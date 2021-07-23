Merciless Mercy: On The Motu Proprio — Guest Post by Traditional Priest

The recent motu proprio – decree issued on his own initiative – of Pope Francis, along with its prefatory letter, clearly express the intent to abolish, at least eventually, the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass. The decree causes great consternation and grief to those devoted to the old Latin Mass. The growing availability of the Traditional Latin Mass under the previous two popes has now been met with a determined effort to block and eventually end it.
Because the prefatory letter and the motu proprio are both brief and readily available, I will assume that you, lector benevole, have already read them.
The stated reason for the curtailment, and planned obsolescence, of the Traditional Latin Mass is that it has turned out to be divisive. Instead of drawing Traditional-leaning Catholics closer into the fold, the Mass is to blame for pitting them against both the Pope and the New Order of Mass promulgated in 1970. The Pope’s intention to do away with the Traditional Latin Mass is, he declares, for the sake of the unity of the Church.
Now the sin and crime of ecclesiastical disunity is called “schism.” “Heresy” involves actual doctrinal error, such as denying the divinity of Christ. Thus, the Pope is basically asserting that attachment to the Latin Mass is leading people into schism.
But let us look carefully at the proper definition of “schism” as stated in Canon Law 751:
Heresy is the obstinate denial or obstinate doubt after the reception of baptism of some truth which is to be believed by divine and Catholic faith; apostasy is the total repudiation of the Christian faith; schism is the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him.
What we must note in these definitions is that heresy, apostasy, and schism are acts of an individual. True, one who attaches himself to a schismatic group does become schismatic by that fact. But in the present case of the motu proprio of July 17, no group dedicated to the Traditional Latin Mass is declared to be schismatic.
Because heresy, apostasy, and schism are fundamentally acts of an individual, guilt or innocence must be determined on an individual basis also, at least by default.
It would be unjust to punish the innocent along with the guilty. This point is made very clear in Gen. 18, and in verse 23 in particular. Abraham asks God, “Will You sweep away the innocent along with the guilty?” As the conversation—negotiation—proceeds, it becomes clear that God is so unwilling to condemn the innocent along with the guilty that He would have spared Sodom if there had been even 10 just souls there.
When a penalty or a remedy is to be applied, one must first ascertain whether it is really applicable, and in some questions the effectiveness of the penalty or remedy must also be considered. It is of Natural Law—which not even the Pope can change or disobey—that the accused has a right to self-defense. No such opportunity has yet been allowed to those whom he deems schismatic.
Now some will say that our obedience must be unquestioning and absolute. They might refer to dogma defined by the First Vatican Council, 1870, in the decree “Aeterni Patris”:
Wherefore we teach and declare that, by divine ordinance, the Roman Church possesses a pre-eminence of ordinary power over every other Church, and that this jurisdictional power of the Roman Pontiff is both episcopal and immediate. Both clergy and faithful, of whatever rite and dignity, both singly and collectively, are bound to submit to this power by the duty of hierarchical subordination and true obedience, and this not only in matters concerning faith and morals, but also in those which regard the discipline and government of the Church throughout the world.
In this way, by unity with the Roman Pontiff in communion and in profession of the same faith, the Church of Christ becomes one flock under one Supreme Shepherd.
This is the teaching of the Catholic truth, and no one can depart from it without endangering his faith and salvation.
Well and good, but it is not entirely clear that the sacred rites of the Church fit neatly and squarely under the heading of “discipline and government of the Church.” For one thing, some matters relating to the sacred rites are matters of divine law and cannot be changed or undone even by the Pope (e.g., the indissolubility of a valid marriage).
It is not my competence, in more than one sense of this word, to discuss these last points, but I would like to close with a consideration that should be in everyone’s purview, the consideration of mercy and compassion. Since yesterday was the Feast of St. Mary Magdalene, who experienced Christ’s tenderness in an extraordinary degree and had, in return, and extraordinary love for Him. Let us keep in mind the great words from Shakespeare:
The quality of mercy is not strained;
It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven
Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest;
It blesseth him that gives and him that takes:
‘Tis mightiest in the mightiest; it becomes
The throned monarch better than his crown:
His sceptre shows the force of temporal power,
The attribute to awe and majesty,
Wherein doth sit the dread and fear of kings;
But mercy is above this sceptred sway;
It is enthronèd in the hearts of kings,
It is an attribute to God himself;
And earthly power doth then show likest God’s
When mercy seasons justice.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
“schism is the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff”
This is why Catholicism is trash. Everyone who really believes in it will go to hell, just on this definition alone.
There is a reason why America was invented by Protestants. Catholics are trained from childhood to submit to arbitrary authority, for the good of their souls.
My, isn’t it odd that American Catholics vote overwhelming Left. It’s almost as if they had a different culture or something. (Catholics forming the various mafias [Italian, Irish, and Polish] is just a coincidence, I’m sure.)
I respect the faith. I abhor the commie pinko church.
The Church will regret certain of its pronouncements, if it doesn’t already. One such is “papal infallibility.” Another is the 1870 “Aeterni Patris” decree. However, as difficult as it is for most of us to admit to error, it’s orders of magnitude harder for an institution that claims the authority to pronounce the Will of God.
Dear Briggs. Bergoglio acted ultra vires. He has no authority to abrogate a sacred rite that sanctified countless numbers of members of The Communion of Saints anymore than Ratzinger had the authority to claim, as he did in his Motu Proprio, that he had the authority to permit the celebration of that Sacred Rite if the peoples agreed that the Real Mass is the same as the Lil’ Licit Liturgy.
What Ratzinger did was every bit an act of ultra vires as what Bergoglio has done because he unjustly usurped the authority conferred upon all priests by Quo Primum..
Who do these modern Popes think they are?
Well, it turns out they are Popes subsequent to Pius XII, who was the Pope who first hired the Bug Man (Bugnini) to reform the Sacred Rites. O, and Pius XII also, attacked Tradition in Mediator Dei and turned one of its principles on its head.
Tradition teaches, first articulated by Prosper of Aquitaine (AD 390 – 455), Legem credendi lex statuit supplicandi, what has commonly been called lex orandil lex credendi, the law of prayer establishes the law of belief, and that was inverted by the revolutionary Pius XII in Mediator Dei which tried to teach the law of belief is the law of prayer.
C’est la vie.
Every man ordained a Catholic Priest has the facility/right to celebrate the Real Mass according to Quo Primum.
Modern Popes have erred in centralising control over The Real Mass but they will not admit their errors; they only publicly condemn the putative errors and sins of long dead Catholics who are unable to defend themselves.
The infallible Council of Trent had this to teach about those, like Bergoglio, who claim the Real Mass is divisive:
Session 7 Canon XIII
“If anyone shall say that the received and approved rites of the Catholic Church customarily used in the solemn administration of the sacraments may be disparaged, or be omitted at pleasure by the ministers without sin, or be able to be changed by whomsoever pastor of the churches into other new rites: let him be anathema.”
^^^ 86 trash commenter ^^^
I mean #1.
Hagfish: What is your deal? If you don’t like what is written, it’s okay to note that once, but I fail to understand what’s going on with your comments. I have no comment today as I never understand the Catholic postings but it’s okay because I don’t have to understand everything Briggs posts. Nor do you.
Whiner. FEEL THE MERCY! FEEL IT!!!
Dear Briggs the other day you were asking readers what they thought of the combox here.
Well, the responses so far are a good example of how your work and interests are simply ignored so the write-backers can write about what they want to write.
It will come to the point where all comments wil be refused because write-backers can not restrain themselves.
Sheri — that first comment by “john the baptist” is just the sort of smelly combox turd that should be scraped up and trashed. Sorry if that was not clear.
True Papal authority is not arbitrary. It must be in conformity with the Scriptures and with the teachings of the Church, as they have been passed down through the sacred Tradition. It is unfortunate that the moderen Popes, and I include Pius XII in this, have, to varying degrees, asserted their authority over what has been passed down to us. This has been particularly true in liturgical matters, but consider how Paul VI has been hailed as a prophet for promulgating Humane vitae, which is a rather weak restatement of traditional doctrine, that was stated quite strongly by Pope Pius XI in 1931 with Casti conubii. He was no prophet, but he was too timid to attack Quo primum directly. He just thought he could arbitrarily impose his authority over the liturgy, and then he whined like a spoiled brat because a (very) few people didn’t go along with him. Of courses, most people just stopped caring altogether, as Cardinal Zen (a living saint), recently observed. I count myself in agreement with the 82% who agreen with Ann Barnhardt et al. that The guy with the stage name “Francis” is not, and has never been close to being the true Pope. I won’t go into the reasons for that here, but this most recent vomiting of words is not the reason, but is very consistent with his being an anti-pope.
Post #1 would be the poster child of why I generally avoid comment sections on any site. It offers nothing in the way of argument and is straight up malicious. Unfortunately, pretty common behavior for anonymous feedback.
Yes, the poster is entitled to an opinion but I would expect at least a token whiff of their reason for it.
Once you understand/accept that the original motivations of Church founders were the hoarding of money/material-goods, and access-to-and-control over children, all else is suddenly comprehensible.
McChuck: “There is a reason why America was invented by Protestants. Catholics are trained from childhood to submit to arbitrary authority, for the good of their souls. My, isn’t it odd that American Catholics vote overwhelming Left. It’s almost as if they had a different culture or something. (Catholics forming the various mafias [Italian, Irish, and Polish] is just a coincidence, I’m sure.) I respect the faith. I abhor the commie pinko church.
McChuck makes somewhat the same comment as that first cretin but does it in a way a man might address, rather than having to scrape it off his shoe and clean the carpet. I’ll respond to McChuck because he addresses the issue of the Pope’s authority, which is one subject of Traditional Priest’s original post.
McChuck, Catholics are not trained from childhood to submit to arbitrary authority, but rather to properly constituted authority, as all children should be. Even Protestant children must obey proper authority, as I’m sure you would agree. The question, as always, is what constitutes proper authority. Since God himself founded the Church, in the person of Christ, it is reasonable to believe He would lend divine guidance to its leadership regarding doctrine and other such matters, even to the point of ‘papal infallibility”, under certain situations. Absent Divine Guidance and proper authority what you have is just a bunch of dudes making stuff up.
Which is what you have with the Protesters. Since they split the Church how many divisions have they made? — what are there, some 30,000 different Protestant denominations now, each disagreeing with all the rest, each pulling some new doctrine out of their funky fundament. Does it make sense that God would lead His flock in 30,000 contrary directions? And, oddly enough, many of these contrary directors still have their lost flocks recite the Nicene Creed, which includes the line, “We Believe […] in one holy catholic and apostolic Church”.
Which is not to deny there’s presently a problem with the Pope’s authority and the Catholic Church. But what is the nature of the problem? Fallen man is prone to error and corruption. We can see that much the same modernist corruption disfigures the Protestant churches and indeed Western Civilization. The Catholic church worked well enough for 1500 years through good Popes and bad and the occasional heretical hiccup. The current corruption is modernist revolution which has infiltrated and subverted like an insidious kudzu covering magnificent old oaks under a calamitous canopy of confusion. Rip down the kudzu you’ll find the faithful oak abiding beneath.
The ideal of a Divinely guided Pope poses a problem in the person of Bergolio/Francis. He does not seem to be Divinely guided. Quite the opposite. What to do? Muddle along, say, “He’s the Pope, we’ve had good Popes and bad, we suffer the worst and wait for better.” Or there’s the “empty seat” crew who believe there hasn’t been a valid Pope since the tainted porridge of Vatican Two. And there’s the bunch who believe Frank is fake because true Pope Benedict’s resignation was invalid. The underlying premise is that Christ will not lead His flock off a cliff. The flock may follow false shepherds off the cliff, but Christ will not lead them. Discernment is called for but if we can’t trust the Pope absolutely and instead use our own discernment in the event he may be a false shepherd, doesn’t that sound like a protestant?
It’s a knot. I think what Traditional Priest is pointing out is that there is a vast body of established doctrine that even a Pope can’t change in which yet abides true guidance. So take the machete of true established doctrine, Christian warrior, and hack away at the confounding confusion of kudzu to reveal the stout oak standing true in sunshine. Sounds protestant. I think Barnhardt has it right, though, and for the reasons given, that the resignation was invalid, and Benedict is Pope. This is a conclusion requiring personal discernment that appears to defy Papal authority, hence protestant. But if he’s not Pope then it’s not right to be under Bergolio’s authority. At any rate, Christ’s True Church is there under the kudzu so let’s not be fooled by the all the fakery fermenting everywhere. On that I think we can all agree.
Guest Priest, thank you for this essay, and for ending it with Shakespeare’s sublime ode to mercy.
This week another guest essayist, Richard Greenhorn, wrote a fine piece about a bishop who is being accused of child abuse, post-mortem, decades after the incident(s) allegedly occurred; he noted that our Church hierarchy now presumes guilt, while promoting slander of the worst kind and publicly “cancelling” the accused; and he laid much of the blame on the effects of Vatican II.
As you, Guest Priest, infer, the “quality of Mercy” is lacking in our modern(ist) Church. One aspect of this quality is encoded in our U.S. laws: “presumption of innocence” or “innocent until proven guilty.”
We remember that we are living in Opposites World now, and so in our uncivil society, and in our Church, everyone may be guilty until proven innocent, depending upon our political party, our “traditionalist” leanings, and so forth.
As Comrade Lenin proclaimed, “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” The reason the “#MeToo” movement petered out, is that most of the mortalities were their own, fellow Democrat-Communists. When that happens, it’s time to pivot, because the goal isn’t justice, any more than it’s mercy…the goal is total power, by any means and at any cost.
As Greenhorn pointed out, “The revolution is more important than the Church.” The surest and quickest way to revolution, is the destruction of long-standing laws.
Guest Priest, some people don’t know that the Traditional Latin Mass, the Extraordinary Mass, along with Gregorian chant, was strongly affirmed by the Vatican II Council.
Pope Francis seems to have tossed all that aside, willy nilly, which is ironic, considering that on January 31, 2021, he insisted and announced that “This [Vatican II Council] is the Magisterium of the Church. Either you are with the Church and therefore you follow the Council, and if you don’t follow the Council, or you interpret it in your own way, as you desire, you do not stand with the Church.”
In other words, he unilaterally, for the first time, and in direct contradiction of prior Popes, proclaimed that Vatican II was/is magisterial teaching and therefore infallible; if you don’t “follow Vatican II” you are anathema, meaning cursed. [The first “anathema” of the Church was issued at the Council of Trent, “If any man say that he is justified by faith alone, let anathema sit”.]
This proclamation by Francis, of the infallibility of Vatican II, directly and seriously contradicts the clear language of the Vatican II documents themselves, and contradicts Pope Paul VI, et al., who was present at Vatican II and later stated that Vatican II was “pastoral” rather than “magisterial”. Meaning, at the time of Vatican II, it was understood to be fallible pastoral guidance, not infallible magisterial teaching, which is always clearly defined as such.
Thus, Vatican II, a “pastoral” council, begets “the Spirit of Vatican II”, begets Pachamama idol worship, Rainbow Masses, and finally, sets the stage to criminalize the Latin Mass, which before 1970-ish was THE Mass, and because of (not despite) these fruits, Vatican II must be proclaimed “infallible teaching”.
It gives license for so much, apparently; because emanations of penumbras from Vatican II are far-reaching, much like “the smoke of Satan.”
A few days after Francis made his Vatican II pronouncements, the always in-seaon Taylor Marshall did an informative podcast entitled “Pope Francis: Vatican II is the Magisterium”. I learned so much about Vatican II from this bookmarked one-hour podcast.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56a5biYJab0
As Taylor Marshall points out in his video, Francis is “sitting on the branch of Papal Authority, while at the same time, sawing it off.”
At the time of his podcast last February, he noted that “traditional” parishes were growing by 30%, while others shrank.
Pope Francis’ response? Outlaw the traditional Latin Mass, as too divisive! [We can recollect that Jesus, our Lord and Savior, was also “divisive,” saying He would divide the sheep from the goats, promising family divisions, and so forth.]
And so, the sawing of the branch of Papal Authority continues, un-abated. We are, apparently, to be cut off from The Vine… When WAS the last time Francis mentioned, even in passing, the Holy Name of Jesus?
Whether one cares personally about attending a Latin Mass, the great irony, is that by outlawing it, he has violated his own dictum that we must “follow Vatican II or we don’t stand with the Church.”
As Taylor Marshall points out, Vatican II, Santos Sacrum Concilium, states this (sec. 36): “Particular law remaining in force, the use of the Latin language is to be preserved in the Latin Rites.”
If Pope Francis is to be consistent, it is HE who is anathema, by recently banning the traditional centuries-old Latin Mass, in violation of not just the spirit, but the very letter of the law, of Vatican II, which he himself has deemed magisterial.
Now, in direct VIOLATION of Vatican II, but under the orders of Pope Francis, the Latin Mass is made essentially illegal, and priests that celebrate the traditional Mass are being forced to stop. (In my own parish, our priest was ordered some time ago, to stop celebrating Mass ad orientum, facing the altar, because a couple of parishioners complained he was “turning his back on them.” [Better to turn his back on the Lord in the Tabernacle; in fact, it’s now a requirement.]
Apart from the Latin language, what about the ‘bells and smells’? If Gregorian chant is not used with your Mass, do you not “stand with the Church”?
According to Francis, you certainly do not: Vatican II document Santos Sacrum Concilium Sec 116, states, “The Church acknowledges Gregorian chant as especially suited to the Roman liturgy. Therefore, other things being equal, it should be given pride of place in liturgical services.”
Because Francis said, “if you don’t follow Vatican II, you do not stand with the Church”… if you go to Mass, and they do not give pride of place to Gregorian chant, do you not stand with the Church?
Bear in mind, this same council that affirmed the Latin Mass, also tipped its hat to Hinduism, Buddhism, and so forth, so there’s something for everyone looking for affirmation in the “pastoral” basket (-case?) called Vatican II, and we look forward to Vatican III, very soon, after they finish expunging and replacing all of the Cardinals, Bishops and Priest who still believe in Jesus!
You people are SO annoying, and get in the way of the “evolving” Church, the Coronavirus Church, the state-approved Church, which might also be called “Our Lady of Perpetual Variants”.