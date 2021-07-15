The Culture War Is Nearing Its End

Redbridge Labour commissioned a furry rainbow monkey with a huge dildo and exposed anus to dance in front of children as part of a reading project at libraries this summer. People complained to Labour and were blocked and called 'lecturing Johnny come latelys' by its leader 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UTT1DZz5Jb
— ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 11, 2021
The Culture War in the West is nearing its end. The war is in its mop-up stage, but there can be no doubt about its conclusion: Reality will lose, Desire, backed by the oligarchy, will win.
That doesn’t mean that you have to surrender, though. It does mean that you will have to continue your fight underground. More on that below.
Like all wars in their final phase, there will always be pockets of fighting that continue, though with diminishing strength and frequency. Skirmishes will still occur, even after treaties (Diversity oaths, etc.) have been signed. Local uprisings will happen, only to be put down. Some territories, lucky to be at the peripheries, might manage to break off and go their own way.
Pregnancy, birth and fertility care need to be more gender inclusive, advocates say https://t.co/2J8U8hjjpI pic.twitter.com/uDuulvApJp
— CTV News (@CTVNews) July 10, 2021
Again like in actual wars, most of the fighting was in regions strategically and tactically important. The devastation in these areas is heavy. (Think about what happened to government and education.) Yet some places remain almost unaffected and serene. (For example, traditional and quiet religious orders.)
Some still have hope the war can be won, as seen in this headline: “Christopher Rufo says he’s outmaneuvering ‘hostile media’ on [Caucasians Require Termination]: Most people ‘on our side'”.
Rufo is right the majority of people are against teaching Caucasians Require Termination (CRT), but that counts for little, because in wars the side with the more powerful weapons win. Teachers unions, for instance, have already vowed to continue promoting the evilness of whites in spite of any rules against it. True, the baizuo pushing this might come to grief when it is realized they are white, too, but for now, they are triumphant.
All rulers and Experts say “Diversity is our strength”. There is no state more conducive to turmoil than Diversity. And maximal Diversity is CRT.
Think on it. There isn’t any major entity, from religion to education to business to government, that is not now in the hands of the Enemies of Reality. Their victory would now be complete were it not that the victors are a minority of persons. And because Reality must continuously be fought. You will have to repeat forever, and with great force, that men can be women or it will soon be disbelieved.
Scientists say vaccines alone are not currently enough to stop coronavirus spreading, and other measures are needed https://t.co/HR8dhMyBeI
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 10, 2021
Older people will remember that folks looked forward wistfully to a time when we were ruled by scientists, then thought to be the most intelligent and enlightened of all men. Reality fought against this idea, and, like everywhere else, lost to Desire. We now have the Utopia Desire wanted. Enjoying it?
Tucker Carlson Reading @martyrmade's Viral Thread On Why So Many Trump Supporters Have Questions About The 2020 Election & Their Distrust Of The Mainstream Media pic.twitter.com/HY6MECgd3s
— The Columbia Bugle ?? (@ColumbiaBugle) July 10, 2021
The 2020 election functioned as a tearing down of the Berlin Wall, a visible symbol of the futility of continuing the war. Regular readers will recall how we tried to fight the Fortifying, as they victors called it. But we lost. The truism that history is written by the victors will apply here, and has been applying to our memories for some time. The statues of great men like Lee fall to the cheers of Desirists, to be replaced by those celebrating the wastes of society.
NEW – WEF's Klaus Schwab calls to "immunize the Internet"pic.twitter.com/VPbrYFOt5U
— Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) July 10, 2021
Think the internet will save you? Ask Klaus about his ideas. Klaus also reminds you the oligarchy looks with a lustful eye at the property you have remaining. An enormous sum, collectively, which is why that area of the war will continue with the most force. Remember: “You will own nothing, and be happy.”
Some, like Ed West, are painting the end of the war as not much more than a regime switch. When Reality ruled, busybody aunts, the Karens of their day, kept public morality in line. Now, with Desire the soon-to-be-victor, busybody aunts, the Karens of our day, will perform the same duty. This is nothing more than the commonplace observation that women in societies do most of the morals policing.
He says, “The revolutionaries were always going to create new rituals, new speech codes and new forms of censorship. England has changed a huge deal since our great victory in 1966, but in many ways it has barely changed at all.”
Of course it is true that public morals will be monitored and maintained. That is a constant. Somebody’s beliefs must be imposed and others’ shunned, canceled, or even censored. It’s that the wrong side’s views are now imposed.
West is right, however, when he explains how moral relativism was one of the weapons of war wielded with great success by the Desirists. “Relativism is a position you employ when you’re weak, to be abandoned when you win.” It is more than clear that it has been abandoned in their victory. The woke are all vehement moralists.
We know that we have lost because their morality has become official. Yet we also know that we cannot accept it.
So how to fight? First, save yourself and your family. Then think about your neighbor. Then think about your neighborhood and village. Then think about your county, then your state or region. Worry last about the country as a whole. As they move towards nationalizing everything and then toward supra-state governance, there will be less and less you can do about the state anyway.
Do you really think they’ll let you vote your way out of this at the national level?
Don’t count on things like, in America, “free speech” to save you. The Desirists have won battle after battle proving the words on the paper mean what they say they mean. “Free speech” now means that speech which they allow and makes them feel safe. “Hate speech” is a crime.
If you hold out hope in the courts, forget it. The law schools are calling “for professors…to be barred from the publication for ‘marginalizing’ others”. To great applause, “conservative” justice Neil Gorsuch did to the Constitution what Genghis Khan did to captured maids—and in full view of the public.
There is much more to be said on how to fight. On how to use deception, on why to flee when you can (though the regime will suspect you for fleeing), on creating our own long march through the institutions. We’ll save most of that for another time. For now, a few brief words.
Do not listen to those who preach against anonymity. Use it. Some of us have to be, as they call it, facephags, but most of us should never tie their real selves to their online persona. If you don’t understand “opsec”, learn—
“Wait, Briggs, you ass. You’re exaggerating again. It’s pathetic. Nobody cares what you do or say.”
Headline: “DNC, Biden allies want phone carriers to vet anti-vax messages: report”.
The Democratic National Committee and other White House allies want wireless carriers to scrutinize phone and social media messages for alleged misinformation about the Biden administration’s push to vaccinate more Americans against the coronavirus
“Oh.”
For goodness sake, do not carry your self-funded tracking and listening devices with you when you don’t want the government to know what you’re doing.
Join your brothers. Pray.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
If the nipples don’t say porno, I don’t know what does. And even the news did show the exposed anus to ADULTS. (There are cures for this but cowards never fight back and we are nation of idiots and cowards. Watch advertising—geared to humans with lower IQ’s than my dog and yet it works. Thus went the Aztecs, the Incas, etc (NOT a famine or climate—THEY DID TO THEMSELVES) and thus go we. Greed and empty heads kill every time.)
And no, this is not without a solution. This is BECAUSE THIS WHAT PEOPLE WANT AND DESIRE. There are solutions still, but cowardly, useless lumps of flesh will do nothing (Rufo is clueless on solutions and wrong that most people do not want this. THEY DO.). When they die a painful, horrible death, they deserved it. Evil should die painfully and so should those who did nothing to stop it. We still don’t need a war, just enough people who care. Underground should be easy for the ten people who still give a crap.
God owes Sodom and Gomorra a really, really big apology or we need a firestorm NOW on the whole planet. One or the other.
My village is a lost cause of evil and greed. Staying away from them is the best bet. The lesbians across the street are looking forward to life in hell.
I always said you can’t vote your way out, but no one gives a damn. They keep pretending they can so they can drink beer and do nothing. They are lazy, evil people. There would be no USA if we were as stupid, lazy and evil as we are now. (Seriously, all the judges are Satan worshippers on the Supreme Court and that idiot idea about electing presidents to pick justices…..)
For now, get off the damn social media, stop using texting and things that are traceable, and grow up. It won’t happen, of course, because most of you prefer HELL AS AN AFTERLIFE AND A WAY TO LIVE HERE. Humans are lazy losers and they love it until reality smacks them.
Prayer won’t help. People WANT this and that is their choice. God gave us free will. Learn to live with that reality. God did not make puppets. He may destroy the evil beings, but you can still be evil and God will let you screw your life up as much as you want.
Kudos, Sir. The left has control of all the institutions but because they are totalitarians they are now coming for individuals and part of that will include Biden sending his boys out to go door to door to speak with you about the Jab but they will also be assessing whether of not you and your family are enemies of the state.
The coming to fruition of totalitarian tyranny in America began with the execrable Lincoln and it is right and just that idol of him be located in Washington.
As always, it is long past time to awaken to the reality that you are on your own and as a Catholic ABS has known that for a very long time. Although he maintains the Bonds of Unity in Worship, Doctrine and Authority, ABS expects nothing positive from his Bishop and Pope, the best he hopes for is a day or two of relatively peaceful existence as he dodges the delusional detritus and destruction created by the revolutionaries who assembled and then exploded the V2 rocket in the heart of the Church.
In fact, ABS believes it is best to refer to that ill-fated adventure as The 60s Synod, rather than an ecumenical council so as to mentally put it in its place. It was unlike any previous ecumenical council- all of which were called to address a crisis – whereas the 60s Synod was called to “update” the Church as though such a desire was legitimate.
Worse, before he abdicated, Pope Benedict XVI spoke about how excited he was to go to The 60s Synod so the Catholic Church could confess its error in the Galileo matter. Imagine a Catholic being excited about standing before the world and confessing error. Men like the now Father Ratzinger expected the world to applaud the confusion of error?
Lord have mercy. In order, the enemies of The Catholic Church are The World, The Flesh and The Devil.
The Catholic Church was right about the heretic so it is impossible for it to correct its right action – if it is sane.
ABS lives on earth, he does not live on a planet.
Join and support a Bible-believing church or synagogue. The Bible has been the source and inspiration of all modern freedom movements, from the Magna Carta, to the Reformation, to the US Constitution, to the anti-slavery abolitionist movements, to the Israeli Basic Law of Dignity and Liberty, etc. All freedom movements are only temporary, for it is basic human nature to deceive and plunder the material blessings that freedom provides. Whenever the deceivers and plunderers take charge, as they are doing now, the good times are over and the bad times begin. But as living standards erode, even among the ruling elite, some of the more enlightened among them will look for alternatives. The more Bible-believing sources of enlightenment that exist, the faster will be the next cycle of recovery.
I am in a V4 country right now and most people here don’t even know this degenerate crap exists. The locals are busy dealing with the idiotic covid rules instead.
I see the same evil portents in the gory entrails, Sarge. Most people have no clue as to the evil nature of the totalitarian tyranny now wrapping its hideous tentacles around men’s throats. If they did they’d be rightly terrified. But they’re still sleepwalking around in their ridiculous masks, la-di-da, maybe worried about japanese beetles marring the lawn, but not a thought for the jackboot about to stamp their face, forever. Sheri sees it, that’s why she gets so exercised. This new Great Terror promises to out-do its predecessor. The people orchestrating it are the same vindictive sociopaths who murdered millions building their hell-on-earth bolshevik paradise. We’re stuck in a nightmare horror movie, “The Great Terror Two: No More Mister Nice Guy” The best that can be said is that things are going to get much worse before they get better.
“Do not listen to those who preach against anonymity. Use it. Some of us have to be, as they call it, facephags, but most of us should never tie their real selves to their online persona. If you don’t understand “opsec”, learn—”
Nah, I like my name, I’m keeping it.
European descendants have colonized America and a dwarf minority of them demands African descendants [etc] to become colonizers too, just because equity, err equality, err boredoom[sic] …
Hun, who do you think makes up and enforces your “idiotic covid rules”? Even in a V4 country, the ruling elite from the EU, UN, WHO, etc. are running the show now.
Oh, I know, MikeW. It’s just the most degenerate stuff from the West that almost doesn’t exist here. V4 countries are shitty in other ways and maybe that’s bad enough for our masters right now.
War is one metaphor; I see it more as sawing off a branch on a tree. Despite the efforts of one side, the other side is insistently (and successfully) sawing away at the branch while perched on the wrong side of it. Survival depends upon being on the correct side of the branch.
Reality never loses – it may just have to go to penalty kicks before winning.
Since april 2020 I suspect that the CCP is the great puppet master carrying out a 100 year plan. Of course this is a baseless conspiracy theory and I can prove nothing. However, CCP officials lately cannot but brag left and right how they are winning the war. I get this from some chinese dissidents I am following. History will tell if what we perceive is really at the highest level of abstraction or there is more on top.
“Oligarchy”… interesting word you use there, but might want to look up its meaning and historical context before employing thusly again. Just sayin’.
No sane person WANTS this crap. Is the country – the world – insane? YES, at least a very loud minority.
When just finding a way to stay alive was the number one goal of the population, we prayed to God and believed in His laws. Now we have had generations of life that have got progressively spoiled and lazy, who truly have no clue as to the fragility of ordered, BASE life.
My hope, as was the hope of others, was that the “pandemic” would bring people back to their knees, open their eyes to where we have come and where we need to go.
Unfortunately, the pandemic was not a true pandemic at all. Manufactured, contrived, useful terror. No piles of bodies on the street and business as usual for Wal-Mart and Lowe’s.
We are God’s children and we are also imperfect. As a species, we don’t do very well when we have free time on our hands.
I think Staff Sergeant Briggs is correct in every way, however I also believe that all things are possible with Jesus. Pray that we can discover the way to that end. PRAY.
Don’t stick the fork in just yet
There are still Highlights
https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-math-curriculum-equity-pushed-back
The California board is slated to postpone implementing its proposed Mathematics Curriculum Framework during a Wednesday meeting, pushing final action on the curriculum to May 2022
The move comes after hundreds of former and current professionals working in science, math, and engineering fields, as well as educators and venture capitalists, signed an open letter denouncing the plan as one that will “de-mathematize math” and instead insert “environmental and social justice” teachings into curriculum.
Letter: https://www.independent.org/news/article.asp?id=13658
The proposed framework:
Promotes fringe teaching methods such as “trauma-informed pedagogy.” [ch. 2, p. 16]
Distracts from actual mathematics by having teachers insert “environmental and social justice” into the math curriculum. [ch. 1, p. 35]
Distracts from actual mathematics by having teachers develop students’ “sociopolitical consciousness.” [ch. 2, p. 39]
Distracts from actual mathematics by assigning students—as schoolwork—tasks it says will solve “problems that result in social inequalities.” [ch. 7, p. 29]
Urges teachers to take a “justice-oriented perspective at any grade level, K–12” and explicitly rejects the idea that mathematics itself is a “neutral discipline.” [ch. 2, p. 29]
Encourages focusing on “contributions that historically marginalized people have made to mathematics” rather than on those contributions themselves which have been essential to the academic discipline of mathematics. [ch. 2, p. 31]
“Reject[s] ideas of natural gifts and talents” and discourages accelerating talented mathematics students. [ch. 1, p. 8]
Encourages keeping all students together in the same math program until the 11th grade and argues that offering differentiated programs causes student “fragility” and racial animosity. [ch.1, p. 15]
Rejects the longstanding goal of preparing students to take Algebra I in eighth grade, on par with high-performing foreign countries whose inhabitants will be future competitors of America’s children—a goal explicitly part of the 1999 and 2006 Math Frameworks. [ch. 9, p. 43]
If there are actual people with skin int the game willing to put signatures in opposition there is still hope
“The statues of great men like Lee”
Ah, shucks.
Dear all, Reading this and watching some of the videos, I just want to throw up – not against the blog, not at all! – because all of this seems to be the realization of our worst nightmares. This worse than ever. I now believe that a full out war, if we can wage one, would be better. They have not all consolidated their positions. While they are still a little off-balance. Otherwise we must do as Root in Person of Interest and become invisible. Let us really pray.
will include Biden sending his boys out to go door to door to speak with you about the Jab
No worse than Jehovah’s Witnesses really. Annoying but harmless. I’d be more worried if they were going door to door to administer the Job wanted or not.
—
Hagfish Bagpipe,
Nah, I like my name, I’m keeping it
I can understand why. Much better than your old one. Especially the bagpipe part. One of the most irritating “musical” devices ever made surpassed only by the Ghetto Blaster. Simultaneously loud and obnoxious. Appropriate.
But then the first is interesting as well. Slimy and thick skulled with no backbone. Perhaps best left for another time.
We were warned. 100 years ago. By the Mother of God, herself, at Fatima, Portugal.
The errors of Russia would spread. America and the world would fall to Communism. The Church would have much to suffer as will the true Pope.
But then comes ‘The annihilation of Nations.’ God will have had enough.
This could have been averted if the Pope and bishops around the world had consecrated Russia to her Immaculate Heart as requested in 1929. Christ Himself implied a 100 year time limit, similar to when He requested the King of France do the same for his nation to Christ’s Sacred Heart. It was not and 100 years to the day, France fell to the Revolution, and the royalty were beheaded.
To this day the Popes have not obeyed, preferring the dreadful project of modernity called Vatican II, and made feeble attempts to do it, either alone without the participation of the bishops and being too limp wristed to assert the Papal authority they were themselves diminishing for collegiality, or being too chicken to mention Russia by name any more than Taiwan, because of political considerations and the pointless project of empty ecumenism.
We’re coming up on 2029. Just in time for the UN Agenda 2030. So look forward to several more years of losses in the war with the anti-realityists. You can’t vote your way out. You can’t shoot your way out enough. You certainly can’t reason your way out.
You can only get out via a miracle. God can do it. You’ve got a time limit. Some think it’s too late. But those idiots have been saying it since 1960. What have you got to lose by trying? Have all our other fancy ideas worked out? This problem requires a mass exorcism. Science and your constitutions won’t save you.
The traditional Popes of the past were right. America was wrong. Free Speech was an error, intended to avoid conflict amongst irreconcilable people, but only reinforced the idea that there was no such thing as Truth and that every buffoon could speak lies and be tolerated and defended for doing so, well they are now free speeching sexual depravity to your kids. Freedom and Liberty divorced from God and the Church naturally turn to tyranny and set up their own anti-morality, anti-Church, anti-Inquisition, anti-Pope and eventually culminating in an anti-Christ. The rules if yhe tolerant constitution are only for gathering you fair-playing suckers and in the darkness bind you.
Separating the Church from the State is IMPOSSIBLE. You only have two options.
1. True Church and State.
2. Anti-Church and State.
Full Church and State separation will NEVER EXIST any more than Zero emmissions or curing covid forever.
If I have to fight my way out and put my life on the line. I’m not doing it for any secularist constitution or flag. I’m laying it down for the complete and total victory of the Kingdom of God and the rule of His One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church over the entire world. I’m going for ALL the marbles. I have only tolerated the present disorder because for awhile it was a peaceful detente and we were comfortable. But that clearly doesn’t last.
Clearly our highlander lefties believe there can be only one, and only one to rule them all. The lukewarm still holding on to the middle ground won’t have it for long. Time to pick a side at Armageddon. Satan’s Goats or God’s Sheep? Decide. Your beloved “nations” are only as good as the side your majority democratically chooses. So far it looks like the goats afe gargantuan and the sheep are very very few. But you know deep down how that will inevitably work out!
Hagfish Bagpipe,
Nah, I like my name, I’m keeping it
(inspired by Swordfish Trombone?)
In the fables and other stories I’m familiar with names are very powerful
Something shared only with family and closest acquaintances
In the wrong hands …
Resistance is futile? Please note that the dildo monkeys are Darwinizing themselves. They are the Last Generation of their ilk. They could speed up their extinction, however, IMHO.
BTW, Sarge, any thoughts on today’s USAF and their New Airlift Invasion? MS-13 and other terrorists coming soon (if not already) to your neighborhood courtesy our flyboys (and girls) in zoom blue. Who voted for that?
Annoying but harmless. I’d be more worried if they were going door to door to administer the Job wanted or not.
The annoying Biden’s Witnesses are merely phase one. After duly recording your resistance, the Jackboot Jabbers show up in phase two.
Has David French published “The Conservative Case for Rainbow Dildo Monkey in Children’s Libraries” yet?