacking and killing gorillas that also call the region home in what researchers are saying is a first in the scientific community… The harmony came to a screeching halt in 2019, when, on two occasions, chimps formed coalitions and attacked a group of gorillas for a combined 124 minutes that ended with two dead infant gorillas. The second encounter ended with a dead, mutilated infant that was almost entirely consumed by one adult chimpanzee female.

Hope she left the bones.

Diversity, it seems, is not the strength of primates. Or, put in a more old fashioned way, with differences plus nearness comes conflict. And hasty dinners.

Either way of stating it implies that this isn’t an especially interesting story, except, possibly in what it implies about the digestive capacities of chimps, the nasty beasts.

Alas, it becomes a story because of Global Cooling, a.k.a. Global Warming, a.k.a. Climate Change a.k.a. et cetera.

Tobias Deschner, a primatologist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, said in a statement: ‘It could be that sharing of food resources by chimpanzees, gorillas and forest elephants in the Loango National Park results in increased competition and sometimes even in lethal interactions between the two great ape species. ‘The increased food competition may also be caused by the more recent phenomenon of climate change and a collapse in fruit availability as observed in other tropical forests in Gabon.’

Could maybe might perhaps. Which become, in the minds of the media and Experts, definite certainly did caused. The suggestion is all the confirmation that is needed.

Now you might not know it, but many biologists believe in the Great Peace between species, as anthropologists believe in the Great Peace of native peoples—i.e., non-white peoples uninfluenced by whites.

The theory goes that non-white “natives” were never aggressive, rarely fought, and, when they spoke, the wind gently blew back their hair as wisdom glided off their lips. They lived at one with nature, presumably the nutrients flowing into them from the air, so that they could avoid killing anything.

With primates, this:

“Interactions between chimpanzees and gorillas have so far been considered as relatively relaxed”, says Simone Pika. “We have regularly observed both species interacting peacefully in foraging trees. Our colleagues from Congo even witnessed playful interactions between the two great ape species.” Lethal encounters between the chimpanzees and gorillas have so far never been documented. “Our observations provide the first evidence that the presence of chimpanzees can have a lethal impact on gorillas. We now want to investigate the factors triggering these surprisingly aggressive interactions,” says Tobias Deschner.

Chimps never have hair long enough to appear artistic as it waves soothingly behind them. Nor are they great conversationalists.

They are, however, as said above, nasty beasts. They have long been observed to not only attack beasts of other species, but also themselves, killing conspecifics, and eating them. Here’s a headline we brought to you four years ago: “Chimps beat up, murder and then cannibalise their former tyrant” (the original liked YouTube video has gone missing).

Experts cannot, even after repeated observations like this, bear to believe that their nonhuman friends can be aggressive by nature. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but they must blame the aggression they see on anything and everything except the beasts themselves.

In this case, it’s not the mixing of species and aggressive nature of nasty beasts, but Global Cooling triggering fights.

So I had a look-see at the weather in Gabon, where the chimp and ape war occurred. One source has Gabon weather going back years. Here’s a snapshot for historical 22 Julys.

Seem like anything going on to you? Feel free to check other dates. Good luck finding a weather departure that could have caused the Chimp Out. I coincidentally had a private communication from Joe Bastardi, who has complete knowledge of all weather events everywhere everywhen, who confirmed the non-changes in Gabon.

The only point I wish to make is not to stay away from voracious monkeys, but that the love of theory is the root of all scientific evil. Here there are two theories: Global Cooling, which only Deniers question, and the passivity of beasts, which is too darling a theory to be disbelieved.

Anyway, I have five crisp new dollar bills says the researchers will “discover” that, yes indeedy, Global Cooling, properly interpreted, caused the war.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



