The Five+ Waves Of COVID Explained; Vexxination Tyranny; Why They Stopped Reporting Deaths; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXXI

Our Global Rulers’ Motto: Science created the coronadoom, and Science will cure it. Trust The Science!
Do not miss the last and most important section this week. It explains the FIVE waves of COVID we have seen. And the more we will see.
GAIN OF LETHALITY
They have not stopped conducting gain-of-lethality experiments. Trust The Science!
Several people point us to this podcast: KunstlerCast 347 — Chatting with David E. Martin About Covid-19, Vaccinations, and Other Mass Casualty Events. You will hear in Martin’s voice, I hope, echoes of our voice.
Start, if you are short of time, at about 22 minutes. You will hear how the spike proteins the mRNA vexxines make your body make are not the same as the spike proteins the coronadoom itself makes, but constructions based on models, which were themselves based on models.
It’s models all the way down.
That podcast backs up the information in this one, which many have also sent in. (Sorry, I’m overwhelmed with emails at the moment as I was on vacation.)
And this one, which is from the FDA. Freeze slide 16 (our title image today; also below) from 22 October 2020.
VEXXINE PROPAGANDA WORKS
Why are so many of you tweeting the same thing word for word? https://t.co/VFNdwZ1yLl pic.twitter.com/NttSprkWZW
— The?FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 26, 2021
Golly.
So I’m listening to the radio in mid Michigan. Not a leftist or woke station by any stretch. The morning show features crop reports, soy bean and corn prices. Older folks—nice honest folks, by the sound of it, on what’s considered a conservative station—are calling in mystified about “vexxine reluctance”.
They say things like, “I don’t understand why people don’t get vexxed. It’s not if they will get COVID, it’s when. And when they get it they’re going to die.” More than one of these nice people is ready to become tyrant and force vexxination.
A whole crop of sincere people are convinced that everybody unvexxed will eventually die from this disease. Not get infected and have a mild, or less, illness—but die. To them “cases” are people all but in the grave.
None had any idea of cost-benefit trade offs, especially in the young, nor had any heard a discouraging word about vexxine effectiveness. One sweet lady said kids are “now” getting the disease, with no understanding that the worst of it, which was never bad, for kids is over. Even with the Dreaded Delta (see below).
Well, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: propaganda works.
We never would have had a pandemic were it not for constant, loud hectoring from our rulers and their servants, the media. People would have died, sure, but probably fewer, and with less damage to our lives.
EXPERTISM = TYRANNY
A key facet of the leftist mindset is that once a leftist convinces himself doing some thing is a good idea, he thinks that not only should he do the thing, but that you, too, should be required to.
Witness this drive to forcibly inject chemicals into you—for your own good:
I have no problem with this – Vaccines protect not just you but others via Herd Immunity (esp those who cannot have the Vaccine). If you do not want to do your part as part of the Herd, there should be consequences. Your duties of solidarity >>> your 'my body' crank medicine. https://t.co/QqOOHxJQwD
— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 20, 2021
This Connolly thinks it well to have himself vexxed. He, having the tendency to tyranny all leftists do, therefore thinks you should be made to, too. He, along with the effeminate Macron, believes you should be starved into submission—for no man in France, after 1 August, will be able to buy or sell without the Mark of the Vex.
Connolly the Tyrant believes it is your duty to be vexxed, arguing that if you are vexxed you are “protected”, and if you are not vexxed, you are unprotected. And that you have no right to be unvexxed, because, being unprotected, you could become infected and in turn infect somebody else who is unvexxed.
To which the best rebuttal is So?
If I choose to be unvexxed, and the vexxine is cost free and protective, then it is my choice. If I go on, after being infected myself, to infect somebody else who has chosen to be unvexxed, what is that to Connolly? This will not affect him in any way. Yet he would still force us to do what he thinks best.
“No, Briggs, you don’t get it. The unvaccinated are infecting the vaccinated.”
That so?
“It is so, yes, you dangerous spreader.”
Then why get the vexxine?
“But Briggs, if you get sick, you have to go to the hospital and be taken care of. That costs society.”
If I take the vexx and get sick from it or even the COVID, I’d have to go to the hospital and be taken care of. That costs society.
French parliament approves law requiring restaurant Covid pass, vaccine rules – FRANCE 24 English pic.twitter.com/nXLINWBNmj
— Camus (@camus37) July 26, 2021
We expect tyranny and madness from our rulers in these days. What galls is people and Experts who promise medical passes will stop with coronadoom vexxination passes.
Imagine having to carry papers with you everywhere at all times, and for the rest of your lives everywhere at all times, to show that you have had the coroandom vexxination. Plus the twice yearly forever and ever boosters.
No papers? No problem! No food for you!
VEXXINE EFFECTIVENESS
I reminded us last week that we predicted last December that advertised rates of vexxine effectiveness would fall to soberer numbers. We now have multiple reports of falling effectiveness. Recall—strain your memories—the efficacy was given in terms of infections.
We should have though this odd from the beginning, because the mRNA vexxine is not meant to protect you from contracting infections, but it was said it would protect in preventing illness from infections. If it works as advertised, the vexxine makes your body produce similar spike proteins the bug does, and your body, if it can do its duty, figures out how to quell these spikes. But it never gets the chance to figure out how to quell the bug itself.
Not all bodies can handle the artificially injected toxin makers, which is how serious side effects come about. This is a forbidden topic, which is how you know it’s The Science.
I therefore predicted (see bottom of this) the experimental efficacies, which were in the high 90s, would drop to soberer levels.
Which is why you must not look at “cases”, i.e. positive tests, which have zero information about illness extent. (How many times have you heard that?)
Well, it’s happening. People are beginning to notice. Not in those places that mandate The Science. Israel, at least, is admitting it:
The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant is “weaker” than health officials had hoped, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday, as over 1,000 people tested positive for coronavirus and more countries were added to the list of places to which Israelis will be banned from traveling.
“We do not know exactly to what degree the vaccine helps, but it is significantly less,” Bennett said.
The Dreaded Delta, of course. But we have worked ourselves into the hersterical mindset that all “cases” are bad. Which, for a respiratory virus, is crazy. I mean this word in its literal sense.
“Cases”—which are just positive tests in an increasing testing regime—are not that interesting. Notice that the media everywhere stopped reporting on deaths? That picture shows why.
The media can’t help by shade, obfuscate, temporize, cheat, finagle, and, yes, even lie. Well, they are told to by their bosses.
I noticed a curious phenomenon where media stories will report how most of the people in ICU in a given area are unvaccinated but often when you tracked-down the original source of the comment it would be "unvaccinated or not-fully-vaccinated," which is quite a different thing. https://t.co/rjeXIMWurq
— Just Loki (@LokiJulianus) July 16, 2021
Here is what we need: infection and death numbers for those vexxinated and those not, by variant. Our Experts are reluctant to give this out. When asked, the regime said dissmissively, “Why do you have to have that information?”
No, really. They said that. Well, that is how The Science is done these days. It is commanded from On High.
And then we have the CDC making the “honest mistake” of doubling (the halving) the recorded deaths associated with the vexxine.
JUST IN ? Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID cases (Reuters)
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 23, 2021
See what I mean? “Cases” aren’t illnesses!
CULT OF THE MASK
They’re trying to get it back. They’ll succeed, too, unless you revolt. Which most of you won’t.
SANITY ISLAND
Headline: DeSantis: Schools, feds won’t mandate masks. If they do, he’ll have Legislature ban them.
As Florida schools return to in-person learning next month and COVID-19 cases surge, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his opposition to mask requirements Thursday, suggesting he would be willing to call a special session of the Legislature to outlaw it if the federal government imposes a mandate or local school districts defy him.
“We look forward to this upcoming year to be a normal school year, be in person, and live like normal and learn like normal kids,’‘ DeSantis said at a news conference at Indian River State College. “There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level, imposing compulsory masks on kids. We’re not doing that in Florida, OK? We need our kids to breathe. We need our kids to be able to be kids.”
The governor’s remarks immediately drew a rebuke from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said the comment “puts kids at risk.”
It would be unfair to call Psaki a liar, given no kids are dying of the coronadoom. And she is just a mouthpiece. But we may call her a sad creature. I hope and pray for her soul she doesn’t have the intelligence to know what she is saying, for if she does, then she is a liar.
YOU CAN NEVER BE FIRED FOR BEING WRONG IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION
Ferguson’s record is below dismal. Yet, like that camera whore Fauci, there he still is. Whereas, obscure bloggers who get things factually correct will…Anyway, this:
Prof Neil Ferguson says 100,000 Covid cases a day is "almost inevitable" as England eases restrictions on Monday#Marr https://t.co/POlbdX8vhv pic.twitter.com/OiDenl8mlY
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 18, 2021
What was that about wait two weeks? Wait two weeks for what? Deaths? Not forgetting “cases” are bullshit, driven by testing (proved, again, below), here are the attributed UK deaths:
The Dreaded Delta variant panic is proving to be, as we here knew, yet another needless panic. More proof of that is next:
Speaking of asinine Expert forecasts:
It looks like the UK is once again setting up a colossal natural experiment which will put wave three of the pandemic into a super-exponential growth phase, says @trishgreenhalgh https://t.co/yUz6E36eFY
— The BMJ (@bmj_latest) July 19, 2021
The only thing worse than super-exponential is, of course, super-duper-exponential.
Speaking more of asinine Expert forecasts: Govt modeller: What our Covid forecasts got wrong.
Speaking of asinine Expert “solutions”:
People traveling together in a private vehicle will now be allowed to eat in the vehicle, though the new #COVID19 rules differ depending on who the passengers are, the Central Epidemic Command Center said Saturday.https://t.co/HTeTAsTEIm
— Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) July 17, 2021
You really have to wonder what goes on in the mind of an Expert who said, “You know what. Let’s ban couples from eating in cars. Let them eat at home instead. That will make ‘cases’ go down.”
The entire structure of the university system the world over needs to be scrapped and redesigned.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
“CASES” VERSUS TESTING VERSUS DEATHS
I’m switching up the pictures this week to make a point about testing and “cases”. And also to highlight something that is a bit unusual about the coronadoom.
First, here are the weekly all-cause deaths, from 2009-2021. The ending drop off is late counting. The dashed line is all-cause minus COVID deaths. Seem low to you, this line? People died, all right, but COVID deaths were over-attributed, which is a second point we have been making all along.
See the peaks EACH AND EVERY DAMNED WINTER REGARDLESS OF BEST EXPERT EFFORTS AND VACCINES? Why, O why O why O why did anybody ever think they could make this go away?
Did somebody say over-attributed?
Leaked data suggest vast numbers are being classed as hospitalized by #COVID19 when they were admitted with other ailments, with the virus picked up by routine testing.https://t.co/PyxLyO4MgE
— Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) July 26, 2021
Now to the main point. Testing is driving “cases”, but deaths aren’t especially following, just like in the UK.
Here is the daily testing (in blue; left y-axis) and 7-day attributed deaths per 100,000 (in yellow; right y-axis). Source. I wish these were weekly or even daily deaths because of the built in lag in running means, but let’s work with it.
It’s clear in the first wave, testing did not reach ridiculous levels. Deaths occurred (albeit over-attributed). Testing peaked in winter in the second wave panic, and then peak-plateaued in the spring even as deaths dropped solely because of media- and ruler-induced panic. Testing began to fall with deaths in early summer. But then the Dreaded Delta panic began, and testing shot up again. Yet deaths, as in the UK, aren’t cooperating.
Here’s the same two pictures as in the UK, but from the CDC. “Cases” and then attributed deaths.
The first “case” wave peak was in April 2020, when the pandemic began. The second was end of July. The third was winter, as expected. The fourth was again in April (now 2021) and the fifth is in July 2021, like in the UK.
“Cases” are not illness most of the time. “Cases” are part illness, part medical, but mostly a whole lot of social testing panic. For illness, let’s look at attributed deaths.
The same five peaks are there. The secondary April peak, now seen for two years, is just like with flu. We get the main bump in winter, following by a smaller one in spring. What’s unusual about the coronadoom is the July bump.
We get those because whatever is going around is different than what used to. But as we get used to it, the bumps fall.
It’s already clear this year’s peak will be smaller than last years—ignoring, of course, all forecasts from Experts—just as April’s peak was smaller this year than last’s.
This is all because those most susceptible died off first (harsh, but true), and now the doom is turning into the usual cycle of respiratory bugs we face—and will always face, despite even the earnestness of Experts and government. Why they are pretending COVID will go away, especially in our Enlightened southern hemisphere, I leave to you to explain.
DO NOT FORGET FLU HAS DISAPPEARED SINCE COROANDOOM HIT. Which means some of these deaths are flu or pneumonia miss-attributed.
Five days ago, CDC pulled its Emergency Authorization for the PCR test for covid.
PCR tests can't distinguish between covid and flu.
Therefore, every single chart we have on covid cases/hospitalizations/deaths is worthless.
We have NO IDEA whether we even had a pandemic.
— Noelle Smith (@425Noelle) July 26, 2021
This is why we must always look to all cause deaths, where we can see what’s really doing on. See anything worth panicking about? No? Then tell everybody you know.
Here are the week-on-week all cause deaths. See anything to panic about?
Here are the CDC’s weekly attributed coronadoom deaths. See anything to panic about?
(See last week for data sources.)
FUTURE WAVES
Prepare yourselves. There will be a new wave of coronadoom in the fall leading into winter. And more next year. And so on forever. Just like flu. Just like other coronavirus-caused illnesses (common cold). Respiratory bugs spread with the routine changes in behavior, and that is caused by routine changes in weather, work, and so on. (And don’t forget these waves shown in the US are for a huge country which has predictable regional variation.)
The Zero COVID mindset is hubris married to arrogance hitched to ignorance. It is effeminate policy embraced by both frightened and greedy rulers.
If we ever are allowed to see the return of flu, we will subsequently see more fall of coronadoom. The Experts will say it is all their doing. Nature is responsible for nothing. They rule all.
HELP A GUY OUT
I was disappointed to learn I did not make the Deplorable Dozen vexxine misfinformation spreaders, as classified by the woke Center for Countering Digital Hate.
That means you, the reader, have to do a better job of spreading my hate around. Let’s build back better.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Statistics
“I was disappointed to learn I did not make the Deplorable Dozen vexxine misfinformation spreaders, as classified by the woke Center for Countering Digital Hate.
That means you, the reader, have to do a better job of spreading my hate around. Let’s build back better.”
LOL. I’m doing my best to help.
These totalitarian vaxmongers are finding themselves in a deep hole but keep digging it deeper. Maybe they think if they dig deep enough they can reach China. Or maybe the hole will just collapse in on them.
Either way I won’t lose any sleep over it.
From a Twitter user on vaccine effectiveness: “I’m waiting for the monthly subscription model, kind of like Netflix for your shoulder”.
I have tried.
Note: posting on social media (besides receiving the adolescent and obligatory false-fact-check warning and/or posting refusal) an uptick in email spam occurs when quoting Briggs et al.
Correlation or causation?
Does it matter anymore?
ALL of this is leading to a Police State where control of the people BY “NECESSARY RESTRAINT” for their own good. Anti-vaxers will be taken into “Protective Custody”…forget about seeing them again.
Interview in English with Dr. David E. Martin by Corona Ausschuss (1 hour 19 minutes)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-60-Die-Zeit-ist-kein-flacher-Kreis-5-Martin:f
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
The deplorable 12
Briggs, you have to fit three categories
1 you’re not hawking health products (Math books don’t count)
2 you’re not a doctor of medicine or some health related field (you come close here – at least CV wise)
3 You’re not in partnership with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (don’t know where you fit here)
Increase these three areas and you’ll get there
What you are seeing is Hope-Simpson seasonality for respiratory virus epidemics. These vary from place to place and bug to bug. For corona viruses, this season in the tropics and subtropics is *summer*, not winter locally. Thus, to the extent that true prevalence is increasing, where it should be increasing; true cases are increasing, vexxine or no vexxine. That said, the PTB propaganda has worked. What far too many think they know, just isn’t so.
Minor reminder about causation and correlation: causation entails correlation and correlation, in and of itself, does not entail causation.
Sure they have stopped the experiments, just like the tooth fairy is real and so is the easter bunny.
If 99% of the ICU patients wish they had had a vaccine, NOTHING kept them from getting it. I see very stupid people who did not listen (imaginary people, of course, because this is a made up thread). They are also referring to the two or three patients they had with the Delta variant, which in today’s weak society and inept doctors, two people are a “crushing load” and five patients is “running rampant”. Really, we will NEVER trust twitter nor most of the scientists and democrat state doctors. We know a lie when we read one and they are bad liars. They might as well be the kid that says the invisible elephant broke the lamp. We have as much faith in them.
Propaganda works on lazy, stupid people only. Smart, greedy ones may play along, but they do not believe.
Really? For the good of the herd WOULD INCLUDE NOT MURDERING PREBORN BABIES. Want to go there? It’s not your body after all. It belongs to the herd.
I guess since vexxing is so important to save society money, and it costs money if you end up in the hospital, vexxed people who get sick should be denied hospitalization and allowed to die, right?
Hitler tried all these passes and paperwork. Of course, we now have multiple Hitler’s combining forces and apparently no one to oppose them. According to the media, anyway, except those reporting lockdown and vaccine riots and protests worldwide. Come on, we always knew a new Hitler would arise. The question was if anyone cared enough to stop him……
Psaki is a lifelong mouthpiece for the democrats so I am calling her a LIAR even if you are not going to. LIE is what Democrats do and lifetime ones perfect it. She is lifelong.
I do what I can to spread your hate!!! I’ll try to do more!
Want to end the Covid problem. BURN THE TESTS. ALL OF THEM. Without tests, there is no Covid problem.
Saw this on Blab yesterday: https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2021/07/links-7-24-2021.html#comment-3578254
The “vaccines” are *worse* than useless.
“The entire structure of the university system the world over needs to be scrapped and redesigned.”
The mini stats course on this site is part of that.
There was never any chance in U.S. of attaining herd immunity for this virus; therefore culling the herd is a necessary 2nd element for any eventual success, which means permitting the unvaccinated, mostly Republicans, to die off.
For those under 50, the Covid vexxine is at least as dangerous as the disease it purports to prevent (which it doesn’t).
For those under 30, the Covid vexxine is ten times as dangerous as the disease it purports to prevent (which it doesn’t).
>”What’s unusual about the coronadoom is the July bump.”
The speculation I’ve heard is that the July bump are hot regions (South & Southwest) who huddle indoors in air conditioning, rather than being outdoors–similar to huddling indoors in winter months in the north. Makes sense to me–but I’ve no data to support such speculation.
cdquarles, above, mentions an explanation that fits this speculation.
Great post, Briggs, you really covered the bases; great comments, too.
Why aren’t more people talking about the influeza/SARS Covid-2 testing mash-up? Does this mean the flu never “disappeared”, it just got “cancelled” in the stampede of “Covid” tests?
We know that only children (<20) with severe pre-existing illness have died testing positive for Covid, and those numbers are vanishingly small. In a normal year, many more seemingly healthy children can be susceptible to death by flu. I wonder, did about the same number of children die of flu-related illness (ie negative Covid test, positive flu test), since Covid, or fewer? If that number is about the same, then flu didn’t “disappear” and any adult deaths "with flu" were instead counted as "with Covid" if possible.
If medical facilities could count more “Covid-positive” illnesses and deaths, they enjoyed greater renumeration —up to tens of thousands more, per patient; meanwhile the Vexx manufacturers, their totalitarian-leaning gov’t partners, and all of the the other profiteers, rubbed their hands together, in anticipatory glee.
Remember, early on, they began throwing piles of money towards anti-therapeutic propaganda efforts such as: “Hydroxy KILLS!!” -Neil Cavuto, Fox Business, etc. etc. etc…..
Are doctors still instructing sick patients to go home, or go to hospital, without any prescriptions for therapeutics? Are therapeutics still illegal….and does that question, on its face, tell you what you need to know?
”Stay crowded together indoors, out of the sunlight!!” “Strap on a face diaper, and breathe/re-breathe said contents everywhere you go!” “Re-breathe your own CO2, it’s healthier than fresh air!” Or, my personal favorites, “Wear a face diaper from restaurant door to table, but okay to remove when sitting down”, and “”Wear a face diaper while flying on an airplane, sitting in a metal tube at 30K feet, re-breathing the same re-circulated air as everyone else.” Brilliant. All to keep a few uninformed and/or mentally ill people “feeling safe”, while keeping the authoritarians firmly in control.
Briggs, what really struck me in your post was the clip from “Focus Taiwan (CNA English News)”: “People traveling together in a private vehicle will now be allowed to eat in the vehicle, though the new #COVID19 rules differ depending on who the passengers are, the Center Epidemic Command Center said Saturday.” The accompanying photo showed people in their car, wearing masks.
“[R]ules differ depending on who the passengers are.” That about says it all.
We’ve been hearing a great deal lately, about the Chinese Communists’ imminent invasion of Taiwan. From the looks of that news-post, the Taiwanese are already conquered, and actual invasion will just be a formality….more of a mop-up effort against those few rag-tag remnants who still insist on breathing and thinking freely.
We need to start a campaign highlighting that vax passports are an act of white supremacy.
Might as well hijack their sacred bulls. It doesn’t need to make sense. It just needs to feel right.
The “Delta Variant” propaganda has taught me that Orwell was absolutely correct about doublethink.
The very same news broadcast will say both that we need to reinstate lockdowns measures because “the vaccine” is not very effective against the Delta variant and then also say that because the Delta variant is such a big threat more people need to get vaccinated. And the average person swallows both ideas without once wondering about the blatant contradiction.
“Here is what we need: infection and death numbers for those vexxinated and those not, by variant. Our Experts are reluctant to give this out. When asked, the regime said dissmissively, “Why do you have to have that information?”
The UK govt publishes this data routinely, and its an eye opener: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1005517/Technical_Briefing_19.pdf
News out of Italy –
Apparently they are drawing up plans that the unvexxed will no longer be able to vote or hold public office.
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/07/27/italy-goldman-sachs-dictator-moves-to-require-vaxx-to-vote-and-run-for-elected-office/
I guess that’s one way to ensure the end of the racist super spreading Republicans and conservatives everywhere.
I hope someday Afghanistan invades us to give us freedom. Anything can happen now!
HELP! I apologize for continuing to be thick headed but I still don’t see why your graph entitled, “US Weekly Deaths by All Types, Late 2009-2021,” shows COVID deaths are attributed. Seems to me it shows the opposite as the difference between the solid black line and the dotted line is quite significant for 2020 – 2021. If this gap were small or non-existent then we could say that there were no excess deaths and the pandemic was truly a “panicdemic”. Again, the graph seems to suggest the opposite. I welcome comments from anyone who can point out what I’m not getting. I’m serious because I’d like to use it in my own effort to argue that all this stuff in the media is anything BUT following the science.
Canadian bishop is threatening to prevent the dying from receiving their final sacraments if the priest is unvexxed, because they might get sick and die of the covid the priest may have, even if they are already dying of the covid according to the holy PCR.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-bishop-priests-who-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine-may-find-themselves-limited-in-their-ministry
I just saw reports yesterday (though apparently it was announced July 21 – and the mainstream media has been reliably silent on the matter) that the CDC has said it will not renew the RT-PCR test EUA (yes those were just operating under an EUA like the vaxxes: https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html), because it can’t differentiate between SARS-COV-2 and ordinary flu! (on top of the already well-known fact that PCR can’t tell live contagious virus from non-contangious viral fragments. And at sufficiently high cycles it’s doubtful whether anything, in absence of symptoms, is other than a test-induced false positive). Bizarrely, the test has not been immediately withdrawn, but EUA will simply be allowed to expire December 31, 2021 (apparently this flawed test is AOK to use until then! Ridiculous).
This is where flu went – simply subsumed into “Covid” using a flawed test. All cold and flu-like illness repackaged as “Covid.” No surprise to those with ears to hear and eyes to see for the past 18 months, despite the Covid Cultists’ claims that flu flew away because of face muzzles, anti-social distancing, etc.
This should be front page news everywhere, and a cause for massive outrage, yet I’ve seen almost nothing in mainstream media. Query for our blog host: Does this announcement by CDC not invalidate the entire data set? Is not every bit of data we’ve been given on number of “cases,” attributed “deaths” from these “cases,”etc. unreliable and invalid due to utterly flawed testing? This has been, and still is largely a test-driven pseudo-pandemic. I can’t imagine that, say, in an academic setting someone had submitted a study to a journal using what proved to be an utterly flawed test, the entire study and alleged results would not be retracted as invalid – and that’s basically where we are with PCR and the Covid numbers we’ve been given all along.
And despite Covid Cultist claims, it is increasingly clear that the unvaccinated are not the main drivers of alleged new “cases” or of “deaths” at this point. The vaccines are a failure, yet as adverse events and deaths caused by the jabs near 500,000 in the US alone, the fanatical pro-Covijab push by media and politicians gets worse. We were told vaccine rollouts would ensure a return to “normal”…yet all I see are increased efforts to push totalitarian polices (essentially Medical Apartheid) using Covid as their excuse – even as real herd immunity increases and attributed deaths remain minimal, they are laying the groundwork for more lockdowns, muzzles, etc. as Fall approaches (I will chimp if this happens near me!!!).
Increased global tyranny and oligarchic control (witness also recent announcements of more collusion between Big Tech – and self-appointed arbiters of discourse and “hate speech” like ADL and SPLC – and the NatSec state to root out and punish dissent) is the objective, not public health or safety. Despite thing being mostly back to normal around here for the past two months, I still feel more concerned for the future in recent weeks than I did this time last year. Dark days ahead, and I don’t think it will end well, on an individual or global level.
Douglas Skinner –
The drop in all-cause deaths is because what were historically all-cause deaths are now largely being labelled covid. It’s a nice accounting trick, much like the seasonal flu’s disappearance. They are either cooking the books or the good Lord has blessed us by providentially halting or limiting all other causes of death so as to balance it out with those numbers supposedly dying of covid. Isn’t it wonderful?
Sweet, Pete. Good find.
Confirmed: the Dreaded Delta not as deadly as the Shy Alpha.
And more than that. The DD seems indeed to be killing the vexxinated at greater rates than unvexxinated. Holy moly.
If I read it right—and I will double check all—in Table 5 we see 28,773 true DD cases in the “fully” vexxinated, and 121,402 in the unvexxinated.
But we see 224 dead in the “fully” vexxxinated, for a rate of 224/28773 = 0.0078.
And we have 165 dead in the unvexxinated, for a rate of 165/121402 = 0.0014.
That’s a difference of 5.7 times.
Dude.
Doing it by under/over 50 shows over 50 might benefit, but second dose doesn’t add anything.
Dennis-
“Does this announcement by CDC not invalidate the entire data set?”
Yes it does. But everyone paying attention knew that from the start.
The media won’t cover it for the same reason they won’t cover the fact that a witness admitted they were paid off to lie by the U.S. Government about Julian Assange and that therefore is is no case against him whatsoever.
The media and news and radio stations are not news, they are elaborate advertising bullboards and public relations agencies masquerading as journalist news outlets. Fake is every meaning of the word possible. As far as they are concerned thia admittance by the CDC never happened. They are standing by and waiting for orders on how to proceed. Until then the status quo covid narrative remains.
Addendum to the above: If the PCR test for which CDC is not renewing authorization cannot even differentiate between SARS-COV-2 and ordinary flu, how can we trust any of the claims regarding “Delta” scariant “cases” either? The test can’t tell the difference between Covid and flu, but can discriminate between “variants” of SARS-COV-2 (maybe actually nonexistent in the first place)?
Yes, I’ve heard some test samples are sent for other testing to confirm alleged “variant,” but judging from the data and scare-mongering on alleged “Delta cases” being bandied about everywhere (while also ignoring that it is simply not that deadly – though perhaps more so the jabbed – even if “more contagious”), I find it hard to believe this secondary testing is being done on a large scale, rather than people simply inferring from ANY positive test that it must be a “Delta” case now.
Ref:- Rudolph Harrier at 12:28 pm
This double-think is summed by …
If wearing a mask is effective, the why does one need to keep more than 1M from other people?
If keeping more than 1M from other people is effective, then why does one have to
wear mask?
If wearing masks and keeping more that 1M from other people is effective, then why does one need a vaccination?
If wearing a masque, keeping more than 1M from other people and a vaccination is effective, what danger does a masked, social distanced unvaccinated person pose?
Could it be that the combination of masques, social distancing and vaccinations are ineffective?
Briggs –
Please read this article; the author asks for help in case he has made a math mistake.
” What if it turns out that vaccines are killing and crippling millions of people around the world, but that those harmed are just well enough spread out that almost nobody saw sufficient signals to build an intuition about the problem? And what if the agency most responsible for examining safety signals defines their algorithm using a nonsensical mathematical formula that hides nearly all serious problems?”
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/defining-away-vaccine-safety-signals
DeSantis is a FIG (First Israel Governor). He puts Israel first and America second and after his election, the newly elected Governor of Florida held his first Florida cabinet meeting in Israel.
Oc course, he is doing the bidding of those who, he hopes, will bankroll his run for POTUS and one way he is doing that his to try and punish those who peacefully support BDS.
It is men like DeSantis who are the “future” of the Stupid Party so one can expect him to jump ugly on mask mandates once he gets his marching orders.
Still he his marginally better than being governed by a member of the Evil Party but why are those the only two (Evil or Stupid) choices American voters get to have in America-Second-To-Israel America?
Dear Mr Briggs. That You Tube interview you did was smashing. KUDOS
The man who created the PCR process said it was not intended to be used as it was being used but who cares?
He is now dead and “fact checkers” say he never said what he said, so there.
https://fcpp.org/2021/02/27/pcr-test-is-flimsy-say-inventor-and-courts/
This is happening because people answered poll questions and said a. they didn’t want the vax and b. they voted for Trump. That gave them all they needed. If they had not outed themselves we wouldn’t be here. If you simply must answer polls or you’ll die, tell them you’re a Democrat.
I’m interested in knowing the current rate of vexxing for people of color, who reportedly did not want the vex in large numbers. I don’t think this government can handle one black lady who feels wronged at the Customer Service counter. How are they going to handle tens of thousands?
It is disconcerting that the rhetoric has increased in high profile conservatives. Sean Hannity has lost credibility, as has Fox. We’re watching them drop like pins. Half of this country has become unrecognizable as human beings. They are vilifying people who don’t want a jab as the Jews were, in pretty much the same language. What the hell is wrong with these people?
“but that those harmed are just well enough spread out that almost nobody saw sufficient signals to build an intuition about the problem?”
As the link Hun posted above suggests, there are sufficient signals to intuit the problem, namely that it seems, if I read it correctly, that the sick patients show up, not little by little trickles, but as “clusters” which seem to align with the timeline of vaccinated groups, all with the same problems all at once, and all confirming they’d been vexxed, simply by virtue of a doc saying, “You have covid”, and the patient or family member replying, “But… but… how could that be??? I/THEY WAS VEXXED!!! ONCE! TWICE! THREE TIMES!!!”
There’s no mystery about it. The bastards can all read the signs. It’s top-down enforced Doublethink and the threat to ones reputation and career by the machine.