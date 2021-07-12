How To Increase Rats & Tr4nnies

There’s an old story, I believe repeated in essence in more than one locale, of some local government offering a bounty on rats. Experts believed that citizens hunting the disgusting beasties would greatly reduce or even eliminate the rat population, along with, of course, all its associated evils.

But citizens put one over on Experts and began breeding rats to collect the bounty. The rat population increased: the only thing that decreased was the government’s purse.

This outcome is known among Expert watchers as the Doctrine (or Law) of Unintended Consequences, a theorem of classical conservativism (that term is now dead; or, rather, it has transformed into meaning slow progressivism). On classical conservatism, a word from one of our favorite philosophers, David Stove, from his On Enlightenment (he was against it):

This is the oldest and the best argument for conservatism: the argument from the fact that our actions almost always have unforeseen and unwelcome consequences. It is an argument from so great and so mournful a fund of experience, that nothing can rationally outweigh it. Yet somehow, at any rate in societies like ours, this argument never is given its due weight. When what is called a “reform” proves to be, yet again, a cure worse than the disease, the assumption is always that what is needed is still more, and still more drastic, “reform.”

We all know of countless reforms, like the Rat Initiative for Depopulation (or, I’m guessing, RID; they all have to have cutesy acronyms), that have gone bad in ways Experts could not foresee. Or did not want to foresee. Or they did foresee, but judged the undesired outcome as small and insignificant.

The reason is simple and well known to regular readers: Experts love their models, and themselves, more than anything else. They do not take kindly to criticism from the unwashed, also known as the uncredentialed or unappointed. When confronted with critiques, their own Expert status is enough justification that you must be wrong, and they right.

Now for what will be seen as an abrupt turn, but which I assure you it is not. Argentina, it is being reported, “has approved a law reserving one percent of government jobs for transgenders.”

“It is established that, in the national public sector, personnel positions must be occupied by a proportion of not less than one percent of all of them by transvestites, transsexuals and transgender people who meet the conditions of suitability for the position,” the law reads. Thursday’s vote gave final approval for the hiring quota, which was originally introduced as a presidential decree, but needed backing from Congress to become law, according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The measure applies to federal and local agencies, public companies, and other state-run institutions, including banks and hospitals. Private corporations will also be given incentives through the law to provide jobs for transgenders. A “minor criminal record” or lack of education will not constitute grounds for not hiring transgender individuals under the new law, Thomson Reuters Foundation said. Argentine studies have found that up to 95% of transgenders in Argentina are prostitutes and less than 40 percent have completed their education.

All quotas result from the belief in the false god of Equality. Here we have that, with the addition of rulers wanting to normalize certain sexual perversions. Why they think that’s a swell idea we can ignore here.

You should now see what’s coming. Just like the rats, the number of trannies in Argentina will increase.

Consider that government jobs in particular are good to have. Many are sinecures. They are hard, or even impossible, to get fired from. In Argentina, perhaps even more than the US, it puts you inside the ruling elite. Plus, jobs in any of the listed areas guarantees bread on the table.

Quotas must needs be filled. The list of organizations requiring the tranny quota is large. Argentina has 45 million people, 70% are of working age, and of these about 42% have jobs. That’s 14.2 million jobs. I don’t know what proportion of these are on the quota list, but if it’s even half, that’s 71,000 trannies needed to fill the slots.

There can’t be enough trannies to go around to fill the quotas. So trannies will miraculously be created. “Hey,” some guy will say, but in Spanish, “If I have to put a dress on to get a job, I will.”

Scoff if you like, but check back in a couple of years and see if this Unexpected (to Experts) Consequence doesn’t pan out.

