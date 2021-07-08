“Thomism” is Invalid: A Proof by Contradiction — Guest Post by John Kelleher

Briggs: My rebuttal is in the comments.
For centuries, a welter of Christian, Jewish, and Islamic commentators, with nary a whimper from their “common sense,” dutifully repeated Aristotle’s statement in On the Heavens (I.vi) that of two bodies the one with twice the mass will fall from the same height in one-half the time. And they rarely if ever seemed to notice how radically insufficient Aristotle’s understanding of motion had to be for him to make that statement about what happens to bodies when they fall.
For centuries, a welter of devout Catholic theologians, in discussion of the source and summit of Catholic life, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the Eucharist, have dutifully repeated St. Thomas’s placement of all sacramental efficacy in the words of consecration: “This is my Body; This is my Blood.” And similarly, they too have rarely seemed even to notice how radically insufficient St. Thomas’s metaphysical system had to be for him to make his argument about the Eucharist.
For not even a genius of St. Thomas’s caliber was able to deploy that Aristotelian analysis to account for the simple Catholic facts of the matter without generating contradictions.
Thus St. Thomas’s argument on this point refutes — not merely eviscerates, but refutes — any possible use of Aristotle’s brand of form-matter analysis in Catholic theology.
… if we take seriously the meaning of form and matter in the Thomist act-potency analysis, it is clear that only by the “form” of the sacramental sign (sacramentum tantum), viz., by the words of consecration, do the bread or the wine signify and cause what they signify. That the bread and wine, as signs, are indispensable to this efficacy must be conceded—and in fact this is insisted upon over and again by St. Thomas, for if the bread or the wine is corrupt, or substituted for by invalid matter, there is no sacrament—but he provides no act-potency explanation for their indispensability. If the words of consecration are truly the formal content of the sacramental sign, the matter upon which they bear cannot but be formally insignificant; as material causes, they can do no more than individuate the sign in space and time, for which purpose any material whatever would suffice.
[ Rev. Donald Keefe, SJ, Covenantal Theology Vol. II, Ch. 5, pp. 422 ]
St. Thomas finds himself in a pickle. Supporting wholeheartedly the clear and constant profession of the Catholic Church, he affirms repeatedly that the bread and wine are indispensable to the efficacy of the sacrament, and he also must affirm, by the Aristotelian form-matter analysis that he wants to deploy, that as material causes, the bread and wine are completely dispensable.
According to the metaphysics of Aristotle, the bread and wine can be any material whatever, but according to the Catholic Church, this is a complete falsity, a gigantic heresy, an outright absurdity, with numerous and deep implications for the whole of Catholic profession and life. It’s difficult to imagine saying that “in principle” the bread and wine could be anything whatever, and remaining any kind of Catholic at all. It’s that far removed from the “this-ness” of real Catholicism.
But this is precisely what the Aristotelian metaphysics forces. So (following his Catholic faith) St. Thomas says that the bread and wine are very specifically indispensable to the sacrament, but (following Aristotle) he must simultaneously say that it is impossible for the bread and wine to be indispensable; for they lack a formal “subject of inherence.”
This contradiction, out of St. Thomas’s own mouth, and regarding the Eucharist itself, the very heart of the Catholic Church, refutes “Thomism” root and branch. The Aristotelian form-matter analysis is radically insufficient to Catholic theology. The proof by contradiction is complete.
It is true that I have never read, nor met, any Thomist dumb enough to fall for such a simple, clear, “inclined plane”, “balls dropped from the tower” refutation of an entire theory. Thomists are far too intelligent, too highly trained, even to be bothered, let alone intrigued, by a parlor trick.
Nonetheless, Fr. Keefe himself was optimistic:
…the first step toward the conversion of cosmology to a Christian metaphysics was taken by St. Thomas himself, without which no Thomism would exist and no progress in it would be possible. To refuse to proceed further is to hesitate where St. Thomas did not, whose great respect for “the Philosopher” did not prevent his undertaking a theological–and therefore a historical–systematic project. If we are to continue what Thomas began, we must recognize that he left unfinished the conversion of the Aristotelian cosmology which constitutes his metaphysics.
[ ibid. p. 423 ]
About Fr Keefe, see Kelleher’s earlier post.
I don’t see how this refutes Aristotelian metaphysics, as interpreted by St Thomas. But it is suggestive that it doesn’t apply chaotically, as it were.
Is this a fair summary of Keefe’s argument? We need actual bread and actual wine, which are then by the priest and the miracle of God, transformed into the actual flesh and actual blood of Christ.
We couldn’t use a pickle and beer and achieve the same consecration; or even a razor blade and a Cuisnart blender. It has to be actual (wheat) bread and actual (grape) wine.
Keefe then says Aristotelian metaphysics of actuality and potency implies any objects could take the place of bread and wine. Therefore, Thomism is false.
That right?
This is not a failure, I think, of Thomism or Aristotelian metaphysics. It merely seems to be a limitation placed on a particular ceremony by God. It is God, after all, that works the miracle. And for whatever reason He chose, He wants actual bread and actual wine.
Perhaps—and I don’t stick to this; it’s only a suggestion—because bread and wine serve to remind of the staples of life. God could, it seems, change the form of a razor and a blender, I don’t think Keefe would object to that. But these objects seem to us strange to eat. The miracle of eating them and surviving them, to those who don’t believe, is huge. No faith would be required to know a miracle has happened. All would know all the time. Talk about signs!
The miracle in tranforming actual bread and wine is, if you like, smaller, less showy. And it requires faith to believe.
Also, in Aristotelian metaphysics, things can’t change into what they can’t change into. For instance, a razor doesn’t have the potential to change to bread. This is known in the same way we know the essences/natures of razors and bread. In other words, there is no “proof” other than by appealing to our intuitions, which is how we know forms.
Water has the potential to become wine, we know, because Jesus miraculously made the change. Dead has the potential to life, which we know fo the same reason. But we don’t see other miracles that seem as strange as razors to bread.
I don’t see how my summary of Keefe’s argument refutes Thomism. Maybe I misunderstood Keefe, or maybe Thomism has to modified. Or maybe Keefe’s theory does.
Or maybe none of what either author wrote makes sense if you’re not Catholic. I’m going with that answer.
“material causes, they can do no more than individuate the sign in space and time, for which purpose any material whatever would suffice”
“It merely seems to be a limitation placed on a particular ceremony by God”
So, bread and wine are metaphysically dispensable, but spiritually essential? or in other words, Aristotle explains the Metaphysics, but the metaphysics do not explain the whole of the Eucharist.
That doesn’t sound like a terrible problem for Thomism, especially as the Eucharist is a divine mystery, which I would have thought is the sort of thing that couldn’t be explained fully by any branch of philosophy.
“Maybe I misunderstood Keefe”
Ditto.
“Oh, so St. Thomas provided no act-potency account of the indispensability of the bread and wine? I’ll just provide one myself — problem solved!”
That’s either a proof (a) that St. Thomas was so dumb that he just ‘forgot’ to do that himself, or (b) a proof that one thing (a Thomist committed to Aristotelianism on the hoof) cannot be changed into another thing.
Speaking of…
[ CT Vol. I Ch 3 n. 63, p.369 ] “The nominalist temptation cannot be said to be entirely foreign to St. Thomas; in another connection, he had anticipated the essence of the nominalist movement in a single sentence: see ST iiia q. 75, a. 4, ad 3.”
The citation Fr. Keefe references shows that in order to answer the objection, St. Thomas himself recognized that he could give no act-potency account of the objection, and abandoned his system — abandoned Aristotelian metaphysics — and said, “Well, the answer is, Then A Miracle Occurs.” Which, as Fr. Keefe rightly points out, is the essence of nominalism. (The citation means, Summa Theologiae, iiia, question 75, article 4, reply to objection 3; and here it is, with a little context).
===
Article 4. Whether bread can be converted into the body of Christ?
…
Objection 3. Further, when two things are diverse, one never becomes the other, as whiteness never becomes blackness, as is stated in Phys. i. But since two contrary forms are of themselves diverse, as being the principles of formal difference, so two signate matters are of themselves diverse, as being the principles of material distinction. Consequently, it is not possible for this matter of bread to become this matter whereby Christ’s body is individuated, and so it is not possible for this substance of bread to be changed into the substance of Christ’s body.
…
Reply to Objection 3. Form cannot be changed into form, nor matter into matter by the power of any finite agent. Such a change, however, can be made by the power of an infinite agent, which has control over all being, because the nature of being is common to both forms and to both matters; and whatever there is of being in the one, the author of being can change into whatever there is of being in the other, withdrawing that whereby it was distinguished from the other.
===
And — c’mon guys, it’s an 800 word blog post. Of course there are other profound reasons why the pagan metaphysics of Aristotle cannot be reconciled with the Catholic faith, absent a far more profound conversion than St. Thomas provided, or that Thomists evince any felt need to provide.
But apparently Aristotle was right: it is impossible for a “Thomist” to become some other thing. For as Matt is well aware, in the real world of complex theories, it is always possible to “save the appearances.” You just have to want it hard enough.
John,
Well, I’m willing to be talked out of Thomism, once I see an argument that truly refutes it.
For instance, I don’t see how it is the “definition” of nominalism to say a miracle occurred. The form, Thomists would say, of Lazarus was miraculously changed from dead to alive.
I’m just not understanding Keefe’s objection. Surely he agrees that in the consecration, the bread and wine brought to the altar are actual bread and actual wine, which a nominalist would carp about (never agreeing on the essence of anything), but not a Thomist.
What does Keefe say happens to that actual bread and actual wine when it becomes actually the body and blood of Christ (which we all accept)? Not a miracle?
I don’t think Keefe’s case is at all clear here.
1. Aristotelian philosophers in the Late Middle Ages demolished Aristotle’s physics; specifically, Albert of Saxony [iirc], proposed the thought experiment that showed that the Stagirite’s reasoning was incorrect. [In fact, Aristotle’s account of motion is correct for motion in a plenum. He just vastly overestimated air resistance, is all. Try dropping a bowling ball and a golf ball in your swimming pool.] But none of it lays a glove on Aristotelian metaphysics.
2. Nothing wrong with hylemorphism. “After all, every thing is some thing.” There can be no matter without form. It is form that makes matter the kind of thing it is: Louis XIV chair or an armadillo, for example.
3. The Eucharist is not a transformation, at all. The matter retains the forms of bread and wine. It is a transubstantiation. It is the substance that changes, not the form of matter. When uranium decays, the matter loses the form of uranium and takes on the form of lead. (There are intermediate phases.) When you paint a wall, it loses the form of red (let us say) and takes on the form of blue (or whatever). When an acorn sprouts, it loses the form of acorn and takes on the form of oak. Likewise, material may lose the form of pigments and take on the form of Mona Lisa. Sodium + chlorine take on the form of salt. Etc., etc.
YOS,
Welcome clarifications/corrections. Many thanks.
@YOS regarding item 3, however extraordinary, I submit that the Eucharist has the potential to *transform* into actual flesh and and blood, e.g. miracles. So wouldn’t it be more precise to say the Eucharist is *not necessarily* a transformation?
I understood immediately what Keefe was doing, when I saw the initials SJ. They never really seek to ‘prove’ anything, only to sow doubt. That is their sole job, and their sole tactic. They leave the harvest to their revolutionary follow-ons. (With apologies to the few who stayed true).
“Also, in Aristotelian metaphysics, things can’t change into what they can’t change into. ”
That’s silly
Whoa horse! Hold on a second…
Unless I’ve misunderstood something, our refuter is confused.
There is no contradiction between Thomas and Aristotle.
Aristotelian view is right in that any matter could be used. Like crackers and lemon juice. Or a rock and hard water. Even Satan knew God could command stones into bread.
But given the Eucharist is a supernatural action by God, predicated upon human obedience to His instructions because He wishes cooperative actions in His dealings with man, and given God can make anything ex nihilo, from nothing, absolutely any matter could do.
But God limited it to bread and wine. Much about its symbolic and cultural reasons can be written, but that’s not the point.
God instructed that it be those particular things or else He isn’t going to do anything, much like He instructed Moses to hold his staff over the Red Sea to part it and not the Nile where the same action would produce nothing.
Only idiots would think they are being very innovative by changing the rules and those that do are always heretics and usually want some moral rules changed fir their convenience and those almost always have to do with sex. So every right thinking person knows to avoid these fools.
So yes, bread and wine is an imposed limitation due to exceptional reasons. It has nothing to do with Aristotle’s general points and therefore is not at all a contradiction for Thomas.
This just seems like a poorly thought-out attempt at a gotcha.
My Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (incorrectly known by many as “The Mormons”) holds that the bread and wine are symbolic and represent the concepts of the sacrifices of Christ — his blood and his body — which we take in remembrance of Him while renewing our covenants made at baptism.
In our services, we use water in place of wine, and in times of hardship — soldiers in the trenches, disaster zones — crackers, hardtack, dried potato peel have been substituted for bread.
Peter Kreeft summarizes Saint Thomas Aquinas’ position on Eucharist as such, “God said it; I believe it; that settles it.” I think YOS’s explanation is very clear to me. Theological concepts like transubstantiation and consubstantial are somewhat mysterious to us, but we know there is no contradiction within them. Ultimately these mysteries are accepted with the premise of the authority of the Scriptures and the Church, which can be accepted with induction. What I am confused about is what you said about razors does not have the potential to become bread. It seems odd to me that we could say water has the potential to become wine on the ground of revelation yet do not accept that razors have the potential to become bread. God cannot make square circles, but I don’t see why God cannot turn razors into bread (or turn square into circles for that matter). There is no inherent contradiction here. On the other hand, from reason, it seems we can neither accept that razors have the potential to become bread nor water has the potential to become wine, for else our understanding of the world would be chaotic. I wonder if Thomism can address such paradox (if it is a paradox).
For me, this is straight decision theory: it’s how you weight the facts and the probabilities. Suppose we have a system that simply doesn’t account for some fact. Then (I say), “OK, it doesn’t account for that fact, but that doesn’t make the system wrong.” I might also weight how ‘important’ the fact is, and make a judgment as to how much use I can make of a system that doesn’t account for it.
But notice, in ST iiia q. 75, a. 4, ad 3, that St. Thomas says not merely that Aristotelian metaphysics doesn’t account for the transubstantiation of the bread.
It is impossible to overemphasize this: Thomas himself recognizes, and says out loud, that Aristotelian metaphysics is antithetical to a central dogma of the Catholic faith, the transubstantiation of the bread: “Form cannot be changed into form, nor matter into matter…”
And then Thomas commences his ad hoc shift into Then A Miracle Occurs: “…by the power of any finite agent. (etc.)”
All of a sudden, at a critical moment, the system is abandoned, and God Can Do Anything. I personally give a very low weight to ad hoc explanations, and wonder aloud, how infinitely they might be multiplied.
The way that I weight all of that is: “I consider transubstantiation to be a very important, a fundamental, a crucial, fact of the Catholic faith. My system says that transubstantiation is impossible. So, either transubstantiation is impossible, or my system is just plain wrong in very important, fundamental, crucial ways.”
But Thomists decide very differently. To Thomists, what St. Thomas says in ST iiia q. 75, a. 4, ad 3 does not challenge their Fundamentally True And Practically Perfect system. (If they think about it at all), it appears to them as a mere annoyance, a fly for some reason still buzzing about the picnic, but one readily waved off.
I would that Thomists would weight, and thus decide, differently.
“Then Moses raised his arm and struck the rock twice with his staff. Water gushed out, and the community and their livestock drank. But the Lord said to Moses and Aaron, “Because you did not trust in me enough to honor me as holy in the sight of the Israelites, you will not bring this community into the land I give them.”
I don’t pretend to understand the discussion in this blog today, but it brings to mind Moses striking the rock. As a kid, this story impressed upon me that God is very big on protocol.