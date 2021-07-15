The Culture War Is Nearing Its End

Redbridge Labour commissioned a furry rainbow monkey with a huge dildo and exposed anus to dance in front of children as part of a reading project at libraries this summer. People complained to Labour and were blocked and called 'lecturing Johnny come latelys' by its leader 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UTT1DZz5Jb — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 11, 2021

The Culture War in the West is nearing its end. The war is in its mop-up stage, but there can be no doubt about its conclusion: Reality will lose, Desire, backed by the oligarchy, will win.

That doesn’t mean that you have to surrender, though. It does mean that you will have to continue your fight underground. More on that below.

Like all wars in their final phase, there will always be pockets of fighting that continue, though with diminishing strength and frequency. Skirmishes will still occur, even after treaties (Diversity oaths, etc.) have been signed. Local uprisings will happen, only to be put down. Some territories, lucky to be at the peripheries, might manage to break off and go their own way.

Again like in actual wars, most of the fighting was in regions strategically and tactically important. The devastation in these areas is heavy. (Think about what happened to government and education.) Yet some places remain almost unaffected and serene. (For example, traditional and quiet religious orders.)

Some still have hope the war can be won, as seen in this headline: “Christopher Rufo says he’s outmaneuvering ‘hostile media’ on [Caucasians Require Termination]: Most people ‘on our side'”.

Rufo is right the majority of people are against teaching Caucasians Require Termination (CRT), but that counts for little, because in wars the side with the more powerful weapons win. Teachers unions, for instance, have already vowed to continue promoting the evilness of whites in spite of any rules against it. True, the baizuo pushing this might come to grief when it is realized they are white, too, but for now, they are triumphant.

All rulers and Experts say “Diversity is our strength”. There is no state more conducive to turmoil than Diversity. And maximal Diversity is CRT.

Think on it. There isn’t any major entity, from religion to education to business to government, that is not now in the hands of the Enemies of Reality. Their victory would now be complete were it not that the victors are a minority of persons. And because Reality must continuously be fought. You will have to repeat forever, and with great force, that men can be women or it will soon be disbelieved.

Older people will remember that folks looked forward wistfully to a time when we were ruled by scientists, then thought to be the most intelligent and enlightened of all men. Reality fought against this idea, and, like everywhere else, lost to Desire. We now have the Utopia Desire wanted. Enjoying it?

The 2020 election functioned as a tearing down of the Berlin Wall, a visible symbol of the futility of continuing the war. Regular readers will recall how we tried to fight the Fortifying, as they victors called it. But we lost. The truism that history is written by the victors will apply here, and has been applying to our memories for some time. The statues of great men like Lee fall to the cheers of Desirists, to be replaced by those celebrating the wastes of society.

Think the internet will save you? Ask Klaus about his ideas. Klaus also reminds you the oligarchy looks with a lustful eye at the property you have remaining. An enormous sum, collectively, which is why that area of the war will continue with the most force. Remember: “You will own nothing, and be happy.”

Some, like Ed West, are painting the end of the war as not much more than a regime switch. When Reality ruled, busybody aunts, the Karens of their day, kept public morality in line. Now, with Desire the soon-to-be-victor, busybody aunts, the Karens of our day, will perform the same duty. This is nothing more than the commonplace observation that women in societies do most of the morals policing.

He says, “The revolutionaries were always going to create new rituals, new speech codes and new forms of censorship. England has changed a huge deal since our great victory in 1966, but in many ways it has barely changed at all.”

Of course it is true that public morals will be monitored and maintained. That is a constant. Somebody’s beliefs must be imposed and others’ shunned, canceled, or even censored. It’s that the wrong side’s views are now imposed.

West is right, however, when he explains how moral relativism was one of the weapons of war wielded with great success by the Desirists. “Relativism is a position you employ when you’re weak, to be abandoned when you win.” It is more than clear that it has been abandoned in their victory. The woke are all vehement moralists.

We know that we have lost because their morality has become official. Yet we also know that we cannot accept it.

So how to fight? First, save yourself and your family. Then think about your neighbor. Then think about your neighborhood and village. Then think about your county, then your state or region. Worry last about the country as a whole. As they move towards nationalizing everything and then toward supra-state governance, there will be less and less you can do about the state anyway.

Do you really think they’ll let you vote your way out of this at the national level?

Don’t count on things like, in America, “free speech” to save you. The Desirists have won battle after battle proving the words on the paper mean what they say they mean. “Free speech” now means that speech which they allow and makes them feel safe. “Hate speech” is a crime.

If you hold out hope in the courts, forget it. The law schools are calling “for professors…to be barred from the publication for ‘marginalizing’ others”. To great applause, “conservative” justice Neil Gorsuch did to the Constitution what Genghis Khan did to captured maids—and in full view of the public.

There is much more to be said on how to fight. On how to use deception, on why to flee when you can (though the regime will suspect you for fleeing), on creating our own long march through the institutions. We’ll save most of that for another time. For now, a few brief words.

Do not listen to those who preach against anonymity. Use it. Some of us have to be, as they call it, facephags, but most of us should never tie their real selves to their online persona. If you don’t understand “opsec”, learn—

“Wait, Briggs, you ass. You’re exaggerating again. It’s pathetic. Nobody cares what you do or say.”

Headline: “DNC, Biden allies want phone carriers to vet anti-vax messages: report”.

The Democratic National Committee and other White House allies want wireless carriers to scrutinize phone and social media messages for alleged misinformation about the Biden administration’s push to vaccinate more Americans against the coronavirus

“Oh.”

For goodness sake, do not carry your self-funded tracking and listening devices with you when you don’t want the government to know what you’re doing.

Join your brothers. Pray.

