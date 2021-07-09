If You Can’t Say It’s Bad, Then Those Who Say It’s Good Win

A choir in—where else?—San Francisco has released (but then pulled?) a song singing “we’re coming for your children“. Some lyrics (quoting from the source):
We’ll convert your children — happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it… We’ll convert your children: we’ll make them tolerant and fair.
We’ll convert your children — Yes we will! — reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul. We’ll convert your children: someone’s gotta teach them not to hate!
We’re coming for them, we’re coming for your children! We’re coming for them, we’re coming for them, WE’RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!!!
Your children will care about fairness and justice for others! Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers! Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you! The gay agenda is coming home!
First, we must commend honesty wherever we find it, as we do here. People who enjoy sodomy are now admitting their preferred recruiting technique. They used to scream “Homophobe!” when reminded of how they go after children. Now they celebrate it. This is progress.
Second, the group’s desires are, society says, fine. If we say, as most do say, that sodomy is acceptable, then there is nothing wrong with telling our children this. You can say to a kid, “You should, when you come of age, give sodomy a chance. You might like it. Even take Pride in it.”
There is no more reason to forbid or criticize this than to forbid a married couple admitting to children they are expecting a baby. With all that that implies. Having a man who enjoys sodomy tell the kiddies how he got oral herpes is not only reasonable, but rational for the obvious reasons. Accepting the premise that sodomy is a good, that is.
The inability to say, aloud and in public, that sodomy is bad means that we must be ruled by those that say it is good.
This applies everywhere.
Seven years ago, I brought you the news that “Denmark already has a handful of animal brothels which, according to Ice News, a site specialized in Nordic reporting, charge between $85 and $170 depending on the animal of choice.”
I said (and have often repeated), “It’s little known, but bestiality is legal is several countries, mostly in Europe.” And I asked, “What to call these folks? Zoophilia is the technical term for the desire, but ‘zoophiliacs’ is unwieldy. How about woofies? That has a pleasant, nonjudgemental, evocative tone.”
Woofieism is, therefore, yet another sexual “orientation.” Today, in mid 2021, I believe the majority would still aloud and in public say buggering goats is evil. But I allow I might be wrong about this, especially given this headline: “Disgusting perverts or just misunderstood? Meet the zoophiles who have sex with animals and want to be embraced by Pride“.
Zoophiles believe it’s acceptable to be intimate with an animal, and want the LGTBQ+ movement to add a Z to its name. RT spoke to one about their secret world, and with members of the ‘furry’ and ‘therian’ communities.
Perhaps furry is superior to woofie, as is “zoopride”: I admit defeat. It leads to things like this:
it’s The Month#zoopride pic.twitter.com/HHDQtmMjr8
— Milk ! (comms closed!) (@championwhoops) June 1, 2021
This is only one of many, a set that is only increasing. Because, as should now be clear, the inability of our Experts and rulers to say that goatsects is wrong, immoral, and evil. They read things like the following, and their minds, saturated in Equality, succumb:
People think our relationships with animals are exclusively sexual, but just like heterosexuality and homosexuality, our relationships are multifaceted. Sex is a very small part of our interactions with animals, and in fact, there are many zoophiles who don’t have sex with animals at all. I think a defining part of our existence is a profound respect for non-human people, and a desire to make the world a better place for them.
This is why many zoophiles spend time engaged in animal rights activism and orient their lives around working with animals. We love them, and we want to enrich their lives.
It’s the same with those who enjoy sodomy. It’s not like they are at it at all hours of the day. Indeed, only minutes, a small and insignificant proportion of their lives. Why fixate on so trivial a pursuit?
Of course, the murderer could say it only took a second to pull the trigger, and, after all, this is the only person he killed, so why make a thing about it?
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
If you can’t say it’s bad, then those who say it’s good win by forfeiture. A forfeit IS a loss on BOTH sides and we need to say that a lot while we can. Winning only occurs if the game is played. Shutting out the opponent is NOT winning.
San Francisco is a hellmouth. That should be obvious and it’s a totally lost cause. They can all celebrate eternity in Hell together.
LAZY PARENTS. Stupid, apathetic, lazy parents. The root of all evil that grows. Americans HATE their children and are sending them straight to hell. They gave permission to ruin the child they despise and hate.
Society says NONE of this. Rich, evil and horrible people do and everyone else keeps their mouth shut while staying in the evil on social media. Love of attention and inability to drop Zuckerberg are what is sending America to hell and they just won’t get off the path. So in that sense, society is too weak not to go straight to hell.
(Yes, I come from the state that made the first George Floyd out of a gay kid that cheated his drug dealers. Promoters of gayhood were out of staters and Wyomingites are idiots. Sorry, we may be a little state, but we are desperately lonely and stupid and dying for attention and will do ANYTHING.)
Wyoming just outlawed beastiality so it should change back soon as the unpopularness of the idea becomes apparent. It was just a mistake to make a rancher happy and will corrected.
Pedophilia is for all purposes legal now, as children are deemed sexual and as Democrats becomes dictators. Democrats LOVVVVVE children. They have a plane to a pedo island. Watch President What’s His Name and how he zeroes in on little girls and the comments he makes while sniffing hair and chewing on fingers. Look at the human trafficking the Dems so love with an open border. Rape, torture, child porno all at their fingertips and growing. No need for a law change. Any laws are completely ignored now and the behaviour is encouraged by our supreme leader.
They say “We’ll convert your children”. Does this mean that they admit that homosexuality is a missionary religion?
A government sponsored missionary religion? Please notice the banner at the bottom.
https://archive.is/71SuO
Would a Christian be allowed to put up a banner on the grounds of a state capitol saying “All people should be baptised”?
When do we get a wall of separation between sexuality and state?
There is an animal rescue organization in the District of Columbia (AKA Mordor on the Potomac) which deals exclusively with healing and rehabilitating dogs which have been serially sexually abused. They have subchapters which specialize in different breeds. They stay busy, receiving about a dog per day.
The perverts greatly prefer to abuse male dogs, by the way.
Is it just a weird coincidence the DC metro area (Mordor on the Potomac) has by far (by almost triple the #2 ranked) the highest incidence of lost and missing children in the nation?
Dear Planet-killing Asteroid,
Please hurry!
Your friend,
awildgoose
LGTBQZ+
Why not? I am all for it. The more they add, the more absurd they get. Regular people’s cognitive dissonance will increase and it can’t be increasing forever. This will keep going until it ends with a big bang.
My first reaction to the video was thinking that I should instigate a conversation between the lead singer’s face and a ball bat.
Not very Christian-like, I know…but there it is.
Hey, it’s “satire,” get it? [see link] And it should be treated just like the Establishment treats the Babylon Bee, never reacting as if their satire were fact.
https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/san-francisco-gay-mens-chorus-220837622.html
Sigh. Where to even start.
1. Fallacy of hasty generalisation (on multiple levels). The lyrics of one song do not represent the opinion of all gay people, any more than the Westborough Baptist Church represents all Christians – although to be fair, there’s not much difference between their homophobia and yours.
2. Pot, kettle, black. Religion depends almost entirely on indoctrinating children. Without the abilty to do so, it would be gone in a generation. If you don’t like the idea of indoctrinating children, stop doing it. And let’s not forget that there are many horrendous passages in the Bible which shouldn’t be taught to children.
3. Unlike religion, gay people do not need to recruit. Some people are born gay. This has always been true, even going back to biblical times.
4. Regarding “sodomy”, many gay people do not engage in anal sex, but almost all straight people engage in oral sex.
Unlikely. But why mention it anyway? It’s got nothing to do with gay people. I might as well link “Amazing Grace” with islamic terrorism on the grounds that they both have something to do with Abrahamic religion.
Indeed. Why are you so totally obsessed with it?
The preparations for the 2012 World Cup Final in Munich included government-sponsored (German) prostitution trafficking (importing east European prostitutes to ensure a happy ending for the male/gay/pedo fans). This confirmed my opinion Europeans lived in a moral sewer.
I have no problem with others people sexual preferences as long as they leave me alone. However I have a big problem (and therefore they as well!) with ideological activists of the Pol Pot mindset variety. And their numbers seem proliferating nowadays
The way I look at it is, sin is sin. Sin is personal sin until gov get involved and causes the whole nation to support it. Sin is personal, one person until gov says taxes will pay for sex changes of military. Free sex changes, all you need to do is enter the military. Feminize our military and much easier to defeat. I think it was the brother of the raped Dinah, had all the men circumsized and while they were recovering took advantage of their pain and slaughtered them. Our nation is suffering and our present prez wants to incapacitate us all.
I was wondering who’d get here first to spin this in sodomy’s favour – atheist Swordfizh or Anglican Joy?
Sigh, where to start? Oh, in order of excuses given –
1. But but… not ALL gays!
– That’s little comfort. Mainstream gays, like our happy choir boys over here are ALL for it! They are only admitting to what is already going on. Or is sillyfish trying to claim that somehow a group as large and “diverse” in membership as the gay men’s choir is not a representative sample of gaydom? But let’s give it to fishchips, it’s true that not all gays are into pedophilia. But those turn out to be a minority, who are then intimidated and shouted down as Judases to the cause by mainstream corporate gaydom. A disproportionate number if gays are into underaged sex, because a disproportionate number of them are themselves victims who’d been ‘turned’ while underaged by an older tolerant individual. Just look at all the recent lawsuits filed against the woke boy scouts. Swordtits doesn’t like the statistics, so he’s trying to pull a fast one, and is hoping to save Sodom by appealing to God like Abraham did by begging for mercy for the few. But the fact remains that this song was put out in public as part of the true ongoing goal of the gaydom of dog, and bit by bit with every apologetical article and TEDX talk and marxist classroom lesson that momentum and support is growing, and someday, swordfish here will turn from a useful idiot into a full blown ally!
2. Potty Kettle look at the false equivalencies I’m making as I flail my arms!
– Stupidfish doesn’t realize that ALL education is indoctrination. So because mother is telling children to wash their hands before eating, and teacher is telling children that 2×2 is always 4, and Fr. Strict is teaching children that they are made in the image of God, that THEREFORE (spit-splutter-fish) it is PEERRFECTLY OKAY for gaydom to teach children to fist each others assholes! You heard swordFist! Step right up ladies and gentlemen! The intellectual sophistry of the atheist Swordfish! Oh but, please note that swordfish is not representative of ALL atheists. You know, the ones who cast off religion so they could actively hunts aboriginal and natives and negros and add their skulls as lesser human but advanced apes to their museum artifact collections and tell us how evolved and superior the white man is! That’s also perfectly okay to indoctrinate to your kids with! Trust THE SCIENCE ™!
3. I was born this way!
– BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! TRUST DA SCIENCE OF NEUROPLASTICITY! Or ignorance of it. Well, let’s play along. Swordborn, if gays are born dat way. Then why not pedophiles? Or woofies? What? You think anyone just wakes up in the morning and decided,”You know what? I think I’m going to just be sexually attracted to the same sex and/or kids/animals beginning today”? As I said, swordwoof will either abandon gaydom or he’ll have to expand the alphabet to include the kid-screwers and doggy-doers. Then again, one should not underestimate double-think. Because the point is not the point. Muh atheism is!
4. Straights do things too!
– Did you know that 99.9999999999% of activities that gay and straight people do, good and bad, is THE SAME!!!!!!! They both eat food! They both go potty! They both watch movies! They both pirate videogames! They are also both know for breaking the 10 Commandments! Wow! It’s almost as if they are both human beings or something! And at the end if the day, I’m pretty certain that pedophiles and woofies also do 99% of the same things! So pedophilia and beastiality are therefore a-okay and should be tolerated to some extent! D’ohfish rests his case!
So stop being totally obsessed with woofies and pedophiles! Ignore them you crazy religious people! Pedophiles use the internet just like swordfish and both like to tell religious people to get lost and like OMG stop obsessing over things! SAME THING! So they are both linked together intimately!
Ergo, swordfish, by persuasion of his own arguments is the dame as a gay pedophile dog lover. And you can expect his song and dance routine over this in the next thread.
“Regarding “sodomy”, many gay people do not engage in anal sex, but almost all straight people engage in oral sex.” ~ swordfishwhatever
Really curious about your documentation on that. I’d say you pulled it straight out of where the sun don’t shine.
“almost all straight people engage in oral sex”.
This is terrible news. It is well known that anal sex causes cancer, but fewer people know that oral sex causes cancer. (ask your dentist). Perhaps in addition to questions about tobacco use, medical insurance enrollment should ask about anal & oral sex? The combination leads to horrific gastrointestinal diseases & attempts to treat chronic cases led to antibiotic resistant disease outbreaks that had public health officials terrified in San Francisco in 2006 & Melbourne a couple of years ago.
Might as well throw in weight over 300lbs & recreational drug use while we are at it…
Jerry,
About 50% of gay people are lesbians and they don’t generally engage in anal sex. It’s fairly common for gay men not to have anal sex, but not the sort of thing you can find much research on to cite. If you’re interested, just google it, and you’ll find articles where gay men cite their experience on this.
What makes someone gay isn’t what sort of sex they have (especially as straight people can have anal sex), it’s what people you fall in love with and form relationships with.