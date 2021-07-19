Blog Mechanics: Ideas Solicited On How To Handle Comments

It was remarked the other day that a comment moderation system of some kind should be used here on the blog. The reason is that are some people who come just to blow off steam and say “Briggs, you fool, you’re wrong” (and nothing but that). This can be annoying, no matter how true the message.
Now I have stalkers on Twitter. People who look forward to responding to global cooling and probability tweets. They never say anything more than (a) “The consensus doesn’t agree with you”, (b) “You’re a dummy and your ideas are wrong”, (c) “Briggs won’t admit when he’s wrong”, and so on.
These are all content free, since they never engage with the arguments I’m making. It’s especially insipid to be reminded the Consensus (on global cooling, p-values, etc.) doesn’t agree with me, when the very points I make say, explicitly or implicitly, “I don’t agree with the Consensus.” Restating what I take as a premise is pointless.
I recently took to blocking these fine people, which saves me the time and trouble of having to ignore them.
The suggestion before us is this: should we do the same on the blog with some commenters?
Here currently is how some people can be put into automatic moderation:
(1) New users; all users are “new” if they have any new IP, any new email, any new username, or any case-sensitive combination; some long-time readers wonder where their comments go, and it’s always because they made a typo in their information; computers are deathly literal, and that any is absolute;
(2) Users who are habitually like those Twitter folks, who only come to say “Briggs, you fool” and the like, with no real substance to their comments except to convey the idea they don’t like me;
(3) Certain frequent use of profanity and any attempt at doxxing;
(4) Creating multiple user names/emails, but by the same person with the same IP (this happens when folks think it makes it seem like I have more critics).
Otherwise, all is allowed. I even allow “Briggs, you bigoted hateful racist etc. fool, here is why you are wrong…” because there is some kind of argument. I’m not at all rigid about this: even the thinnest arguments are enough to get the comment to pass. I also pass all clever or funny insults. Unlike the woke, we have a sense of humor.
A word on comment editing. I never do it. Except in rare instances when somebody has bad HTML tags, which I fix (when I notice them). Or when certain profanity kicks the comment to moderation, and where I remove (the profanity only) if the comment is otherwise good.
If you’re worried I’m editing your comments, take a picture of the comment you posted, or save it or print it, and compare it with the comment that shows on the blog.
Now a word to the people who just come here to bitch. I remind you that I am wholly independent. I belong to no groups of any kind, save the Catholic Church (and am only a pewsitter). I belong to no professional organizations, or even any unprofessional ones.
I have no employer. I have no one under me. I have no students. I have no budget. I have no official or unofficial position in any bureaucracy or government, at any level.
In short, I am nothing but a guy on a desolate corner of the internet, far from any position of power or authority.
Not one person on the planet has to listen or read me. I have no official, or even semi-official influence.
If you don’t like what you read here, leave. It it pointless to come into my place and say, “Boy this is crap” (and only that, with nothing constructive). You would never do it in real life to anybody. Why do it here? Plus, I do not go to you: you come to me. Why are you coming just to be annoyed by me? It’s a strange thing.
Again, it is a tacit premise to everything I do here that I do not hold with the Woke Consensus. Reminding us that people in the Woke Consensus don’t agree with me is the point I am making, too. It’s silly of you to remake it.
Now if you have what you think is an original argument on why I am wrong, mistaken, in error, and so on, feel free to make it. If I think it’s worth answering, I’ll show you why it’s you who are wrong. But usually in a new post and not a comment, so it doesn’t get lost.
Besides moderation, the only other solution I know of is to vote on comments, but I loathe this. It has to be done on every new post, and it could even reorder comments, making them harder to follow. I loathe it because I hate all attempts to quantify the unquantifiable.
The idea I’m leaning on is if I get enough complaints about a reader I agree with, I put the person into temporary moderation until they get the idea to come up with better insults.
What do you think?
Feel free to email if you don’t want to comment.
What most might not know is that the vast majority of readers never comment. Indeed, the people that support this blog are almost all non-commenters.
I figured a regular donation was an implicit comment and encouragement to keep going.
Interesting. If one disagrees and provides a superlong comment as to why, there is criticism. If one simply does not like the topic, there is criticism if that is all they say. Insults—okay, saying you are an idiot and not saying why should not be allowed, etc, but what qualifies as an insult?
At this point, I think probably you’re asking to lose comments and readers if you impose much moderation (your comments are very tame compared to other blogs). While I’m not like other people, I do want to know if a blog entry bored the audience to death, etc, even if there is no why. I don’t like that to some degree others control content that way, but I do want to know these things. If donators are non-commenters, but like reading the comments, that affects bottom line. I guess most of the blogs I have read when they try to retroactively control comments lose me as a reader because part of why I read the blog was it had free and open comments and those are gone. I have no problem with a blog editing my comments but it does help if they note the comment was edited and why.
You do what you can comfortably do. The number of comments has a huge impact on such decisions, I realize, and frankly, it is your blog.
David,
Just so.
I agree with your discussion of the issues. I’m sorry I don’t have constructive suggestions. I’m a fan of your work.
All,
I perhaps did not make clear that there is no obligation to comment. The point, rather, is we do fine given that the majority do NOT comment. Meaning comments are not as significant as they might appear.
Thanks.
I understand the problems. I hope you’ll be able to come up with a solution that allows commenting to continue. Unfortunately, after The Stream eliminated comments, I’ve found that I don’t read there any more. Even the bloggers I like don’t get my time as a reader. Not sure why that is, but like Sheri (above), the comments section is important to me as a reader, even on blogs such as yours where I rarely have anything to add. Conversation helps flesh out the content and ideas.
Many criticisms, even elaborated, are in bad faith. That is especially true for anybody using the word “racist” unironically, any member of the Church of Covid and anybody who likes to lecture others about the dangers of Climate Change™. Keep that in mind when letting “constructive” comments slide through.
Other than that, I think your suggestions are sensible.
It would also be nice if there was a possibility to reply to comments of other people. It’s a bit risky, but more fun.
Dear Briggs. Not one person on the planet has to listen or read me.
Because the earth does not revolve around the sun, it is not a planet.
A Comment like — Briggs, you magnificent bastid, did you know that in the Bible there are men named Zoom and Mud (2 Paralipomenon and 1 Paralipomenon) ? should not be allowed because it is off topic and because neither of those names are any longer in the top ten of the most popular male baby names.
A comment like – If an Amish child becomes autistic he is traded to the Mennonites for wooden luggage or a basket of radishes. should not be allowed because to is off topic and is an historically questionable claim.
Other than these churlish examples, this Blog is a blast to read..
When I’m unfamiliar with a subject, there have been a number of times where I’ve found myself asea after the first couple of paragraphs. I check out the comments or even after “reading the whole thing”, I find a comment that made me realize I’d missed something. Again, don’t think handing moderation to us is necessarily a good thing.
I scoped out WUWT, Judith Curry and JoNova (knowing they have nested replies).
If it’s something that could be done reasonably or easily well, I would recommend allowing people to reply to other comments. This gives many advantages. When you’re trying to respond to someone else and another comment gets in ahead of you (responding to the post or another commenter it gets confusing, especially for a hot topic). It also allows truly new post comment threads to not get lost in a flurry of replies.
What WUWT does that’s really nice, is that readers can collapse reply threads (by hiding replies).
Jo Nova uses shading to distinguish new comments (and associated replies)
Judith uses lines to offset replies from original comments.
(In scoping Judith I saw a lot of replies by “the commenter who must not be named” Still a moron)
These sites also allow multiple nests but not sure that’s needed here. I’m guessing that you could easily limit the number of nest levels and if a reader replies to a reply in the bottom nest, it gets shunted to the end of replies for that thread.
WUWT also uses voting, but that would be too obnoxious in my opinion.
If your system allows nesting replies, I’d try that at one or two nest levels if possible.
There are some drawbacks to the system (it depends on user participation), but I think any drawbacks would be no worse than what it is.
Hmmm … who do I feel like today? …
Creating multiple user names/emails, but by the same person with the same IP (this happens when folks think it makes it seem like I have more critics).
… I think I’ll be the original
Why not just collapse all of them and let readers expand the ones they want to read? It will also make scrolling to the end easier?
I like the collapse idea, if possible. People should try to have opening sentences that engage a reader to wish to pursue the entire comment. If not, it is easier to move on. Also, it would permit scrolling to find prior comments more easily, if one is interested in rereading.
Disqus also indents (to a point) which is nice until there are a large number of replies with replies to replies then it gets hard to tell what the reply is to. If they were all collapsed it would be easier
DAV
July 19, 2021 at 9:44 am
Exactly … which is why I suggested limiting the number of nests
RT
July 19, 2021 at 9:40 am
Like that idea if it’s possible … don’t think I’ve seen such in the comments section anywhere only at post levels
I am a regular reader of your blog, but seldom read the comments, (and seldom comment).
So, delete and block with abandon!
DAV
Might’ve missed your point about number of replies vs nests
I was thinking about sites with high nests the replies get too long real estate wise
I was just thinking before I saw your other comment (Instead of a “voting” scheme, move large number of relies to the bottom where people engaged in the conversation won’t mind looking for it and those bored with the conversation could more easily avoid
But again whatever schemes are available to you would be fine with me