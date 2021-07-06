Canadian Court Case Calamity; The Dreaded Delta Variant Is A Dud; Masks Don’t Work; Euro “Excess” Deaths; Vexxines; Ivormekton; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXVIII

O! CANADA

So a lawsuit was brought against the Canadian government in Ontario, on behalf of Adam Skelly and his company Adamson Barbecue, disputing the painful, harmful, and medically useless coronadoom lockdowns. I was one of the several authorities on Skelly’s side, providing affidavits and other support.

The government provided one authority, a physician who really couldn’t bring himself to answer any of our evidence—the arguments of which regular readers will be well familiar.

The trial was scheduled for last Monday. It was finally to be answered whether the government had authority to punish its citizens in a vain effort to keep them healthy—thou shalt not be sick by this list of designated diseases!—or whether the government had made their case that the medical evidence made lockdowns worth it.

The government strung things out, delaying as much as possible. Then, just as the trial was to begin—conducted over an overloaded Zoom, which even counsel could not log onto—the judge declared, “Oops. I don’t have jurisdiction to hear this.”

Which, we reluctantly admit, is a brilliant political move. The judge mumbled some technicality, which those who benefited from the lockdowns thought was wonderful, as it allowed everybody to avoid answering the evidence.

The entire thing is explained well here: The Richard Syrett Show – June 28, 2021 – Adam Skelly Constitutional Challenge.

Chris Weisdorf, one of the advisors on our side, says he did this radio show “with Karen Selick, former litigation director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation. Listen at 0:50 for the intro and then from 12:50 on for the interview.”

Another source: Douglas Allen podcast:



Toronto Sun on Allen’s study: New Canadian study breaks down ‘ineffectiveness’ and harms of lockdowns

The National Post has a decent write up: ‘BBQ Rebellion’ gets turned away from court, delaying face-off over COVID lockdowns

The judicial fizzle came as Skelly and his supporters were expecting a titanic face-off during two days of scheduled court time, for which they prepared a full-throttle attack on lockdowns, masks, COVID testing, hospitalization statistics and the danger of the virus itself. Skelly had put his food business on the back burner for six months to prepare for the constitutional challenge, supported by a war chest of more than $300,000 raised through a GoFundMe campaign… Skelly became an early focus of anti-lockdown anger. He maintains the order and the government’s response were unjustified and unconstitutional… Leading up to Monday’s hearing, Adamson Barbeque’s website was pushing his legal case along with his brisket and short ribs, a court challenge branded the “the BBQ Rebellion.” “My lawsuit has very little to do with my restaurant. It is a constitutional question of the Reopening Ontario Act, and the evidence (or lack thereof) used to justify it,” Skelly said in a written statement prior to the hearing’s start…. Pre-trial procedures, including judicial case management conferences and the examination and cross-examination of expert witnesses, went ahead arguing the wider constitutional issues without any complaint or objection from the province, he said… Judge Jasmine Akbarali, of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, briefly adjourned court to deliberate before returning with her verdict. “I regret to say, I do not think I have the jurisdiction to proceed to deal with these issues on their merits today,” she said… Supporters of Skelly seemed upset with the ruling. “Bullshit,” said one to the court. “This is injustice,” said another. The hearing was terminated just as many others were unmuting their microphones.

This isn’t, as the saying goes, the end.

EXCESS DEATHS

From reader Gareth comes this pertinent question:

I’ve been following the excess death graph on https://www.euromomo.eu/ since early on in the plague of doom. It only just struck me however that the “Pooled Deaths” line is almost always above the “Baseline” and “Normal Range” i.e. the number of deaths is pretty much always “above average” and “excess deaths” almost never takes a negative value.

I logged on to the site today and found this headline:

EuroMOMO Bulletin, Week 25, 2021: EuroMOMO pooled estimates show normal levels of excess mortality

Their pic makes it look like terrible things are happening.

For some unknown reason, fathomable only by Experts, they believe deaths should follow a sine wave, those dashed lines. Departures from it are labeled “excess”.

Doing it that way always leads to “excess” deaths, even in mundane years. So they have to compare sizes of “excesses”. And they say, in the latest comparison, that all is well.

As I always say, all “excess” death calculations require a model, and all models only say what they’re told to say.

LOCKDOWNS

New paper: “The Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic And Policy Responses On Excess Mortality.”

The Abstract:

As a way of slowing COVID-19 transmission, many countries and U.S. states implemented shelter-in-place (SIP) policies. However, the effects of SIP policies on public health are a priori ambiguous as they might have unintended adverse effects on health. The effect of SIP policies on COVID-19 transmission and physical mobility is mixed. To understand the net effects of SIP policies, we measure the change in excess deaths following the implementation of SIP policies in 43 countries and all U.S. states. We use an event study framework to quantify changes in the number of excess deaths after the implementation of a SIP policy. We find that following the implementation of SIP policies, excess mortality increases. The increase in excess mortality is statistically significant in the immediate weeks following SIP implementation for the international comparison only and occurs despite the fact that there was a decline in the number of excess deaths prior to the implementation of the policy. At the U.S. state-level, excess mortality increases in the immediate weeks following SIP introduction and then trends below zero following 20 weeks of SIP implementation. We failed to find that countries or U.S. states that implemented SIP policies earlier, and in which SIP policies had longer to operate, had lower excess deaths than countries/U.S. states that were slower to implement SIP policies. We also failed to observe differences in excess death trends before and after the implementation of SIP policies based on pre-SIP COVID-19 death rates.

We can ignore the “significant” parts. But, golly, etc.

IVERMECTIN

New paper: Role of ivermectin in the prevention of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers in India: A matched case-control study.

The Abstract:

A hospital-based matched case-control study was conducted among healthcare workers of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, India, from September to October 2020. Profession, gender, age and date of diagnosis were matched for 186 case-control pairs… Results Ivermectin prophylaxis was taken by 77 controls and 38 cases. Two-dose ivermectin prophylaxis (0.27, 95% CI, 0.15-0.51) was associated with 73% reduction of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers for the following one month, those who were involved in physical activity (3.06 95% CI, 1.18-7.93) for more than an hour/day were more likely to contract COVID-19 infection. Type of household, COVID duty, single-dose ivermectin prophylaxis, vitamin-C prophylaxis and hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis were not associated with COVID-19 infection. Conclusion Two-dose ivermectin prophylaxis at a dose of 300 ?g/kg with a gap of 72 hours was associated 73% reduction of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers for the following one-month.

Item: Latest peer-reviewed research: Immediate global ivermectin use will end COVID-19 pandemic.

o evaluate the efficacy of ivermectin in preventing COVID-19, 3 RCT’s and 5 observational controlled trial’s including almost 2,500 patients all reported that ivermectin significantly reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 when used regularly.

Don’t share these on social media. Evidence counter to regime narratives is denial of The Science.

Even if you’ve won a Nobel Prize in Medicine. Which is nothing next to the knowledge of blue-haired landwhale censors at YouTube. (Thanks to John Cook for the tip.)

Professor Satoshi ?mura, winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his invention of Ivermectin, a brilliant anti-parasitical drug, is an official Olympic Torch runner at 85. Still, Youtube deletes his videos discussing the epidemic. https://t.co/brY127AAk1 — Wrath Of Gnon (@wrathofgnon) July 2, 2021

VEXXINES

Old paper: Vaccine-induced enhancement of viral infections.

The Abstract:

Examples of vaccine-induced enhancement of susceptibility to virus infection or of aberrant viral pathogenesis have been documented for infections by members of different virus families. Several mechanisms, many of which still are poorly understood, are at the basis of this phenomenon. Vaccine development for lentivirus infections in general, and for HIV/AIDS in particular, has been little successful. Certain experimental lentiviral vaccines even proved to be counterproductive: they rendered vaccinated subjects more susceptible to infection rather than protecting them. For vaccine-induced enhanced susceptibility to infection with certain viruses like feline coronavirus, Dengue virus, and feline immunodeficiency virus, it has been shown that antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) plays an important role. Other mechanisms may, either in the absence of or in combination with ADE, be involved. Consequently, vaccine-induced enhancement has been a major stumble block in the development of certain flavi-, corona-, paramyxo-, and lentivirus vaccines. Also recent failures in the development of a vaccine against HIV may at least in part be attributed to induction of enhanced susceptibility to infection. There may well be a delicate balance between the induction of protective immunity on the one hand and the induction of enhanced susceptibility on the other. The present paper reviews the currently known mechanisms of vaccine-induced enhancement of susceptibility to virus infection or of aberrant viral pathogenesis.

Don’t worry. We know this won’t happen with the experimental coronadoom vexxines. We know because Experts forbid us to discuss it.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests (not shown; see here from Johns Hopkins) leveled off, and even increased a tad. Depressing, since it’s “case” reports driving the panic.

THERE ARE NO UPDATES, SAVE ONE, THE CDC HAVING TAKEN MONDAY OFF. SO WE’LL DO THE DREADED DELTA VARIANT INSTEAD.

This Eric Fing-Ding guy is a Class A hersteric. He does so much gibbering about the Dreaded Delta vaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrriaaaaaaaaaaaaant, that the NYT featured him recently. Let’s see.

2) Some naively say talking about variants scares people away – I disagree. Talking about game changing things like #DeltaVariant reorients people to the new risks and creates urgency to vaccinate. Hence showing Scotland Delta surge wakes people up. pic.twitter.com/cSbPM89l6C — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 30, 2021

This Fing-Ding terrorized the world about the UK, Israel, and here Scotland a week ago. Let’s look at the deaths, shall we?

??England??????? plans to end mandates for masks & social distancing on July 19, says Boris Johnson (who was #COVID19 hospitalized). Now UK callously tells citizens to "learn to live with the virus." ??Meanwhile #DeltaVariant hospitalizations ??47% in 1 week.?https://t.co/pPTBnEPxne pic.twitter.com/vVRuEFMbeO — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 5, 2021

Florida cases have risen ~50% in 2 weeks. Florida is one of the states with least #COVID19 safety measures. Maybe banning mask rules and banning vaccination verification was a bad idea. ????? #DeltaVariant doesn’t care it’s summer. pic.twitter.com/gyXT2wURp2 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 5, 2021

11) the #DeltaVariant is the most transmissible variant known to date, warned the WHO last Friday. It is the variant #B16172 that ravaged India ?? last 2 months. pic.twitter.com/6ohQu1mnIb — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 29, 2021

Well, we could go on, but why bother. It’s obvious the Dreaded Delta is the variant you’d like to get, if you were to get infected.

Like all experts used to know, most viruses like this mutate to less deadly forms. Like the Dreaded Delta.

Long time readers will recall coronaviruses are one cause of the common cold. It seems the Dreaded Delta is more like a cold than the nastier version of coronadoom.

This is obvious to anybody looking, but not to those who want to keep the panic going.

MASKS

This fellow , from whom I stole the picture below, has a nice breakdown of mask compliance in Japan.

Masks don’t work. Yet many still pretend they do. Interesting, isn’t it?

About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

