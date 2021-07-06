Canadian Court Case Calamity; The Dreaded Delta Variant Is A Dud; Masks Don’t Work; Euro “Excess” Deaths; Vexxines; Ivormekton; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXVIII

O! CANADA
So a lawsuit was brought against the Canadian government in Ontario, on behalf of Adam Skelly and his company Adamson Barbecue, disputing the painful, harmful, and medically useless coronadoom lockdowns. I was one of the several authorities on Skelly’s side, providing affidavits and other support.
The government provided one authority, a physician who really couldn’t bring himself to answer any of our evidence—the arguments of which regular readers will be well familiar.
The trial was scheduled for last Monday. It was finally to be answered whether the government had authority to punish its citizens in a vain effort to keep them healthy—thou shalt not be sick by this list of designated diseases!—or whether the government had made their case that the medical evidence made lockdowns worth it.
The government strung things out, delaying as much as possible. Then, just as the trial was to begin—conducted over an overloaded Zoom, which even counsel could not log onto—the judge declared, “Oops. I don’t have jurisdiction to hear this.”
Which, we reluctantly admit, is a brilliant political move. The judge mumbled some technicality, which those who benefited from the lockdowns thought was wonderful, as it allowed everybody to avoid answering the evidence.
The entire thing is explained well here: The Richard Syrett Show – June 28, 2021 – Adam Skelly Constitutional Challenge.
Chris Weisdorf, one of the advisors on our side, says he did this radio show “with Karen Selick, former litigation director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation. Listen at 0:50 for the intro and then from 12:50 on for the interview.”
Another source: Douglas Allen podcast:
Toronto Sun on Allen’s study: New Canadian study breaks down ‘ineffectiveness’ and harms of lockdowns
The National Post has a decent write up: ‘BBQ Rebellion’ gets turned away from court, delaying face-off over COVID lockdowns
The judicial fizzle came as Skelly and his supporters were expecting a titanic face-off during two days of scheduled court time, for which they prepared a full-throttle attack on lockdowns, masks, COVID testing, hospitalization statistics and the danger of the virus itself.
Skelly had put his food business on the back burner for six months to prepare for the constitutional challenge, supported by a war chest of more than $300,000 raised through a GoFundMe campaign…
Skelly became an early focus of anti-lockdown anger. He maintains the order and the government’s response were unjustified and unconstitutional…
Leading up to Monday’s hearing, Adamson Barbeque’s website was pushing his legal case along with his brisket and short ribs, a court challenge branded the “the BBQ Rebellion.”
“My lawsuit has very little to do with my restaurant. It is a constitutional question of the Reopening Ontario Act, and the evidence (or lack thereof) used to justify it,” Skelly said in a written statement prior to the hearing’s start….
Pre-trial procedures, including judicial case management conferences and the examination and cross-examination of expert witnesses, went ahead arguing the wider constitutional issues without any complaint or objection from the province, he said…
Judge Jasmine Akbarali, of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, briefly adjourned court to deliberate before returning with her verdict.
“I regret to say, I do not think I have the jurisdiction to proceed to deal with these issues on their merits today,” she said…
Supporters of Skelly seemed upset with the ruling.
“Bullshit,” said one to the court. “This is injustice,” said another. The hearing was terminated just as many others were unmuting their microphones.
This isn’t, as the saying goes, the end.
EXCESS DEATHS
From reader Gareth comes this pertinent question:
I’ve been following the excess death graph on https://www.euromomo.eu/ since early on in the plague of doom. It only just struck me however that the “Pooled Deaths” line is almost always above the “Baseline” and “Normal Range” i.e. the number of deaths is pretty much always “above average” and “excess deaths” almost never takes a negative value.
I logged on to the site today and found this headline:
EuroMOMO Bulletin, Week 25, 2021: EuroMOMO pooled estimates show normal levels of excess mortality
Their pic makes it look like terrible things are happening.
For some unknown reason, fathomable only by Experts, they believe deaths should follow a sine wave, those dashed lines. Departures from it are labeled “excess”.
Doing it that way always leads to “excess” deaths, even in mundane years. So they have to compare sizes of “excesses”. And they say, in the latest comparison, that all is well.
As I always say, all “excess” death calculations require a model, and all models only say what they’re told to say.
LOCKDOWNS
New paper: “The Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic And Policy Responses On Excess Mortality.”
The Abstract:
As a way of slowing COVID-19 transmission, many countries and U.S. states implemented shelter-in-place (SIP) policies. However, the effects of SIP policies on public health are a priori ambiguous as they might have unintended adverse effects on health. The effect of SIP policies on COVID-19 transmission and physical mobility is mixed. To understand the net effects of SIP policies, we measure the change in excess deaths following the implementation of SIP policies in 43 countries and all U.S. states. We use an event study framework to quantify changes in the number of excess deaths after the implementation of a SIP policy. We find that following the implementation of SIP policies, excess mortality increases. The increase in excess mortality is statistically significant in the immediate weeks following SIP implementation for the international comparison only and occurs despite the fact that there was a decline in the number of excess deaths prior to the implementation of the policy. At the U.S. state-level, excess mortality increases in the immediate weeks following SIP introduction and then trends below zero following 20 weeks of SIP implementation. We failed to find that countries or U.S. states that implemented SIP policies earlier, and in which SIP policies had longer to operate, had lower excess deaths than countries/U.S. states that were slower to implement SIP policies. We also failed to observe differences in excess death trends before and after the implementation of SIP policies based on pre-SIP COVID-19 death rates.
We can ignore the “significant” parts. But, golly, etc.
IVERMECTIN
New paper: Role of ivermectin in the prevention of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers in India: A matched case-control study.
The Abstract:
A hospital-based matched case-control study was conducted among healthcare workers of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, India, from September to October 2020. Profession, gender, age and date of diagnosis were matched for 186 case-control pairs…
Results Ivermectin prophylaxis was taken by 77 controls and 38 cases. Two-dose ivermectin prophylaxis (0.27, 95% CI, 0.15-0.51) was associated with 73% reduction of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers for the following one month, those who were involved in physical activity (3.06 95% CI, 1.18-7.93) for more than an hour/day were more likely to contract COVID-19 infection. Type of household, COVID duty, single-dose ivermectin prophylaxis, vitamin-C prophylaxis and hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis were not associated with COVID-19 infection.
Conclusion Two-dose ivermectin prophylaxis at a dose of 300 ?g/kg with a gap of 72 hours was associated 73% reduction of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers for the following one-month.
Item: Latest peer-reviewed research: Immediate global ivermectin use will end COVID-19 pandemic.
o evaluate the efficacy of ivermectin in preventing COVID-19, 3 RCT’s and 5 observational controlled trial’s including almost 2,500 patients all reported that ivermectin significantly reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 when used regularly.
Don’t share these on social media. Evidence counter to regime narratives is denial of The Science.
Even if you’ve won a Nobel Prize in Medicine. Which is nothing next to the knowledge of blue-haired landwhale censors at YouTube. (Thanks to John Cook for the tip.)
Professor Satoshi ?mura, winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his invention of Ivermectin, a brilliant anti-parasitical drug, is an official Olympic Torch runner at 85. Still, Youtube deletes his videos discussing the epidemic. https://t.co/brY127AAk1
— Wrath Of Gnon (@wrathofgnon) July 2, 2021
VEXXINES
Old paper: Vaccine-induced enhancement of viral infections.
The Abstract:
Examples of vaccine-induced enhancement of susceptibility to virus infection or of aberrant viral pathogenesis have been documented for infections by members of different virus families. Several mechanisms, many of which still are poorly understood, are at the basis of this phenomenon. Vaccine development for lentivirus infections in general, and for HIV/AIDS in particular, has been little successful. Certain experimental lentiviral vaccines even proved to be counterproductive: they rendered vaccinated subjects more susceptible to infection rather than protecting them. For vaccine-induced enhanced susceptibility to infection with certain viruses like feline coronavirus, Dengue virus, and feline immunodeficiency virus, it has been shown that antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) plays an important role. Other mechanisms may, either in the absence of or in combination with ADE, be involved. Consequently, vaccine-induced enhancement has been a major stumble block in the development of certain flavi-, corona-, paramyxo-, and lentivirus vaccines. Also recent failures in the development of a vaccine against HIV may at least in part be attributed to induction of enhanced susceptibility to infection. There may well be a delicate balance between the induction of protective immunity on the one hand and the induction of enhanced susceptibility on the other. The present paper reviews the currently known mechanisms of vaccine-induced enhancement of susceptibility to virus infection or of aberrant viral pathogenesis.
Don’t worry. We know this won’t happen with the experimental coronadoom vexxines. We know because Experts forbid us to discuss it.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests (not shown; see here from Johns Hopkins) leveled off, and even increased a tad. Depressing, since it’s “case” reports driving the panic.
THERE ARE NO UPDATES, SAVE ONE, THE CDC HAVING TAKEN MONDAY OFF. SO WE’LL DO THE DREADED DELTA VARIANT INSTEAD.
This Eric Fing-Ding guy is a Class A hersteric. He does so much gibbering about the Dreaded Delta vaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrriaaaaaaaaaaaaant, that the NYT featured him recently. Let’s see.
2) Some naively say talking about variants scares people away – I disagree. Talking about game changing things like #DeltaVariant reorients people to the new risks and creates urgency to vaccinate. Hence showing Scotland Delta surge wakes people up. pic.twitter.com/cSbPM89l6C
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 30, 2021
This Fing-Ding terrorized the world about the UK, Israel, and here Scotland a week ago. Let’s look at the deaths, shall we?
??England??????? plans to end mandates for masks & social distancing on July 19, says Boris Johnson (who was #COVID19 hospitalized). Now UK callously tells citizens to "learn to live with the virus." ??Meanwhile #DeltaVariant hospitalizations ??47% in 1 week.?https://t.co/pPTBnEPxne pic.twitter.com/vVRuEFMbeO
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 5, 2021
Florida cases have risen ~50% in 2 weeks. Florida is one of the states with least #COVID19 safety measures. Maybe banning mask rules and banning vaccination verification was a bad idea. ????? #DeltaVariant doesn’t care it’s summer. pic.twitter.com/gyXT2wURp2
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 5, 2021
11) the #DeltaVariant is the most transmissible variant known to date, warned the WHO last Friday. It is the variant #B16172 that ravaged India ?? last 2 months. pic.twitter.com/6ohQu1mnIb
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 29, 2021
Well, we could go on, but why bother. It’s obvious the Dreaded Delta is the variant you’d like to get, if you were to get infected.
Like all experts used to know, most viruses like this mutate to less deadly forms. Like the Dreaded Delta.
Long time readers will recall coronaviruses are one cause of the common cold. It seems the Dreaded Delta is more like a cold than the nastier version of coronadoom.
This is obvious to anybody looking, but not to those who want to keep the panic going.
MASKS
This fellow , from whom I stole the picture below, has a nice breakdown of mask compliance in Japan.
Masks don’t work. Yet many still pretend they do. Interesting, isn’t it?
About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.
You missed Lyme vaccinations for people (note: I do not care about feline vaccines). Those seem to be a train wreck also. It does not seem to actually involve a real bacteria or virus, just pieces thereof. I really do not believe you can have vaccine-induced enhancement WHEN THERE IS NO VIRUS IN THE VACCINE. It may be enhancement from some other cause, but it’s not a vaccine that caused it. A shot called improperly “a vaccine” may be doing it, of course. That is common in witch doctor medicine and homeopathy. Mislabeling to fake out the gullible.
Since Joe bombed on the vaccine percentages, no one may discuss anything now. Makes the botox king look bad. I don’t understand why idiots insist on using social media anyway. YOU GAVE THAT TO THE LEFT YEARS AGO. Now there’s complaints? Shouldn’t have been so lazy and not made your own.
People ignore the vaccine pleas because they only answer stupid things about the vaccine (where to get it, how to get off work to get it, etc) and make up new variants that no one believes. They never address the science of the vaccine, EVER. So people just flip them off.
Reality has nothing to do with Covid. I really think China did make a movie set and not a hospital, locked down only journalists and fooled a whole bunch of world leaders with IQs lower than my dog. Americans and the world are IDIOTS and idiots pay for their stupitiy. Of course, eternal lockdowns lead to revolution, so you have to open up once in a while. (And you CANNOT vote yourself out of this mess. GOT IT?)
Ah, Briggs.
The conclusion was forlorn.
(No opposition from government lawyers…)
The Covid is being buried and other crises are being fanned.
Thanks for all you do!
Japan and most East Asia countries had a criteria of choosing more target genes for PCR testing, reducing the percentage of false positives – Japan had 12 and 11 after the british variant. Maybe they caved in to the pressure and started using a similar model as used in Europe and US – the Droston protocol? Have they changed cycle numbers to raise numbers? No-one is dying more of the stuff right now. In Portugal the newspapers claim that the vaccine reduced mortality 9-fold. Ludicrous. Of course, once the mortality due to the vaxxmine increases both the virus and the rebels will be blamed. Witchhunts are around the corner. Be careful with your speaking outside. Apart from this, I wonder why the virologists and epidemiologists accept the lies stated everywhere, all the time: we have millions of variants of all the viruses in the environment. Why do people accept that only one or two of this particular virus is to fear? We don’t need PhD, we need to be able to look into reality. Nominalism carries a heavy price.
Correction: Drosten Protocol, three genes, 40 cycles at first. No-one controls the labs. They can choose as many or as few as they want. WHO states once again that mass-testing is wrong, symptoms and clinical history matter, but it all seems that what counts is fearmongering. We have to write clear and comprehensive texts to spread around, explaining all, from the initial claims of a pandemic, to the main arguments and results showing that NPIs don’t work, vaxxmines are dangerous and almost unnecessary, testing is badly conceived to give positive results in abundance, etc. We should become material, no more social media. Paper! Hard copies! Simplicity – avoid lists of papers, appeal to common sense, hard data, no more algorithms, except the human ones, and simple to no statistics. I have a draft in Portuguese, but if someone wants to chip in, I am game.
The Euromomo site gives actual death numbers as well as excess death calculations. The most illuminating (to me) is the cumulative excess deaths – which has actually been GOING DOWN since March in the oldest group and is now reducing across the board. This means actual deaths are now below expected in Europe – regardless of whatever model they are using to calculate the numbers.
The site is here: https://www.euromomo.eu/ and the sin wave they use for their model of expected deaths is an explicit recognition that cold kills (winter is the peak and summer the trough).
The Euromomo model is fine. They use a different definition of “excess deaths” than the arbitrary “compared to five-year mean” and for a different purpose (to identify epidemics and other deadly events, for example heatwaves) and, so far as I could tell when I looked, a few months ago, they understand and explain its limitations well and use it responsibly.
I’m sorry, but if your name is Feigl-Ding you have no credibility whatsoever. We live in Clown World.
Also, if you don’t get the not-Vaccine your dick will droop!
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-07-06/can-covid-19-cause-lasting-erectile-dysfunction
Typical left wing “justice”. The courts in Canada are not used to defend the populous, they are used to defend ideologies. A woman that I go to church with, Mary Wagner, was able to force a case on the supreme court to decide if unborn humans are persons. They REFUSED:
“On February 18, 2021, the Canadian Supreme Court refused to hear the constitutional test case launched by Mary Wagner that began on August 15, 2012…”
https://personhood.org/2021/03/02/canada-supreme-court-dismisses-mary-wagner-case/
On a brighter note, the mop-head stooge who fronts for the terrorist Overlords in Less Britain has decreed the end of all COVID restrictions beginning July 19th. The fake reason given is vexxine success. The actual reason is the huge demonstrations in London. There have been several now with each one larger than the last. The most recent one took place over two days on June 26th and 27th, with estimated attendance each day of anywhere from half-a-million to two million marching, maskless, in defiance of the Oversquids. Good article at Off-Guardian:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/06/30/londons-freedom-weekend/
Those Brits bloodied Globohomo’s nose — way to go guys. Would that supine New York City had the same pluck.
Here’s all you need to know about this Fing-Ding wiggler, from his Wiki page:
“…Feigl-Ding is a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellow,[2] and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper.[3]”
Soros stooge and WEF wanker.
Those excess deaths graphs remind me of the part of Jurassic Park where Ian Malcolm is shown a height chart of dinosaurs which follows a perfect bell curve, which the staff says is what should be expected. However Ian Malcolm says that this is precisely what the graph should NOT look like since the conditions at the park should cause more clustering.
Really that whole book is about how making incorrect assumptions, and not reexamining them in the presence of oddities, can lead to tragedy.
When the libs at Tablet publish a good exposé of the doom hoax maybe the thing really is about to unravel:
The War on Reality
After cataloging covid lies and idiocies it concludes:
“Now, the stories that were used to justify these hardships are continuing to unravel. Many of the people responsible will insist that the second-order consequences are the horrible symptoms of a magic virus and that the mistakes made in handling such a crisis were inevitable. But preventing young children from reaching crucial developmental milestones in the face of mounting evidence is not just a “mistake.” Forcing hospital patients to die alone without saying goodbye to their families is not just a “mistake.” Pushing millions of people into poverty and starvation is not just a “mistake.” These are crimes.
Basic civil, human, and economic rights were violated under demonstrably fraudulent pretenses. The sacrifices we thought we were making for the common good were sacrifices made in vain. Unlawful lockdowns demoralized the population and ruined lives. The tragic reality is that this was all for nothing. The only way to prevent these events from recurring is to exhaustively investigate not just the origin of the virus, but every corrupt and misguided decision made by politicians, NGOs, public health organizations, and scientific institutions made since its fateful emergence.”
“These are crimes”. After the investigation is complete hang the guilty criminals.
After a few days away from news, I found out today they dropped a new Lambda scariant over the weekend. Guess Feigl-Dingbat et al. need to try to up the ante, since sane people weren’t buying their Delta fearmongering.
And Canada really is the most disgusting country on earth these days. An even more vile political, legal, and media culture than the US, which is quite the achievement. I shouldn’t be surprised though, since Canadians were always among the most insufferable people I met travelling in Europe in the ‘90s (with their giant maple leafs stuck everywhere on their clothes and backpacks to make sure people didn’t mistake them for Americans). I bet more people have been arrested in Canada for trying to attend church services this year than for burning one. China is probably more free these days than Canada. Of course, UK and Australia not far behind Canada (Australia does surprise me – always enjoyed hanging out with Aussies while abroad, and really shocked at how they’ve embraced Totalitarian Covidism).
If their variants don’t get any traction and the doom hoax unravels they could always start a war.
All,
Boy oh boy are they pushing the Dreaded Delta nonsense.
https://twitter.com/FamedCelebrity/status/1412550720096702464
”Boy oh boy are they pushing the Dreaded Delta nonsense.”
Desperation. Hoping to avoid Mussolini’s fate.
Hang the mass-murdering Covid conspiracy.