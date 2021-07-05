Air Force Eliminates Physical Fitness Standards, NASA Thinks Men Are Women

To help celebrate your Dependence Day, this exciting news from our boys—and girls!—and its!—in blue: “The new Air Force fitness test will feature walking instead of running and modified push-ups“.
Wait. Don’t laugh yet. For this new program has a name:
“The service is experimenting with a ‘choose your own adventure’ physical fitness test.”
Choose your own adventure! Weeeeeee!
And for the final portion of the test airmen would be allowed to choose between push-ups and raised-hand push-ups.
Instead of going up and down like a traditional push-up, the raised hand push-ups allow airmen to alternate lifting their hands up while in the push-up ready position, said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, the deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services at Air Force headquarters…
When I was in, back in the 80s, the girls—there were at that time no its—were allowed to do push-ups from their knees. Appropriate enough, I suppose. This was called “Equality.”
Now nobody need to anything but walk and raise a hand. Don’t diss the walk! Because “some airmen made the interesting observation that the walking test may be more tricky than it sounds.” Indeed. Knowing just where to place your feet while moving forward is not always obvious.
Anyway—AHEM:
The problem was that the females were still failing the new lowered standards. As of this date, the Army has not announced what they will do about it, but we can make a prediction.
The new lowered standards won’t be lowered again. They’ll be eliminated. Besides having the ability to breathe, possessing a majority of their limbs, and not being too old, there will soon be no bar to entering the armed forces. Consider they have already eliminated the sanity requirement.
It will be announced that, with today’s advancements in ability to kill foreigners remotely by drones, physical fitness isn’t that important.
The AF’s new standard doesn’t quite count as pure elimination, but I’m awarding myself the win anyway.
Now from Kip Hansen comes this new novel: Harrison Bergeron—In Space!
Or “New NASA radiation standards for astronauts seen as leveling field for women”.
A blue-ribbon panel has endorsed NASA’s plans to revise its standard for exposing astronauts to radiation in a way that would allow women to spend more time in space.
A report by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released on 24 June encourages NASA to proceed with its plans to adopt a new standard that limits all astronauts to 600 millisieverts of radiation over their career. The current limit is the amount of radiation that correlates with a 3% increase in the risk of dying from a cancer caused by radiation exposure—a standard that favored men and older astronauts whose cancer risk from radiation was lower. The proposed standard would limit all astronauts to the allowable dosage for a 35-year-old woman.
The changes are in line with current data and puts women on an equal footing, says Hedvig Hricak, a radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and chair of the committee that wrote the report. “There’s no evidence for significant gender difference in the radiation exposure, and associated risk of cancer,” she says.
The new standard comes as NASA gears up for renewed exploration of the Moon and, eventually, a mission to Mars. The change should remove gender from the list of factors used to decide who gets chosen for those missions, says Paul Locke, an environmental health expert at Johns Hopkins University who was not on the committee. “Women will not be penalized because they are, under the old model, at higher risk,” he says.
Equality is the mind killer. Women, being smaller, are at more risk of radiation-induced cancer than men. Yet this cannot be, because Equality demands women are the same as men.
Therefore, Reality is exorcised, and men are made the equal of women. It’s Science!
I’ve repeated the Equity mantra so many times we’re sick of hearing it, but for posterity, here it is once more.
A “disparity” is noted in some outcome produced by some standard. The standard is then eliminated, with those eliminating it saying they aren’t doing it. Then they say it was never really needed. Then a new “disparity” is discovered, and we continue the long slide into Hell.
Categories: Culture
[Using a lot of sarcasm] — That is very fine, when the Chinese and others kill your drone programs remotely with an EMP or a computer-virus (hopefully not a corona virus made in Seattle) and then it is up to your armed forces filled with young ladies and obese men to fight battle-fit and -hardened PLA, Navy, Air Force and Special Forces and what not. I am sure the Green Berets and the Seals are all looking forward to a time when they can welcome such unfit companions that will get them KIA. Good luck! In the meantime, if you don’t mind, could you send us the old-fashioned personell plus equipment you don’t want anymore to us in Europe, we may have to use them very soon…
The Ukrainians had women marching in uniform in high heels. We shall not die alone in this……
Anyone remember what “militias” are? No? We are sooo dead.
Just to be contrary, I mean, it’s the Air Force, it’s mostly technical skills for most specialties at this point isn’t it? There are battlefield airmen who will have to take a fittingly more strenuous test, but I mean NASA puts people in air and space with no fitness testing except for the astronauts; putting war planes in the air, how different is it?
Again, the airmen at the pointy end of the spear will still have real fitness, the primary concern is are you strong enough to handle the stress of your job under pressure. If you can make the avionics software work, what do push ups have to do with anything? Why one size fits all?
Or to take it another direction, if air base defense is your concern (and in this day and age if you’ve already lost air superiority and if they’ve already blown through the army and security forces, well) why not at least go back to some of the old pre 1980 fitness tests that were based on battlefield tasks, like short sprints and grenade throwing? Why is the USAF wedded to a 1.5 mile run and sit ups anyway?
What’s a fitness test for? What problem are we trying to solve? I think the answer has got to be based on the mission. Air Force isn’t infantry-like mostly (CCs, PJs, SFs, etc. aside) and “toughness” is all well and good, but it’s meaningless without the actual skills and organization. If toughness was all it took, the Zulus would have beaten back the British and the Roman Empire would have never conquered Gaul.
No doubt Cheetos, Cheese-Whizz, Twinkies and Mountain Dew will become standard combat rations.
Just to be contrary, I mean, it’s the Air Force, it’s mostly technical skills for most specialties at this point isn’t it?
No. The Air Force still involves a lot of heavy, dangerous, complicated equipment. A female friend joined the AF and became a flight line mechanic. She had to take early medical discharge because lifting and moving all the heavy equipment involved ruined her shoulders and knees.
Men compete with men to win.
Women should try to excel as women within their own sphere, not merely as watered-down men.
Competition to beat men at their own game creates conflict.
In marriage, it often leads to keeping score & divorce.
In the military, how can this possibly build unit cohesion?
Lowering standards to accommodate failure is…failure.
@GreenHoyos
I am not quite sure how an obese female with heart resting rate of 85 is going to pull 9g in a fighter jet maneuver…
The Air Force isn’t ours — it’s theirs, they conquered it, along with the other military branches. They consider us non-revolutionists to be their main enemy. The mission of their armed forces is to foment unjust wars and to crush us. So when they work to debilitate their own armed forces all I can say is; never interrupt your enemy when he’s making a mistake. Non-revolutionary Americans need to get the hell out of the Satanic Armed Farces of Woke America.
Cloudy,
The Air Force still involves a lot of heavy, dangerous, complicated equipment. A female friend joined the AF and became a flight line mechanic
Then there should be fitness tests specific to those tasks. How physically fit does a drone pilot or satellite flight controller need to be?
BTW heavy I can see but what does dangerous and complicated have anything to do with physical fitness?
Sheri, guessing you never saw Kill Bill I & II or Catwoman 🙂
Kenan Meyer,
not quite sure how an obese female with heart resting rate of 85 is going to pull 9g in a fighter jet maneuver
The same way men do it — with a g-suit. The real issue with high G is your extremities get heavier and blood tends to flow from your head. Heavy extremities aren’t much of a problem when operating a stick or throttle. I’ve been in 6g aerobatics and I don’t consider myself particularly fit — just feels weird.
Most of the physical requirements for fighter pilots are to whittle down the otherwise large number of applicants. Similar in purpose to the initial NASA requirements for mission specialists: PhD and 5000 hours of jet time which had little bearing on the task.
It’s nice to know that the radiation in space, like the covid virus, will obey all the arbitrary parameters set by our leaders.
Space Force had a good run.
DAV
What do three movies attempting to demonstrate unreality have to do with reality?
Weak, unfit people attempting to replace losses or to serve as augmentations during emergencies are still weak and unfit. The weak and unfit also compete for increasingly fewer spots heading up the promotion ladder, inevitably with some sort of quota system to ensure even the weak and unfit get promoted: equity! And the weak and unfit need more medical care in a military medical system increasingly under-funded to save money.
Nah. The military needs 100% strong and fit if it is to compete and win against strong and fit foes.
They’ve never come up with a good solution for the space radiation issue, and this is just wallpapering over the cracks. Interplanetary space is a hotter than cislunar space which, itself, is hotter than ISS altitudes. The real danger of this rationalization is that it could pressure reductions in industrial standards to unsafe levels, especially for women of childbearing age.
SideOfRight,
What do three movies attempting to demonstrate unreality have to do with reality?
Absolutely nothing. Why do you ask?
@SideOfRight not to speak for DAV but the three movies was a joke, hence the smiley face.
And yeah, if we’re talking augmentees to a ground combat unit, sure. But if you’re using the same people who keep your F-15s and drones flying as grunts you’re either making a huge mistake or you’ve lost air superiority and you are in a huge, huge mess.
The question is strong enough for what and fit enough for what? No one is saying it’s not important, just that where it sits in the list of priorities might benefit from a better solution than one size fits all.
Interestingly enough even the Russians and their dedovschina system (notoriously cruel, resulting in countless needless deaths), know better than to do that to people with skills. Whether it’s computer skills, language skills, etc., that’s how smart young men in Russia avoid the brutality, by being useful in ways other men are not. Now this is an extreme example but there’s kind of a principle here that might be useful.
I mean I understand where this is coming from, it looks like another attempt to lower standards to justify pumping numbers, but somebody can accidentally do something right, a broken clock situation.
Even so, nobody is saying get rid of fitness, just prioritize and tailor it based on the mission requirements. Shoot even in jobs where fitness is required, if I’m going to get rescued by a PJ I care a lot more about his ability to find me, fix me, and get me to safety than his push up numbers (perhaps a test involving a fireman’s carry over distance, etc.). Now if I’ve got a cryptoanalyst who can provide key intelligence, I really don’t care what his run time is.
GreenHoyos,
Yes the movie references were meant as a joke.
Agree with what you said but there is a case for fighter pilot fitness. They might get shot down and need to fight their way back. Even there cunning is more important than physical strength.
As spaceranger said – space is a very dangerous and shitty place, because as God said, only the Earth was made to support life, the rest of the universe is there to serve it.
NASA etc. all know this. Going to Mars is a pipe dream that is not worth the investment until its cheap enough to afford as a publicity stunt.
There is never going to be an actual Mars mission, because the chances are high that the crew might go insane cooped up on a spaceship travelling through radiated darkness before they even get there, if they are lucky to get there at all. Most people can’t stand being on a commercial airplane longer than 14 hours. Mars isn’t going to be a moon mission.
Also as the radiation issue bring up, there are reason we didn’t bothet going back to the moon, whuch some argue we never went there at all, and it has to do with our technology surviving in space. Fireing off well shielded probes and satellites here and there is all fine and dandy. But we may have outengineered ourselves from improving our comfort of space travel outside of the Earth’s atmosphere. Your microchips and intricate electronics you enjoy here are vulnerable in space. And keeping the radiation from frying them requires quite literally a lot on concrete. So those old school rotary phones and tube computers have a better chance in deep space than your Apple phone or iPad. What we manufacture here on Earth isn’t viable in space. This serves an interesting dilemma in that we’d probably have to regress technologically to survive out there. At least that’s how I’ve heard it. So if that isn’t solved then nobody’s going anywhere that isn’t at best a robot.
So this is all theater. Because there isn’t going to be any actual serious Mars mission, at least not optimistically for another 50 years when they might consider it again, there’s currently no reason for keeping around any serious candidates except as an ongoing PR exercise. The ‘Mars Mission Crew’ will be a Reality Television game show with a rotating cast of colourful candidates where people can cheer the first openly transgender non binary astronaut who at best will only get as far as the ISS. No , not the one up there, the training replica modules they keep down here, maybe with VR goggles.
Just like any good corp virtue signalling I suspect that behind the scenes nothing actually changes. The unfit will get their own spevial unit for propaganda purposes. They will serve no other actual purpose. So much like many other woke positions at companies these roles are largely ceremonial.
When I was in kindergarten 40 years ago there was a girl wearing a t-shirt that said “whatever boys can do, girls can do better.” It was an obvious untruth and I complained to the teacher. I could run faster than the girls, I was better at catching a ball then the girls, and I didn’t cry when I got hurt. How were the girls better than I am? I even complained that it was a lie and lying was wrong (back then).
It appears that the answer is the same now as it was back then: ignore anyone that complains and change the logic by which reality is judged.
Funny enough, I was such a precocious young boy that the kindergarten teacher used me in a paper for her masters studies. Why? Was Colleen maybe NOT better than me, a boy? lolz.