A Note On Mathematical Axioms (With Regard To Sizes Of Infinity)

This isn’t easy going, but there’s a story out, with a very good write up in Quanta, on mathematical axioms, as they apply to different sizes of infinity. Key paragraph:
Their proof [about sizes of infinities], which appeared in May in the Annals of Mathematics, unites two rival axioms that have been posited as competing foundations for infinite mathematics. Aspero and Schindler showed that one of these axioms implies the other, raising the likelihood that both axioms — and all they intimate about infinity — are true.
For the moment, call these two supposed axioms D and E. The idea is that, before, people believed D and E separately, and now, it is thought that starting with D we can deduce E.
Assume that that’s true. Then, starting at D, and bringing in a whole host of other axioms, and necessary truths deduced from those axioms, such as are commonly found in logic and mathematical logic, E can be shown to follow from D—a shorthand way of saying it. More completely: E can be shown to follow from D and A_1, A_2, A_3, …, A_p, other associated axioms, and B_1, B_2, B_3,…B_q, necessary truths deduced from those A_i.
I don’t know the size of the entire suite of As and Bs is, but it will be substantial.
Regular readers will know an axiom, a proper axiom, is a proposition that is believed but cannot be proved. That is, it cannot be deduced from other axioms, which include truths of logic and so forth. True axioms are believed based on intuition alone.
Here’s a for-instance from the article, where you have to know “(*)” (the whole thing with parentheses) is one of the axioms mentioned above:
“With two highly productive axioms floating around, proponents of forcing faced a disturbing surplus. ‘Both the forcing axiom [Martin’s maximum] and the (*) axiom are beautiful and feel right and natural,’ Schindler said, so “which one do you choose?'”
There is nothing wrong this Schindler’s sentence; indeed, sentiment is how we judge all axioms. On how they feel, where that word is used in its intuitionist sense. All of our most important truths cannot be proved, but must be believed—on faith, if you like.
Now about these two axioms:
If the axioms contradicted each other, then adopting one would mean sacrificing the other’s nice consequences, and the judgment call might feel arbitrary. “You would have had to come up with some reasons why one of them is true and the other one is false — or maybe both should be false,” Schindler said.
Godel’s theorem lurks under this, but for us it’s not a mystery.
The curious thing for us is that sentence at the beginning, ” Aspero and Schindler showed that one of these axioms implies the other, raising the likelihood that both axioms — and all they intimate about infinity — are true.”
“Raising the likelihood” means adding probative information to the right hand size of a probability “equation”. Not all probabilities are numbers, so “equation” is used metaphorically.
Incidentally, all this has to do with continuum hypothesis. This is that there is no size of infinity between the infinity of the countables (1,2,3…) and the reals (e, π, 0.000000000001212,…). (I’m not the only one to dislike the names of these things.)
It is known the size of the reals is larger than the size of the countables. This is also put by saying the cardinality of the reals is bigger. And it was proposed that no other kinds of infinities could fit between the countables and reals. The new supposition, flowing from being able to prove one axiom from another, is that at least one other kind of infinity can be sandwiched in.
Funny thing is probability as a formal branch of math, i.e. measure theory, only uses countables and reals. There are known to be infinities larger than reals (and none smaller than countables), so
So…
Don’t leave us in the lurch! Things were just warming up.
If we have two axioms and one implies the other, then the other has been shown to not be an axiom. That is, since it can now be proved from another axiom. The probability that the second is true is 1 given that the first is true. ????
Go ahead, leave us in the lurch. I’m OK with that.
Feels like we’ve been in the lurch for 18 months. Adding another, this one an infinite lurch, (second order infinite do loop) might be fun.
Agreeing with Pk (comment above) ~ that: If both are AXIOMS are true ~ then they are not different ~ but at best just tangents on some common “observation/experience” derived through intuition. If an “AXIOM” merely reciprocates another statement (another “AXIOM”) with the same conclusion this is not additive proof. I sniff an academic scuffle over intellectual property rights to infinity. A brewing teapot tempest.
I should have added that if the first axiom was false, it could still lead to the second or it could not. Either way would not tell us if the second axiom was true or false.
Isn’t that a statement of the obvious? Or some kind of logical tautology?
If they are countable, let alone smaller than what can be counted, they’re not infinite!
”The cardinality of the reals is bigger.”
“Bigger” — that’s racist.
I recollect a problem from one of my old topology texts I read back in the ’70s, as follows:
1. Start with Zermelo-Frankel set theory (ZF).
2. Neither the Axiom of Choice (AC) nor the Continuum Hypothesis (CH) can be proven from ZF a la Goedel’s Theorem.
3. Not only that, but if you take AC as axiomatic, CH cannot be proven from ZF+AC.
4. But if you take CH as axiomatic, AC can be proven from ZF+CH.
B’gawd, Whether AC is an axiom or not depends on what model you start with. Now, where have we heard something like that before? P(E|M)?
well, at least it’s assumed there are no smaller infinities than the countables…
“If they are countable, let alone smaller than what can be counted, they’re not infinite!”
Nope. An example of countable infinity is all the whole numbers. They go on forever but you can start working your way through 1, 2, 3, … You just don’t have time to finish.
Non-countable infinity, on the other hand, is just a set you can’t count through. The example given is real numbers. You can’t count them because in between each two real numbers is an infinite number of other real numbers. Example: Between 1 and 2 is 1.5, but between 1 and 1.5 is 1.25, but between 1 and 1.25 is 1.125, etc.
On the other question, I love countable and real. I like real because the other half is imaginary. Means that the quantity of all numbers is twice as big as the quantity of real numbers. I love to mess with my high school students when we are talking about infinity and then I point out that there are larger values of infinity. Many of them actually get a real kick out of it when they start to visualize the explanation.
“Nope. An example of countable infinity is all the whole numbers. They go on forever but you can start working your way through 1, 2, 3, … You just don’t have time to finish.”
Nope, if you can’t count’em they aren’t countable without using the imagination again.
because you don’t have the time!
so it’s the same situation for this:
“Non-countable infinity, on the other hand, is just a set you can’t count through. The example given is real numbers. You can’t count them because in between each two real numbers is an infinite number of other real numbers. Example: Between 1 and 2 is 1.5, but between 1 and 1.5 is 1.25, but between 1 and 1.25 is 1.125, etc.”
“In between” doesn’t make any difference.
What you’re saying is about a definition, which is not the same as the logic of being able to count.
If you can count real numbers but then say you don’t have enough time it’s the same situation with the in -betweens! If you’re saying
“that’s the definition”
Then that’s another matter. It still doesn’t make it sensible. That’s the nature of axioms isn’t it?
Counting the in-betweeners is the same problem as counting the whole numbers to infinity
However,
the Phrase,
“none smaller than countables”
is still a statement of the obvious.
If they’re smaller than that which is countable, they’re not infinities, so, there are none!
If they’re smaller than what can be counted, they’re not infinite!”
Number ten, number three!
both smaller than what can be counted
Infinity is just the limit of the imagination when intuition tells you that there’s no end to whatever the proposition at hand.
Joy, you are arguing with a definition. I simplified it to make it easier but since it didn’t seem to help here’s the actual definition.
A countably infinite set is one in which each element of the set can be mapped one to one onto the set of natural numbers.
That makes much less sense to the non-mathematician than what I said but it works out to the same thing. You map the set of whole numbers by assigning 1 to 1, 2 to 2, etc. Therefore whole numbers are a countably infinite set.
You can’t map real numbers to the set of natural numbers because, as I pointed out, as soon as you map 1 and 2, there is something in between. Every time you map two particular real numbers, there are more in between that haven’t been mapped. Therefore your statement that “it is the same with the in-betweens” isn’t accurate to the definition.
So I still take issue with your original comment “if they are countable, then they aren’t infinite”. That is not the definition of countable infinity.
“Infinity is just the limit of the imagination”
So are you saying that Calculus is only needed by people who have insufficient imagination? ?
I am enjoying this new side of Joy. Same ranting via free association as always, but in the realm of mathematics it’s even more blatantly bankrupt than usual.
Is the idea to found all of mathematics on set theory?
I remember seeing functions being defined as a certain kind of subset of the cross product. If f:A?B then f was identified as the subset F of A×B, the set of ordered pairs (a, b) with a?A and b?B, with the property that if (a, b_1) ? F and (a, b_2) ? F then b_1 = b_2.
And then the ordered pair was defined as the set, if I remember correctly, {{a}, {a, b}}.
So using set theory as a foundation covers at least functions.
Take a closer look at a ? A. Just as plus sign in 2+3 can be thought of as a function of 2 arguments +(2, 3) yielding a number, the membership predicate can be thought of as a function, again of 2 arguments, yielding a value of true or false. Membership is fundamental to sets, so defining ? in terms of ordered pairs is circular, and won’t do.
So in addition to a primitive and irreducible notion of set, do we also need something like that for functions?
Forgive the repost, but the symbols got garbled above.
Is the idea to found all of mathematics on set theory?
I remember seeing functions being defined as a certain kind of subset of cross product. If f:A arrow B then f was identified as the subset F of A x B, the set of ordered pairs (a, b) with a in A and b in B, with the property that if (a, b_1) in F and (a, b_2) in F then b_1 = b_2.
And then the ordered pair was defined as the set, if I remember correctly, {{a}, {a, b}}.
So using set theory as a foundation covers at least functions.
Take a closer look at a in A. Just as plus sign in 2+3 can be thought of as a function of 2 arguments +(2, 3) membership predicate can be thought of as a function, again of 2 arguments, yielding a value of true or false. Membership is fundamental to sets, so defining in(a, A) in terms of ordered pairs is circular, and won’t do.
So in addition to a primitive and irreducible notion of set, do we also need something like that for functions?
Heresolong,
Thanks for the responses,
Yes I am arguing with a definition! this is a place, where that kind of thing happened, or always used to. Maths used to be fun!
My attitude is more playful than it seems some are able to take.
The imagination and infinity? It doesn’t follow that just because I think the imagination or the human intellect cannot ‘see’ infinity, that it means anything beyond that. It is simply another way of saying what you said about ‘mapping’ or ‘counting’. Infinity can’t be pinned down
Although I understand what you said in your original and second post, where you clarify, I still *being honest, sorry, think what I said initially is correct. Not because I think I know better than you, of course, I just can’t see that the definition is without fault. It seems it requires some faith
Roodie,
You’re as rude and trollish as always
“Some ranting via free association as always”
That remark is nonsense but no doubt you had a ‘free’ thrill, from writing it
Go and bother someone else.
“So are you saying that Calculus is only needed by people who have insufficient imagination? ?”
Seems that you took this to be a slight, rather than a comment on the human mind in general.